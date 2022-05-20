Finance
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Starting a new business, To select the e-commerce platform on which confused between Shopify and WordPress? This article discusses two of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the market with its best advantages and disadvantages in the market.
Every day many new industries are emerging and they want to get their own e-commerce websites for good and comfortable service.
So do you like those platforms to choose the general question? Should I pay the fee? Can I sell these products? And much more I have tried to answer almost all the usual questions related to Shopify and WordPress (WooCommerce).
To answer the above questions, we first look at the platform first and compare highlights from them. Does it depend on your personal needs, how your market should be and what your needs are?
What is the need of an e-commerce platform?
In addition to personal needs, there are some things that are basic requirements for an e-commerce site. These key factors will help you determine the best e-commerce platform.
Ease of use
Cost: The most important aspect The cost of setting up an e-commerce store.
Features
Payment Gateway: There should be a seamless connection with multiple payment gates.
Add-ons: The platform should be able to integrate with various third-party tools.
Support: Customer support when you have difficulty in your store.
Overview: Shopify vs WooCommerce
Before comparing the two most popular e-commerce platforms on the web with our depth, it is important that we cover the basics and highlight how these platforms come out.
What is Shopify?
Shopify is an all-in-e-commerce platform that requires you to create online websites, accept payment and worry about the technical aspects of managing your inventory from a single forum, web hosting., Security, caching, etc.
What is WooCommerce?
WooCommerce is an open source e-commerce plugin designed for WordPress. This allows you to take advantage of the most powerful content management system (CMS) and use it to run an online store. Due to open-source nature, you can customize every aspect of your store and easily create custom extensions.
The decision to choose between two platforms depends on the level of your needs and skills.
WooCommerce vs Shopify: Which is the Best eCommerce Platform?
Shopify and WooCommerce are both powerful platforms to start your e-commerce store. It really comes to your personal skills and preferences.
Shopify is very easy to use. You do not have to install anything, and you can start quickly, it’s easy to set up payouts, and it’s easy to understand pricing plans.
The disadvantage of Shopify is that you do not have complete control over everything. Your costs can be higher with transaction fees, add-ons, and integration. Your upgrade option plans are limited to choose, and as soon as you grow, you can not manage the salary at the cost.
WooCommerce is open source and gives you complete control over your website. With WooCommerce these are very little costs to start online stores with these WooCommerce hosting companies.
The disadvantage is that you have to maintain the software. It comes with a learning curve. However, millions of beginners are already using it, and they get very fast in the learning phase.
If you are looking for a cost-effective solution, and you want to get full control over your online store, WooCommerce is the best platform for you.
If you want to do something that is totally uncertain, then you have infinite scalability, Shopify is a great platform for you.
We hope this article helps you to compare Shopify versus WooCommerce professionals and pros. You can also see our website on how to choose the best website creator.
If you liked this article, please subscribe to our YouTube channel for the WordPress video tutorial. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook.
Finance
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
Most of the fastest growing B2B companies do not rely solely on just one sales lead generation method. They have a complete arsenal of sales lead generation tools at their fingertips, that they can use at any given time.
Here are my eight proven B2B sales leads generation techniques gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their sales prospects:
1. Sales lead generation using relationship marketing
Relationship Marketing is the approach underlying all of the “sales-lead-generation-success” methods. Relationship marketing simply refers to cultivating a personal, sales-winning relationship with your prospects. It’s about developing longer-term relationships with customers rather than individual transactions.
During my 20+ years of experience in B2B sales lead generation, I’ve discovered the key to picking up sales others leave on the table is to keep in touch with your prospects via a series of ongoing communications and offers throughout your prospective customers’ consideration processes.
2. Sales lead generation through complementary partner referrals
By joining forces with complementary partners, you can instantly multiply your sales lead generation pool and make it easier for companies to engage in doing business with you. Out of all the sales lead generation programs available to you, complementary partner referral programs can generate the highest qualified B2B sales leads.
3. Sale lead generation using search engine optimization and Internet marketing strategies
Business buyers are more sophisticated and getting harder to reach than ever. Studies show that about 90% of business buyers start with research on the Internet, therefore it’s critical to have a well-tuned sales lead generation program that includes search engine optimization (SEO)/Internet marketing strategies to attract prospects at the beginning of their buying cycle.
4. Sales lead generation via telemarketing
Even though many people despise the thought of telemarketing, when executed properly it is a very effective sales lead generation tool. Telemarketing is a personal marketing and sales lead generation technique that offers a cost-effective, efficient alternative to field selling. However, it can be significantly more expensive than direct mail or email.
By including telemarketing in your B2B sales lead generation marketing plan, you can reach up to thirty decision-makers a day at a cost of $15 to $20 per contact. In contrast, with field sales you can reach only four or five decision-makers a day at an average cost of $392 or more per contact. Direct mail may cost as little as a dollar, and email is often much less. However, if you consistently prospect and nurture leads via phone, you will consistently generate qualified sales leads.
5. Sales lead generation with email publications
By creating your own email newsletter, you could send out industry news and tips to suspects in your market. Since you will be on your prospects’ minds more often than your competition, eventually, your sales leads will turn into actual sales.
If you subscribe to my e-newsletter, Sales Lead Report, you will see an example of an email publication that keeps my name and business in front of over 8,000 people every month.
6. Sales Lead Generation With Direct Mail
There is an entire industry of people like Dan Kennedy, Bob Bly, and Bill Glazer who are dedicated to business-to-business selling through direct marketing. Sales letters can be an excellent sales lead generation method. But, most sales and business professionals do not know how to use this lead generation technique effectively and efficiently.
The complaint is a common one among B2B companies that depend on direct mail and direct response marketing as their only sales lead generation program: “I’m sick of spending a fortune to send out thousands of full-color catalogs and direct-mail pieces only to get a measly 1% response rate. How can I cut costs and find a more practical way to get my target market to respond to my direct mail or catalogs?”
My clients have found that the best place to start revamping their direct response marketing is by determining who their best customers are, then trying to target their database marketing efforts at companies and individuals who are similar in nature.
7. Sales Lead Generation Using Print Advertising
When done correctly, print advertising can be a highly effective sales lead generation activity. When using print advertising as your B2B sales leads generation method, you must remember to focus your advertising’s message on the benefits and applications of your products or services. Then let the layout and design of your ads enhance your company’s image. And, don’t forget to only use publications that deliver messages directly to your targeted audience.
8. Sales Lead generation via Event Marketing
Whether you do it live, through the telephone (teleseminars) or via the Web (webinars), seminars and workshops are a great sales lead generation tool. People who attend your seminar have an interest in the information you are presenting and a need for your product or service.
The goal: Connect with customers in a meaningful way
By using these eight proven B2B sales leads generation methods gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their prospects, you will capture more sales-ready opportunities for your salespeople to turn into new business, meaning greater sales revenue and profits for your company.
Finance
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
When one embarks on an eCommerce venture, there are many things one has to take into consideration. Even cursory research on the internet can leave one overwhelmed by the number of tasks that they are required to do perform such as search engine optimization, internationalization and payment processing to name but a few. Most entrepreneurs and developers thus prefer to go with a tried-and-tested eCommerce platform such as Magneto, then customize it to their needs.
There are several benefits of using Magneto to power one’s eCommerce website. One of the biggest advantage of using Magento is the fact that is an open-source eCommerce platform. This means that you get to enjoy the benefit of thousands of man hours spent making, improving and patching any errors in the system. As with most open-source platforms, Magneto has a large and active online community and support staff to help you in case of any challenges.
Magneto is also easily configurable and offers a lot of features, making it easily maintainable by a team of developers. This leads to less effort and resources being invested in creating features an eCommerce website requires such as managing the inventory. The wide adaptation of Magneto by businesses of all sizes results in more features needed by eCommerce sites being added frequently, meaning features you require are likely to be added soon. Since it is open-source, one can also modify Magento to meet their needs.
Internationalization enables one to modify their Magneto website easily as they target different regions and countries. Not only does Magento support various languages and currencies, it also allows one to create their own localization pack. Other country or region-specific customization such as payment systems allowed or taxation are also easily added to the website.
Magneto also grows as your eCommerce business grows as it was built with scalability in mind. As long as there is sufficient infrastructure to run the website, Magneto place no upper limit on the number of transactions handled or product items in the catalog. Since it is also highly modular, Magneto allows one to add features as they are needed or as can be supported. Both of these features make Magento well-suited for eCommerce websites.
Being SEO friendly is another great reason why Magneto is a great eCommerce platform. By supporting white-hat SEO techniques without requiring a lot of effort, Magento ensures that the website can easily be found by users. After all, there is no point in investing in a website if it has no traffic.
Finance
SEO Elite Review – SEO Marketing Tool
SEO Elite is made by Brad Callen and this SEO software is advised by some of the most recognized experts on the internet marketing tools. But, what does this SEO program actually do? And why is it so popular among other SEO marketing tools?
SEO Elite is a Search Engine Optimization tool that helps you increase the ranking of your website at Google and Yahoo. You can analyze back links (from your competitors website) at the following search engines: Google, Yahoo, MSN, All the Web and Altavista.
With this professional SEO software you can find out why a page is ranking well, and then beat the competition and take their top spot. The information that SEO Elite retrieves for each of the back links includes: the URL, Google PageRank, Alexa Rank, page title, anchor text, number of outbound links on the page, total links on the page, WHOIS info, e-mails, link popularity and more. Imagine being able to type in a competitors website and getting all of his/her info!
This SEO marketing tool is an important tool for maintaining and tracking your websites complete linking situation. Let’s look at some of the key features of this program:
-Analyze backlinks in different search engines
-Find and e-mail high Page Rank partner
-Verify if your link partners are still linking back to you
-Check if your site is ranking for specific keywords
-Check how old websites are
-Getting Alexa Rank info
-Shows you unique IP visits
-And much more.
The interface is user-friendly, point-and-click and away it goes.
iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez!
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
Heat’s playoff fate rests in power of healing for 36-, 37-year-old starters
Gophers football OK with Big Ten ditching divisions if rivalry games remain
SEO Elite Review – SEO Marketing Tool
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference