Fundraising in the UK HE Context
Both the tax system as well as the culture of giving (i.e. willingness to talk about money or one’s estate) need to change in the UK if it is to develop HE institutions which can survive with less reliance on direct government funding – likely a lack of these is how it has become so heavily state-supported in the first instance.
In the last edition of CASE Currents, there was an article about public institutions in the US being the “poor cousin” of private institutions in terms of endowments, putting them at a distinct disadvantage in terms of competitiveness particularly in the current economic climate, where both donations and government subsidies are waning.
There was an “international” perspective provided by Times Higher Education Editor Ann Mroz, who spoke to a campaign being undertaken by the UK magazine on behalf of its (all-public) universities called #loveHE – which was trying to change the British publics’ lack of connection between what universities do and societal benefit…which in turn was leading to a lack of support in a time of budget cuts…which in turn may lead to a lack of competitiveness of the UK as a whole in the longer term.
So why don’t UK universities try to fix the gap between public funding and operating costs with philanthropy, the way both public & private universities in North America have? According to Francisco Ramirez, a professor of education at Stanford University, American universities “hustle for legitimacy and dollars.” As Mroz concludes, the UK “does not have a tradition of hustling, particularly in higher education.”
I would agree that this is part of the issue. But the other part is that the tax system simply is not set up in a way that gives donors a real incentive to give.
Gift aid, the most popular method of giving, is simply an afterthought, and doesn’t actually require the donor to dip into his or her pockets – instead the government provides a measure of matching on a portion of e.g. an entry fee or a donation already solicited by any other means. It’s not clear to me whether these gifts are maximised either – the receiving organisation must assume that everyone is simply in the lowest tax bracket, unless they know otherwise for certain (in which case the matching can be even greater, up to 50%) but this information is not requested from the average (annual or small gift) donor.
Assuming a donor fills out an annual self-assessment form (many UK taxpayers don’t – they use a system called PAYE which employers submit on an employee’s behalf), they can reclaim their gift aid and they can then decide to keep the rebate for themselves, OR gift aid it again – to ONE charity only. Most charities don’t even write to their donor lists to ask them to remember them at tax time!
Payroll giving is the most tax effective way of giving (pre-tax) – and like the North American systems, individual donors get all the benefit, which gives them the greatest incentive to give, and still doesn’t require them to submit a tax return. However I’ve barely seen any organisations promoting this! Legacies/bequests and gifts of shares are also possible, but I’ve never met a planned gifts officer yet in any advancement office in the UK (if there even is one.)
But this will help established charities which have more of an emotional connection (such as Cancer Research UK) before it helps universities – attendance at which has become somewhat of an entitlement, although this is changing. A clearer case about the value of universities (such as the effort being undertaken by THE’s #lovehe campaign and UUK’s “Universities Week”) and their contribution to UK society and economy would also be welcome, although facts and figures don’t pull at the heartstrings the way case studies and individual profiles do, as successful charities know very well…
The Higher Education Funding Council for England and Wales’ recent matching gift programmes should help too, although the impact hasn’t been as great as one might hope, for some of the reasons listed above. A couple of well-established universities in the UK, such as Oxford, have major campaigns going, and more and more are getting underway. This will help too, although in the past many key fundraisers have been imported from the US and Canada, but more and more are being homegrown, which bodes well for culture change.
Charities in the Digital Age
Crowdfunding or crowdsourcing has been a great tool for a lot of charitable institutions when it comes to raising financial support. With online crowdfunding sites, the process of spreading word about causes, generating interest about them, and soliciting funds has been made easier as well. This gives every person a chance to become a philanthropist in their own right. They can choose any cause they are want to help and donate however much they can afford to give.
Online Drivers
Charities can utilize various online strategies and venues to promote their causes. Effective viral campaigns and pitches can be achieved with the right strategies. Viral video campaigns have been proven to be effective means to show people what the charity or cause is all about. In community based causes, these videos can show footage of the community and give audiences a more concrete picture of what the charity intends to fund.
Online campaigns can reach more people within a shorter period of time. A well-made 2-minute viral video campaign can be viewed by millions of people. These are millions of potential philanthropists who are made aware of your cause. This can translate to more donations and support.
The social media is also an effective online driver for crowdfunding initiatives. Have a website and support it with social media accounts that are linked to each other. If you can, it would be a good idea to connect with celebrities and known philanthropists. Their endorsements will get you more mileage and support when you convince them that your cause is worth donating to.
Offline Support
Even though online campaigns are where the spotlight is, these should be supported by offline strategies. Events that allow you to interact with your donors are great for establishing a more personal relationship with them. It will allow you to build a more intimate connection with your supporters.
It is also a good idea to raise more funds when you organize events like concerts and sports tournaments among your donors. These events can make your supporters feel more involved. Sending your donors tangible items as rewards and gifts, of course, are always well appreciated.
Keys to Successful Crowdsourcing
No matter what your cause is, there are several elements that you need in order to be successful in your online crowdsourcing initiative. These elements include: prominent online and offline presence, the right demographics, a powerful message, and constant connection and interaction.
Cover all online and offline channels where people who are most likely to be interested in your cause can be found. You have to reach the right people who will respond to your message. Deliver a powerful message to convince them to support and donate to your cause. Stay connected with your crowdsourcing donors. Give them regular updates about what their donations were used for.
Childs Play
It is not child’s play to run and manage a crowdsourcing project, whether for a one-time funding need or for a more sustainable long term initiative. But, with determination, patience, and the right strategies, it will not be impossible to reach your funding goals with the help of generous donors and supporters.
Living a Charity Life: Let’s Donate Gift Cards to a Worthy Cause
We’ve all done it. Used our gift cards except for the last few dollars or pennies, and then toss them into the bottom of our purse or chest of drawers to be forgotten. Gift card exchange websites won’t accept them and we just never think to shop with them. Know where that unused money goes? Back into the pockets of the retailer. Free money. Why not put those unused cards to a better use?
There could be other reasons for not using your gift card, but in the end it doesn’t matter. Any reason is a great reason to donate to a charity of your choice and this is a perfect opportunity. Whether your card has its full value or you’ve used it down to a quarter, charities can still use them. In most cases, these worthy causes collect the cards, add them together and shop for items they need – from clothing to office supplies and food to building supplies. Just like collecting change in a jar, these cards can add up fast for those in need!
You have several options when deciding where to donate. Why not call your favorite local charity and see if they could use your card? There are other alternatives, as well, such as online gift card resellers who accept cards for a charity of your choice as well as national organizations such as the Red Cross and Make a Wish.
Also, don’t over look the tax deduction you can receive as well. Most charities offer this benefit, so ask. When you do want a receipt, you need to check to see what the available balance is on your card so a tax deductible amount can be put on the donation receipt. This is easy to do with the phone number and / or website on the back of your card.
8 Steps To Foolproof Charitable Tax Deductions
It’s a win-win situation – you cut your tax bill, and a charity gets the money they need to help people in your community. The Federal Tax Code changes yearly, but the IRS continues to allow you to write off contributions to charity…as long as you make them to an IRS approved organization, and you itemize your deductions when you file. Here are 8 important tips to be sure your donation is deductible, whether you donate money or tangible property like an automobile, truck, boat or even a golf cart.
1: Make sure you see the 501 (c)(3). If you don’t want the IRS to disallow your deduction, make sure you make your contribution to a qualified charity. The safest bet is to make your donation to a 501 ( c )(3) organization. It has to be a charitable organization – you can’t deduct contributions to individuals, political organizations or people running for office. If you want more information about finding the right organization to give a tax deductible contribution to, go to the IRS website and download Publication 526.
2: If you want to deduct, you have to itemize. It’s that simple. You have to file Form 1040 and itemize your deductions on Schedule A.
3: Make sure you subtract what you get from what you give. If the charity you donate to gives you anything in return for your donation, like the free vacation vouchers offered by some charity car donation programs, you need to subtract its worth from the amount of your contribution. Whatever you have left over is the only amount you are allowed to deduct from your taxes. This goes for any goods or services you receive when you donate to a charity, whether you get tickets, gift cards, vacation vouchers or merchandise. Subtract what you got from what you gave and you’ll be fine.
4: Specific types of donations have specific types of deductions. You can usually value stock or other non-cash property at fair market value. Used household items or clothes usually have to be in pretty good condition if you want to deduct their value. If you’re donating a used vehicle like a car or truck to charity, reputable charities will provide you with the proper paperwork for your tax deduction.
5: If you know the fair market value of your donation, you probably know how much of a tax deduction you can claim. Fair market value is the term used for the price someone who wants to buy property, a vehicle or an item would pay you for it, if both of you have all of the facts of the property, item or vehicle are known and neither of you have any outside pressure to buy or sell.
6: If you don’t have a record, the IRS won’t play. If the contribution you want to write off is cash, a check or another kind of monetary gift, the IRS requires you to have to have an acceptable record of it. Acceptable records include payroll deduction records, bank records or a written receipt from the charity that includes the name of the charity, the date of your contribution and the amount you donated. If you make a donation to a charity via a text message, you can use your phone bill as proof – if your phone bill shows the name of the charity you contributed to, along with the date and amount of your donation.
7: The flip side of records. If you make a contribution of cash or property to a charity that is worth $250 or more, you need the same kind of records outlined above. You will need to show a bank statement or record, payroll deduction slips or a receipt showing how much your monetary contribution was, or describing the property you contributed. The records will also need to disclose whether the charity gave you any goods or services in exchange for your contribution. In many cases the same documentation can outline the written description of monetary gifts and the required acknowledgement for gifts of $250 or more. If your total non cash deduction is over $500 for the year you need to fill out IRS Form 8283 and attach it to your return.
8. A final note for those with extreme generosity. If you contribute property or items with a value of $5000 or higher you will need to complete Section B of Form 8283. Completing Section B usually means you have to get a professional appraisal.
