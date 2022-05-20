News
Gophers football OK with Big Ten ditching divisions if rivalry games remain
The Big Ten can stop dividing football programs into two divisions, according to an NCAA rules change Wednesday, and the Gophers are OK with that, if one thing remains in a new setup.
“Whatever we end up doing, I just hope we protect those rivalries because that’s a big part of who we are and what we’re about,” University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle was quoted by ESPN at Big Ten meetings this week.
The sentiment within the Gophers football program is this change is inevitable,, and they, too, want the powerful rivalry games to stay intact, the Pioneer Press has learned.
For Minnesota, of course, that starts with the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe with Wisconsin and the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale with Iowa. Gophers-Badgers is the most-played rivalry in FBS at 131 games since 1890, and both schools petitioned for it to be rescheduled during the disrupted COVID-19 season in 2020. Gophers-Hawkeyes have played 115 times since 1891.
The U also has a long-standing rivalry trophy, the Little Brown Jug, with Michigan and a newer one, the Governor’s Victory Bell, with Penn State. The history of the Jug goes back to 1903, but the Bell only to 1993.
While change is afoot, don’t expect all 14 Big Ten teams to be lumped together for the 2022 season.
The NCAA said this week conferences can now select the two teams for their championship game in any way they see fit. The Pac-12 moved quickly Wednesday with a prompt announcement that its title game will feature the two teams with the best records.
An ACC model appears to be something the Gophers, and their commitment to rivalries, could get behind. The 14-team ACC has been discussing a 3-5-5 format that would have a school play three specific rivals every year and then alternate between the other 10 teams. “School A” would play five teams one season, and the other five the next year.
Under the 3-5-5 format, the Gophers’ rivalry games vs. Wisconsin and Iowa would be shoe-ins, but the third one would be more difficult to decide. Michigan makes sense historically, but facing the Wolverines each year would be a constant, uphill challenge.
Two other ideas would be Purdue, where there has been recent beef between head coaches P.J. Fleck and Jeff Brohm, or Nebraska, where fans have come up and worked to instill their own rivalry trophy.
The Big Ten went to divisions in 2011, with the “Legends” and “Leaders” setup. The names were not well received and eventually were scuttled and replaced with the current East-West setup when Maryland and Rutgers joined the conference in 2014.
The Gophers have never won a division championship, finishing runner-up in 2021, 2019 and 2014. Wisconsin leads the West with four Big Ten title game appearances, followed by two apiece for Iowa and Northwestern.
The West champion also has never beaten the East champion in the Big Ten title game, going 0-8 and often suffering blowouts.
SB Nation looked at what the conference title game would have looked like since 2014, if there were no divisions and the best two teams advanced, considering tiebreakers. Three of the eight games in that span would have had a second East team replace the West’s representative. That means there would have been an alternative history in 37 percent of Big Ten title games since 2014, including last year when, theoretically, Ohio State would have replaced Iowa and had a rematch with Michigan.
Since taking over the Gophers program in 2017, Fleck is 15-14 in games versus West teams and 6-8 against the East. Here’s his record against each team:
Indiana: 2-0
Penn State: 1-0
Rutgers: 1-0
Purdue: 4-1
Nebraska:4-1
Illinois 3-2
Northwestern: 2-2
Wisconsin: 2-3
Maryland: 2-3
Michigan State: 0-1
Michigan: 0-2
Ohio State: 0-2
Iowa: 0-5
JKSSB Releases Selection Lists for Various Posts, Check here
JKSSB Selection list for Various posts Download from below links
Selection List for the posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) UT cadre in Public Works advertised vide Notification No. 05 of 2020 dated 24.12.2020 under Item No. 131.
Selection List for the posts of “Junior Statistical Assistant” (Finance Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir/Jammu advertised vide Notification NO. 04 of 2020 under Item No. 107 & 113 respectively.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk” GMC Baramulla” Health & Medical Education Department Divisional Cadre Kashmir pursuant to notification No. 02 of 2019, item No. 033.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Scale Stenographer” (General Administration Department) State Cadre and advertisement vide Notification No. 01 of 2017 dated 20.07.2017 under item No. 008. advertisement/item No. 008/01 of 2017.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Scale Stenographer” (General Administration Department) State Cadre, advertised vide advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2014 dated 30.12.2014 under item No. 268.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Assistant” (Public Works (R&B) Department) State Cadre, advertisement/item No. 002/01 of 2016 dated 01.06.2016.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Assistant” (Technical Education/YSS Department) State Cadre, advertisement/item No. 002/01 of 2016 dated 01.06.2016.
Top 10 Young Bollywood Actresses in 2022 To Follow
Many gorgeous young actresses in Bollywood enter every year to demonstrate their acting abilities, but only a small percentage of them succeed. It’s fair to say that breaking into this multimillion-dollar sector is never easy. Many skilled and attractive actresses have recently broken into the entertainment sector. If you’re a Bollywood fan, you’re probably curious about the hottest actresses in the industry. If so, you’ve come to the right place!
So, here is the list of the top 10 young actresses in Bollywood in 2022!
1. Ananya Pandey
Ananya Panday is the youngest Bollywood actress of the contemporary era in 2022, both in terms of age and beauty. She was born in Mumbai, India, on October 30, 1998. Chunky Pandey, a veteran Bollywood actor, is her father. Ananya Panay’s Bollywood career began with the mega-popular film Student of the Year 2.
Ananya Panday age: 24 years old
Ananya Panday movies: Student of the Year 2, Liger, Gehraiyaan
Click Here: Ananya Panday Instagram
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Bony Kapoor, the famous actress and filmmaker. As a result, she is regarded as one of Bollywood’s top ten most beautiful daughters. She was born in Mumbai in March 1997 and made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018.
She studied acting and drama at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in Los Angeles before moving to Bollywood. Janhvi is a true youth favorite since she is the hot youngest actress in Bollywood who continues to grow in beauty with each film. She is now largely regarded as one of the most gorgeous young Bollywood actors of the present.
Janhvi Kapoor age: 25 years old
Janhvi Kapoor movies: Dhadak, Roohi
Click Here: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
3. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, both actors. She was born in Mumbai on August 12, 1995. She is also one of the youngest Bollywood actor. Her Bollywood debut came with the phenomenally successful love drama Kedarnath. Following this film, she was cast in the Simmba film alongside Ranveer Singh. Without a doubt, she is the latest youth sensation and one of the hottest young Bollywood actors of the year 2022.
Sara Ali Khan age: 27 years old
Sara Ali Khan movies: Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal
Click Here: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
4. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is one of the new and youthful Bollywood young actresses who will debut in 2022. She was born in Mumbai, India, on November 19, 1995. She worked as a young performer on Disney India’s Big Bada Boom before making her Bollywood debut. She has also appeared in the television shows The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.
Her cinematic career began in 2019 with the highly hit Bollywood flick Student of the Year 2. In 2019, she also appeared in the Hindi love film Marjaavaan. Meanwhile, she is a stunning young Bollywood actress who has only recently started her career.
Tara Sutaria age: 27 years old
Tara Sutaria movies: Marjaavan, Tadap
Click Here: Tara Sutaria Instagram
5. Niddhi Agerwal
Niddhi Agerwal is ranked fifth on the list of the most beautiful young Bollywood actresses. She was born in Hyderabad in August 1993 and attended Vidyashilp Academy for her education. Nidhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with the film Munna Michael, followed by roles in Telugu films such as Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu. She was also a finalist in the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 competition. She is now working on the Hindi film Ikka and the Telugu film I-Smart Shankar. Niddhi Agerwal is a 25-year-old young actress who is never far behind when it comes to Bollywood’s sexiest and most gorgeous young actresses.
Niddhi Agerwal age: 29 years old
Niddhi Agerwal movies: Munna Michael, Eeswaran, Bhoomi
Click Here: Niddhi Agerwal Instagram
6. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is without a doubt one of Bollywood’s hottest young actresses and one of the most versatile young actresses today. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan welcomed her into the world in March 1993. Alia began her career in Hollywood at an early age, making her debut as a child actress in the 1999 film Sangharsh. In 2012, she received her first leading role in Bollywood in the film Student of the Year. She has now risen to become one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses.
Alia Bhatt age: 29 years old
Alia Bhatt movies: Student of the Year, Raazi, Udta Punjab
Click Here: Alia Bhatt Instagram
7. Athiya Shetty
In the list of Bollywood’s most gorgeous young actresses, Athiya Shetty deserves to be ranked seventh. She was born in Mumbai on November 5, 1992, to prominent actor Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty. She attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools before transferring to the American School of Bombay.
Athiya Shetty age: 30 years old
Athiya Shetty movies: Hero, Mubarakan
Click Here: Athiya Shetty Instagram
8. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood’s most promising and gorgeous young actresses nowadays. Jagdeep Advani gave birth to her in July 1992.
Kiara began her Bollywood career in 2014 with the comedy-drama film Fugly, and since then, she has worked on a number of popular films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, and Lust Stories. Kabir Singh, Good News, and Kalank are some of her films that you can watch.
Kiara Advani age: 30 years old
Kiara Advani’s movies: MS Dhoni, Lust Stories
Click Here: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
9. Rhea Chakraborty
In 2022, Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most promising and gorgeous Bollywood actors. She was born in Bangalore, India, in July 1992 to a Bengali family. She began her education at the Army Public School in Ambala.
She worked as a VJ on MTV India before entering Bollywood. With the popular film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, directed by Ashima Chibber, she made her Bollywood debut.
Rhea Chakraborty age: 30 years old
Rhea Chakraborty movies: Jalebi, Chehre, Super Machi
Click Here: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
10. Disha Patani
Disha Patani is another of Bollywood’s newest and most popular actresses. She was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in June 1992. Mr. Jagdeesh Singh Patani (DSP in the UP police department) and her mother, Khushboo Patani, are her parents.
Her first film was Loafer, which she made in Telugu before moving to Bollywood. Dhoni: The Untold Story was her Bollywood debut. She also appeared in films such as Welcome to New York, Baaghi 2, and others.
Disha Patani age: 30 years old
Disha Patani movies: Baaghi 2, Welcome to New York
Click Here: Disha Patani Instagram
So, on the list of Top 10 young Bollywood actresses in 2022 we have
- Ananya Panday
2. Jahnvi Kapoor
3. Sara Ali Khan
4. Tara Sutaria
5. Niddhi Agerwal
6. Alia Bhatt
7. Athiya Shetty
8. Kiara Advani
9. Rhea Chakraborty
10. Disha Patani
South Florida’s playoff watch-party showdown: Miami Heat vs. Florida Panthers
Rats! What’s a Miami Heat-loving Florida Panthers fan — and vice versa — to do this week?
As the NBA’s Heat and the NHL’s Panthers were set to begin the next round in their respective playoffs, the NHL on Monday revealed a Panthers schedule nearly identical to the one previously announced for the Heat.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Raymond Gil, a Heat fan from Deerfield Beach, who usually watches games at his local Duffy’s Sports Grill. “Now I have to share TVs with Panthers’ fans? It’s cool, but the flow and the vibe, totally different.”
Gil may find his seat already taken, as the Panthers start earlier.
The Panthers schedule in the best-of-seven playoffs includes games at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, then 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday in Tampa Bay. Should they be required, there would be games May 25, 27 and 29 at times TBD.
The Heat play at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami, then 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday in Boston. If that series extends beyond four games, they also would be held May 25, 27 and 29 at times TBD.
After weeks of anticipation over these playoffs, the realization that a fan of both teams may not be able to watch them live and uninterrupted for many games is a buzzkill.
Mauricio Cardenal, a Panthers season ticket holder since the team’s magical 1995-96 Stanley Cup run made tossing rubber rats on the ice a thing, has held season tickets to the Miami Heat just as long. Cardenal said he would have tried to attend games for both teams.
“It just sucks. The last couple of weeks of the [Heat and Panthers] playoffs, it’s been every other night, and it’s given the fan base down here a great opportunity. They could shift from one sport to the other, from one team to the other, and stay excited,” said Cardenal, 49, of Coral Gables. “Now it’s, ‘Alright, I have to decide, one or the other.’”
Adding to the frustration, this is the first time the Heat and Panthers have advanced this far in the playoffs at the same time, each also is a top seed and each is facing a bitter rival — Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chrissy Parente, Florida Panthers corporate communications manager, said the schedule is a product of a “complex puzzle” of broadcast rights and building commitments among the eight teams left in the NHL playoffs.
“Obviously for Florida fans, this is unfortunate,” Parente said. “The Panthers management and NHL have been in touch regarding scheduling.”
Cardenal isn’t sure what his plan is yet for home games at the Heat’s FTX Arena and the Panthers’ FLA Live Arena, saying he may alternate between the two teams. Watching road games at home, he plans to follow the Panthers game until the end, then switch to the Heat.
“The Comeback Cats, they’re fun to watch, they’re never out of it,” he said, then admitted, “I’m more nervous about the Panthers than I am the Heat.”
The schedule has created a unique situation for South Florida bars and restaurants trying to set up watch parties that cater to each fan base.
“This is why we were built,” said Joe Webb, president of Duffy’s Sports Grill. Each of the restaurant group’s 33 locations from Kendall to Jupiter has hundreds of seats and dozens of big-screen TVs covering the walls. “We’re so excited about this. We go as Florida sports go.”
Webb said individual restaurants will arrange TV viewing according to the audience.
“We might have all hockey fans in one section and all Heat fans in another section, or we might have a mix. Remember, some people come to watch Chive TV,” he said, laughing.
The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park is an official Florida Panthers bar. It has a taproom at FLA Live Arena and hosts road-game watch parties that have been standing-room-only popular as the team has navigated the season into the playoffs.
The brewery and Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale are hosting a free, family friendly Panthers watch party at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale for the team’s game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said marketing director John Linn.
But the brewery also has a business partnership with the Miami Heat, Linn said.
“Isn’t it crazy? Somebody needs to move one of these series,” he said, laughing.
A typical Panthers watch party at the Funky Buddha includes four large projector screens, sound on, in addition to the smaller TVs over the bar. Linn said “some” will be tuned to the Heat game while the Panthers are on.
A signature of the watch parties are free servings of the brewery’s Panthers-themed Gloves Off IPA after a win to anyone in Panthers’ gear. Linn would not commit to another free beer for someone wearing a Jimmy Butler shirt under an Aaron Ekblad jersey if both teams win.
“I can’t endorse a double dip, but it would be a great day in the taproom,” he said.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].
