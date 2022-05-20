News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler on pushback against Celtics, ‘If they did it, we can do it as well’
Sometimes the NBA playoffs can be as simple as get angry, get even.
The Boston Celtics did and did after their humbling Game 1 loss Tuesday night at FTX Arena at the start of these best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
Now, as the series shifts to TD Garden for Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 3, the Heat are hoping for the same after being thrashed Thursday night in Game 2 on their home court.
“They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us,” said forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s lone consistent presence through the series’ first two games.
The verbiage was similar from Celtics coach Ime Udoka about Game 1, of which he said of the Heat, “they punked us.”
“I think we were upset from that,” Udoka said of his team’s Game 2 pushback. “We were out-toughed.”
By their natures, Udoka and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra are generally soft-spoken. But both have steely glares that allow their messages to resonate with a simple stare.
Spoelstra often had that look throughout Thursday’s loss, the Heat’s first at FTX Arena this postseason.
“We really got outplayed in a lot of areas,” Spoelstra said ahead of the Heat taking flight Friday. “We just have to figure some things out.”
Based on changes in their approach on both ends of the floor in Game 2, the Celtics clearly went to school on their Game 1 failures. But the adjustment also transcended merely this week. When the Heat went to the zone that so stifled the Celtics in the teams’ meeting in the 2020 East finals, Boston this time carved apart the defensive alignment.
“Miami does a good job with it,” Celtics big man Al Horford said. “Coach Udoka just kept it very simple for us and he wanted us to go about it a certain way and play with pace. That’s what we did. Our guys kept making the right reads.”
So adjust, and readjust, as the Celtics did after from falling 4-2 to the Heat in those 2020 East finals.
But also consistently draw motivation from the bad and the ugly.
So in this case, draw inspiration from the same rearview mirror that proved so illuminating and reflective for the Celtics after Game 1.
“I don’t like to move on from this because it has to hurt. They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us,” Butler said calmly but pointedly. “So I think we got to realize that, use it as fuel, whatever you want to say, but realize the game can get out of hand when you’re playing against a really good team like them that can score the ball and get stops.
“Overall, we have to be better. We have a tough job to do to go over there and win, but if they did it, we can do it as well.”
Still, there is concern, considering the last time the Heat had a similar halftime playoff deficit to their 25-point gap at Thursday’s intermission was their 78-51 deficit in Game 2 of last season’s opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks, going on to be swept.
Just shy
In closing with 29 points Thursday, when he was held out of the fourth quarter because of the lopsided deficit, Butler fell one point shy of becoming the third player in the franchise’s 34 seasons to score 30 or more in at least three consecutive playoff games.
Dwyane Wade did it five times (along with one four-game such streak) and LeBron James did it three times (including a franchise-record five-game streak).
Butler scored 41 points in Tuesday’s series opener and has scored 20 or more in a postseason career-best seven consecutive games.
Thursday’s total moved him past Mario Chalmers and into fifth place on the Heat postseason scoring list. His 882 Heat career postseason points trail only Wade (3,864), James (2,338), Chris Bosh (1,163) and Alonzo Mourning (989).
()
News
MPCA to devote $2 million to 100 pollution assessments at commercial properties statewide
In the next five years, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency wants to help as many as 100 owners of family-owned businesses, strip malls and other commercial properties both large and small take better stock of their environmental needs.
Free assessments will determine the presence of everything from asbestos contamination to lead-based paint. In some cases, clean-up plans will ready the property owner to make a case for further pollution control funding.
“We can’t use the money for clean-up but we can get it ready to go,” said Amy Hadiaris, supervisor of the MPCA’s voluntary investigation and clean-up program.
It’s a $2 million effort that comes with the general goal of focusing on retail corridors with a high number of businesses operated by people of color, such as University Avenue in St. Paul, Lake Street and West Broadway in Minneapolis, as well as the city of Cass Lake in the northern part of the state, home to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe community. Several of those Twin Cities sites still bear physical scars from the May 2020 riots.
The program is voluntary, but MPCA officials hope to make inroads in each of those corridors and others, such as the former Kmart site at Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, a 10-acre property likely harboring contamination from buried debris and an adjacent metal plating facility.
At the Uni-Dale Mall at University Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul, the MPCA hopes to investigate potential vapor intrusion, which is when soil vapors — in this case from a former dry cleaning operation in the area — may leak into a building, contaminating the air. Getting cooperation from property owners will be key.
“We haven’t made site-specific contact yet,” Hadiaris acknowledged. “We’ll be reaching out to them and see. … Maybe they’ve already completely remodeled and don’t need our services anymore.”
In some cases, on top of environmental investigation and a clean-up plan, funding could pay for community engagement to help plot the redevelopment of a vacant or underused site.
News
Will there be a Season 6 of Station 19? Is It Confirmed?
TVLine has learned that BC has renewed Station 19 for a sixth season, with Krista Vernoff staying as showrunner.
Averaging 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR replay) over the first eight episodes of Season 5, the firefighter drama ranks third and second among all ABC dramas.
“It’s an honor to showcase the tales of our amazing first responders,” said Vernoff in a statement. “On our program and in real life, they risk their lives every day to keep us all safe.” “I am incredibly grateful to Disney and ABC for the early renewal of Station 19’s sixth season! It is a testament to the amazing effort of our outstanding cast, crew, writers, and creative team, as well as the commitment of our weekly viewers.”
The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, which returns after its winter break on Thursday, February 24th, focuses on a close-knit group of Seattle firemen, including Jason George’s Ben Warren, who began his career on Grey’s before moving to Station 19. Leading the cast are Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefanie Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda.
ABC has already announced the sixth season renewal of the firefighting drama. This is anticipated to premiere in the fall of 2022, and it is not anticipated to be the last season. ABC cannot contemplate canceling the series at this moment due to its strong performance. There will be at least six seasons, but we anticipate more.
Station 19 Season 6 Release Date:
ABC renewed the sitcom for a second season on May 11 of this year. On October 4, 2018, the debut of the second season occurred.
The extension was announced on May 10, 2019 The debut of the third season was on January 23, 2020.
ABC renewed the comedy for a fourth season in March 2020, and the next season premiered on November 12, 2020.
In March 2020, ABC renewed the program for a fourth season, and the next season premiered on November 12, 2020.
In May 2021, it was confirmed that the program will return for a fifth season, which would premiere on September 30, 2021. The sixth season of this popular sitcom will begin on ABC in January 2022.
ABC has not yet provided a release date for the sixth season of Station 19. The production of the fifth season was delayed because the Omicron virus epidemic slowed production.
The ABC Network has not yet disclosed its plans for the television program “Station 19.” Nevertheless, based on the previous timetable, the probable debut date for the sixth season of Station 19 is Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Fortunately, it made it to our televisions and has now shown nine episodes, with just two more to go until the series concludes.
Station 19 Season 6 Cast:
- Jaina Lee Ortiz in the role of Andy Herrera
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Grey Damon portraying Jack Gibson
- Barrett Doss in the role of Victoria Hughes
- Jay Hayden in the role of Travis Montgomery
- Danielle Savre as Bishop Maya
- Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan
- Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca
- Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera
- Carlos Miranda portraying Theo Ruiz
Station 19 Season 6 Plot:
Many individuals view firemen as selfless heroes prepared to risk all to help others in need. However, they, like all humans, possess feelings, aspirations, and life experiences. Consequently, Andy is continuously anxious due to the intense rivalry. The management chooses him and another candidate for department head. It would be extremely embarrassing for them to yield to a man with whom they had open animosity. Andy lacked sufficient experience and had not yet established himself as a stress-resistant firefighter. The boss must be able to maintain his composure in any circumstance, act on his own initiative, and issue vital commands. Andy comes to understand, however, that he is falling in love with his opponent.
Fans May Petition For Bishop Back As Caption:
A lot of fans have taken to Twitter in the aftermath of the season finale to express their enthusiasm for the series’ future.
In addition, it is evident that many are excited about Maya Bishop’s return as captain, joking that the petitions have begun.
Get ready to be on the edge of your seat all night long… Don’t miss the #Station19 season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RIozpqLLBV
— Station 19 (@Station19) May 19, 2022
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 16 Promo:
Season 5 Ratings:
The fifth season of Station 19 has an average 18-49 rating of 0.62 and 4.48 million viewers. Compared to season four, there is a decrease of 26 percent in the demo and 14 percent in live+same day viewing (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these data do not reflect further delayed or streamed viewing, they are a fairly strong measure of a show’s performance, particularly when compared to other programs on the same channel. There may be other economic considerations that determine the destiny of a program, but in general, higher-rated series are renewed and lower-rated shows are terminated. Find out how Station 19 compares to other ABC television programs.
The post Will there be a Season 6 of Station 19? Is It Confirmed? appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
By The Associated Press
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
___
Experts: Mars ‘doorway’ just small crevice on barren terrain
CLAIM: NASA’s Mars rover has captured images of a doorway cut into a mountainside of the red planet, suggesting the presence of extraterrestrial life.
THE FACTS: Social media users shared a magnified version of the image, which made it appear the formation was much larger than its actual dimensions. NASA officials and Mars experts say the curious formation is nothing more than a narrow, naturally-occurring crevice in the rocky, barren terrain. Andrew Good, a spokesman for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told the AP that the image being circulated is a “very, very, very zoomed in shot” of a naturally formed rock crevice. On Wednesday, NASA posted on its website more detailed renderings of the area, which it says is a mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on Mars’ Mount Sharp. Curiosity, a rover that’s been exploring the mountain since landing in 2012, took the image of the crevice on May 7. Good said that NASA scientists overseeing the rover estimate the opening is 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide. “You can see all kinds of cracks and fractures in the surrounding area,” Good wrote in an email. “There are linear fractures throughout this outcrop, and this is a location where several linear fractures happen to intersect.” Gaia Stucky de Quay, a researcher at Harvard’s earth and planetary sciences department who studies Mars’ surface, said images suggest this particular spot started developing linear cracks until a large wedge of rock eventually broke off, perhaps due to wind erosion, dust storms or “marsquakes.” “The shadows make it look like a perfect rectangle in low quality images, which has been used to suggest it is a ’doorway,” Stucky de Quay wrote in an email. “But cracks generally form in straight lines, and you can actually see very clearly into the inside of the rock wall, and see the back of the wall, with even more cracks in it.” The assessment from NASA and other Mars experts hasn’t deterred some online skeptics from questioning the timing of the image release. It came just days before Congress opened its first hearing in more than half a century on unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, on Tuesday. Rather than extraterrestrials, lawmakers at the hearing honed in on concerns that China, Russia and other well-equipped foreign adversaries could be using new aerospace technology against the U.S. and its allies without their knowledge.
— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in Boston contributed this report.
___
WHO health regulations don’t infringe on US decision-making
CLAIM: The Biden administration is proposing amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations that would transfer U.S. sovereign authority over health care decisions to the WHO director-general.
THE FACTS: The International Health Regulations, which are aimed at detecting disease outbreaks, allow the WHO director-general to declare a public health emergency of international concern. Member countries agree to abide by the guidelines, but the WHO does not have the power to enforce them, nor can it interfere in other countries’ decision-making processes, according to experts. As the WHO hosts its 75th World Health Assembly beginning on Sunday, some social media users are misrepresenting proposals the U.S. is bringing to the conference, where delegates from 194 member states convene to discuss priorities. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has drafted a series of amendments to a legal framework called the International Health Regulations, which define countries’ rights and obligations in handling cross-border public health emergencies. The U.S. amendments call for greater accountability and transparency in responding to such emergencies. But some remarks, including those by former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, bloggers and conservative political commentators, are misrepresenting the proposals to falsely claim they would take health policy decision-making powers away from U.S. officials and grant unilateral authority to the WHO’s director-general. “These amendments would transfer our health care decision-making out of U.S. hands, into the hands of the director-general of the WHO,” said Bachmann, a former congresswoman from Minnesota, while calling into a conservative radio show last week. The segment was posted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 32,000 times. Bachmann went on to suggest that the same amendments would allow the director-general to impose global lockdowns and vaccine mandates, as well as force climate change policy and even gun control measures on member nations. Bachmann did not respond to a request for comment. Experts familiar with the International Health Regulations say these assertions are misleading, and the idea that the director-general could impose enforceable mandates on other countries is unfounded. Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor and director of the university’s WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, told the AP that the director-general only has the power to make recommendations, not enact laws or otherwise dictate national policy decisions. “It is utterly untrue that the IHR would interfere with health care decisions or transfer such decisions to the WHO Director-General,” he wrote in an email. Gostin, who also helped write the 2005 version of the IHR, cited the fact that China signed the IHR, but violated it by delaying reporting of the initial COVID-19 outbreak and later pushing back against the WHO investigation into its origins. The U.S. amendments seek to prevent this from happening, by tightening requirements for reporting information to the WHO and allowing them to conduct unimpeded investigations, among other changes. Dr. David Freedman, the president-elect of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, who served on a WHO committee of IHR experts for a decade, reiterated that the WHO “has zero enforcement, police or punitive powers.” Further, the IHR is mostly focused on preventing the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics, he said. Climate change, gun control or even specific measures like vaccinations or lockdowns are not mentioned. Some social media users are also conflating the IHR with a separate effort the WHO has launched to develop a global accord on pandemic prevention and response. That accord is still being drafted, but experts told the AP there’s no evidence it would cede any national decision-making powers, either. “Unfortunately, there has been a small minority of groups making misleading statements and purposefully distorting facts,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Tuesday, clarifying that the WHO does not override member nations’ sovereignty.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.
___
Trump misleads on Afghanistan casualties
CLAIM: When former President Donald Trump was in charge, 18 months went by in Afghanistan when “we didn’t lose one American soldier.”
THE FACTS: There is no year-and-half time frame under Trump’s presidency alone that no combat deaths among U.S. service members in Afghanistan were reported. But while speaking in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Trump claimed, “when I was in charge, in 18 months, we didn’t lose one American soldier.” After mentioning that day’s deadly shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which a white gunman killed 10 Black people in a supermarket, Trump reiterated that “in 18 months in Afghanistan, we lost nobody.” He didn’t specify which 18-month period he was referencing, and a spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for clarification. During Trump’s presidency, which ran from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021, there were 45 combat deaths among U.S. service members reported in Afghanistan, as well as 18 “non-hostile” deaths, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System. While there was an 18-month stretch that saw no combat, or “hostile,” deaths in Afghanistan — from early February 2020 to August 2021 — it was a time period that also included Biden’s presidency. There were two combat deaths reported in early February 2020, when Trump was president, and none reported again until late August 2021, when an attack killed 13 U.S. troops amid the exit from Afghanistan, during Biden’s presidency. There were also several “non-hostile” deaths among U.S. service members in Afghanistan during that time frame, specifically in 2020. Looking at other periods of Trump’s presidency also tells a different story than the one he offered. During the last, full 18 months before Trump left office in January 2021 — from July 2019 to December 2020 — there were 12 combat deaths reported. Nearly 2,500 U.S. service members died during the 20-year war.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.
___
Tech leader investments in biotech startup didn’t cause formula shortage
CLAIM: The current baby formula shortage was created by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates because he invested in a company that makes artificial breast milk.
THE FACTS: The investment by Gates’ firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, has nothing to do with the recent baby formula shortage, according to experts. Shoppers searching for the product have encountered empty shelves in recent days, leading some social media users to speculate about the cause of the scarcity. Posts on social media, predominantly Facebook and Twitter, are suggesting that an investment by Gates in a biotech startup called Biomilq is linked to the shortage. Biomilq is working to create a lab-produced breast milk alternative using cultured human mammary cells, according to the company’s website. One tweet pushing the baseless theory stated, “Bill Gates is heavily invested in lab produced breast milk? And now we have a baby formula shortage?” The post received more than 15,000 likes, and linked to a June 2020 CNBC story about Gates’ firm’s investment. But the claims are flawed for several reasons, including that the product is not available yet and experts say such an investment wouldn’t have the power to cause or prevent the existing shortage. Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment firm focused on climate change founded by the billionaire philanthropist, granted some initial funding for Biomilq in June 2020, the investment group confirmed in a statement to the AP. But it clarified that investment decisions are made by the firm’s leadership, and neither Bill Gates nor other board members or investors are “involved in every investment decision.” Some posts making the false claims also mentioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. While Zuckerberg, along with other prominent investors in technology, was involved with the investment firm when it was first launched in 2015, Zuckerberg is not listed as an investor or board member on the firm’s site. The spokesperson also confirmed to the AP that Zuckerberg is not currently a board member or investor. Further, Biomilq is not available to consumers yet. Kelli Reifschneider, the company’s head of business, said the product is still in the research and development phase and likely wouldn’t be offered for sale for at least another four years. Assertions that investments in the company would have impacted the current shortage are also false. The shortage has been caused by ongoing supply disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and exacerbated by a safety recall from Abbott Nutrition, a company that makes several major brands of powdered formula, two experts told the AP. Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce most of the U.S. formula supply, so its recall and subsequent factory shutdown wiped out a large segment of the market, the AP has reported. Rachna Shah, a University of Minnesota professor specializing in supply chains and operations, and Keely L. Croxton, a professor of logistics at Ohio State University who researches supply chain resilience, told the AP that there’s no evidence Gates’ investment would have influenced the shortage. “Very large players can constrain the competition in the market, and when there is no competition, prices will go higher and/or they will control the supply,” Shah said, adding, “I don’t think Bill Gates’ investment in this has anything to do with the current shortage that we’re seeing.” Even if Biomilq was on the market, the two experts said it’s unlikely the product would have the power to either prevent or cause the situation.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in New York contributed this report.
___
Find AP Fact Checks here:
___
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter:
