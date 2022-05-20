News
Anthony Santander almost gave up right-handed hitting. After a walk-off homer, he and the Orioles are glad he didn’t.
Anthony Santander had a hunch.
With so few left-handed pitchers to face in 2016, when Santander played in High-A in Cleveland’s organization, the few at-bats the switch hitter took from his natural right-handed side of the plate began to feel more unnatural. He swing timing was off, his movements felt clunky and he felt uncomfortable at the plate.
So he made a decision. With a left-handed pitcher on the mound, Santander surprised his manager and everyone else when he strode to the plate and set up to hit left-handed, creating a left-on-left matchup he hadn’t seen in years — if ever. The first pitch, a fastball, he swung through. But the swing felt good, so he was encouraged.
And then the pitcher threw two sliders. Both swept off the plate, away from his flailing bat. He walked back to the dugout, strikeout under his belt, and he knew.
“You know what?” he thought. “I’m better off trying to hit right-handed.”
Since that moment, Santander has never stood in for an at-bat swinging from the same side as a left-handed pitcher. He learned his lesson, and by refocusing as a switch hitter despite limited opportunities in the minor leagues to face left-handers, Santander has made his mark with the Orioles from both sides of the plate.
On Monday, Santander hit home runs as a lefty and a righty — doing so for the first time since 2019. On Thursday afternoon, he stepped in as a right-hander and crushed a three-run, walk-off homer to lift the Orioles over the New York Yankees, 9-6.
It’s a testament to Santander’s versatility, creating matchup problems for opposing teams. And it’s a reward for not giving up on right-handed hitting all those years ago, when two sliders taught him that switch hitting was the best path forward.
“We’re here as a switch hitter,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career.”
As Santander developed as a prospect in Venezuela, the idea to become a switch hitter was first presented to him as a 15-year-old. He was intrigued, buying into the idea that major league teams would find that appealing.
His first step to learn to swing left-handed was in the cage, using a tee or taking soft toss and focusing on hitting to the opposite side of the field. After three weeks, he jumped to on-field batting practice. And after five weeks, Santander began trying to hit lefty in developmental games.
By the time he arrived in Low-A in Cleveland’s organization, an elbow injury prompted the club to make him a designated hitter for nearly the full season. They wanted Santander to develop further as a switch hitter, and those extra at-bats paid dividends, even though he missed fielding.
He saw an improvement in pitch recognition from either side of plate, developing an understanding for how pitchers wanted to attack him. He grew his power evenly. It has led him here, where his switch-hitting prowess helps an Orioles lineup with few left-handed hitters.
Last season, as Santander battled an ankle injury, his at-bats from the right side were affected. Each time he rotated, his ankle hurt, resulting in four homers from the right side compared with 14 from the left.
Now that he’s injury free, the results are evening out — he has four homers as a lefty and three as a righty through 39 games.
“I’ve always said I’m a switch hitter with power from both sides,” Santander said. “But last year, cause of the ankle, I wasn’t able to be on my leg, so it was soft.”
He showed Thursday his power isn’t soft any longer from the right side. But would Santander ever consider a left-on-left matchup in the future?
“Hell no,” he said. He learned his lesson in 2016. He didn’t need any reminding.
Thomas Friedman: On energy, we keep falling for the same big talk
It has long been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. By that definition, we’re the ones detached from reality if we keep accepting what the oil industry and the green movement keep telling us over and over again and expecting a different result.
The greens keep saying that because the price of wind and solar is now as cheap as, or cheaper than, fossil fuels, they’ve won the energy war. Game, set, match — welcome to the green planet.
The oil companies say — as they have in each previous energy crisis since 1973 — that the only answer to this energy crisis is the one they’ve offered for the past 49 years: drill, baby, drill. Welcome to reality.
Well, they’re both wrong, and accepting the repetition of either of these tired shibboleths is hurting us economically, environmentally and geopolitically — especially, of late, geopolitically.
Because our continued addiction to fossil fuels is bolstering Vladimir Putin’s petrodictatorship and creating a situation where we in the West are — yes, say it with me now — funding both sides of the war. We fund our military aid to Ukraine with our tax dollars and some of America’s allies fund Putin’s military with purchases of his oil and gas exports.
And if that’s not the definition of insanity, then I don’t know what is.
Have no illusion — these sins of the green movement and the oil industry are not equal. The greens are trying to fix a real, planet-threatening problem, even if their ambition exceeds their grasp. The oil and coal companies know that what they are doing is incompatible with a stable, healthy environment. Yes, they are right that without them there would be no global economy today. But unless they use their immense engineering talents to become energy companies, not just fossil fuel companies, there will be no livable economy tomorrow.
Let’s look at both. For too long, too many in the green movement have treated the necessary and urgent shift we need to make from fossil fuels to renewable energy as though it were like flipping a switch — just get off oil, get off gasoline, get off coal and get off nuclear — and do it NOW, without having put in place the kind of transition mechanisms, clean energy sources and market incentives required to make such a massive shift in our energy system.
It’s Germany in 2011, suddenly deciding after the Fukushima accident to phase out its 17 relatively clean and reliable nuclear reactors, which provided some 25% of the country’s electricity. This, even though Germany had nowhere near enough solar, wind, geothermal or hydro to replace that nuclear power. So now it’s burning more coal and gas.
A 2019 working paper for the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that in Germany “the lost nuclear electricity production due to the phaseout was replaced primarily by coal-fired production and net electricity imports. The social cost of this shift from nuclear to coal is approximately $12 billion per year. More than 70% of this cost comes from the increased mortality risk associated with exposure to the local air pollution emitted when burning fossil fuels.”
Today, the European Union is drawing up a plan to break its addiction to Russian oil and gas by 2027, but, in the meantime, Putin is laughing all the way to the bank. As CNN reported in April, citing a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air: “Russian revenues from fossil fuel exports to the European Union soared during the first two months of the Ukraine invasion” — to $46.3 billion. That was more than double the value of Russian energy imported by the EU during the same two-month period a year earlier.
That was not because the EU’s volume of imports doubled. Higher oil and gas prices accounted for most of that increase. In other words, Putin starts a war that creates instability, which drives up oil prices, so he makes twice as much money exporting roughly the same amount of oil.
While Germany jumped off nuclear before it had a safety net of sufficient clean alternatives, at least it has been on a serious, path-defining quest to get them. Indeed, the whole world owes Germany a huge debt for driving down the price of solar panels and wind turbines through the subsidies and tax incentives it created. In Germany, wind turbines, solar panels and other renewables covered 54% of power consumption this past January and February — which is AMAZING. In 2021, renewable energy sources accounted for only about 12% of total U.S. energy that was consumed.
Still, the most important delusion of the green movement today — of which I am a proud, if grouchy, member — is telling itself that because the price of wind and solar technology has fallen so low now that it can beat coal and natural gas in most markets, often even without subsidies, it’s “game over” for fossil fuels. I wish. PRICE IS ONLY HALF THE STORY.
If you can’t install the transmission lines — to get that sun and wind power from the vast open spaces where it is generated to the big urban areas where it is needed — and if you cannot set aside more land to install the scale of solar and wind farms you need to replace coal, gas or nuclear, it doesn’t matter that your renewables are cheaper on a per-kilowatt-hour basis.
And today transmission is a huge problem in the U.S. and Europe, where many people don’t want wind farms, solar fields, electricity lines — or natural gas pipelines — in their backyard.
Philip Anschutz, an 82-year-old billionaire and conservative who made a fortune drilling for oil, “has been trying for the past decade to build a potentially lucrative $3 billion power line called the TransWest Express that would connect his massive new wind farm in Wyoming to the Southwestern U.S. It would supply renewable energy to about 2 million customers,” Bloomberg reported last month. “The U.S. needs thousands of miles of new power lines to bring wind and solar power from prairies and deserts to cities in the transition away from fossil fuels.”
Anschutz, the report added, “spent years lining up hundreds of permits and easements from local governments and landowners along the route.” He secured all but one — for Cross Mountain Ranch, which did not want its pristine Colorado landscape scarred by power lines. So now, “17 years after the start of the project, not a single wire has been strung.”
Sorry, I wish this were not the case, but there is no immaculate pathway from brown energy to green energy. The road is paved with cruel trade-offs. Pick your poison — but grow up.
Meanwhile, ever since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the big oil companies have basically said in each successive crisis: Sure, we need more clean energy, but you have to understand — it doesn’t scale. Right now, we’re in an emergency, so we just need to drill more. You hear the same refrain today, which is why we’re in danger of wasting yet another oil crisis and never breaking our fossil fuel addiction.
The oil companies better be careful, though, because this time could be different, thanks to more consumers demanding electric cars and more industries being forced by consumers and employees to quickly decarbonize. Recently, McKinsey issued its 2022 Global Energy Perspective, concluding: “As the world pivots to low-carbon resources, the global energy demand for electricity could triple to 50% by 2050, and fossil fuel demand could peak as soon as 2023 — primarily driven by increased electric vehicle uptake.”
Net-net — both the greens and the browns need to get real: The greens need to up their deployment game. “That means tripling solar installation rates, roughly doubling long distance transmission lines, doing everything possible to accelerate the electric car transition and starting to roll out renewable hydrogen for industry,” said Hal Harvey, chief executive of Energy Innovation, which helps companies and countries transition to clean fuels. And we need to do this rapidly and intelligently, “while protecting local ecosystems.”
The fossil fuel companies, Harvey told me, “need to change their business model so that it is compatible with life on Earth — while they still have a chance.”
For those oil companies sitting on large natural gas deposits — which are needed in this transition because gas is cleaner than coal — it means tapping those deposits but doing so with zero methane leakage; otherwise gas becomes as bad as coal. But it also means thinking much more seriously about how fossil fuel companies truly make the transition to become “energy companies,” not just oil companies, so they can leverage their amazing pools of engineering talent to provide more energy solutions that save the planet, not warm it.
The Stone Age, as they say, didn’t end because we ran out of stones. And the oil age won’t end because we run out of oil. It will end with millions of barrels still in the ground because we’ve made oil for transportation obsolete.
The serious oil companies will get ahead of that. The serious petrodictators will be taken down by it. We can’t make it happen soon enough.
Man dies after he’s shot in domestic dispute in St. Paul, woman in custody
A man died after he was shot during a domestic dispute in St. Paul early Friday and police took a 28-year-old woman into custody.
At 12:15 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported a man had been shot inside a car near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street in the Frogtown neighborhood. Paramedics took the man, who was in his 30s, to Regions Hospital and he was rushed into surgery, but died about three hours after he was shot, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
The woman who police took into custody was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She is being held as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting, Linders said.
Police said they would release the name of the man who died after it’s confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office.
The homicide, the 17th of the year in St. Paul, came several hours after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s North End.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186: Release Date, Raw and Read Manga Online
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is expected to release on Sunday, 27th May 2022. This Japanese manga has become so much popularity recently.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga that is very popular not only in Japan but throughout the entire world. It was written and illustrated by the famous writer and illustrator Gege Akutami. To date, more than 150 chapters have been released in 16 volumes since the series began in March 2018.
Viz Media published this manga in different languages, while Shueisha published it in Japanese. A TV anime series is based on the manga as well.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is expected to release on Sunday, 27th May 2022. This Japanese manga has become so much popularity recently.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 186 is announced, it is set to release this week on 27th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 English Release Date Countdown
Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 186 of Jujutsu Kaisen is set for 27th May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Raw Release Date Countdown
Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Storyline
A boy named Yuji ltadori is shown here. He is the main character of the manga, and his special ability is physical fitness. In Sendal, he lives with his grandfather and is extremely fit. An awesome athlete, he chose to join the Occult Research club.
He has to go every day to visit his grandfather, who is on his death bed. In the wake of his grandpa’s death, he truly changed. Short and sweet, this manga has a very strong message. Please read it if you have not done so already.
Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc Visual which is included in Jump Giga Spring 2022 issue. pic.twitter.com/4UiqA4aeUA
— Ducky (@IDuckyx) April 30, 2022
About Jujutsu Kaisen
Yuji Itadori is a bizarrely fit secondary school understudy who lives in Sendai with his granddad. Notwithstanding his innate seriousness, he every now and again keeps away from the track group because of time responsibility.
Instead of that, he chooses to join the Occult Study Club, paying day to day visits to his departed granddad in his emergency clinic, essentially on the grounds that he has the open door.
Yuji’s granddad imparts two significant guidelines in him on his deathbed: “consistently help individuals” and “bite the dust encompassed by individuals.” These two contemplations have all the earmarks of being a result of his granddad’s disappointments. Yuji deciphers these letters following the demise of his granddad as a solitary announcement: “an appropriate passing” is worth everybody.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 Recap
These two ideas seem to have sprung from his granddad’s disappointments. Yuji deciphers the messages as a solitary proclamation following his granddad’s passing: every individual merit “an appropriate demise.” Megumi Fushiguro defies him and educates him regarding his school’s new touch with a high-grade reviled enchant charm.
His amigos at the Club unlock the charm, a decaying finger, which attracted Curses to the school. Curses are creatures produced by upsetting feelings and fortified in black magic or comparative charms by engrossing mystical power. Yuji, incapable to overcome the Curses inferable from an absence of otherworldly power, swallows his finger and shields Megumi and his buddies.
Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186?
You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 on Viz Media’s official website. Manga series are like Comics and comics never bore anyone. Reading comics can be stress-free. The Manga series gained huge popularity during the lockdown period. People now prefer to watch more Manga series.
