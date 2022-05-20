News
Ben Is Back (2018): Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Is It About?
‘Ben is back’ is a heartwarming American drama movie released in 2018. Before its theatrical release, it premiered at Toronto Film Festival. Both critics and audiences loved the film. The film was nominated for multiple awards and even won some of them.
What Is The Film About ?
The movie follows a young man, Ben. He returns from his rehab, where he had been admitted for drug addiction, and says that his sponsor suggested a trip home might be a good idea. Ben’s mother, Holly, is very happy to see him and a little sceptical because she wants her son to heal and being here might hinder that.
Holly is also worried about how Ben’s sudden appearance may affect people around them. The story continues to peel layers off the characters. Ben’s past is revealed, and Ben and Holly’s relationship dynamics are dug up, creating a beautifully sad tale about healing, forgiveness, and love. A bond so strong between a mother and a son. It delves into what addicts go through and especially what people close to them go through.
Ben and Holly’s love is so graceful and fragile yet so strong, shown pretty vividly in the movie. Ben is on a journey, he might be back to his home, but his journey has just begun. The story is not predictable, but secrets are slowly revealed, placing characters in a tight spot.
The Amazing Cast And Crew
The movie has a brilliant cast, Julia Roberts as Holly Burns, Ben and Ivy’s mother, Lucas Hedges as Ben Burns, Holly’s son, Courtney B. Vance as Neal Beeby, Holly’s husband and stepfather to Ben and Ivy, Kathryn Newton as Ivy Burns, Ben’s sister, Rachel Bay Jones as Beth Conyers, the mother of Ben’s deceased ex-girlfriend, Maggie. The cast is filled with Academy.
The award, BAFTA and Golden Globe, etc., winners and nominees. It means only the best performances by the actors and actresses.
The crew isn’t an exception to the amazing people behind the movie and are themselves winners and nominees of the most prestigious awards in the world. It is produced by Margaret Chernin and Dianne Dreyer, among other producers. Music is by Dickon Hinchliffe, Cinematography by Stuart Dryburgh, and the direction and writing are by Academy Award nominee Peter Hedges.
Stream It Or Skip It
Even after all those compliments I gave the movie, You still can’t make out if it’s worth streaming or not. I’ll just put it directly out there. I’m not ashamed to say I cried. It carries such a beautiful message and just real and rooted characters who make you relate to them.
Just watch it and experience the magnificent way Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges own the characters and their vulnerabilities and strengths throughout the film. It has skilful writing and screenplay too. It’s worth at least one watch. So I’ll say do not skip this and stream it.
Where To Watch It?
The movie could be watched on Apple + or rented or bought on YouTube. So watch and enjoy.
Ben Is Back (2018): Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Is It About?
News
Weekend things to do: Date-night destinations; Chris Bosh & his new beer; top tribute bands in Boca Raton
Don’t let the name fool you — Brightline’s third annual #305Weekend is a sweet deal for the 954 and 561, too.
Celebrating three years of intercity service in South Florida, the rail line is offering $3 and $5 one-way fares between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on Friday through Sunday, which ought to encourage us to get out in a new way in new places.
Here are some low-hassle ideas for a weekend date night or afternoon out at destinations within an easy stroll of Brightline’s three South Florida stations. If you are looking to venture farther, Brightline’s free shared-shuttle service (within 5 miles of the station) is available with these discounted fares, if you book at least two hours in advance.
#305Weekend tickets — they cost $3 for one stop, $5 between West Palm Beach and Miami — are available at GoBrightline.com.
Perez Art Museum Miami is a short walk from Brightline’s Miami Central station and is showing the exhibit “Marisol and Warhol Take New York.” Drop by the museum shop to find a wide variety of items related to the show, including an unnerving Andy Warhol puppet. The museum’s Verde restaurant includes a beautiful view of Biscayne Bay. Visit PAMM.org.
Also nearby, the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is in the final weekend of Zoetic Stage’s “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord,” a well-reviewed dark “comedy” about four teenage girls by South Florida writer Alexis Scheer. Visit ArshtCenter.org.
And Brightline offers free shuttles to and from Marlins Park, where the Miami Marlins battle the rival Atlanta Braves this weekend. Visit Marlins.com.
In Fort Lauderdale, visitors also will find free shuttles between the downtown Brightline station and DRV PNK Stadium, where David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF will take on New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit InterMiamiCF.com.
The Florida Panthers and Funky Buddha Brewery on Sunday will host a big-screen watch party for the hockey heroes’ playoff game, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Esplanade Park, a short walk from the station (a portion along the New River). The free, family friendly event includes live music, merchandise, street hockey and more. The game is at 1:30 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrew.
Also in downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend, Miami City Ballet will end its season with “Prodigal Son” at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets starting at $37. Recommended date-night dining nearby includes Rivertail (on the New River) and Chimney House (cozy, hospitable). Visit BrowardCenter.org.
In West Palm Beach, the Brightline station feels even more in the middle of everything. Two blocks north of the station, legendary Clematis Street music venue Respectable Street will host Hip Hop Helps: Ukraine Benefit Concert at 8 p.m. Friday hosted by Dan Lee, with performances by GVIN, Amani Omar, John Brown, Chevy LaPole and DJ Undrwd. Tickets $5-$10. Visit Facebook.com/respectablestreet.
About three blocks south of the station, at Palm Beach Improv in The Square, actor, comedian and keyboardist Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “You can’t out-pizza the Hut”) has five shows Friday-Sunday. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
On the otherside of The Square, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” makes its pandemic-delayed debut at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, with a run through May 26. There are plenty of date-night dining options nearby. I’ve always been partial to the Blind Monk, for intimate wine and tapas. Visit Kravis.org.
Elsewhere in South Florida this weekend, we’re dressing up for the new “Downton Abbey” movie, celebrating Miami Heat great Chris Bosh’s new beer and drinking with basset hounds. Here’s a look …
FRIDAY
Weekend movie: The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival will host a red-carpet costume party and cocktail hour for a screening of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Friday night at the Classic Gateway Theater. The gin cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m., with music and macarons from Croissan’Time French Bakery. The film screens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12, $10 seniors. Cocktails cost $10. Visit FLIFF.com.
Brightsiders: Pop music’s indefatigable merchants of joy, the Lumineers perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Prices start at $26.50 with purchase of a four-pack at LiveNation.com.
Everglades stories: South Florida native Sarah McCulloch, will share music from her evocative new album “Sawmiller’s Daughter,” 8 p.m. Friday at the intimate North Miami listening room Luna Star Cafe. Informed by a childhood spent in the Big Cypress Swamp, McCulloch’s album is collection of vivid storytelling in the mode of traditional country music, all elevated by her timeless vocals. Local swamp-country provocateur Raiford Starke is also on the bill. Visit LunaStarCafe.com. For more on McCulloch’s music, visit SarahMacMusic.com.
Ticket window: Lady Gaga this week added a Sept. 17 performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to her global stadium tour The Chromatica Ball. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, preceded by a series of presales. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour, with special guest Jimmie Allen, will be at FTX Arena in Miami on Feb. 2. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. (The presale password is GARDEN.)
Daryl Hall and Daryl’s House Band, with opener Todd Rundgren, will perform July 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, with tickets ($60+) on sale 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com. The tour supports Hall’s new two-disc retrospective “BeforeAfter,” a reminder that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer once had an album produced by Robert Fripp (1980′s “Sacred Songs”).
Citing extraordinary demand, Live Nation has consolidated Spanish pop quartet Hombres G’s two sold-out performances at the Fillmore Miami Beach June 25-26 into a single show on June 25 at FTX Arena in Miami. The move creates additional tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Ukraine tribute: Featuring a lineup of classic-rock tribute bands, SongFest for Vets III is an Armed Forces Day celebration and fundraiser for Ukraine 2-11 p.m. Saturday at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. Along with a variety of Ukrainian food, beer, art and kid-friendly crafts and games, the event will include area tribute acts KISS Alive, Erasmith (Aerosmith) and Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC), along with classic rockers Shovelhed. Admission is free, with donations accepted. The festival has been organized by retired Army Col. Bill Millard, a Boca Raton resident who served with the U.S. Army in Ukraine. Visit Facebook.com/SongFestforVets.
Weekend laughs: Writer, actor and comedian Bill Burr brings his Slight Return Tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Saturday. There are still tickets, starting at $74, at LiveNation.com.
Dog days: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be over-run with basset hounds noon-4 p.m. Saturday during a Yappy Hour meetup of the group Soflo Basset Hounds. The Wharf’s $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence Rosé can only add to the hilarity. Visit WharfFTL.com. … S3 Restaurant on Fort Lauderdale beach will host Bark Brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with house-made treats for dogs. Purchase a dog toy or $5 Tito’s drink ticket to benefit the nonprofit rescue Chasing Freedom. Dogs are welcome on the patio. Visit Facebook.com/S3SunSurfSand.
Brews & blues: The fifth annual Ocean Brews & Blues festival returns to Deerfield Beach on Saturday, with more than 100 craft beers, from South Florida and otherwise, food, live music and items made by local creatives. It takes place 3-8 p.m. in the Main Beach Parking Lot (149 SE 21st Ave.) and admission is free. Tasting tickets cost $40 (advance, $45 at gate) for 4 p.m. admission, $60 for 3 p.m. VIP entry ($65 at the gate) and exclusive VIP swag and food samples. Visit Facebook.com/oceanbrewsandbluesfest.
Free concert: The free Afro Roots Fest comes to Broward County for the first time at 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hollywood’s ArtsPark. Along with popular locals The Resolvers and DJ Le Spam, and Brian Potts’ (Nu Deco Ensemble) samba percussion group Miamibloco, the lineup features Jesus Hidalgo (Venezuela), Philip Montalbán (Nicaragua) and Gilmar Gomes (Brazil). Visit AfroRootsFest.com.
Outside-inside: The pandemic-inspired outdoor comedy picnics known as Comedy On the Green are moving inside at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. The Comedy Off the Green series begins with a 7 p.m. Saturday performance by New York City-based comedian Jon Fisch (as seen on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”). Tickets cost $30-$45. Visit ComedyOnTheGreen.org. For a preview, watch Fisch and comic-writer Dave Siegel (a COTG co-creator) chop it up at Instagram.com/comedyonthegreen.
Hometown blues: J.P. Soars & the Red Hots play 7 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, their first local show since performing at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, where they were up for the Band of the Year award. Boca Raton resident Soars was nominated for the top award, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, as well as the best guitarist award. Tickets cost $15-$25. Visit FunkyBiscuit.com.
SUNDAY
Chris Bosh beer: Dogfish Head Miami will celebrate its first anniversary in Wynwood in a big way at noon Sunday when Miami Heat icon Chris Bosh and Dogfish founder and brewer Sam Calagione host the can release for their limited-edition collaboration, Bosh Blonde. The citrus-y ale, brewed with Florida oranges and sugar cane juice, comes in cans featuring a sketch of Bosh in a contemplative pose on the label. The day-long anniversary festivites also include live music and a special menu of Bosh Bites, based on his favorite foods. Bosh Blonde will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans ($16). A portion of beer sales will go to nonprofit Refresh Miami. A limited number of meet-and-greet opportunities will be available to Dogfish Off-Centered Society members. To sign up visit DogFish.com.
You want your ‘80s? Sting’s show at Hard Rock Live Sunday night is sold out, of course. Another singer from the era (and a performer way ahead of her time), Pat Benatar will be at Pompano Beach Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Sunday, sharing hits including “Love is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker,” “Hell is for Children” and “We Belong” with guitarist and songwriter Neil Giraldo, John Waite opens. Tickets start at $35 at PompanoBeachArts.org.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].

News
Simone Biles Net Worth! How Much Her Net Worth Is In 2022?
Simone Arianne Biles was born on March 14, 1997, in the United States. With a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, she shares the title of the most decorated gymnast in history. She is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals earned by an American gymnast with seven. She is regarded as one of the finest and most dominant gymnasts ever.
Early years and Education
Biles was born on March 14, 1997, as the third of four siblings in Columbus, Ohio.
Shanon Biles, her biological mother, was unable to care for Simone or her other children, Adria, Ashley, or Tevin. All four entered and exited foster care.
In 2000, after learning that his grandkids had been in foster care, Biles’ maternal grandfather, Ron Biles, and his second wife, Nellie Cayetano Biles, began temporarily caring for Shanon’s children in the north Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. The couple legally adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria in 2003. Harriet, Ron’s sister, and Shanon’s aunt adopted the two eldest children. Biles is a citizen of Belize through her adopted mother and considers Belize to be her second home. Biles and her family adhere to the Catholic faith.
In Harris County, Biles attended Benfer Elementary School.
In 2012, Biles decided to transition from public education to home school, enabling her to expand her weekly training time from 20 to 32 hours. She completed her secondary education at home, graduating in the middle of 2015. Biles committed verbally to UCLA on August 4, 2014. She intended to delay enrolling until after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro; she signed her National Letter of Intent with UCLA in November 2014. She stated on July 29, 2015, that she will become professional and renounce her NCAA eligibility in order to compete for UCLA. In January of 2018, Biles was enrolled in online business administration courses and acted as a brand ambassador for the University of the People.
Simone Biles Net Worth:
It is estimated that Simone Biles has a net worth of $16 million. Due to her numerous championships and endorsements, she has acquired considerable wealth. She is well-known and has over 4 million Instagram followers under the account @simonebiles.
How did Simone Biles accumulate her wealth?
Simone Biles is the most accomplished gymnast in history. She amassed most of her income by competing in gymnastics at the Olympic level, and she is affiliated with a number of renowned sporting companies.
During the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Simone earned four gold medals and one bronze, earning $37,500 per gold medal. Her performances at the World Championship earned her more honors. Candid Dental, Beats by Dre, GK Elite, Oreo, Hershey’s, Mattress Firm, Kellogg’s, Uber Eats, and SK-II began sponsoring her.
Simone also had a sponsorship arrangement with Nike, but she opted to sever connections with them and sign with the “Athleta” brand because she believed the latter was more aligned with her basic athletic and personal ideals.
Career
Biles began her gymnastics career at a very young age; at age eight, she was practicing with trainers such as Aimee Boorman. She competed in the American Classic in Houston when she was 14 years old. She placed third. In 2012, she won the American Classic held in Huntsville. She was chosen to the US Junior National Team that year. In 2013, she made her senior international debut at the American Cup before competing at the City of Jesolo Trophy and contributing to the United States team’s gold medal victory.
Márta Károlyi invited Simone to a private camp after her dismal performance at the 2013 US Classic, and the young gymnast also began training with a sports psychologist. Following the improved performance, Simone was picked for the World Championships team. She won another first-place finish at the 2013 Artistic Gymnastics Championships because of another flawless performance. By that point, the 16-year-old had already proven to be an extraordinary talent, outperforming far more seasoned international gymnasts.
Due to a shoulder injury, Biles had a poor start to 2014, but she quickly recovered to win the US Classic in Chicago by a significant margin. She participated in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships for a second time, assisting the United States in achieving another triumph and gold medal. In 2015, she won the AT&T American Cup competition in Arlington, Texas. This performance contributed to her James E. Sullivan Award candidacy. The City of Jesolo Trophy, the U.S. Classic, and the U.S. National Championships brought further triumphs.
Biles, among other prominent American gymnasts, won the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, for the third consecutive year. In this time, she had won a total of 14 medals at the World Championships. Biles was picked to represent the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil as a consequence of a streak of outstanding performances in 2016.
Simone helped the United States team qualify for the 2016 Olympics in the first position, and she also qualified as the best gymnast in four of the five individual finals. She quickly won her maiden Olympic gold medal in the team event, followed by a second in the individual all-around competition. She won a total of four Olympic gold medals, including a bronze in the balance beam final and another gold in the women’s floor exercise final. After a temporary break from competition, she resumed her gymnastics career in 2018 with improved routines.
Endorsements
Over the years, Simone Biles has supplemented her gymnastics revenue with a variety of business sponsorships. She famously starred in a Tide ad alongside a lot of other gymnasts prior to the 2016 Olympics.
In 2015, she secured a long-term, exclusive contract with Nike. She also inked a partnership with GK Elite Sportswear to create a line of Simone Biles leotards in the same year.
Simone and her other “Final Five” colleagues were featured on the cover of a limited-edition Wheaties box in August 2016.
After her victory at the 2016 Olympics, Simone obtained significant endorsement deals with, to mention a few, the following brands:
- Beats by Dre
- Athleta
- Visa
- Oreo
- Uber Eats
- MasterClass
- Facebook Watch
- United Airlines
- The Hershey Company
- Procter & Gamble
- Mattress Firm
- Spieth America
In terms of endorsements, Simone was the highest-paid Olympic athlete prior to and during the 2020 games. From 2019 through 2021, she earned at least $20 million from endorsements.
In April 2021, just three months before the 2020 Olympics, it was widely reported that Simone had signed with Athleta instead of Nike. Included in the agreement was a pledge by Athleta to stage a nationwide show for Simone following the Olympics, in direct competition with an exhibition organized by USA Gymnastics. Additionally, Simone and Athleta will launch an activewear collection.
According to reports, Simeone quit Nike because she no longer believed the firm shared her ideals. She was particularly concerned about Nike’s history of scandals, employee complaints, and other difficulties that have plagued the dominating sportswear manufacturer in recent years.
Personal Life:
From August 2017 until March 2020, Biles was in a relationship with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.
Since August 2020, she has been in a relationship with professional American football player Jonathan Owens.
Owens and Biles confirmed their engagement on February 15, 2022.
How did Simone Biles get so wealthy?
Simone Biles, like many athletes, derives a substantial percentage of her money from brand sponsorships. Yahoo Finance reports that Hershey’s, Nike, and Kellogg’s, to name a few, have sought her award-winning appeal.
Home of Simone Biles:
Simone Biles is a very popular name in America. She has achieved significant international achievements on behalf of her country. Simone Biles also owns many properties in the United States. She has a home in Spring, Texas, where she resides. She has other real estates in Texas and Ohio.
Simone Biles Net Worth! How Much Her Net Worth Is In 2022?
News
Agent, business manager chart Johnny Depp’s rise and fall
By BEN FINLEY
Three people who were once close to Johnny Depp on Thursday charted the actor’s rise and fall from “the biggest movie star in the world” to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.
Testifying at the behest of attorneys representing Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard were a longtime agent, a former business manager and a friend of Depp’s for nearly four decades.
Tracey Jacobs, who served as the actor’s agent for about 30 years, said Depp was “showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie” during their final years working together.
“I was very honest with him and said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing this – this is hurting you,’” Jacobs said during a previously recorded deposition that was played in court Thursday. “And it did.”
The testimony served to push back against Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp claims that a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s professional undoing was the result of his own bad behavior.
Depp says he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by her. Heard’s attorneys say Depp did physically and sexually assault her, and that his denials of abuse lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out.
Jacobs said Depp was an extraordinary talent who went on to become “the biggest movie star in the world.” But his behavior in the years before he fired her in 2016 became increasingly unprofessional, while his drug and alcohol use increased, Jacobs said.
“And it also got around town,” Jacobs said. “I mean, people talk, it’s a small community. And it made people reluctant to use him.”
Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, testified in a previously recorded deposition that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films had “catapulted him into an entirely different level of success.”
“It meant more employees,” Mandel said. “It meant buying additional property. … It meant a bigger life and a more expensive one.”
Things began to change around 2010, and it “became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs,” Mandel said. “And that translated into more erratic behavior, more stressful behavior, more times when it was difficult to engage in the kinds of conversations I needed to do my job.”
At one point, Depp was spending around $100,000 a month for a doctor and staff to help him get sober, Mandel said. At another, he was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff, he said. And he said there also were times when Depp spent thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs.
“The spending levels had grown very, very, very large and required that level of incredibly high income to be maintained,” Mandel said. “And when it dropped off, the disconnect became untenable.”
Mandel said he became extremely worried about Depp’s finances in 2015, but that Depp met those concerns with anger. He said the actor fired him in 2016.
Bruce Witkin, a musician who was friends with Depp for nearly 40 years, testified in a previously recorded deposition that Depp could become jealous in his romantic relationships.
That jealousy was demonstrated with Heard when she would be off filming a movie “or doing something that he couldn’t be around to see what was going in,” Witkin said. “I think he would work himself up.”
Witkin said he once saw bruises on Heard’s arm when he and Depp were working on a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. And he saw Depp with a “fat lip” one time. But Witkin said he never saw Depp or Heard physically abuse each other.
Witkin said he tried to help Depp with his substance abuse and had set him up with a therapist.
“He’d say, ‘I’ll be all right. I’ll be all right,’” Witkin said, recalling a conversation. “Well, you’re not all right.”
Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, was always concerned with his well-being, both in terms of his substance abuse and generally, Witkin said.
“Everybody, I think, deep down inside was, but … the people on the payroll won’t really say much. They’ll try but they don’t want to lose their job,” Witkin said. “I’m not saying they all fall into the category. But it’s a strange thing around people like him. Everybody wants something.”
Witkin said his friendship with Depp began to dissolve toward the end of 2017, when the actor started to pull away.
“He wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouthed him,” Witkin said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he wouldn’t explain it. And I pretty much haven’t seen him since 2018.”
