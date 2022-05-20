Finance
Car Insurance for Rental Cars – How to Obtain the Coverage That You Need
Renting a vehicle can be an expensive and complicated experience. There is plenty of paperwork, and few individuals make an effort to read it completely. After all, it is written in doublespeak, and most auto rentals take place at an airport terminal, where customers are impatient and in a big hurry to go somewhere else. Most individuals merely sign the paperwork and accept whatever the agreement says. This can often result in an pricey rental experience.
Rental car firms usually offer you insurance along with the rental fees. This insurance safeguards you in case you get into an accident in the rental vehicle. For many customers, this additional insurance may be a duplication of coverage which they have already.
In addition to the types of auto insurance coverage offered by rental car companies could be any of here items:
Liability insurance – This covers destruction that you may cause to another vehicle in case you have an accident. This would cover repairing a damaged vehicle or supply money to buy a new vehicle should it be a total loss. In all likelihood, your personal auto insurance policy provides you with liability insurance if you rent an automobile.
Personal accident insurance – This handles the medical costs of motorists or passengers in a different car if you’re in an accident. This could pay for medical fees, surgery costs, or any incidental medical expenditures.
Collision damage waiver (CDW) – In case you are involved in an automobile accident when driving a rental car, you’ll be held responsible for harm to the rental car. Buying CDW will eliminate that financial burden, but at a price – many rental agencies demand around $20 daily for it. A few major credit cards offer coverage for this if you are using their credit card to fund the cost of the rental. You ought to seek advice from your bank card company about this prior to picking up your rental vehicle.
Some rental agencies will offer extra insurance coverage for the loss of personal items from your vehicle as a result of theft. This would cover the loss of suitcases, skis, golf clubs, or other things you might be traveling with on your trip.
It is an awful idea to rent a vehicle without any sort of additional insurance protection. If you do not own a car or have your own personal auto insurance coverage, you’ll want to purchase some insurance coverage at the time you rent your vehicle. At the bare minimum, you should buy the collision damage waiver, or else you could be held responsible for the total cost of a new vehicle in case of an wreck. Then again, a lot of auto insurance plans extend the coverage for their clients to rental cars, therefore rendering the purchase of extra insurance unnecessary.
The smart action to take is to contact your insurance agent as well as your charge card company before you pick up your rented vehicle. Ask them what, if any, protection you might have from existing procedures. You might find out that your current insurance coverage protects you from everything. In that case, you can simply pick up your rented vehicle and enjoy your trip. The cash you save on your car coverage can be enjoyed elsewhere.
Workers Comp Insurance Fraud: Business Situations, Injuries, Medical Claims and the Unlawful
Unfortunately, the insurance industry has always reported incidents of fraud, whether it be in relation to homeowner insurance, business, auto, life, umbrella, or even bonds. No niche, however, is so vulnerable to fake claims as workers compensation. Read these eye-popping cases, and join the insurance companies’ fight against fraudulent activity.
Robbing from the Rich to Give to the Poor
This may seem straight from the fairy tale books, but it’s true!
An elderly physician was found guilty of workers compensation fraud. His criminal activity consisted of filing dishonest insurance claims totaling more than $170,000. The ‘good’ doctor pleaded with the sentencing judge for mercy as he explained the facts of his crime. What made him different than other thieves was that he had deliberately overcharged patients who had their medical bills paid for by workers comp coverage. In this way, he was able to service patients who could not afford to pay out of their own pockets. The judge took this in consideration when sentencing him to only 5 years of probation and a year of confinement in his own home.
A Sad Conclusion
A former employee hurt his arm while on the job and continued to collect disability benefits even after there was improvement and he massaged clients for a fee. The US Department of Labor got wind of the deception and accused him of one count of felony in connection to insurance fraud.
Over-Achiever
A policewoman suffered injury while she trained for her position. After she left the force, she continuously collected workers compensation checks while simultaneously receiving disability retirement benefits. Then, it was uncovered that during this time she joined twenty-nine running competitions and participated in an intense swim contest, finishing in record time.
Faker becomes Jail-Sitter
One guy so good at faking injuries collected 6 separate workers comp benefits for ‘related’ boo-boos at various ‘places of employment’. He didn’t only receive almost $500,000. He finally got his full-due when he was caught pretending to be someone hurt at a pretend business: twelve years of jail time for false injury claims.
Workers Compensation, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Hospitals
Unfortunately, the facts don’t lie. This from the Workers Compensation Research Institute:
Operations done at ambulatory surgery hubs are frequently less costly than hospital out-patient places! This report assessed 2/3 of the maximum workers comp disbursements across the United States of America for typical operations performed at ambulatory surgery centers and hospital outpatient surgeries.
Pollution & Professional Exposures For HVAC Contractors
While HVAC Contractors are traditional contracting risks, they have become the focus of growing pollution related claims over the last several years. HVAC system installation, maintenance, and repair can create pollution conditions such as poor indoor air quality and mold. Daily jobsite operations could disturb in-place asbestos, lead, or other contaminants. Materials and equipment brought to the jobsite may spill or leak while in transit or in use during contracting activities.
HVAC Contractors also have professional liability exposures which may not be obvious to the insured since contracting is the main focus. E&O claims could arise from: (1) jobsite modifications in which malfunctions may create a direct professional responsibility for the contractor, (2) supervision of subcontractors, and (3) actual design work performed, specifically when the contractor has a perceived responsibility to comment on design aspects that he knows to be poorly developed.
The exposures described above are usually excluded from General Liability policies, so it is important for HVAC contractors to have comprehensive coverage that will protect them from potential claims and thus help secure the future of their businesses. Beacon Hill’s programs division, PartnerOne Environmental, has a number of products that can effectively address the coverage needs of this class of business:
Contractors Pollution Liability
Contractors Pollution Liability insurance (CPL) is coverage designed to protect from third party claims for damages caused by “Pollution Conditions” arising from the insured’s covered operations. This coverage is applicable to all types of tank contractors and is important because these pollution claims may not be covered via the General Liability form.
How does Contractors Pollution Liability coverage work?
· Generally designed to address the coverage gap created by the CGL pollution exclusions.
· Policies usually written to provide coverage for operations performed “by or on behalf” of the insured.
· Coverage is provided for the insured’s operations away from their own premises.
· Base policies can be written on either a Claims Made or an Occurrence basis.
· Mold coverage is usually offered as an endorsement to the CPL insurance policy or coverage part.
· Mold is usually on a Claims Made form.
· Mold coverage may have a sub limit of liability, as well as its own deductible.
Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O
The Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O policy provides coverage to general contractors, construction managers, and various trade contractors who could potentially have both Pollution and Professional claims; Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O provides coverage for Professional exposures for contractors. This coverage is important because these professional exposures are generally excluded from General Liability and monoline Contractors Pollution Liability policies.
Job site modifications made
HVAC contractors are often presented with installations that do not work exactly as planned. In these situations, contractors will often tweak the plan at the site to make the system work. Pollution conditions arising from these changes create a direct professional responsibility for the contractor.
Actual design work performed
Many firms provide true design services as part of their corporate profile. This can range from doing all of the design work for the project, doing some design work relative to an aspect of the HVAC system, or simply having a perceived responsibility to comment on design aspects they know to be poorly thought out. The last element is the most difficult to control and manage for HVAC firms.
Supervision of subs
Proper selection and supervision of subcontractors is a professional exposure most contractors share that is generally excluded from CGL and basic CPL policies. Many HVAC contractors do not use subs at all, so this will not be an issue for them. For those that do however, the exposure can be significant
Dilapidation Building Surveys and Their Value
Construction activity can sometimes leave tell-tale effects on adjacent properties that are situated too close to the site. Many reasons contribute to the effects of construction, including poor structural strength and ageing of the existing building. However, contractors and owners of proposed new constructions need to guard themselves from frivolous, false claims of damage to buildings. Dilapidation building surveys help owners and contractors to be armed with evidence from independent agencies that will protect them from exaggerated claims. Here is what needs to be known about dilapidation building surveys and the benefits of opting for one.
Pre-construction inspections
A pre-construction inspection would entail an in-depth analysis of the existing properties, including pictorial proof and thermal imaging of structures. This helps in the preparation of a comprehensive report that documents the structure and the presence of cracks, the extent and intensity of structural weakness etc. This dilapidation survey records proof of existing weakness which can be compared with the post construction conditions. This way, you would be able to determine and assess any damage if occurred because of constructional activity.
Post construction inspections
Similar to the pre-construction inspection, the post construction inspections record the status of the buildings and help in drawing up an extensive comparison to help disprove claims of damage, if any. With the use of latest equipment, including thermal imaging, the exact status of a building and the condition of timber and structures are profiled. This helps in scientifically disproving the claims of damage. At times, damage may have occurred to a certain extent, but the claims may end up being exaggerated in an attempt to receive higher compensation.
Constructional activity and effects on structures in vicinity
Constructional activity includes a large amount of vibration, excavation, soil dewatering and demolition. Depending on the structural condition of buildings in the vicinity and the distance between buildings, it is possible that effects may be felt to a certain extent. Dilapidation surveys not only document and protect owners from unfair demands, it also helps engineers to plan construction better by taking suitable alternative measures to prevent damage to adjacent structures. Architecture and constructional concepts have advanced to levels where it is now possible to greatly mitigate the effects of construction activity on buildings in the vicinity by adopting alternative techniques.
Professional expertise and advanced equipment
Typically, the surveys are conducted by teams of experienced professionals who rely on advanced equipment for collection of data regarding the structural strength or weakness of buildings. Structures may be compromised by termite nests, and timber may actually look good on the outside, while remaining more or less hollow on the inside. The use of the latest equipment, combined with years of experience help inspectors to compile reports that help to document the actual condition of buildings.
It is important to choose teams that are covered by professional indemnity and public liability insurance so as to protect the interests of homeowners seeking such services. The choice of such service providers needs to ideally be influenced by factors such as integrity, professionalism and certification.
