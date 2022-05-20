Connect with us

News

CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly 

Published

39 seconds ago

on

CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly 
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly

CBSE has also decided the parameters of internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade.

After the decision of CBSE to conduct examinations in one term this year, now the syllabus has also been changed. Many new subjects have been added for the students. About 30 new subjects have been added in the 12th syllabus and 25 new subjects have been added to the 10th syllabus. CBSE has made changes to remove Punjabi language from the category of regional language. Other regional languages ​​have also been included in the syllabus. Syllabus has been increased by adding new and old subjects.

Apart from this, six new subjects have been added by removing some subjects of Social Science. Most of the topics are based on case studies. In this the learning skills of the students will be strengthened. At the same time, the parameters of internal assessment of 11th and 12th have also been fixed by CBSE. Grading system will be applicable in 11th class. The largest range will be of A grade only. Those securing 91 to 100 marks range will be placed in A1 grade. Along with this, the ban on junk food in schools will continue. No anger zone will be created in schools. There will also be a focus on the mental health of the students, so that the students can take education without stress. The time table will be prepared in such a way that the student gets enough time to take rest and eat.

Internal assessment criteria

CBSE has also fixed the criteria for internal assessment of class 11th and 12th. The grading system will be applicable in class XI, while in class XI and XII students can choose at least five subjects. These subjects will be compulsory. Apart from this, the option of combination of additional subjects, subjects of internal assessment has also been given to the students. In these classes, it will be necessary to choose one subject out of Hindi and English.

Monitoring committee will keep an eye on objectionable material

According to the new rules, a School Curriculum Committee will also be constituted in the schools. This committee will monitor the academic activities of the school as well as the content of the books. The committee will inform the school administration about any kind of objectionable content.

The post CBSE Board Exams New Syllabus: Big news! CBSE Board changed syllabus for 10th, 12th students, see the new syllabus quickly  appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas
google news

The task facing the Lynx heading into the week was daunting. Minnesota was 0-4 and facing a pair of West coast road games against a playoff contender in the Sparks and a title favorite in the Aces.

Minnesota entered the pair of games staring a potential 0-6 start to the season. It exits with the look of a team that will be just fine moving forward.

With Kayla McBride back in the lineup, Minnesota toppled the Sparks on Tuesday, and went toe to toe with the Aces on Thursday before falling 93-87 in Las Vegas.

After falling behind 11-2 early, the Lynx were in the fight against Las Vegas for much of the evening, pulling to within one point early in the final frame on a triple from Moriah Jefferson.

But Minnesota just wasn’t clean enough to pull off the road upset against one of the league’s elite. The Lynx committed 12 turnovers — which led to 22 points for Las Vegas — and made a few too many costly plays.

Most evident among those came in the fourth quarter, when rookie wing Evina Westbrook committed a flagrant-one foul by encroaching on Jackie Young’s landing space on a 3-point attempt. Young buried all three free throws, Las Vegas (5-1) kept the ball due to the flagrant ruling and Chelsea Gray scored at the rim on the ensuing Aces’ possession.

Just like that, Las Vegas’ lead ballooned from four points to nine with 6 minutes, 16 seconds to play. That swing proved too much for Minnesota to overcome.

Young finished with 25 points, leading five Aces who scored in double figures.

Still, the positives for Minnesota were glaring. The Lynx (1-5) looked lost through the first three games of the season, but have found their way over their three most recent contests.

Aerial Powers emerged Thursday after a rough start to the shooting guard’s season. She finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Las Vegas, looking like the star scorer Minnesota desperately needs her to be. Jessica Shepard continued her impressive start to the campaign, tallying 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles was again her dominant self, recording 20 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double.

No, Minnesota wasn’t good enough to win Thursday, but more efforts just like that will lead to a number of victories in the near future.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through
google news

St. Paul was pelted by golf ball-sized hail Thursday afternoon, as a brief thunderstorm rolled through the Twin Cities.

The storm reached the east metro shortly before 4 p.m. and moved quickly into western Wisconsin. A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 10 p.m. for the metro and outlying counties.

The hailstones appeared to grow larger as the storm moved eastward through the Twin Cities, with reports of one-inch hail in the far west metro and 2-inch hail on the western border of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm cells continued to pop up elsewhere in Minnesota later in the evening, especially south of the Twin Cities.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
google news

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday activated the National Guard to help control record flooding in areas of northeastern Minnesota.

Emergency management officials in St. Louis and Koochiching counties requested the assistance to deal with high water caused by heavy spring rains and rapid snowmelt throughout the Rainy River basin.

Record high water has been measured on the Rainy River headwaters, including Lake Vermilion, and docks and boathouses have sustained damage on several lakes. Some residents are sandbagging to protect their homes, WDIO-TV reported.

More rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950, Walz said.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need,” the governor said.

Many parts of the state have been hampered by weather woes. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a virtual roundtable Thursday with local officials in areas rocked by severe storms, wind and flooding. Klobuchar said she is working on federal disaster relief funding.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending