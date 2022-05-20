News
CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.
The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise.
“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.
“We know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected,” she said.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s kid-sized booster, to be offered at least five months after the youngsters’ last shot.
The CDC takes the next step of recommending who actually needs vaccinations. Its advisers debated if all otherwise healthy 5- to 11-year-olds need an extra dose, especially since so many children were infected during the huge winter surge of the omicron variant.
But the U.S. now is averaging 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since February. And ultimately, the CDC’s advisers pointed to growing evidence from older kids and adults that two primary vaccinations plus a booster are providing the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants.
“This always perhaps should have been a three-dose vaccine,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, who chairs the CDC’s advisory panel.
The booster question isn’t the hottest vaccine topic: Parents still are anxiously awaiting a chance to vaccinate kids under 5 — the only group not yet eligible in the U.S.
Dr. Doran Fink of the Food and Drug Administration said the agency is working “as rapidly as we can” to evaluate an application from vaccine maker Moderna, and is awaiting final data on the littlest kids from rival Pfizer. The FDA’s own advisers are expected to publicly debate data from one or both companies next month.
For the 5- to 11-year-olds, it’s not clear how much booster demand there will be. Only about 30% of that age group have had the initial two Pfizer doses since vaccinations opened to them in November.
CDC adviser Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University said health authorities must put more effort into getting youngsters their initial shots.
“That needs to be a priority,” she said.
Thursday’s decision also means that 5- to 11-year-olds with severely weakened immune systems, who are supposed to get three initial shots, would be eligible for a fourth dose.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech currently make the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of any age in the U.S. Those ages 5 to 11 receive a dose that’s one-third the amount given to everyone 12 and older.
In a small study, Pfizer found a booster revved up those kids’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies — including those able to fight the super-contagious omicron variant — the same kind of jump adults get from an extra shot.
Vaccines may not always prevent milder infections, and the omicron variant proved especially able to slip past their defenses. But CDC cited data during the omicron surge that showed unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds had twice the rate of hospitalization as youngsters who got their first two doses.
Health authorities say for all ages, the vaccines are still offering strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, especially after a third dose.
Some especially high-risk people, including those 50 and older, have been offered the choice of a second booster, or fourth shot. And still to be decided is whether everyone will need additional shots in the fall, possibly reformulated to offer better protection against newer coronavirus variants.
___
News
Pete Alonso hits walk-off moon shot in extras
On an objectively sad day for the Mets, the team soldiered on for yet another win, beating St. Louis 7-6. Pete Alonso picked up closer Edwin Diaz, who blew a save in the ninth inning, by massacring the ball for a walk-off homer in the tenth. It was surely an incredibly cathartic moment for Alonso and all of the Mets’ diehards in attendance, whose collective roar both celebrated the win and let some of the anguish out in unison.
“To be able to walk it off is obviously electric,” Alonso said. “That gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Earlier in the game, the Amazin’s learned Max Scherzer will miss six to eight weeks with an oblique strain. No matter, they still overcame the deflating news and Diaz’s debacle to beat a very good Cardinals team. That’s been the theme of the Mets’ season thus far. Even if it’s a rote sports cliche, the “everybody contributes” mentality is something that their manager preaches incessantly, knowing that it’s one of the most important qualities in a sport where hardships are inevitable.
“Guys are kind of wired that way,” Showalter said of his veteran-laden team. “When you’ve been through it so many times, whether it’s the coaching staff or everybody, it’s kind of a chance to shine rather than a chance to pull the dirt around you. It’s what you’re supposed to be good at.”
A single, a stolen base, a walk and another single did Diaz and the Mets in during the top of the ninth inning. Paul Goldschmidt’s weakly-hit grounder that tied the game with two outs carried an expected batting average of .190, according to Baseball-Savant. The ball left the bat at 61.9 miles per hour and traveled just 79 feet, but it moved so slowly and took third baseman Eduardo Escobar far enough to his left that he didn’t have a play.
By coming back to take it in the tenth, the Mets clinched the series, immediately bouncing back from their first series loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.
Before the game, Showalter spoke about a manager’s need to dwell in the hypothetical, coming up with solutions for problems that don’t exist yet but could in the future.
He could not have foreseen Starling Marte going on the bereavement list earlier this week, causing an unexpected lineup shuffle. But on Thursday, with Marte still out, Mark Canha moved from his normal post in left field to cover Marte in right. Jeff McNeil shifted to left field, and Luis Guillorme played McNeil’s usual second base.
All Guillorme did was go 2-for-4 with a rally-igniting double and run scored in the pivotal fifth inning.
Another member of the Mets’ strikingly productive reserve group, catcher Tomas Nido, has been thrust into a greater role following James McCann’s hand surgery. Nido followed Guillorme’s double in the fifth with a divine sacrifice bunt, moving Guillorme into position to score on Brandon Nimmo’s ensuing RBI groundout that tied the game. McNeil dropped a two-run single later in the inning that landed just millimeters away from diving St. Louis center fielder Harrison Bader, giving the Mets a lead they would later relinquish.
McNeil’s defense in an unnatural position was also part of the reason for the Mets’ win. Trouble arose in the top of the sixth, the Mets up 5-3, Goldschmidt at the plate with Cardinals on the corners. Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt had just exited for Drew Smith, whose only previous meeting with Goldschmidt ended with the All-Star first baseman taking him deep. Goldschmidt just missed a second one, sending a skyward ball into foul territory deep down the left field line.
McNeil made an aptly squirrel-like jump into the wall to make the catch. While a run scored, McNeil was able to turn one out into two by firing to second base and getting Brendan Donovan, who had tagged up from first.
“He’s the Flying Squirrel for a reason,” Alonso said of McNeil, who has the locker right next to him in the Mets’ clubhouse.
In the eighth inning, McNeil did it again, this time with a sliding catch on a rapidly dropping fly ball from Dylan Carlson. If Carlson’s ball had fallen for a hit and gotten past McNeil’s slide, Juan Yepez probably would have gone first to third. Instead, with two outs and Yepez still on first, Albert Pujols’ 369-foot flyout ended the inning, rather than potentially being a game-tying sacrifice fly. Both Showalter and McNeil praised Long Beach State, where McNeil got plenty of outfield reps in his college days, for making him the versatile defensive weapon he is today. McNeil succinctly explained his approach to playing the outfield.
“If they hit the ball in the air, go catch it.”
The Flying Squirrel’s three RBI also set a season-high and helped support another solid outing by Bassitt. The Mets’ offseason trade for Bassitt looms even larger now as Scherzer joins Jacob deGrom on the injured list. On Thursday, Bassitt completed six innings for the sixth time in his eight starts. The unorthodox right-hander, whose velocity ranged from 68 miles per hour to 94, allowed four earned runs in his 6.1 innings of work.
The Mets’ support of Bassitt started early, as they scored in the first inning for the eighth time in their last nine games. Alonso continued making a compelling case to start his first All-Star Game by yet again beating the shift for an opposite-field RBI single. That was bookended by his herculean homer to win the game.
All of the Mets’ tallies were confined to the first, fifth and tenth innings, but like their bench guys and minor league call-ups that have helped the team start 26-14, it was enough to get the job done.
()
News
Daniel Jones works with Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka to build Giants offense in pivotal year
Josh Allen engineered Brian Daboll’s explosive Buffalo Bills offense. Patrick Mahomes made the Kansas City Chiefs’ attack tick when Mike Kafka was working under Andy Reid.
Now it’s up to Daniel Jones to meld Daboll’s and Kafka’s ideas with his own game to elevate his production and play in this make-or-break fourth NFL season.
“We’re working towards making it the Giants’ offense, not the Bills’, the Chiefs’,” said Kafka, the Giants’ first-year offensive coordinator, on Thursday. “Those are great experiences we can lean on, but this is the Giants’ offense.”
Jones, 24, isn’t dwelling on the Giants’ decision not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023.
“That was certainly out of my control, out of my hands,” the quarterback said after Thursday’s third OTA practice. “It just kind of is what it is, and you’re focused on preparing to play as well as you can.”
Jones admitted a part of him wonders about the future, given the Giants’ lack of a commitment past 2022.
“I think it’s natural to think about a little bit,” he said.
But Jones knows it’s pointless to dwell on what ifs.
He takes responsibility for the turnovers and shortcomings that have brought him and the Giants to this point. And he welcomes the challenge to elevate his game and the team’s fortunes.
“I’m confident in myself,” he said. “I think it’s more about winning games. If we win games and have a good season, that’s gonna take care of a lot of things for everyone.”
Elevating the offense starts with constant communication between Jones, Daboll, Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney about how to tweak calls, routes and plays to maximize this team’s strengths.
“We’ve installed a lot of plays,” Daboll said. “I tell the players: the train is not slowing down, we’re just speeding up. The more we can install and the more they can learn, the more we can figure out what they do better.”
This is Daboll’s offense, at its core. It certainly sounds like Kafka, 34, came to the Giants to call offensive plays, though. The new OC said he left the Chiefs because he said this opportunity “was something that was special to me and my family.”
“It wasn’t just something I took on a whim,” he said. “I wasn’t just gonna go to any team. It had to be built the right way with the people: the Mara family, Dabes, Joe [Schoen], the players we had here. It was all of that encompassed.”
Kafka said he’s “calling plays with the quarterbacks at practice, and we’ll let Dabes evaluate that. He has every right to evaluate how he wants to handle that.”
He admitted “of course” he aspires to call plays in the NFL. This would be his first play-calling gig as the Chiefs’ former QB coach and passing game coordinator under OC Eric Bieniemy.
“I think every offensive coordinator aspires to call plays,” said Kafka, who landed the job once Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey opted to stay in Buffalo with a promotion to OC.
Daboll, 47, observed recently that Kafka is “kind of reserved” but “easy to work with, in terms of integrating and mixing systems … to come up with the best thing for the Giants.”
Jones said he’s processing all of it and trying to apply it on the field.
“They both bring a ton of new ideas from different systems that have had a lot of success, have quarterbacks that have had a lot of success,” he said. “It’s a lot of new ideas, new concepts, new plays. Just trying to pick up those little things here and there and listening to some of their philosophy on playing the position, playing offense, looking for opportunities to make plays at times when they aren’t there, but protect the ball.”
Thursday’s practice provided a glimpse of what to expect: a lot of passes into the flat. Opportunities to get players in space. Saquon Barkley catching a lot of passes. RPOs and chances for Jones to take off and run. Quick decisions required from the QB.
Jones’ most important job, outside of producing, is to provide his coaches with feedback on what he likes to tailor the offense to his own abilities and preferences.
He has deferred at times in recent years to coaches with more experience than he, but in this do-or-die year for his Giants future, he needs to be outspoken and participate. And Tierney said that’s exactly what he’s doing.
“He’s learning the offense, so the first discussion we have after we do something is ‘hey, what’d you think, what’d you see, do you like it?’” the quarterbacks coach said. “And he’s been very open about, ‘I like this, I need to see this more,’ or ‘no.’ He’s pretty clear about what he likes or dislikes. And that’s good. We need that communication and want to build that trust.”
Jones said “there’s a healthy balance between how I see it and how [Daboll] sees it,” too, and acknowledged the Bills have “had a ton of success,” so he’s still trying to be the sponge that soaks in what can help him improve.
A major difference in Daboll’s offense from the previous system under Jason Garrett, however, will be an emphasis on aggressive and downfield throws.
The previous regime tried to embrace Jones’ strengths and weaknesses and work within them. Daboll is encouraging Jones to let it rip.
“Be aggressive, take your shots and make something happen,” Jones said of the philosophy. “I think that’s kind of the mindset he has: to attack a defense, to attack downfield and as a quarterback and decision-maker, you’re a big part of that. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot and something he wants to see in practice.”
Jones appreciates this idea because he wants to be as productive as QBs like Allen and Mahomes, whose production got Daboll and Kafka to the posts they’re in now, trying to help Jones take the same leap.
“I think as a quarterback you’ve got to be able to be aggressive, take shots and also protect the ball. It’s finding the balance there, and the best guys can do that,” he said. “So I’m always working to improve that piece of the decision-making process and being smart in those situations.”
Granted, three weeks ago, the Giants were declining Jones’ fifth-year option and could have selected a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Jones wouldn’t say he was or wasn’t curious if the team would take a QB.
“I was just watching like everyone else was to see how it worked out,” he said with a smile.
Not that it matters now. This is Jones’ team for at least one more year, and after this offseason program, it should be his offense, too.
()
News
Grief, anger from relatives of Buffalo supermarket shooting
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and AARON MORRISON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Families of the people killed at a Buffalo supermarket poured out their grief and made anguished pleas for action against racist violence Thursday, hours after the white man accused of massacring 10 Black people appeared silently in court to face a murder charge.
“I constantly think about what could have been done,” Mark Talley, the son of 62-year-old Geraldine Talley, said at a news conference with the Rev. Al Sharpton.
“It’s like Groundhog’s Day. We’ve seen this over and over again. I never thought that this would happen in Buffalo,” Talley said, holding a picture of his mother.
The raw emotions from several victims’ relatives came hours after Payton Gendron, 18, appeared briefly in court in an orange jail uniform, a mask and handcuffs. Assistant District Attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all 10 deaths, was handed up Wednesday.
As Gendron was led out, someone shouted “Payton, you’re a coward!” from the courtroom gallery. He’s being held in jail without bail.
Thirteen people in total were shot Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.
District Attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues.
Gendron’s lawyers also declined comment, according to defense attorney Daniel DuBois.
Relatives of several victims met privately with Sharpton before joining him at a news conference outside Buffalo’s Antioch Baptist Church. Sharpton said his civil rights group, the National Action Network, would cover funeral expenses for those killed.
“These hate crimes need to be stopped,” Sharpton said. “We need to hold all that have aided and abetted the hate in this country accountable.”
Sharpton said the innocent victims of the gunman “were guilty of being Black.”
Gendron livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.
Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.
At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. He is due back in court June 9.
Five days after the shooting, officials announced Thursday that evidence collection at the supermarket was completed. Tops Market president John Persons pledged to open the store as soon as possible, but said he could not give a timeline.
The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become almost numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.
Stephen Belongia, the FBI’s lead agent in Buffalo, said agents were still working to piece together Gendron’s motives and how he came to his extremist views.
“An important part of these sorts of incidents is to tell the whole story that may not be heard in a courtroom at a later date — to understand, to the extent that you can, what the motives are of this gunman, how he became radicalized, what he was reading, where he was reading it, who he was inspired by,” Belongia said at a news briefing.
The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.
Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”
In Buffalo on Thursday, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said social media users can also play a role by speaking up when they see people posting violent or threatening content.
“You need to out these people,” he said at a briefing. “Expose those that are putting out those types of extreme views and let us root them out.”
