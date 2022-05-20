Finance
Business Computing: Web Hosting and Cloud Hosting
In most cases with businesses, web hosting providers are a requirement. Running a website means having to have space for data. It will always be a work in progress. The bigger the site becomes and the more traffic it generates, the more computing power and space you will need to keep it functional. It is like building a house; the more extensions you add, the more work it takes to upkeep the property.
Basically what you do with a web host is sign up for a plan based on what your website needs in order to be accessible. The web host uses several servers to connect you to high speed internet. Now, the reason businesses often turn to a service instead of self-hosting is predominantly for cost effective website running. Having the right amount of servers to keep up with the demand takes a lot of time and consistent work. By outsourcing the service, companies actually save money with its management. See, when a site gets more traffic than a server can handle, the site crashes. That is what happens when you go to click on a link and it is too slow or it cannot be retrieved. Web host professionals with 24-hour customer service for companies take away the stress of website functionality by providing enough computing power to survive swarms of site visitors. The plans often go yearly and at a steady rate.
Another option businesses could really benefit from is cloud hosting. Cloud computing is the cutting edge of efficiency. It is used in major social networking sites and online stores. The “cloud,” as we call it, is a term to describe a cluster of computers. Traditional web hosting runs on particular servers and computers acting as individual pieces to a whole purpose. The cloud, on the other hand, conjoins the efforts of all the computers to create one collective space where applications, sites, and data run independent of the individual machines. A cloud host allows you to activate and deactivate the amount of computing power based on the traffic at any given moment.
Premium services like these allow businesses to focus their attention on other concerns for the website, such as functionality in design and ease of use. Knowing that the site can handle what you throw at it makes structuring it much more open-ended. It will not be as limited because you can change your plan to fit a new requirement.
How to Fix a Corrupted WordPress Database
WordPress is controlled by its database. You cannot display a post properly if your database is corrupt, as sometimes the categories and tags are all wrong, or sometimes you cannot even log in.
However, corrupted databases for WordPress happens more than you would have liked. And it could be because of a variety of reasons, such as installing a faulty plug-in, your WordPress being hacked, a server crash, hardware failure on your server, or a bug in MySQL, or for no particular reason it seems.
Before you panic, though, take a deep breath and know that there are simple ways to fix a corrupted database.
So what do you do when the dreaded error message, “… is marked as crashed and should be repaired” crops up?
Fix corrupted WordPress databases via SSH or PhpMyAdmin, or cPanel
a. PhpMyAdmin – find the suspected WP database and check the table that has been corrupted.
Then look for the drop-down box and select “Repair table” from the options.
b. Secure Shell
• Log into your shell, then access the databases by keying this in mysql -u username -p database_name.
• View all the databases by typing in show databases.
• Then type in use database_name; to access the database.
• Type in show tables to view all the tables. Look for the corrupted table from the list.
• Type in check table wordpress_table_name to ensure that this is the table that is giving you the error.
• Now it’s time to repair the corrupted table. You can do this by keying in repair table wordpress_table_name.
c. In cPanel:
• Log into cPanel and find your MySQL Databases.
• Select the database from the dropdown list under MySQL Databases.
• Click the Repair DB button.
If the SSH option seemed rather long for you, try this shortcut:
• type in mysqlcheck database_name to see which tables has crashed.
• then type in mysqlcheck database_name –auto-repair to repair the corrupted files.
You could also set up WordPress to automatically repair corrupted databases by adding this line:
define(‘WP_ALLOW_REPAIR’, TRUE);
into your wp-config.php. This works only for WordPress version 2.9 or later.
Two things that you should always do with regards to WordPress databases: Backup and Optimize.
Optimizing your database is very much like defragging your hard drive. It is a way to clean up your database so that it runs smoothly. Optimizing helps clean up your database and frees up server disk space.
Check out the following plug-ins to help you optimize your database:
• WP-Optimize: This plug-in allows you to optimize and clean up your database and perform other tasks easily and with just a few clicks.
• Clean Options: If you have orphaned options in your database, this plug-in could help you easily clean them up.
• WP Database Optimize: This allows you to set up a schedule for your optimization.
Backing up your database should help you get back on your feet if more database problems arise and these suggestions do not work. Instead of losing your blogs, articles and readers, you can just restore a previous backup of your WP installation.
And that’s how you fix a corrupted WordPress database.
The Importance of WordPress Website Security
Some people think that they don’t need to care much about the security of their WordPress website. Unfortunately, most people realize the importance of security only when their website or blog gets hacked. WordPress is on the list of most user-friendly and popular content management systems that you can find these days. At the same time, this platform is a common target for spammers and hackers.
According to a recent report, 9 out of 10 sites that get hacked are based on WordPress. However, it is important to keep in mind that WordPress is one of the most secure platforms. In the same way, if your website is properly maintained and secured, it won’t be easier for hackers to attack it.
Actually, most hackers don’t attack unpopular platforms. Therefore, they attack WordPress websites because 61% of websites of today are WordPress based.
Now, you may be wondering why your website is at risk despite the fact that it has very low traffic. Actually most hackers hack small, unpopular website not to delete important files or steal data. Their goal is to use your web server in order to send spam emails. Actually, after hacking your website, they will install a special software program that will send a lot of spam emails. And you won’t realise that someone is taking advantage of your server without your permission.
You don’t need to be scared. We are going to share with you a few important tips that will help you to secure your WordPress website.
1. Don’t Go for Premium Plugins that are offered for Free
If you are running your online business on a tight budget, you are looking for ways to save money. This is completely understandable. However, it is not a good idea to download your desired premium plugins from any website they are sold on. What you need to do is go to the official website of the plugin whenever you need to reinstall that plugin.
What happens is that free plugins contain malicious software such as Malware. Therefore, you may want to buy the plugin you need from the official website of the service provider.
2. Use.htaccess to Protect your Important Files
If you have been an experienced WordPress user, you may have accessed and used the.htacces file. Once you have changed this file, know that it will have a great impact on the security of your website.
If you have never worked with.htaccess, you need to know about it first. Basically, this file is responsible for the configuration of your web server. Besides, it contains specific rules that your web server follows in order to handle the files of your website.
Primarily, this file is used for creating user-friendly URLs for each web page. Aside from this, it is also used to make necessary security-related modifications to your website.
Given below are a few things that the file will allow you to do to your WordPress website as far as security is concerned:
- Block suspicious IP addresses
- Deactivate directory browsing
- Allow selected IP addresses to get access to wp-admin
- Block bad bots
3. Hide your Author Usernames
It is not a good idea to use WordPress defaults. The reason is that almost every WordPress user knows the default username that WordPress uses for each website. Often, the default author username of a WordPress website is administrator. Therefore, you have to change it. If you don’t change it, it will be easier for hackers to access your website and use its contents and other features.
If your website has more than one author and no one of them is the administrators, you are good to go. However, if you have a small website and you are the only administrator and Arthur, you may want to create a separate user for your post. Don’t forget to assign the author role to the user. This is important because you cannot allow that user you have all the rights to make necessary changes to your website. In other words, the user should have a limited access.
4. Hide your site Login Page
If your security strategy involves hiding login pages and files, it won’t be enough. After all, all these elements of your WordPress website are not going to prevent hackers from getting access to them. But it will at least make it more difficult for them to hack your website. Hiding your site longin page won’t require more than a few seconds if you opt for the right method, such as a plugin.
If you move or rename your WordPress login page, it will make it much harder for a hacker to get unauthorized access. Actually, most types of attacks are programmed. Therefore, if you have a different login page, they will have to invest in much more effort to attack your website.
You can choose from a lot of plugins that can make this job easier for you. For example, you can try out WPS Hide Login for this purpose.
5. Go with a Reliable Hosting Company
According to statistics, 4 out of 10 websites are hacked just because they were more vulnerable. This vulnerability is due to the hosting platform. Therefore, it is a great idea to choose a host that has a high-security level. Given below are a few features of a good hosting service:
- Malware scanning and detection of suspicious files
- Automatic theme updates
- Firewall protection
- Optimized for word WordPress
- Support for the most recent version of mySQL and PHP
These are just a few important things that can help you choose the right hosting company. Choosing the most popular and reliable provider is a great idea if you want to be on the safe side.
In short, if you are looking for tips to secure your WordPress website, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. It is not a good idea to ignore the security aspect of your website if you are serious about what you are doing. Remember the security of your website is of paramount importance.
Demystifying the Definition of A Quintessential E-Commerce Website
For businesses who ever wanted to develop or integrate an e-commerce website into their existing business strategy this post goes to you. Figure out the best mixing strategies and other strong pillars that will take make your ecommerce website a successful business model.
Also go through the potentially stressful spots that kept your online efforts behind, despite the long trails of building an ultimate web design.
Three Strong Pillars of a Successful E-commerce Business Model:
1. Domain name:
A striking and arresting domain name that describes a product or service immediately or glues in the mind when you hear it first counts for a perfect domain name and it is only what that makes an e-commerce website click within the consumers.
When you decide the domain name of your e-commerce website think of Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, eBay, Etsy, etc. The store name should be catchy, memorable, brandable and short enough.
2. Technology:
Magento, Shopify, OpenCart, WooCommerce are some of the open-source software that is best in developing a super sleek e-commerce website which is balanced at all ends i.e. UI/UX and functionality.
3. Logistic support:
If you are landing in this e-commerce project with a pretty deep pocket or may be with a rich balance sheet than it is worthy to invest in warehouses, cold stores in metro cities spread out across the geographical location that beholds the majority of the population. These quick-to-go locations help in rendering prompt services to customers.
Three Solid Ways to Pull More Revenue from Your E-commerce Store
1. Optimize & Optimize For Organic Search (SEO):
It’s really necessary for your store to rank higher in search rankings. This, in turn, drives more traffic to your store which naturally leads to higher conversions.
And for doing that identify a keyword that is the lifeblood of your website that means if you are an apparel based e-commerce company, “t-shirts” “would be a solid keyword.
Tip: Google keywords planner is a helpful SEO tool that helps you build Search Network campaigns by finding keyword ideas and estimating how they may perform.
2. Quick Page Load Speed:
Page loading speed is the most crucial part of your visitor’s user experience and it directly impacts page abandonment. So, it is critical for your website that users seamlessly and swiftly open your website. The average user expects a site to load in 3 seconds or less, research shows that if takes more than 3 seconds to load they will abandon your site and switch to another competitor.
3. Responsive:
We are all not unaware of the fact that we are accessing the internet via various mobile devices, tablets, and system. And to ensure an optimal user experience it is necessary to design for multiple devices.
A responsive web design responds according to user’s behavior and environment based on screen size. It should be like “one-size-fits-all”!
An Expert’s Definition for Successful E-commerce Business Model:
• An ideal e-commerce website will always have an intuitive and user-friendly interface.
• It will be updated with all latest product offerings.
• It will have multiple payment modes and payment gateways.
• A mobile friendly website is another major necessity.
• A properly managed social store.
• On-demand delivery tracking app
• Cloud Hosting
• Strong Marketing model and you’re done.
The E-commerce Mantra:
Go walk with right technology with this quick short burst tips and techniques. And don’t forget to find the right e-commerce website development company because these are not the simple sites that are meant just for the purpose of information sharing rather they are the shopping platform that calls for an intuitive experience where every individual should feel as if the site is customized as per their choices.
And for this to happen progressively, it’s crucially important to hire a dedicated software company which can make the right cut and justify the kind of niche you belong.
So, what are you waiting for? You’ve already stacked piles of information in your gray matter and have secured the right acumen to move forth. Put your mind to it and discover what you can accomplish in this arena and get an e-commerce website now.
