ERP Software in the Multichannel World
Multichannel business managers frequently voice the desire to have one system or software package that is capable of managing the entire enterprise, encompassing all functional areas. Enterprise resources planning (ERP) systems have been available for years. Because the multichannel phenomenon–traditional brick-and-mortar businesses reaching into direct marketing, and traditional direct-to-customer companies developing brick-and-mortar stores as well as a Web presence–is so recent, it has in many cases outstripped the ability of software vendors to keep pace.
Having a single computer system control all functional areas in a business and use a common customer, inventory, order, and item database makes perfect sense, and the potential synergy between channels and the ability to maximize the customer experience are clear opportunities. Unfortunately, the search for and implementation of such a solution has frequently proved difficult.
The push to provide an overall multichannel solution has generally manifested itself in two ways. Traditional ERP vendors, whose genesis was in manufacturing, have tried to develop functionality geared to the specific needs of multichannel companies. Existing niche vendors in the direct-to-customer or retail worlds are trying to broaden their offerings to include more functional areas and look more like true ERPs. Both approaches have met with limited success so far. In general, niche or best-of-breed solutions fit more complex environments, while the ERP solutions better fit the very broad but less complex environments.
Size matters
There are many interpretations and definitions of “ERP” floating around. One of the clearest is that an ERP is a business management system that integrates all facets of the business, including planning (merchandise, staff, growth), manufacturing, sales, marketing, inventory control, fulfillment and replenishment, customer service, finance, and human resources. The system attempts to integrate all departments and functions across a company into a single computer system that serves independent departments’ needs.
Many existing ERP packages are geared to larger businesses with multinational or broad business control needs. Many ERP systems have come from the manufacturing world and are now being developed to handle the very different operational requirements of the multichannel retail world. The relatively unique and complex nature of multichannel retail, combined with the large numbers of small and medium-sized multichannel businesses, has helped to create a void between traditional, deeply functional niche systems vendors and the functionality provided by ERP vendors. Finding an ERP solution with deep niche functionality geared to a medium-sized multichannel business can be an enormous challenge. But conversely, finding a niche player with deep functionality that can manage an entire multichannel enterprise is an equally difficult proposition.
Recent ERP market trends
ERP vendors face several obstacles in their effort to address the opportunities seemingly presented by the multichannel business market. The focus of ERP marketing has traditionally been on large companies willing to invest significant funds.
ERP vendors trying to enter mid-tier markets in retailing have been met with resistance from potential customers concerned about the level of service attention they will receive after implementation and about the lack of industry expertise on the part of the ERP vendors. There are many examples of ERP implementations failing–for many reasons. Considerations of scale, cost, and the time required for implementation have led to customer resistance to ERP vendors. Companies commonly fail to realize the level of discipline required to implement and use an ERP successfully. Most ERP installations follow a “Big Bang” approach, since the functionality is usually far reaching and encompasses many functional areas. Another drawback is that the installation time for major systems can be 12 to 18 months or even longer. (For example, two recent installations of ERPs in the food industry were so difficult that the businesses missed major selling seasons and product sales were months behind schedule.)
A good fit for an ERP would be in a far-reaching company with somewhat basic requirements desirous of having a single system to fully integrate all company information and data. Many ERPs are developing features that acknowledge the need for niche software by making it easier to integrate the two.
What about the competition? The sheer pace of recent acquisitions and consolidations in the software industry have made it difficult for niche systems vendors to effectively integrate suites of products into one unified approach with a clearly defined target market. Niche vendors who have deep, specialized functionality are beginning to compete successfully against the larger, more all-encompassing ERPs in the mid-market arena. And a recent trend in the systems market is for multichannel businesses to combine the niche, best-of-breed approach with an overall ERP solution.
Enterprise solutions
SAP
SAP, the world’ largest business software company, has an ERP Retail solution that incorporates e-commerce with its customer relationship management (CRM) solution that allows users to analyze sales by channel. For direct marketers who also utilize catalog as a sales channel, however, SAP seems to have a disconnect related to specific functionality that is needed for catalogs. The solution lacks the list segmentation, source coding, catalog, drop, merchandise, square inch, contribution to profit functions required to analyze the success of mailing files, house and rented, and catalog promotions.
There are multichannel retailers, including ones that sell through a catalog, that are using SAP but they are also using specific direct-to-customer (DTC) software to set up, manage customer orders, fulfill, and analyze catalog promotions.
SAP also has an integration product, NetWeaver, with many different types of functionality, including the ability to link disparate systems. This would be one way to integrate sales from another application, such as catalog, and have this data flow into the SAP Retail solution for merchandise analysis. However, NetWeaver does not address a key element that catalogers measure, which is demand. As SAP and other ERP systems continue to evolve, in order to be true multichannel solutions they will need to adapt their software to include the functionality that is needed by those multichannel retailers who have a catalog sales channel.
SAP has another ERP software offering, Business One, for small to mid-sized companies. With SAP’s acquisition of Triversity point-of-sale (POS) software and its integration to Business One ,which also includes an e-commerce module, a small to mid-sized company has a real solution to explore. Once again, however, if your company has a catalog sales channel there is no specific functionality to support this sales channel. Since Business One integration with Triversity is relatively new, it will be interesting to see how its catalog functionality progresses as new clients embrace this software.
Datavantage/CommercialWare
These two companies, along with their parent company, MICROS Systems, are taking a unified, integrated approach to bringing together all of their many retail and direct applications. In 2006 CommercialWare, one of the leading direct-to-customer software providers, was acquired by Datavantage. Datavantage is an industry leader in retail and point-of-sale applications. Between these companies the objective is to fully integrate their application suites (CWSerenade, cross-channel and direct; Xstore, JAVA-based, open standard, database-agnostic; Enterprise JAVA Merchandising, Web-based merchandise management solution with merchandise planning, purchasing, and distribution; Relate Retail, with CRM functionality for marketing and loyalty clubs; XBR Analytics). Implementation will involve a pre-planned set of parameters that will allow the user company to install an integrated set of applications more quickly than best-of-breed applications have been installed in the past. The company expects to have its first user live this summer. In the fall, all of the related companies will adopt the MICROS name.
Escalate
Escalate Retail’s vision is to continue to develop specialized applications with a focus on direct businesses, e-commerce, retail management, and point of sale that can be implemented either as stand-alone applications or fully integrated. Continued development of service-oriented-architecture (SOA) will allow Escalate Retail to develop functionality, such as payment processing, shipping, pricing and promotions, that can be utilized by any or all of Escalate’s suite of products. The aim is not to be a broad-based ERP application, but to be a best-in-class application for multichannel businesses with direct (Ecometry), retail (GERS), and e-commerce (Blue Martini) channels that wish to enhance their customer relationship and experience. Customers looking for an application that can support all aspects of the business with a single system need to understand that some functionality, such as financials, will still require a third-party application for AP and GL when they deploy the Escalate Retail Ecometry Commerce Suite.
Best of both worlds
A long-standing subject of debate is whether to try and combine best-of-breed niche software solutions or to employ an enterprise solution. At the moment, it appears that a blurring of industry definitions in the multichannel arena is occurring as some best-of-breed vendors try to expand their traditionally deep functionality to broader areas, while ERP vendors are deepening their traditionally broader offerings.
It will always be easier to match specific or unique requirements with a niche solution, but the integration of several of these packages is an issue. Attempts are being made to ease the burden with middleware development. In addition, some ERP vendors are now acknowledging the requirement for niche software and are facilitating integration with their solutions.
The search, selection, and implementation of an ERP for a multichannel company is a complex and difficult task. Since the welfare of a business depends on an effective system to control the business, the risk of making the wrong decision is significant.
We believe that ultimately ERPs will become more commonplace in the direct-to-customer, multichannel industry. The good news is, assuming that newer versions of ERPs are affordable, this increased competition will give companies more system product choices.
Here are a few suggestions for anyone considering the purchase of an ERP solution:
-Make sure you do all of the homework required.
-Keep in mind that the “Devil is in the details”
-More options are rapidly being developed, so keep an open mind.
-Strong training and discipline are required for successful implementation.
-Insure that the ERP is flexible enough to meet future, as-yet-unknown requirements
-Have a well-thought-out five-year plan to minimize future surprises
To read more of this article, including expanded examples of what was discussed above, we encourage you to visit our blog at: http://www.fcbco-blog.com.
CRM For HR Consultants
Critical to any customer relationship, are the employees who interact with the customer. If an employee is satisfied and has the ability to execute customer strategies, they can fulfill the brand promise. So when companies wish to enhance their customer relationships, they have to realize that the success of CRM initiatives relies heavily on the Human Resource strategies. The rationale is inescapable: if a person desires valued relationships with the customers, he or she needs valued relationships with the employees. (1) This approach is often referred to as Employee Resource Management (ERM).
Trained and motivated staff and a superior staff appraisal system is the key to customer contentment and hence, the foundation of CRM.
INTRODUCTION
The contemporary market environment is characterized by general variability, difficult foresee ability of the competitive situation, surplus economy, and well informed, more experienced, more fastidious, exacting and more impatient consumers and users, who cease being loyal to traditional products and brands.(2) Therefore we have a dire need for effective tools for increasing customer value and CRM is the answer to that. Several vendors now offer HR consultancy tools to their CRM software. These ad-ons provide solutions for enhanced staff productivity, end-user self-service and improved reporting capabilities.
CRM STRATEGY FOR HR CONSULTANTS
When planning CRM strategies for Human Resources, a company needs to provide solution to some basic issues. Some of these issues are employee grievances, inter-group conflicts, lack of career paths for ambitious employees, dissatisfaction with salary and remuneration, unclear job roles, no visible performance measures, poor recruitment policies, no induction training for new employees, critical skill shortages and management ignorance towards any of these problems (3).
APPLICATION
Today’s evolved consumer behavior demands a lot from companies. It is no longer a competition only among your own products. An organization is up against a multitude of astute competitors. That is why every company needs something to diversify itself from the contenders. Physical and timely accessibility of product/services is just as important as giving a customer valued service. In that scenario, the staff’s approach to managing the relation with customers is the key factor for the success of Customer Relationship Management (4).
The success of CRM will depend mainly on professional work approach of employees, on their motivation and skills and knowledge, and also on systematic and consistent measurement and appraisal of their achievement.
The basic workforce attributes in the context of CRM are an uncompromising concentration on customer’s needs, competitiveness and will-to-win recognition, decisiveness, skill to improvise, the ability of a team work and the ability to lead a team. The willingness and skill of continuous training and self-education are also crucial factors, and in doing so the requirements for training must primarily come from the skill recognition and staff appraisal (5).
STAFF APPRAISAL SYSTEM
A well managed staff appraisal system for HR consultants can be a very competitive advantage.
Also of value is the system by which to inform employees about the appraisal results and what conclusions to derive from the appraisals. It is possible to use a lot of appraisal criteria for this system. It is also possible to use many other criteria that refer to a worker personality; for example: skills, professional knowledge, self discipline, independence, reliability, loyalty and stress resistance.
The appraisal process proceeds in following three phases: preparation, practice and assessment. The preparation phase covers the activities starting with identification of the appraisal need, then the choice of the appraisal type and method after as much as fixing the criteria. The practice phase means obtaining the data for the appraisal. Registering of the obtained information is a very important activity within the framework of the practice phase of the appraisal. Most sensitive, but also the most interesting phase of staff appraisal process is the method of analysis of appraisal and telling the outcomes to appraised staff.
STAFF TRAINING
We are living in the Information Age where knowledge is the main competitive advantage. But the ability to use that knowledge for the company’s benefit is what separates a good employee from a bad one. A good manager needs not only information and feedback, but also training on how to use the assessed feedback/data to his advantage. Therefore education is no more left only to institutions – companies need to get into educating as well.
It is for the company’s own benefit that they use revised training methods for employers. They must give staff supplementary courses, retrain them and help them adapt to company policies, specialties and mechanisms.
The main goal of any CRM technique for human resource is to provide the company with loyal customers. Good HR strategies make sure that the company reaches this goal in the sphere of its performance improvement and growth. These goals can be reached only when the employees have the knowledge, training, skills and motivation necessary to do his work effectively.
AVAILABLE CRM SOFTWARE FOR HR
Some popular CRM softwares for HR consultants are designed to automate and centralize employee management and self-service. They provide enhanced employee productivity management, and reduced administrative overhead. All softwares have various functions like HR Policy tracking, paid-time-off vacation requests, employee expense tracking and commissions, compensation tracking, employee case management, call tracking and problem resolution.
All of these functionalities enable HR consultants to redirect their focus from administrative tasks to strategic business activities, improving staff efficiencies and job satisfaction. They also provide behind-the-scenes analytics work to guide against actions, enhance the value of employee interactions and help enforce the adoption of best practices.
CONCLUSION
Competitive advantage is more a matter of creativity and sustaining good relations with the customers, by providing excellent services and quality product. This is maintained by the employers who in turn need to have proper HR strategies working for their benefit.
HR consultants can benefit hugely from the softwares available to ensure employee satisfaction. The strategies of employee satisfaction hugely rely on a good appraisal system and employer training.
?What Is CEREC Technology
The dental industry has come a long way since its earliest days.
Dental technology has been advancing at a fast pace to the point where many more dental treatment options are available.
The new technology has made dental procedures faster, less painful and more accurate in their diagnosis and testing. The technology has also made dental care safer on the body.
One piece of equipment that has really transformed the dental industry is the CEREC machine. CEREC stands for Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics or CEramic REConstruction. CEREC utilizes CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) to produce dental crowns, inlays, onlays and veneers.
The creators of CEREC was W. Mormann and M. Brandestini at the University of Zurich, who made the first dental restorations from the equipment in 1980. The first ceramic dental restorations using CEREC technology were first used on patients in 1985.
Ceramic dental restorations are produced directly at the point of treatment (chairside), allowing for quicker, convenient dental treatment.
How CEREC Works
CEREC utilizes a variety of modern imaging and scanning techniques including visible light scanning, CT scans, and digital radiographs, computer-aided design, 3D imaging and restoration manufacturing utilizing CNC milling, and 3D printing.
In order to carry all of these steps out in the dentist’s office – chairside – the dentist requires an image acquisition unit with an intraoral camera, the corresponding designing software, and a milling machine or a printer. If the dentist does not have a milling unit in their office, they can send the data in a digital file to the dental laboratory via an online portal. The lab designs and manufactures the restorations according to the dentist’s prescription and then sends the finished restorations back to the dentist’s office. Around 38,000 dentists worldwide use the CEREC method and thus produce some 6.9 million restorations each year (as of October 2013)
Benefits
CEREC technology makes it possible to produce and integrate ceramic restorations in a single appointment. Unlike other materials such as amalgam or gold, ceramic is more biocompatible and boasts tooth-like physical and aesthetic qualities. In addition, digital impressions are more comfortable for patients than traditional impressions.
By further developing the process, it was possible to reduce the amount of follow-up work and occlusion adjustment. According to studies, the ten-year lifespan of CEREC inlays polished and milled with the aid of a computer is significantly longer than that of gold inlays, and also exceeds that of individually laboratory-manufactured ceramic inlays. Further clinical studies have reported a success rate of CEREC restorations is 95.5 percent following a period of nine years and 84 percent after 18 years.
Other potential applications
Combined with three-dimensional X-ray technology, it has also been possible to use CEREC for implants since 2009. The dentist can combine the CAD/CAM planning based on CEREC with 3D X-ray data to coordinate the prosthetic and surgical implant planning. Based on this so-called integrated implantology, the dentist is able to order the drilling templates from the drilling template manufacturer SiCat or – if they have their own milling machine – produce them on their own at the office using CEREC Guide. Furthermore CEREC has been expanding into the orthodontic market with a special software package creating a virtual patient for orthodontic treatment planning.
The Impact of the Internet on Project Management Software
From grocery lists to how we express ourselves, the internet has forever changed everything about modern living. In less than 25 years we have gone from the novelty of electronic mail to email being one of our slowest form of communications. We have forgotten the tedious nature of fax and land lines, we no longer think about what it would mean to not have a phone in our pocket, let alone not a busy signal or a lack of voice mail. Today our expectations are that we can share our ‘status’ or receive someone else’s in a variety of mediums in a variety of ways.
All this, and we are not even broaching the subject of business. The integration of technology into our daily life may have started with its presence in the business world, but it seems at levels of advancement, we have left the work community behind. It is just in the last couple of years we have really started to see the value of adding 1 vs. many and social collaboration to our business ventures. Even the concept of the cloud is just getting its legs.
Now we have finally taken these concepts and integrated them into project management, project collaboration and team work. It is hard to imagine that you would not like to know what your teammates are up to. It is equally hard to believe that 24/7 access to a central repository for all of your collaboration is not something that would greatly improve effectiveness and efficiency.
Let’s take the simplest example of time from point a to point b in a real project scenario. Let’s take this example and examine a timeline of events throughout time. We will start with the drafting of building plans in New York that need to be shared with a developer in Chicago.
1950’s Mailed to the site. 5-7 days to arrive. Any changes require physical mark up. Return of mail and back is at least another 2 weeks back and forth.
1970’s Fax the plans.Takes a couple hours. If they make it through clearly, then changes are physically mocked up. Then they must be completely rewritten or mailed back. Either way another 1-2 weeks.
1990’s Email the editable documents. Received email instantly. Files are downloaded over 3-4 hours. Once downloaded they can be mocked up within the software. Total back and forth 2-3 days.
2010’s Use an online collaboration software with task management, file storage and social communication. Instant access to files and the ability to comment within the system reduces total effort of delivery and rework to under 1 day,
From the 50’s to today we have seen what would take weeks now possibly take hours. This is not the effort involved with creation, but the time between creation and execution. The white space between getting things done. This reduction in white space means that so much more can be accomplished. The absence of white space makes it easier to get from point A to point B. This is the impact of technology on collaboration. It is a good one.
