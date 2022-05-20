Finance
Demystifying the Definition of A Quintessential E-Commerce Website
For businesses who ever wanted to develop or integrate an e-commerce website into their existing business strategy this post goes to you. Figure out the best mixing strategies and other strong pillars that will take make your ecommerce website a successful business model.
Also go through the potentially stressful spots that kept your online efforts behind, despite the long trails of building an ultimate web design.
Three Strong Pillars of a Successful E-commerce Business Model:
1. Domain name:
A striking and arresting domain name that describes a product or service immediately or glues in the mind when you hear it first counts for a perfect domain name and it is only what that makes an e-commerce website click within the consumers.
When you decide the domain name of your e-commerce website think of Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, eBay, Etsy, etc. The store name should be catchy, memorable, brandable and short enough.
2. Technology:
Magento, Shopify, OpenCart, WooCommerce are some of the open-source software that is best in developing a super sleek e-commerce website which is balanced at all ends i.e. UI/UX and functionality.
3. Logistic support:
If you are landing in this e-commerce project with a pretty deep pocket or may be with a rich balance sheet than it is worthy to invest in warehouses, cold stores in metro cities spread out across the geographical location that beholds the majority of the population. These quick-to-go locations help in rendering prompt services to customers.
Three Solid Ways to Pull More Revenue from Your E-commerce Store
1. Optimize & Optimize For Organic Search (SEO):
It’s really necessary for your store to rank higher in search rankings. This, in turn, drives more traffic to your store which naturally leads to higher conversions.
And for doing that identify a keyword that is the lifeblood of your website that means if you are an apparel based e-commerce company, “t-shirts” “would be a solid keyword.
Tip: Google keywords planner is a helpful SEO tool that helps you build Search Network campaigns by finding keyword ideas and estimating how they may perform.
2. Quick Page Load Speed:
Page loading speed is the most crucial part of your visitor’s user experience and it directly impacts page abandonment. So, it is critical for your website that users seamlessly and swiftly open your website. The average user expects a site to load in 3 seconds or less, research shows that if takes more than 3 seconds to load they will abandon your site and switch to another competitor.
3. Responsive:
We are all not unaware of the fact that we are accessing the internet via various mobile devices, tablets, and system. And to ensure an optimal user experience it is necessary to design for multiple devices.
A responsive web design responds according to user’s behavior and environment based on screen size. It should be like “one-size-fits-all”!
An Expert’s Definition for Successful E-commerce Business Model:
• An ideal e-commerce website will always have an intuitive and user-friendly interface.
• It will be updated with all latest product offerings.
• It will have multiple payment modes and payment gateways.
• A mobile friendly website is another major necessity.
• A properly managed social store.
• On-demand delivery tracking app
• Cloud Hosting
• Strong Marketing model and you’re done.
The E-commerce Mantra:
Go walk with right technology with this quick short burst tips and techniques. And don’t forget to find the right e-commerce website development company because these are not the simple sites that are meant just for the purpose of information sharing rather they are the shopping platform that calls for an intuitive experience where every individual should feel as if the site is customized as per their choices.
And for this to happen progressively, it’s crucially important to hire a dedicated software company which can make the right cut and justify the kind of niche you belong.
So, what are you waiting for? You’ve already stacked piles of information in your gray matter and have secured the right acumen to move forth. Put your mind to it and discover what you can accomplish in this arena and get an e-commerce website now.
How to Set Up Your Own Scuttle Social Bookmarking Site in 10 Steps
Scuttle social bookmarking sites are a great way to save your bookmarks and to get you web sites some great back links.
Scuttle is a free open source social bookmarking software developed in PHP and MySQL and is available for down load at sourceforge.net, just search for sourceforge + scuttle in your favourite search engine.
I have prepared this basic step by step guide to quickly set up your new scuttle social bookmarking site. The assumptions made are that you are already familiar with purchasing domain names and setting up hosting and MySQL databases. If you do not have this experience then you can find the information in various places on the web.
- You need a domain to host the site on, you have three options here, preferably one with a name that suits the purpose although almost any name can be made to fit:
- The quickest is to use a domain with a suitable name that you already own and is lying dormant or parked waiting for that big new project, unfortunately not everyone is that lucky.
- The next quickest is to go to GoDaddy or a similar registrar and purchase a suitable domain.
- The third and slowest method is to buy a deleting name with existing page rank from GoDaddy or similar auction sites. This may be the slowest method but gives you a head start regarding building up back links and page rank.
- Next you need some hosting, if you don’t already have hosting try my favourites: Dreamhost or Bluehost.
- Now you will need to set up a database for Scuttle to use, make a note of the database name and sign on credentials.
- Go to sourceforge and download the latest version of Scuttle to your hard drive.
- Unzip all the files.
- Use the tables.sql file to set up the Scuttle tables in your new database.
- Edit the config.inc.php file with your new database details. There are other options that can be configured but for the moment this is all you need to do.
- Now, using an FTP utility like FileZilla, upload all the files and folders that you unzipped to the root directory of your domain.
- Set the CHMOD permissions on the /cache subdirectory to 777.
- You are done and ready to rock and roll! Go to the root directory of yournewdomain.com and start entering some of your own bookmarks.
You will find that the social bookmarking crowd will find you site by searching for certain Scuttle unique keyword phrases such as “store, share and tag your favourite links” and “inurl:sort=url_asc”.
However it is much better to speed along the procedure by doing some social bookmarking of your own to get your site seen and indexed more quickly. I suggest you submit your new site to Digg, StumbleUpon and a few other well know sites.
Strengthen Your Web Presence With WordPress Web Development
Almost 17% of the web is powered by WordPress sites. Owing to its simplicity and user-friendliness, WordPress has been around for quite a few years now. Primarily used for blogging, WordPress is now used for designing a plethora of websites from simple to complex. This versatile nature of WordPress has made it a topmost choice amongst entrepreneurs. In this article, there are some useful reasons which make WordPress the ideal platform for web design and development.
Search engine friendly
There are some search engine friendly features that come default with WordPress. It presents an easy way for web developers to acquire their search engine optimization objectives.
WordPress web development gives the liberty to create web URL’s that are pleasing to search engines and allow publishing content as they like. One can also install WordPress plugins available to help optimize their website for higher search engine ranking. WordPress submits content immediately to search engines so that it gets ranked easily and quickly.
WordPress themes
In order to design a visually appealing website there has to be some attractive WordPress themes that serve the root functionality. The sole reason of a successful website is the choice of theme being used. When you choose a WordPress theme, you need to test it out to see how it functions and determine whether it’s of use to you.
Easy and quick customization
WordPress web development services comes with intuitive and user-friendly features that allow the developer to create websites suited according to their own needs. There are numerous custom plugins and themes available online. Most of the plugins are free to use whereas most of them are premium. These plugins can be used in a website to offer a personal touch. This accounts why WordPress is the most widely used platform for web designing. There are many modern browsers compatible with WordPress customized websites that make the websites reachable to a wider audience.
Plugins
WordPress plugins can be used in a website to extend its overall functionality. Setting up a WordPress site is extremely easy with the release of various plugins. No matter what you want in terms of functionality, WordPress plugins will definitely serve your need.
Creating websites that are functional and visually compelling, is a key to a proficient WordPress web development program. Additionally, it opens the gateway to an array of internet marketing tools by allowing developers to incorporate third party applications.
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Starting a new business, To select the e-commerce platform on which confused between Shopify and WordPress? This article discusses two of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the market with its best advantages and disadvantages in the market.
Every day many new industries are emerging and they want to get their own e-commerce websites for good and comfortable service.
So do you like those platforms to choose the general question? Should I pay the fee? Can I sell these products? And much more I have tried to answer almost all the usual questions related to Shopify and WordPress (WooCommerce).
To answer the above questions, we first look at the platform first and compare highlights from them. Does it depend on your personal needs, how your market should be and what your needs are?
What is the need of an e-commerce platform?
In addition to personal needs, there are some things that are basic requirements for an e-commerce site. These key factors will help you determine the best e-commerce platform.
Ease of use
Cost: The most important aspect The cost of setting up an e-commerce store.
Features
Payment Gateway: There should be a seamless connection with multiple payment gates.
Add-ons: The platform should be able to integrate with various third-party tools.
Support: Customer support when you have difficulty in your store.
Overview: Shopify vs WooCommerce
Before comparing the two most popular e-commerce platforms on the web with our depth, it is important that we cover the basics and highlight how these platforms come out.
What is Shopify?
Shopify is an all-in-e-commerce platform that requires you to create online websites, accept payment and worry about the technical aspects of managing your inventory from a single forum, web hosting., Security, caching, etc.
What is WooCommerce?
WooCommerce is an open source e-commerce plugin designed for WordPress. This allows you to take advantage of the most powerful content management system (CMS) and use it to run an online store. Due to open-source nature, you can customize every aspect of your store and easily create custom extensions.
The decision to choose between two platforms depends on the level of your needs and skills.
WooCommerce vs Shopify: Which is the Best eCommerce Platform?
Shopify and WooCommerce are both powerful platforms to start your e-commerce store. It really comes to your personal skills and preferences.
Shopify is very easy to use. You do not have to install anything, and you can start quickly, it’s easy to set up payouts, and it’s easy to understand pricing plans.
The disadvantage of Shopify is that you do not have complete control over everything. Your costs can be higher with transaction fees, add-ons, and integration. Your upgrade option plans are limited to choose, and as soon as you grow, you can not manage the salary at the cost.
WooCommerce is open source and gives you complete control over your website. With WooCommerce these are very little costs to start online stores with these WooCommerce hosting companies.
The disadvantage is that you have to maintain the software. It comes with a learning curve. However, millions of beginners are already using it, and they get very fast in the learning phase.
If you are looking for a cost-effective solution, and you want to get full control over your online store, WooCommerce is the best platform for you.
If you want to do something that is totally uncertain, then you have infinite scalability, Shopify is a great platform for you.
We hope this article helps you to compare Shopify versus WooCommerce professionals and pros. You can also see our website on how to choose the best website creator.
