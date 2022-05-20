CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly 

CBSE has also decided the parameters of internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade.

After the decision of CBSE to conduct examinations in one term this year, now the syllabus has also been changed. Many new subjects have been added for the students. About 30 new subjects have been added in the 12th syllabus and 25 new subjects have been added to the 10th syllabus. CBSE has made changes to remove Punjabi language from the category of regional language. Other regional languages ​​have also been included in the syllabus. Syllabus has been increased by adding new and old subjects.

Apart from this, six new subjects have been added by removing some subjects of Social Science. Most of the topics are based on case studies. In this the learning skills of the students will be strengthened. At the same time, the parameters of internal assessment of 11th and 12th have also been fixed by CBSE. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade. Along with this, the ban on junk food in schools will continue. No anger zone will be created in schools. There will also be a focus on the mental health of the students, so that the students can take education without stress. The time table will be prepared in such a way that the student gets enough time to take rest and eat.

Internal assessment criteria

CBSE has also fixed the criteria for internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. The grading system will be applicable in class XI, while in class XI and XII students can choose at least five subjects. These subjects will be compulsory. Apart from this, the option of combination of additional subjects, subjects of internal assessment has also been given to the students. In these classes, it will be necessary to choose one subject out of Hindi and English.

Monitoring committee will keep an eye on objectionable material

According to the new rules, a School Curriculum Committee will also be constituted in the schools. This committee will monitor the academic activities of the school as well as the content of the books. The committee will inform the school administration about any kind of objectionable content.