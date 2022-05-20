Finance
Heal Your Emotions With Food
These foods can help you regulate your moods in a natural way.
Sorrow and grief: Reach for cauliflower, turnips and asparagus. These foods resonate with the immunity system, lungs and large intestine organs which in the Chinese medicine system are associated with processing emotional grief.
Asparagus naturally supports healthy bronchial tissues to open up the lungs when grief is causing you to feel like you just cannot take a deep breath. The turnips and cauliflower help to support your immunity system so that the process of living with and healing grief does not leave you vulnerable to developing colds, flu and bacterial infections. It can be challenging enough just dealing with the emotional impact grief without the added stress of becoming physically ill. So, try these foods to help protect your health during a process of grieving.
Affirm as you eat these foods: I am breathing deeply and strong in immunity.
Anxiety: Reach for yellow/orange foods such as pineapple, cantaloupe, and sweet potato (great for quelling carb cravings-and yes, you can microwave the potato for a quick snack although I don’t recommend microwaving in general). Also, cinnamon and ginger teas will help to quell anxiety.
Similarly, a cup of butternut squash soup can also soothe anxiety. Look for varieties that are low in sugar.
In Chinese medicine, the foods that impact anxiety resonate with the stomach and spleen energies, or “earth” energies. Thus, they help a person come back to center when feelings are strong, which can also support processing other feelings such as grief, sadness, disappointment, anger, and fears.
Affirm as you eat these food: I am centered and strong.
Fear: Reach for deep water fish such as salmon or tuna. If you are vegan, reach for seaweed such as nori, wakame and kombu.
These foods resonate with the kidneys and bladder in the Chinese medicine system which we associate with the “water” element, which rules courage or fears.
Sometimes fear can exist in response to situations all by itself, or it may be a secondary emotional reaction to other emotional states. You may feel deeply sad, then fear may emerge around thoughts such as, “I’m really scared that I may not ever feel joy again.”
Foods from the sea can help to take the edge of fear and connect us back into states of courage by supporting our adrenal glands which can go into overload with the fight or flight response when we feel strong feelings.
As you eat these foods affirm: I am courageous and strong.
Anger: Reach for any green leafy vegetables such as spinach, mustard or collard greens, romaine lettuce or kale. Reach for spirulina, cucumber, green vegetable juices with small amounts of carbohydrates.
Anger in the Chinese medicine system resides with the “wood” organs of the liver and gallbladder. When we support the health of these organs with the foods listed, we empower ourselves to access our sense of peace and calm even when things are occurring that are naturally frustrating or irritable. These foods will enable you to access your natural patience and compassion even when you are feeling angry. Drink a bottle of a juice like Suja uber greens which is low in calories (and no I don’t get paid to plug that product-I actually drink that juice) when you are in the midst of feeling angry. Or juice cucumbers, cilantro kale, lemon, green apple and peppermint yourself.
It is amazing how much calmer you will feel when you take a moment to detoxify the liver and gallbladder with healing foods.
Affirm as you eat these foods: Compassion and patience are overcoming anger and frustration.
Nervous stress/excitement: Reach for almonds, sesame oil or seeds and spinach.
These foods help to specifically calm the heart energies associated with fast moving energy and that hyped up feeling that won’t let you sleep, rest or get focused in your thoughts. Think of a flame going in many directions.
Affirm this as you eat these foods: I am calming the flame of my excitement.
Alternative Medicine Has a Technical Value
Medicine was always located in drugs or in surgery. It was supported by a parallel system that was independent and complementary known as Alternative Medicine. However the two, till recently, were not destined to meet.
Medicine emerged from a system of clinical testing, of surveys, scans, medical records, experiments and data. These passed through rigorous tests of approval before licensed boards. The system bragged rights of methodology, license, discipline and efficacy. Alternative medicine, was located in systems of natural wellness, based on drug less, non-invasive technique. The mastery and skill of practise emerged from classical ancient texts, or new scientific discoveries with manual handling. Popular traditions of Acupuncture, Shiatsu, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Aromatherapy, homeopathy fell under this broad umbrella category of ancient practise and tradition.
Alternative medicine came under technical license and statute with World Health Organization that demystified the ancient systems and folklore. The standardization of acupuncture points in acupuncture practise amongst all countries, boards, colleges and practitioners became clear and uniform in technical description. There were energetic secret practises involved supplemented by martial healing arts as chi gong, tai-chi, ki aikido and others, which were not listed. The fact that the healing arts was essentially energetic, meant that acquired practitioner skills was relative to the development and cultivation of an energetic internal space.
World Health Organization addressed issues of nomenclature and technical description in some preferred ancient therapies based on scriptures. Indian Head Massage is an example of a popular science based on classification of marma points and ayurvedic massage techniques,arranged to an international qualification for practise. This science is well described by National Occupational Standards competency technical listings for applied use. Some other new systems have emerged based on public demand that are complementary practises to medicine. These include popular manual therapies as sports massage, lymphatic drainage massage, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, neuromuscular therapy, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, structural integration, amongst many more. Formalization of these sciences have taken place in clinical, and scientific practise. Competent Assessor and Regulatory boards across nations have sanctioned some of these disciplines as pure or integrated alternative medicine, and managed the industry to manifest in a parallel yet complementary field.
The formalization of Alternative medicine grew in significance as modern modalities and technologies were rooted in ancient systems. Light therapies and low level laser became an option for acupuncture where needles were not suitable. Full body bio-feedback machines as Medilab’s Beautytech, have been based on galvanic induction and acupoint bio modulation through acupuncture meridians and lymphatic pathways.
Innovation in alternative medicine, is based on the formal understanding of natural process that has benefited humans greatly for many centuries.
Low level laser was able to shift the acupuncture phenomenon to the next level with the discovery of the genetic potential of blood acupuncture with blood laser irradiation through the vein. Adjunct treatments with chlorophyll and light sensitizers supports the reversal of tissue death as in the case of malignancy. The advantage of modern scientific discovery in alternative medicine is that treatment protocols have complete controls and outcomes, and the mystical human energetic practise is apart from the therapy.
The UK Crown encouraged medical practitioners, to embrace the alternative medicine industry and to approve its practises for better wellness support. This was resisted at first, and suspicion continued between the two streams. However, medical practitioners have themselves absorbed medical acupuncture in their practise through sanctioned seminars of late, and grown in awareness of the therapeutic value of standardized systems.
As the Industry vectors grow in the ecosystems, sciences and preferences seem to merge. The disparities are less and disciplines meet with consensus. Prospects ahead seem promising and recovery is well in hand.
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
M.B.B.S. Course:
The M.B.B.S. stands for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the name suggests two different degrees, but, it actually is a single degree. It is an undergraduate medical course which deals with surgery and medicine. The M.B.B.S. Course is presently for a duration of 5.5 years, which includes 4.5 years of curriculum while 1 year of compulsory training. The academic duration of 4.5 years includes total 9 semesters each of 6 months. The students learn about the human body in-depth during the academic study while they do practical experiment with a dead body in their training period.
Eligibility Criteria for the M.B.B.S. Course:
The overall eligibility criteria for M.B.B.S. Course do not remain same but vary according to the country, university, college, etc. But, the basic criteria remain static for all the candidates, like they must be passed with good marks in subjects like biology, physics and chemistry in 10+2 grade.
The Candidates need to appear for the pre-medical entrance exams in order to get an entry in the medical university or school.
The age limit matters a lot in order to sit for the medical entrance tests. It may also vary from one country to another. Generally, the lower age limit of the candidate must at least 17 years old on or before 31 December in the year of admission while the upper age limit of the candidate must 25 years.
Subjects included in the M.B.B.S. Course:
In the medical field, there are a large number of medical subjects which one has to study during their academic periods. The medical subjects include Anatomy, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Clinical Skills, Complementary Healthcare, Critical Care, Dermatology, Ethics, Emergency Epidemiology, Evidence Based Practice, General Practice, Genetics, Histology, Immunology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Medicine Internal, Mental Health, Mental Health Nursing, Microbiology, Surgery, etc. All these subjects play a vital role in their professional career of a medical student because they should have good knowledge about them. All such subjects act as the backbone of their professional field.
Employment Areas of the M.B.B.S. Course:
In today’s time, the new generation students always run after the most interesting and best courses which provide multiple job opportunities. The M.B.B.S. course is very much in demand due to multiple benefits. The students become eligible to grasp different kinds of high-paying job opportunities all over the world after successful completion of the courses. The various employment areas of M.B.B.S. Course include, Biomedical Companies, Health Centers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Medical Colleges / Universities, Health Charities, Nursing Homes, Polyclinics, Private Practice, Research Centers, etc.
M.B.B.S. Job Types:
The M.B.B.S. Course offers vast careers and employments to all the ambitious medical students. The students have a large number of options after completion of the M.B.B.S Course, which includes Anesthesiologist, Bacteriologist, Gynaecologist, Hospital Administrator, Cardiologist, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Dermatologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Entomologist, Medical Admitting Officer, Neurologist, Nutritionist, Physician, Physiologist, Psychiatrist, etc.
Lastly, I want to say that there are many reputed, accredited and top undergraduate medical schools across the world. These medical schools offer M.B.B.S. Course to all eligible and deserving students. In fact, students can begin the journey of their successful professional life from such universities.
Reiki Healing – An Introduction
I began to study and practice Reiki several years ago, the reaction at that time I might say was “interesting” as to stay on a positive note. During the following years, and as my study and knowledge progressed, the benefits to myself and close family became very noticeable. Needless to say I am indeed pleased with the progress it has made in regard to the acceptance and understanding of this beautiful and powerful healing modality….
Reiki which is an ancient form of healing art was rediscovered by Dr. Mikao Usui, a Japanese monk in1920. Dr. Usui was an eminent scholar who did an endless research in the field of psychology, medicine, spirituality and religion.
Story goes like this- Dr. Usui had been to the top of Mt. Kurama in Japan in the year 1922 on a three-week trip. While meditating at Mt. Kurama, he had a vision on the 21st day where he was adjudged as a healer himself in an ancient healing system. On his way back to his home, he could realize he was in a position to heal injuries of people including his own with amazing perfection and speed.
Thereafter, he began a clinic in Tokyo and treated many patients. He also trained many people to be Reiki practitioners. After the devastating earthquake in Kanto in the year 1923, Reiki as a form of healing art had proved its worth. For his healing service Dr. Usui was awarded by the Japanese government. During 1930s a Hawaiian woman of Japanese origin named Hawayo Takata developed Reiki in the United States. Takata herself gained great benefit for her health problems on account of Reiki application.
After her personal healing experience, she began to learn, practice and then teach Reiki in Hawaii. She imparted Reiki for several years until her death in 1980. Thereafter, Reiki spread to various other countries where Reiki clinics and Reiki Masters played their part to provide healing touch for various ailments through this ancient system. Eventually, Reiki has gained acceptance, recognition and prominence being an ancient form of healing technique. Though the Reiki treatments offered these days are bit different from the ancient ones, yet they are basically they belong to the same form of healing energy of Reiki.
Reiki adopts the technique of energy healing for stress relaxation and reduction. Despite advancement of medical sciences, Reiki is being increasingly used as a complementary therapy to resolve various health problems. In Reiki everything is a miracle because in this form of treatment holistic, intangible, invisible delicate form of energy is at work. Reiki employs the energy to promote harmony in living things that facilitates the healing of the mind, body and spirit. In short Reiki heals at the physical, emotional, and spiritual level of an individual.
With increased level of awareness amongst masses, people started expecting providers of health care provide benefits through different natural healing processes including Reiki. Keeping in view the demands of the patients needing natural health care benefits, the popularity of Reiki has been growing day by day with its increased application of Reiki in various clinics and hospitals. Initial Reiki training programs are now being imparted in Hospitals. These classes facilitate in preparing the physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to use this natural healing technique while interacting with patients.
Several hospitals, Clinics, medical institutions have been researching on the effectiveness of Reiki Healing. There are over one hundred facilities in the U.S. that use Reiki and or other complementary/alternative modalities (CAM) plus several hundred more worldwide. Additionally, research is being conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health at a growing number of well-respected facilities. There currently Reiki programs at Sharp Memorial Hospital – San Diego, St. Joseph Medical Center – Stockton and Hearst Cancer Resource Center – San Luis Obispo to name a very few.
Reiki techniques provide healing through energy, reduces the stress during a diagnostic procedure, controls emotional reaction to a shocking diagnosis, relaxes the body and mind and improves the quality of sleep and calms down helpless parents of children who are seriously ill. As per the Reiki, life energy enters into the Chakra where its requirements for healing energy are the most. Babies and children often get effective result as they don’t have any mental block in receiving energy through Reiki. For example, a crying baby gets quick comfort when he is touched or picked up. Similarly, while dealing with elderly people in the hospitals, unlike touching babies for healing, Reiki uses two fold benefits one is providing energy and relaxation and the other one is emotional nourishment.
The results coming through such studies are encouraging and the same has tremendously increased the faith and reliability of the masses on Reiki as an alternative form of treatment. You need to remember the fact that the life force is based on the energy and Reiki philosophy is based on energy and energy only. Reiki has passed through a long journey providing health and healing to its practitioners and beneficiaries equally well. Reiki is becoming more widely accepted in the current systems of Natural medicines including Allopathic, Homoeopathic and Acupuncture. We should take careful note that the use of Reiki is vital as a supplementary if not complementary form of treatments and its popular use will ensure that Reiki unfurl its importance, acceptance and prominence as a totally legitimate form of natural healing therapy.
Peace! Roger
