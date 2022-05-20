News
Florida manatees get $2M gift from Boston Celtics owner
The Boston Celtics crushed the Miami Heat Thursday but one of the Celtics’ owners recently donated $2 million to help a Florida native get back on its game from a long losing streak – manatees.
Rob Hale, a telecommunications and real estate entrepreneur in the Boston area, and his wife, Karen, donated the money for manatee conservation through their charitable Fox Rock Foundation .
“Our family feels called to manatee conservation not only because they are intelligent, curious creatures, but also because of the critical role they play in aquatic ecosystems,” Karen Hale said in a statement released by Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
More than 1,600 manatees have perished since the beginning of last year in large part because of a dying ecosystem in the Indian River Lagoon along Florida’s east coast.
The statement said the Hales learned of the manatees’ plight while visiting their home in Naples.
Of their donation, $1 million went to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation and the other $1 million was given to the Save the Manatee Club.
The foundation has used some of the donation already for replanting seagrass, a primary food for manatees that has been dying off because of the lagoon’s ecosystem woes.
“Habitat loss is the main threat to the majority of our state’s plants and animals,” said Andrew Walker, foundation president and chief executive officer.
Hale founded Granite Communications 20 years ago. The company was named in 2019 by the Boston Business Journal as the most charitable contributor in Massachusetts, contributing more than $24 million to organizations.
In 2012, the NBA announced that Hale had joined the Celtics ownership team.
()
News
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
NEW YORK (AP) — Investors on Wall Street need a place to hide.
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 within the grasp of what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers.
The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. For years, thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks often seemed to go in only one direction: up. Now, the familiar rallying cry to “buy the dip” after every market wobble is giving way to fear that the dip is turning into a crater.
Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:
___
WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?
A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.
Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.
The S&P 500 index was down 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading, putting it 20.3% below its high set on Jan. 3. For many investors, the bear market would become official if the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main barometer of health, finishes the day at least 20% down from its peak.
The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 31% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 16% below its most recent peak.
The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It’s the shortest bear market ever.
___
WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?
Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.
The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.
Earlier this month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.3% in April compared with a year ago.
The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.
___
SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?
Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.
If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.
Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen. But the pain is spreading widely, with shares of Target and other retailers slumping hard this week after reporting weaker-than-expected profits.
Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
___
SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?
If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.
While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.
Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high.
The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.
___
HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?
On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.
History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.
The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942 and cut the index by 60%.
___
HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?
Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.
___
Veiga reported from Los Angeles. __ Follow more of AP’s business coverage at
News
Wisconsin’s high court broadens who can carry concealed guns
MADISON, Wis. — A disorderly conduct conviction can’t disqualify someone from obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that could dramatically broaden who can carry hidden firearms, knives and stun guns.
The court found that disorderly conduct isn’t a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law and therefore doesn’t disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license. Justice Jill Karofsky, a member of the court’s liberal minority, concurred but in a separate opinion called on legislators to close a “dangerous loophole” that will allow domestic abusers to carry concealed weapons.
“Though legally correct, this result is as nonsensical as it is dangerous,” Karofsky wrote. “When a domestic abuse perpetrator, who has engaged in threats to kill or any other type of domestic violence, has access to a gun, the lethality risk for his victim increases significantly.”
The case revolves around Daniel Doubek, of Green Bay. According to court documents, Doubek broke into his estranged wife’s trailer in Door County in 1993 waving a board and shouting threats. He was ultimately convicted of disorderly conduct.
The state Justice Department granted Doubek a concealed carry permit in 2016, five years after carrying concealed weapons became legal in Wisconsin. The agency revoked his license in 2019 following an audit that revealed his disorderly conduct conviction.
Federal law prohibits states from issuing concealed carry permits to people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence. The Justice Department found Wisconsin’s disorderly conduct statute qualifies as misdemeanor domestic violence as defined under federal code.
Doubek sued to regain his permit, arguing that Wisconsin’s disorderly conduct statute doesn’t match the federal definition of misdemeanor domestic violence. The federal definition requires “the use or attempted use of physical force.” But the state disorderly statute doesn’t mention the use of force, defining disorderly conduct instead as violent, abusive, indecent, profane or other undefined conduct that causes a disturbance, he argued.
A judge in Green Bay upheld the license revocation, but Doubek appealed. The 2nd District Court of Appeals sent the case directly to the state Supreme Court without ruling on it.
Writing for the majority, Justice Brian Hagedorn said a disorderly conduct conviction in Wisconsin can’t disqualify someone from holding a concealed carry license in the state.
“In short, the crime of disorderly conduct … does not require the use or attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon as an element, even if that conduct could serve as the basis for a disorderly conduct conviction,” Hagedorn wrote. “It is therefore not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law.”
State Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately respond to emails Friday seeking comment and estimates of how many people may now be eligible for a concealed carry permit following the ruling.
John Monroe, a Georgia-based lawyer who specializes in gun rights cases, represented Doubek. He said he was pleased with the decision.
He acknowledged domestic abuse is a serious problem, but said if prosecutors don’t want violent abusers to have concealed weapons they should charge them with violent offenses like battery.
Jeri Bonavia, executive director of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, which works to curb gun violence, called the decision “horrifying.” Domestic abuse victims now find themselves even more at risk because of a legal technicality, she said.
“They are re-arming domestic abusers,” she said. “(Abusers’) guns were taken away for a reason. We know these people who committed these violent acts are much more likely to go on and commit more acts of violence. It’s devastating.”
Bonavia said she didn’t have any estimates of how many disorderly conduct convicts could now get concealed weapons permits.
A message left at End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, an organization that works to prevent domestic violence, wasn’t immediately returned.
___
Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1
News
Two teens charged with fleeing police in stolen cars, crashing near the state Capitol
Two 15-year-old boys face criminal charges for a Wednesday night incident in which authorities say a group of juveniles fled police in stolen cars, crashed one of them into a St. Paul police squad car near the Minnesota Capitol and then ran from the scene.
The incident sent the Capitol into a brief lockdown, and a House of Representatives floor session went into recess.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office filed juvenile delinquency petitions Friday against the two teens alleging theft of motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, motor vehicle tampering and fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle.
An attorney’s office spokesman said Friday that cases against two other boys, ages 12 and 13, remain under review.
A fifth suspect who eluded capture Wednesday has yet to be taken into custody, Steve Linders, a police spokesman, said Friday.
The incident began when St. Paul officers saw two stolen cars at Blair and Western avenues in Frogtown at about 7:20 p.m. Officers tried to pull them over, but they drove away. Police did not pursue, based on St. Paul police policy.
A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter tracked the car from the air as they drove to Woodbury. Law enforcement put out a stop stick, and one car — a Hyundai Sonata stolen out of St. Paul — went over and crashed, according to police.
Three juveniles jumped out and into a Honda Accord, which had been stolen in Edina. They drove back to St. Paul and the 15-year-old driver rear-ended a marked St. Paul squad car at about 40 mph near the Capitol, police said. The officer did not immediately report being injured.
The driver soon crashed in a state of Minnesota parking lot and five people ran from the car. Three juveniles tried hiding in a portable toilet and were arrested, while the suspected driver was found at an apartment building at Sherburne Avenue and Rice Street.
Florida manatees get $2M gift from Boston Celtics owner
Which Platform Is Ideal Between Shopify and Magento for an E-Commerce Website Development?
Advantages of Building a Website Or Blog on WordPress
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
How To Use WordPress To Create A Simple Website
Wisconsin’s high court broadens who can carry concealed guns
Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
WordPress Admin Can’t Login – 6 Steps To Regain Access To WP’s Admin Dashboard (2018)
Two teens charged with fleeing police in stolen cars, crashing near the state Capitol
Weekend things to do: $3 Brightline date destinations, Chris Bosh’s new beer, top tribute bands in Boca Raton
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference