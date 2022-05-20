Finance
Custom Software Development Services: A Leap To The Future
Custom Software Development Services have gained traction worldwide since the emergence of demand for industry-specific needs. No doubt it continues to grow at a tremendous rate. Its ability to seamlessly integrate new software with the existing one and increased reliability makes custom software services the most desirable across various industries irrespective of Retail, Education, Automobile, or Healthcare. It’s like that square of a Rubik’s Cube without which one can never solve a complex problem. Custom software development has brought a metamorphosis; one-click access to innumerable course modules lets students gain the vast wisdom of knowledge.
As we advance, there is not an iota of doubt that businesses from Silicon Valley or the Fortune 500 companies are going to rely upon custom software development services in the long run. The rapid emergence of enterprise software is the catalyst for the rising phenomenon of custom software development services. The US business software market is worth USD 389.86 billion in the year 2020. Experts predict that by the year 2028, this market will grow at a CAGR of 11.3%.
If we go by the regional insights of the USA market, North America accounted for more than 20% share in the global market of custom software development. This data pertains to the year 2020. The presence of software development companies in that region was responsible for this phenomenal growth.
Here’s a Strength Weakness Opportunity and Threat analysis
Strengths
There are uncountable factors that make custom software development services the most desired one in the USA. They match your exact needs. Every business in the world is unique; however, the seamless integration capability makes it the most demanding one. Secondly, it can integrate with the existing software without any glitches. Thirdly, one can rely on it. One can use the software for a prolonged period. Fourthly, when it comes to maintenance, it is a very cost-effective solution.
Moreover, you don’t have to incur an extra penny as the software solely serves your purpose. For instance: custom development software made for a bank will exclusively have a function related to banking usage. There won’t be any additional function that would add to the costs.
Weakness
It is mandatory to get high technical proficiency and the necessary skill set when dealing with custom software development. The efficiency of your developers plays a very crucial role in deciding that.
Opportunity
As per a market prediction analysis by Grandview research, the Banking sector will consume the complete services of custom software development. Hence, companies offering software development services must leverage this opportunity. To understand the options in the best way, let us go through the following points.
Simplified User Experience
The most significant advantage of a custom app is that the oasis of privileges. It allows you to get support with seamless communication. For example, to an online retailer, developmental tools make purchasing easier for his customer.
Retain Existing Customers And Bring In New One
It tracks your preferences, location, and your daily habits. Based on these inputs, these tailored-made apps can be an instant solution provider. As a result, there remains a considerable possibility of returning customers.
Threats
A dark cloud of threats hovers around the custom software development services.
High Cost of Maintenance
It is crucial here to understand that delivering tailor-made solutions with the software comes with a cost. First, let’s bifurcate the costing into two categories – Total cost of ownership and Deployment cost. The total cost of ownership includes direct and indirect costs such as training the employees on how to use the software and bringing in the clients who will use the software.
Security Issues
There might be some security loopholes that might be a cause of concern. The first one is the presence of bugs that might leak sensitive data of clients. Broken authentication is the second factor. Often broken authentication leaves room for hackers to gain unauthorized access.
How Mobile ERP Is Changing the Whole Business Scenario?
No one in this world can deny the impact Mobile technology had on our lives. From the morning till we sleep, we spend most number of hours in this Mobile world only. That’s the reason most of the Businesses around are trying to find better ways to reach out their targeted audience and explore new horizons for better business opportunities in the Mobile vicinity.
Even the ERP systems manufacturers have understood the same fact and this is the reason they have come up with various ERP solutions that can go good with Mobile Platforms. Moreover, as ERP systems were quite efficient in getting all the core processes of s business integrated into a unified system, ERP through Mobile certainly helps all the co-workers and employees to share and manage all the information and processes on the go.
Also, they can now easily perform a lot of tasks while on the move which can be listed as follows:
-They can now manage quotation and orders from almost anywhere irrespective of their Geographical location
– They can now send and receive all the business reports and information right on to
their mobile devices.
-They can now monitor and Track the status of inventory at any given point of time
-They can instantly get an access to the entire customer database, various details
about the customer contracts, and other information on the move.
Let’s have a thorough look at how Mobile ERP solutions can effectively impact on
your business operations.
Employees can perform hefty task with ease
While we understand that every employee around the world now posses a Smartphone, it’s really not that tough to implement a Mobile application of ERP. Moreover, the usage of Mobile phones has drastically increased worldwide so it would become easier for each and every one of them to get through with their given tasks. So when the employees would be getting the privilege to access the required information while performing the required tasks, it’s would be more productive for whole organization in the process.
Mobile ERP gives access to real time data
All the employees and the business people would get the real time access to all the required information while on the Go. This would positively impact the business operations and would also enable a smooth functioning of the overall business processes by empowering a sound decision making within the management. This way, the flow of information would be smooth and every employee can stay on a common page about any update or information on a real time basis.
Benefits of Business Intelligence can be deployed with a tap of finger
With the help of a better and efficient Mobile ERP solution, the biggest benefit goes to the sales and marketing team as they can update and inform their executive on the run about ongoing market trends, predictive scenarios and customer preferences. This would further help the business organization to have an improved visibility and better understanding about the supply chain process and enable them to stay prepared with the required stock when and wherever required.
The Differences Between a Conventional Project Manager Versus a Contemporary Project Manager
The conventional project management methodologies will work best if the projects do not have lots of uncertainties nor there are many moving variables to take care of simultaneously. Nowadays, projects gets more and more complicated and the complexities increased as compared to those old days where simple methodologies and project tools just can’t aren’t feasible no more for today’s projects.
Here are some of the key differences between conventional vs contemporary Project management.
1. Conventional project management is suitable for projects with low budget, contain 2-3 variables only, and with a medium time frame not more than 6 months from envisioning to deployment. While contemporary project management is not feasible for someone without the experience or required skills to manage because of its complexities. That’s the reason why PMP certificate has been called out as the pre-requisite for a project manager today.
2. Replace predictive planning with adaptive planning. In the traditional world, everything is much simpler and therefore predictable. A simple project management tool will do the work for the predictive project planning. We are now transitioning to a new arena where project management skills have increasing being called out as ‘essential’ in an organization due to the increased complexities in today’s projects and the multiple problems around it, with so many constraints to take care of
3. Contemporary project manager response to changes with Adaptive action and not Corrective action which has been commonly used as an approach in conventional projects. The fundamental problem with many conventional project management frameworks is probably even more relevant to science than it is to business. In today’s world, project manager need to be flexible enough to handle and manage multiple changes simultaneously. To enable this, the only way is to get adapted to the surroundings and the many different constraints which the project is having. The fundamental problem with many conventional project management frameworks is probably even more relevant to science than it is to business
4. No doubt a good planning is essential to kick off a project successfully but a perfect plan is really a myth. There is no such thing as perfect plan and perfect project. Theoretically, books on project management will provide guidelines as to work a good plan can be work out from. Nevertheless, from the eyes of a modern project manager, it is the ability to stand and adapt to these changes which make the difference.
5. Contemporary project management is stressing on the EXECUTION, rather than the PLANNING aspect of a project. This does not mean that planning is not important, but the key stress and the main focus should be on the EXECUTION aspect of the project once the project has exited envisioning and planning phases. All the pending action items need very close follow up and monitoring. This is to ensure there are no missing items unaware of, no over-look of open issues or pending action items and no hidden gaps unexplored… etc.
6. Traditional project manager does not focus on collaboration of the team work for the project. They are taught for top- down approach in mind and not meant for open collaboration. The traditional Project management tools make the Project manager the core element for communication, inclusive of the need to remind the team members on the dead-lines and overdue tasks. Contemporary project managers see this as a waste of resources as it is not the PM responsibility to keep on reminding the dead-lines, but to ensure close collaboration is in place within the whole team itself. If everyone in the project are fully committed, reminders on dead-lines or on overdue tasks are actually not necessary at all.
Advantages And Disadvantages Of Using Real Estate CRM
A contact management application can be crucial for your business in managing all your contact information at one place, keeping track of your conversations with your clients, managing vendor information and knowing the exact chances of success on your deals. Real estate CRM solutions are extremely critical in managing the complex business process of a realtor.
As a sales person it is absolutely essential for you to keep tab on the progress of your deals. As a realtor you need a strategic approach for your client that will boost mutual understanding, relationship and trust. A real estate CRM is custom built for real estate and mortgage professionals. It comes with features like: photo editors, report designers and template builders to help realtors to create eye-catching brochures to entice clients. Further, multilingual support and currency convertor make the life easier for real estate agents.
But before adopting customer management software solution for your business you may want to take a look at the benefits and challenges offered by such systems.
Benefits of real estate CRM
Offering better customer service: By collecting and analyzing information you can form ideas about customers’ buying habits; including his preferences and buying frequencies. CRM systems offer businesses a closer view of what their customers want so that they can offer improved customer service/support solutions. These help in improving sales volume as satisfied clients are more likely to forge a stronger relationship with their service providers. They can also help in bringing in more business to you by suggesting you to friends and family as word of mouth is still the best form of advertisement.
Process automation: Instead of going through sheaf of papers, to-do lists, desk calendars and excel sheets you can now delegate tasks, set reminders for follow-ups with clients, share calendar with team from the single user interface of your customer management system and can automate much of your sales management activities. Real estate customer management software will boost your business with workload prioritization, team organization, and strong reporting features.
Simplifies marketing process: CRM makes a hoard of data available to business owners to target specific consumers with more specific marketing strategies built on their buying behaviors. Target marketing lowers the time and effort needed in closing a deal and improves your sales. It improves customer satisfaction as well since the customer gets the right product and services.
Improves chances of cross selling: The data will also help the company in determining which types of offers to make to the customer for cross selling. This will significantly increase your sales volume.
Marketing tools: CRM customization for realtors helps creating a user interface specific for the market vertical. The software system may incorporate tools like photo editor, currency convertor, and multilingual support to help realtors in creating attractive deals, generating invoices, publishing brochures and uploading project details on websites etc. from within the CRM system.
Disadvantages of real estate CRM
Increased cost: If the company decides to own proprietary software then it would increase its IT budget. There will be requirements for hardware and network infrastructure improvements. Further, the company will have to pay its software vendor, developers and its in-house IT team who will manage and monitor the system. These expenses however can be avoided by adopting SaaS CRM solution, which offers easy pay-as-you-go model.
Loss of information: Internet connectivity is crucial for SaaS CRM and therefore, connection interruption would mean serious loss in business. Outage at the provider’s end may also put you out of business for hours and even days.
Training: If the system is introduced for the first time the company would need to organize training session for its employees. So, if your company is small it can cause some disadvantages. Similarly, for large organizations this would mean rolling out training sessions for all its employees. This can add to its overhead costs.
