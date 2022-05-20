Finance
Can a For Sale By Owner (FSBO) Be Successful?
Attempting to sell your home today, on your own, is at best an uphill battle. Understanding the complexities of the market, home pricing, timing, marketing challenges, safety, legal issues and navigating the new TRID, all paint an interesting and challenging scenario for the “For Sale By Owner” (FSBO).
Selling your home on your own in today’s marketplace is akin to winning a championship game without a coach. Can it be done? Possibly. Is it the best you can do? Not Likely.
People desiring to sell their homes on their own typically have their personal reasons for doing so. Usually, it is perceived that one will save money on the sale of their home. While this may appear to be sound thinking at the surface, there are many reasons why this is not necessarily true, especially today. Industry statistics show that a home owner will typically net a higher sale price when utilizing the services of a professional Realtor®.
Let’s start with the TRID. This is an acronym for TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure rule. In a nutshell… it replaces the familiar HUD with a whole new level of complex rules and procedures that will affect your transaction. You and your buyer will come face-to-face to TRID at closing time. The scope of this new legislation is far beyond the scope of this article, but there are numerous web resources where one can become better educated as to it’s procedures and requirements. Under more ideal circumstances, your Realtor®, Mortgage Loan Officer and the Closing Attorney navigate these waters for you.
How do FSBOs screen potential buyers? Typically they don’t. Most are so anxious to sell that they open their doors to anyone. Most sellers, if they ask at all, do not understand the difference between loan pre-qualification and pre-approval. They have no idea if their “prospective buyer” is even able to secure a sufficient loan to buy their home. They possibly may not even be who they say they are. Frustrated, many will waste a great deal of time with “window-shoppers and tire-kickers.”
Dealing with home inspections, effectively staging the home, preparing the all-important first impression via the presentation of the exterior of the home and landscaping, and knowing what to say to prospective buyers often are areas that cripple a sale. Furthermore, a seller’s emotional involvement with the sale of their home often has detrimental disadvantages. The home seller usually has too much of an emotional bond to their home to remain objective in negotiations.
Most FSBOs do not understand market pricing and often have their home’s price set higher than it should be. Sellers are frequently under the misconception that the selling price of their home is related to their financial needs or to how much they have invested in their property. Not so! They often will miss that precious four-week window when a home is first introduced to the market because of pricing error, poor staging and other issues. Establishing an accurate selling price for market entry is a skill that professionals well understand but novices lack.
Sellers must also be comfortable communicating directly with buyers, their agents, lawyers, home inspection companies, appraisers and loan companies. This area alone stifles most transactions. There are also numerous ways to make legal mistakes. Contracts have specific deadlines that must be managed effectively or sellers can be held in breach of contract. A Real Estate Contract To Buy is a legal document that contains deadlines, specific instructions, clauses and contingencies that are often difficult to understand for the untrained.
Since FSBOs are extremely vulnerable to so many areas that can halt a transaction, many sellers have the experience of seeing their sale disintegrate at or prior to closing because of failure to manage the legal details of the transaction. In fact, the National Association of Realtors®(NAR) has collected data that shows that less than 10% of all FSBO’s actually sell their property that way. Less than 1% of all home sales are FSBOs.
Unless the homeowner is fully prepared for the reality of selling their home on their own, many may quickly realize the need for a trusted professional partner, a Realtor®, who will effectively market their home in a variety of mediums, providing maximum exposure, show it to prospective, well-qualified buyers, negotiate the purchase contract, suggest financing and closing attorneys, oversee the inspections, handle all necessary legal paperwork and monitor the closing. Your Listing Agent can take care of everything you need, from start to close and communicate with you throughout the process.
Is hiring a professional Realtor® to represent your best interests a good idea? You be the judge.
Starting Your Career As An Insurance Lawyer
There are many different types of insurance policies are available now and each policy help people to recover from their losses or damages easily. You can get insurance for your health, car, property, and so on. The insurance companies provide compensation to the people and cover the unexpected situations from a car accident to a storm damaging your property.
An insurance lawyer offers legal advice and guidance to his clients and also represents them in cases of conflict with insurance companies. Insurance companies, generally try their best to use any legal excuses they can find through investigation to avoid paying compensation to the clients. An insurance lawyer makes certain that the insurance companies respect the rights of the clients and also pay the compensation for which the clients have entitlement. An insurance lawyer should have strong negotiation skills as he has to first try to settle the dispute between the parties outside the courtroom.
1. The first requirement you need to fulfill in order to apply in a law school is to earn your four years of undergraduate degree by enrolling yourself at a college or university. It is a standard condition for almost all the law schools.
2. The second essential condition for admission in law school is to pass the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Just passing the test is not enough as the competition is high now and only those who get good score in the LSAT will get a chance to get into a law school. You can take the test more than one time to improve your score.
3. To get the information about the admission process to a law school and the list of accredited law schools by American Bar Association, you can log on to the official website of the Law School Administration Council (lsac.org/).
4. If you take a full time program, it will take three years to complete. A part-time program on the other hand takes almost five year to complete. Whichever the program you take, keep this thing in mind that these three or five years require a lot of hard work, extensive reading and studying. You need to spend much of your time in the library in order to gain more and more knowledge.
5. Almost all the law schools follow a standard educational curriculum. So, first year will focus on the basics of legal system. In the following years you can select the courses of your interest as in this case insurance law.
6. After graduating from the law school, get yourself register for the bar exam in your state. Start reviewing all the contents which have studied in three years as this test is thoroughly based on the federal and state law.
7. Pass the bar exam and obtain your license. You can now start practicing law as an insurance lawyer. Ask American Bar Association to add your name as an insurance lawyer in its online database.
What is Vicarious Liability?
In some situations, a person may be held liable for the actions of another that is in their employ or following their directions. Vicarious liability is the legal concept which allows for one party to be held liable for injuries or damages sustained by another party, despite having had no active involvement in the incident. People or legal entities that are typically charged with vicarious liability include individuals in supervisory positions or companies. This is because these two groups bear the responsibility for the actions of their employees.
Like any legal concept, there are a variety of situations where vicarious liability can apply. One of these instances is in the event that a contractor’s subcontractor fails to complete a job, performs a job inadequately, or is found guilty of some other contract violation. The contractor, since he or she hired the subcontractor, is held liable for the subcontractor’s actions because the contractor was employing the subcontractor.
If a child or minor harms another person or damages a piece of someone else’s property, the parents may be held vicariously liable. The theory is that parents are in a position to exercise some form of control over their children and are responsible for controlling their offspring. Therefore, when the child or minor messes up, the parents are liable.
Employers are the group most commonly held vicariously liable. They have been charged when an employee is charged with sexual harassment, discriminatory behavior towards potential employees or customers, and any other situation where an employee somehow causes harm to another. An employer can be roped into a legal situation regardless of whether the employee is acting against policies set by the employer or following the rules to the letter.
The idea behind vicarious liability is to hold the truly responsible party accountable when harm is committed. If an employee is following company standards when a harm is committed, it makes sense to hold the employer liable. This makes sense because the employer created the policies that the employee was following when damage was done. The same is true for parents. Parents have a responsibility to ensure that their offspring stay within society’s standards. When the children don’t, it is frequently because their parents were absent or somehow allowed them to do something that was wrong.
For more information on vicarious liability as well as the many other forms of liability in the area of civil law, please visit http://www.attorneyillinois.net.
What Is My Personal Injury Claim Worth?
The answer to this question is highly subjective – it’s based upon your unique set of circumstances. Let’s take a look at some of the applicable factors.
Economic Damages
Economic damages, also called special damages, refer to clear, calculable losses/expenses that have resulted from your accident and subsequent injuries.
- Current and future medical bills: Expenses for diagnosis, care, and treatment for your accident-related injury
- Lost income/earning capacity: The wages your injury has caused you to lose and projected future income loss, when applicable
- Misc. financial losses: Other out-of-pocket expenditures caused by your injury, like home aide expenses and transportation costs that you incurred in order to receive your necessary medical care
- Property Damage: This may apply in auto accidents
These expenses are the easiest to determine in a personal injury claim.
Non-Economic Damages
These non-economic general damages are more complex and harder to calculate. Meticulous documentation can help support your case when claiming these non-tangible damages. Some examples include:
- Pain and suffering
- Emotional distress
- Diminished quality of life
- Permanent disfigurement
- Permanent disability
- Loss of companionship/consortium
- Psychological/Mental Impairment
The recovery of punitive damages may be possible under non-economic damages, as well, but is extremely rare in New York.
Blame and Contributory Negligence
What if you were partially to blame for your accident? For example, you were injured in a car accident because the other driver ran a red light. If you were speeding, which contributed to your ability to stop in time to avoid the collision, you may bear partial fault for the crash.
The law still allows you to pursue damages, but the amount you may be awarded will be reduced by your percentage of blame. Article 14-A, section 1411 of New York’s Civil Practice laws and Rules addresses contributory negligence in personal injury cases.
Wrapping Up
Each case involves a review of these individual criteria to help determine the monetary value of the claim. Various methods and models of valuations are then applied to help calculate the dollar amounts of the non-economic losses.
Don’t worry if you still have questions. At Mejias Milgrim Alvarado, we’re experienced in handling personal injury claims and lawsuits in New York. Reach out to request a consultation and discuss your case with our responsive legal team.
In 2013, Dave was recognized by Long Island Pulse as a Top Ten Legal Eagle, winning the Family Law category. Awardees are acknowledged by a select group of Attorneys who peer review their colleagues’ expertise and skill throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
