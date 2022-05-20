News
Dave Hyde: After being put in a deep, dark hole, how will humbled Heat respond in Boston?
Erik Spoelstra said the following about how his Miami Heat should react to their looking outatched and overcome in their staggering playoff loss.
“Don’t listen to the noise,’ he said. “There’s no excuses, no blame, inside our room. This is what happens when you’re in great competition. They got the better of us. Now we look for answers.”
And so in the aftermath of Boston’s 25-point win in Game 2 of …
Oh, wait. Spoelstra didn’t say that after Thursday’s loss to Boston. He said it nine years ago after San Antonio beat the Heat by 36 points in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
You might remember that year if you’re a Heat fan. That team’s banner hangs from the arena’s rafters, homage to their NBA championship after beating San Antonio in seven games.
What you don’t remember is the gut-feel of gloom after that staggering loss – just as most long playoff runs come with a kind of depressing loss the Heat suffered Thursday night at home against Boston.
This isn’t to say Spoelstra’s dilemma right now is demonstrably the same as those two championship years. There’s no LeBron James or Dwyane Wade coming through the door, no Chris Bosh to use inside.
It’s to say the people and circumstances change but the storylines don’t in the playoffs: Blowout losses aren’t the end of great teams. Are the Heat great? That’s the larger question. Bad nights are part of any long journey, at least if you know how to handle them.
The Heat had three starts with six points or less. That can’t happen again. One of them was Bam Adebayo, whose regular-season averages of 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds have tumbled to 13.6 and 7.5 in the three series of these playoffs. That’s got to change.
Boston also made nine of its first 11 shots from three-point distance on Thursday night and its first 20 free throws. That explains how Boston led by 25 points at half, its biggest halftime lead in a road playoff game in franchise history. That history starts with a shootaround at Plymouth Rock, too.
The question becomes if against a tough and tested Boston team is where the absence of point guard Kyle Lowry can’t be overcome. Gabe Vincent is playing well in his absence. That’s why most of the national talk focused solely on Boston missing Marcus Smart and Al Horford in Game 1.
But Lowry is a veteran and championship guard who can read a night or a matchup and know how to move it in his favor. Vincent is in uncharted waters. There’s typically a price to pay for experience.
Adebayo? That’s more of a mystery, going this deep into a playoffs with such a severe drop-off in production. Yes, he’s a versatile defender, the rare kind that can set a defense. His offense always has been part of his game, too.
“They hit us in the mouth,’ he said of Game 2.
It was that kind of bad night all around South Florida. Bad? You know that scripted scene in a hundred movies where nothing goes right for the good guys, someone says, “At least it can’t get any worse,” and then the car tire goes flat?
It was that kind of Thursday night. The Florida Panthers made a Little League mistake that cost them Game 2 against Tampa Bay with 3.8 seconds left, 2-1.
The Heat were blown out of their own building in a manner that made the fourth quarter look like some summer league game. Oh, and P.J. Tucker left with a reported leg contusion. That’s something to watch.
“This only counts as one game,’ Spoelstra said. “That’s what experience players in the locker room, and staff, understand. We don’t like it. They played extremely well.
“We’ve got two really good teams and we’ve just got to figure some things out.”
He’s been here before. That’s part of the lore of great teams. In the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Heat president Pat Riley showed up at Spoelstra’s hotel suite in Indianapolis with a bottle of wine and asked how he could help after a blowout loss put the Heat down 2-to-1. Riley began breaking down film like the rest of the staff.
“He went to work like we all did,’ Spoelstra said then.
Panic isn’t a plan. The Heat won’t panic. The question becomes how they respond.
“It can’t get much worse,’’ Jimmy Butler said. “They whipped us on our home court.”
We’ll see about that, just as we will who the Heat are in Game 3 and what answers they have.
7th Pay Commission: Good News! 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees, check complete details
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government is planning to give lump sum up to Rs 2 lakh to government employees
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 2 lakh to government employees. A decision on this can be taken in the next cabinet meeting. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
Government is considering DA arrears
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears. National Council of JCM Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra has also been demanding DA arrears for a long time. A decision on this issue can be taken in the next cabinet meeting.
will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government can give up to Rs 2 lakh to the employees as DA arrears. DA arrears depend on the level of the employees.
ASK IRA: Can the Heat simply move past Game 2′s carnage?
Q: Did they not know there was a game Thursday? Or did they think it would only last five minutes? This was atrocious. – Evelyn.
A: Certainly a reasonable word choice. More likely was the Heat thought they took measure of the Celtics on Tuesday night, failing to recognize, like themselves, how different the Celtics are when closer to whole. No, this was not solely about the returns of Marcus Smart and Al Horford. But it was about the Celtics getting in lockstep as something closer to their true selves. So now the Heat know what they’re up against. And it’s formidable. And it will require at least one victory in Boston. So to get back to your thrust, the Heat very much will know there is a game Saturday. Such is the case when eyes are opened.
Q: Caleb Martin has simply lost his mojo. The skills might be there, but the mental edge, judgment, and aggressiveness are gone – P.J.
A: Hard to disagree. This is not the player who emerged from a two-way contract into a prime rotation element. Perhaps it is injury related, with Caleb Martin riding the stationary bike at times when not in the game. But the energy boosts that defined the first two-third of his season largely have been replaced by nondescript stints.
Q: Do you think Markieff Morris sees minutes in this series? I truly believe he can help stretch the floor and play defense. – Jason.
A: Barring injury, I do not. The Heat, through these playoffs, have established a rotation of what works. Now, injuries or foul trouble always can change an equation, but if someone steps in, then someone has to be taken out. And the Heat already have removed Duncan Robinson from their equation. Even with Thursday’s outcome, the Heat hardly are in desperate-to-make-a-change mode.
Traffic Challan New Rules: Big news! Now 2000 challan will be deducted even when wearing a helmet, know new rules
According to the new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of Rs 2000 can be deducted. How can this happen, today we will inform you about it. According to the Actual Motor Vehicle Act, motorcycles, scooters are driven.
According to the new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of Rs 2000 can be deducted. How can this happen, today we will inform you about it. According to the Actual Motor Vehicle Act, if you are not wearing a helmet strip while driving a motorcycle, scooter, then your challan of Rs 1000 as per rule 194D MVA and if you are wearing a defective helmet (without BIS) then your 1000 rupees according to 194D MVA Invoice may be deducted.
In such a situation, despite wearing a helmet, you may have to face a challan of 2000 rupees for not following the new rules. Our aim is to make you aware by giving you information about traffic rules. So that road accidents can also be prevented.
Invoice of more than 20 thousand will be deducted, do not make this mistake
Apart from this, according to the new Motor Vehicle Act, you may have to face a heavy fine of Rs 20000 for overloading the vehicle. Apart from this, an additional fine of Rs 2000 per tonne will also have to be paid for doing so. This has happened in the past also when cases of deducting challans of several thousand have come to the fore.
How to know whether invoice has been deducted or not
Go to website. Select the option of Check Challan Status. You will get the option of Challan Number, Vehicle Number and Driving License Number (DL). Select the option of Vehicle Number. Fill the required information asked and click on ‘Get Detail’. Now the challan status will appear.
How to fill traffic challan online
Go to /. Fill the required details and captcha related to the challan and click on Get Details. A new page will open on which the details of the challan will be displayed. Find the challan you want to pay. Along with the challan, the option of online payment will appear, click on it. Fill in the payment related information. Confirm payment. Now your online challan has been filled.
