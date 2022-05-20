Charities in the Digital Age

Share Pin 0 Shares

Crowdfunding or crowdsourcing has been a great tool for a lot of charitable institutions when it comes to raising financial support. With online crowdfunding sites, the process of spreading word about causes, generating interest about them, and soliciting funds has been made easier as well. This gives every person a chance to become a philanthropist in their own right. They can choose any cause they are want to help and donate however much they can afford to give.

Online Drivers

Charities can utilize various online strategies and venues to promote their causes. Effective viral campaigns and pitches can be achieved with the right strategies. Viral video campaigns have been proven to be effective means to show people what the charity or cause is all about. In community based causes, these videos can show footage of the community and give audiences a more concrete picture of what the charity intends to fund.

Online campaigns can reach more people within a shorter period of time. A well-made 2-minute viral video campaign can be viewed by millions of people. These are millions of potential philanthropists who are made aware of your cause. This can translate to more donations and support.

The social media is also an effective online driver for crowdfunding initiatives. Have a website and support it with social media accounts that are linked to each other. If you can, it would be a good idea to connect with celebrities and known philanthropists. Their endorsements will get you more mileage and support when you convince them that your cause is worth donating to.

Offline Support

Even though online campaigns are where the spotlight is, these should be supported by offline strategies. Events that allow you to interact with your donors are great for establishing a more personal relationship with them. It will allow you to build a more intimate connection with your supporters.

It is also a good idea to raise more funds when you organize events like concerts and sports tournaments among your donors. These events can make your supporters feel more involved. Sending your donors tangible items as rewards and gifts, of course, are always well appreciated.

Keys to Successful Crowdsourcing

No matter what your cause is, there are several elements that you need in order to be successful in your online crowdsourcing initiative. These elements include: prominent online and offline presence, the right demographics, a powerful message, and constant connection and interaction.

Cover all online and offline channels where people who are most likely to be interested in your cause can be found. You have to reach the right people who will respond to your message. Deliver a powerful message to convince them to support and donate to your cause. Stay connected with your crowdsourcing donors. Give them regular updates about what their donations were used for.

Childs Play

It is not child’s play to run and manage a crowdsourcing project, whether for a one-time funding need or for a more sustainable long term initiative. But, with determination, patience, and the right strategies, it will not be impossible to reach your funding goals with the help of generous donors and supporters.