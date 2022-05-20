News
CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly
CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly
CBSE has also decided the parameters of internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade.
After the decision of CBSE to conduct examinations in one term this year, now the syllabus has also been changed. Many new subjects have been added for the students. About 30 new subjects have been added in the 12th syllabus and 25 new subjects have been added to the 10th syllabus. CBSE has made changes to remove Punjabi language from the category of regional language. Other regional languages have also been included in the syllabus. Syllabus has been increased by adding new and old subjects.
Apart from this, six new subjects have been added by removing some subjects of Social Science. Most of the topics are based on case studies. In this the learning skills of the students will be strengthened. At the same time, the parameters of internal assessment of 11th and 12th have also been fixed by CBSE. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade. Along with this, the ban on junk food in schools will continue. No anger zone will be created in schools. There will also be a focus on the mental health of the students, so that the students can take education without stress. The time table will be prepared in such a way that the student gets enough time to take rest and eat.
Internal assessment criteria
CBSE has also fixed the criteria for internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. The grading system will be applicable in class XI, while in class XI and XII students can choose at least five subjects. These subjects will be compulsory. Apart from this, the option of combination of additional subjects, subjects of internal assessment has also been given to the students. In these classes, it will be necessary to choose one subject out of Hindi and English.
Monitoring committee will keep an eye on objectionable material
According to the new rules, a School Curriculum Committee will also be constituted in the schools. This committee will monitor the academic activities of the school as well as the content of the books. The committee will inform the school administration about any kind of objectionable content.
The post CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas
The task facing the Lynx heading into the week was daunting. Minnesota was 0-4 and facing a pair of West coast road games against a playoff contender in the Sparks and a title favorite in the Aces.
Minnesota entered the pair of games staring a potential 0-6 start to the season. It exits with the look of a team that will be just fine moving forward.
With Kayla McBride back in the lineup, Minnesota toppled the Sparks on Tuesday, and went toe to toe with the Aces on Thursday before falling 93-87 in Las Vegas.
After falling behind 11-2 early, the Lynx were in the fight against Las Vegas for much of the evening, pulling to within one point early in the final frame on a triple from Moriah Jefferson.
But Minnesota just wasn’t clean enough to pull off the road upset against one of the league’s elite. The Lynx committed 12 turnovers — which led to 22 points for Las Vegas — and made a few too many costly plays.
Most evident among those came in the fourth quarter, when rookie wing Evina Westbrook committed a flagrant-one foul by encroaching on Jackie Young’s landing space on a 3-point attempt. Young buried all three free throws, Las Vegas (5-1) kept the ball due to the flagrant ruling and Chelsea Gray scored at the rim on the ensuing Aces’ possession.
Just like that, Las Vegas’ lead ballooned from four points to nine with 6 minutes, 16 seconds to play. That swing proved too much for Minnesota to overcome.
Young finished with 25 points, leading five Aces who scored in double figures.
Still, the positives for Minnesota were glaring. The Lynx (1-5) looked lost through the first three games of the season, but have found their way over their three most recent contests.
Aerial Powers emerged Thursday after a rough start to the shooting guard’s season. She finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Las Vegas, looking like the star scorer Minnesota desperately needs her to be. Jessica Shepard continued her impressive start to the campaign, tallying 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles was again her dominant self, recording 20 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double.
No, Minnesota wasn’t good enough to win Thursday, but more efforts just like that will lead to a number of victories in the near future.
News
Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through
St. Paul was pelted by golf ball-sized hail Thursday afternoon, as a brief thunderstorm rolled through the Twin Cities.
The storm reached the east metro shortly before 4 p.m. and moved quickly into western Wisconsin. A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 10 p.m. for the metro and outlying counties.
The hailstones appeared to grow larger as the storm moved eastward through the Twin Cities, with reports of one-inch hail in the far west metro and 2-inch hail on the western border of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm cells continued to pop up elsewhere in Minnesota later in the evening, especially south of the Twin Cities.
Oh hail no…! pic.twitter.com/FgtVKycFtQ
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 19, 2022
News
Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday activated the National Guard to help control record flooding in areas of northeastern Minnesota.
Emergency management officials in St. Louis and Koochiching counties requested the assistance to deal with high water caused by heavy spring rains and rapid snowmelt throughout the Rainy River basin.
Record high water has been measured on the Rainy River headwaters, including Lake Vermilion, and docks and boathouses have sustained damage on several lakes. Some residents are sandbagging to protect their homes, WDIO-TV reported.
More rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950, Walz said.
“I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need,” the governor said.
Many parts of the state have been hampered by weather woes. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a virtual roundtable Thursday with local officials in areas rocked by severe storms, wind and flooding. Klobuchar said she is working on federal disaster relief funding.
CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly
Classic Cars – A Guide to Buying Online
Cost of Insurance – Car and Cost Reduction
How to Identify a Fraudulent Workers Comp Claim
Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas
Raksha Bandhan – An Eternal Ritual of Love
Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through
Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
6 Ways To Make Passive Income
Celtics load up, tie East finals 1-1 with 127-102 pounding of Heat
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12