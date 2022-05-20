News
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
WASHINGTON — Nina Jankowicz, like so many millennials, was excited to share a social media post announcing her new job on Twitter late last month when she was named executive director for a new disinformation board established by the Department of Homeland Security.
But instead of well-wishes, Jankowicz’s tweet set off a torrent of sexist profanities across social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats that continue to follow her even after she resigned from that new job on Wednesday morning following the disastrous rollout of the program.
It’s a familiar scenario.
A crush of online harassment, stalking and abuse has driven dozens of women around the globe from powerful positions. The speed and unchecked virulence of the attacks show another way that social media can serve as an accelerant to sowing discord.
“This type of silencing and terrorizing are global, sadly, and unsurprising,” said Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia who studies online privacy and hate crimes. “It is a playbook. And it’s downright scary.”
In 2018, after winning an election that made her the first female, Black legislator in Vermont, Kiah Morris said she was quitting the job because of racist threats, including from one Twitter user who threatened to stalk her at rallies.
Former Ohio health director Amy Acton, one of several female health officials across the U.S. who was subjected to threats online after recommending COVID-19 masking and stay-at-home orders, resigned weeks after protesters showed up at her house armed with sexist, antisemitic signs.
Heidi Allen, a member of British Parliament, stepped down in 2019, saying she was “exhausted” by “vile” online hatred she received, which included one man who posted aerial images of her home with specific threats. He was eventually jailed for his posts.
A United Nations report released earlier this year that looked at Finland confirmed what many of those women already suspected: Female politicians, regardless of political affiliation, are subjected to 10 times more abusive messages on Twitter, including hate speech that sometimes suggested the women kill themselves. The online abuse, the U.N. concluded in its report, prevents democracies from being equally representative.
For her part, Jankowicz said Wednesday she won’t be “silenced” by the online harassment and it was not the final provocation that led to her resignation.
But it had a similar effect.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided Tuesday to pause the work of the Disinformation Governance Board after such a negative reception and growing concerns that it was becoming a distraction for the department’s other work on disinformation, according to two department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The board’s pause led Jankowicz to quit Wednesday morning.
To be sure, the board’s bungled launch and the agency’s ensuing struggle to directly answer questions about its purpose, funding or work made the new initiative contentious from the start. Critics and Republican lawmakers raised questions about how the board might infringe on Americans’ free speech and privacy rights. Others expressed concerns around Jankowicz’s statements during the 2020 election warning of possible Russian involvement around the provenance of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son.
Conservative pundits, Twitter users and TV show hosts delivered a relentless campaign full of sexist attacks and misleading statements against Jankowicz. A Fox News personality questioned whether Jankowicz should have agreed to lead the board while pregnant. One far-right extremist called her “mentally ill” and a “nasty … Jew,” on his podcast; Jankowicz is not Jewish. Last week several conservative news sites circulated a misleading claim that Jankowicz was seeking powers to edit Twitter users’ posts directly.
“I was trying to do important work to protect Americans from a real threat,” Jankowicz said. But, instead, she was spending time reporting a steady wave of threats about herself.
“It was horrible. It was constant (direct messages), emails, threats on Twitter, threats on other places that I wasn’t looking at. That’s obviously really scary and really unpleasant.”
JKPSC Admit Card for various posts 2022 — Download Here
JKPSC Admit Card for various posts 2022, Link given here
Admit Card for Written Test of Medical Officer (Allopathic), 2021.
Note:
1 . In case you are not able to download your admit card, you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Jammu, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee.
LINK:
2 .Candidates can mail their query regarding Admit Card on [email protected]
JKPSC Admit Card for various posts 2022 — Download Here
G7 agree pact to better prepare for future pandemics
BERLIN — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies announced plans Friday to strengthen epidemiological early-warning systems to detect infectious diseases with pandemic potential following the emergence of the coronavirus more than two years ago.
Germany’s health minister, who hosted a two-day meeting of his G-7 counterparts in Berlin this week, said an existing World Health Organization office in Berlin would be used to gather and analyze data more quickly.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the G-7 also wants to increase compulsory contributions to WHO by 50% in the long term to ensure the U.N. agency can perform fulfill its global leadership role.
The ministers who met in the Germany capital separately agreed to provide more support for developing new antibiotics that could be used to treat people infected with resistant strains of bacteria, which kill millions of patients each year.
Lauterbach said the G-7 also agreed to better protect the global population from the health impacts of global warming, including by making adaptation to climate change part of medical training.
The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
___
Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Dandadan Chapter 58: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Dandadan Chapter 58 release date is announced, it is set to release on 24th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Dandadan Chapter 58.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Dandadan is an action fantasy manga made by Yukinobu Tatsu. It centers around the bizarre adventures of teenage duo Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. There are a lot of mythical references in the manga accompanied by gut-busting comedy.
Fans of the manga have a lot of love for Momo and Ken but are more invested in the series due to the amazing art that the manga features. If you are a fan of the manga and want news about the latest chapter, keep reading!
Dandadan Chapter 58 Release Date
Dandadan Chapter 58 can be available to be read online on May 24th, 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the Dandadan Chapter 58 is announced, it is set to release this week on 24th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Dandadan Chapter 58 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 58 of Dandadan is set for 24th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Dandadan Chapter 58 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Dandadan Chapter 57 Recap
After the episode between Momo Ayase and Evil Eye had Jin Enjoji, Ken is frantic to get more grounded. Indeed, even with the powers of Turbo Granny, Ken is as yet feeble. Subsequent to getting turned somewhere around Mr. Shrimp, Ken happens all alone to get more grounded. In any case, Turbo Granny realizes that is not the way in which he can get more grounded.
Along these lines, out of pity, she takes him to an unwanted school working to cause him to understand the restriction of his powers. Yet, they didn’t come alone. Aira Shiratori followed them the whole way to the school. Despite the fact that Ken and Turbo Granny were against Aira following along, how could Aira let her crush, Ken, go without what they were doing?
At the point when Turbo Granny began showing Ken what he was missing through piano notes, Ken understood the distinction between himself and Evil Eye had Jin. In any case, that is not simply it. Since Turbo Granny, Ken, and Aira are by all accounts not the only ones present there. Super Granny presumably knew that as of now. That is the reason she carried Ken there to assist him with getting more grounded by raising him to face genuine hell. Also, that room was loaded up for certain furious spirits that got irritated by Turbo Granny’s unendurable piano notes.
Presently, Ken and Aira must battle these spirits. Indeed, even in their yokai structures, they are battling to battle against these spirits. Presently, regardless of whether Ken will actually want to get more grounded, we’ll find about it in the impending Dandadan Chapter 58.
Dandadan Chapter 58 Expectation
Ken came there to get more grounded, yet it is probably not going to outperform your cutoff points and fears very much like that. He’ll most likely get failed spectacularly first before, at last, having the option to follow through with something.
Dandadan’s author Yukinobu Tatsu is unbelievable, doing these multiple breathtaking double spreads every chapter.
Imagine a scenario in which when Aira’s life will be in question, that is when Ken will beat his shortcomings with the force of companionship. No, that is impractical. In section 56, he could do nothing when Momo was getting stifled that way. Anyway, how might we try and anticipate that he should save anybody all of a sudden? Most likely, somebody should act as the hero Ken and others from winding up dead.
Where to Read Dandadan Chapter 58 Online?
We suggest you read Dandadan Chapter 58 on MangaPlus or Viz Media. This is a legal source and it is recommended that you read manga from legal sources as it helps the creator and the industry.
Before the Latest Chapter of the Dandadan Release, Read More About the Main Cast of the Series
Momo Ayase
Momo Ayase is one of the principal heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
In the wake of befriending Ken Takakura, who she calls “Okarun” (due to declining to call him by a similar name as the entertainer she adores), Momo wishes to assist with reestablishing his body back to typical subsequent to being reviled by a yokai and should beat other paranormal exercises that are involved.
Momo is a little youngster who is striking, gutsy, and extreme. She is additionally to some degree hot-tempered, which is generally at whatever point she feels anxious or when somebody treats her with disregard.
By and by, Momo is fundamentally shown to be amicable and supportive towards individuals who are near her and is a decent individual who can offer grace and sympathy to other people, having acted the hero when he was being harassed and was ready to attempt to get to realize him better to work towards a companionship after what they proceeded with the Serpo.
Ken Takakura
Ken Takakura is one of the primary heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
He is a youthful male understudy with a firm conviction that UFOs and outsiders exist. After gathering Momo Ayase and responding to her call to check whether phantoms were genuine, Okarun became reviled by a yokai known as the Turbo-Granny and tries to get back to business as usual.
Okarun is a firm devotee of the presence of UFOs and outsiders which makes him put on a show of being an unconventional individual, having suffocated into an energetic tirade about the previously mentioned subject in the wake of needing to face Momo.
Prior to discovering that apparitions exist, he was first suspicious of them since he accepted that there were sensible clarifications concerning why individuals would reach the finish of this paranormal movement.
Okarun additionally has a negative perspective on himself and recognizes that he appears to be overall socially abnormal, which makes him battle with making companions. Regardless of this, he goes ahead and what his reasoning and is displayed to communicate the scope of feelings like outrage, shock, dread, and shame.
If you want more information and updates, stay with us on Stanford Arts Review.
Dandadan Chapter 58: Release Date and Read Manga Online
