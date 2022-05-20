Finance
How Do I Get My Personal Property When There Is A No Contact Order Or Restraining Order?
How does a person obtain his or her personal belongings in Rhode Island (RI) when there is a criminal no contact order / Family Court restraining order or District Court Restraining Order?
A person arrested for a criminal domestic violence offense involving his wife or girlfriend, who he resides with, often needs to obtain his clothes and personal belongings despite the fact that there is a no contact order in effect. This also applies when there is a restraining order in effect.
Personal belongings usually consists of personal property such as clothes, sneakers, toiletries, uniforms, personal effects etc.
There are several proper ways for an accused to obtain his / her personal belongings when there is a no contact order / restraining order in effect:
(1) The accused can contact the police department where the victim resides and seek to make arrangements to pick up personal belongings. The police will often escort the person to the home. The downside of this arrangement is that the police often are in a rush and enforce a time limit.
(2) If the accused has a private attorney, the lawyer can contact the victims attorney who can contact the victim to make arrangements. The accused’s attorney can also seek to contact the victim to make arrangements (if the victim has no lawyer). This can have pitfalls because the victim may be hostile or the victim may have no interest in negotiating. The accused can also call the victims lawyers to make arrangements.
(3) The accused can attempt to arrange to get his belongings through a third party such as a friend or family member who knows the victim. The accused must be careful not to violate the no contact order.
(4) The accused can seek relief from the Family Court or the District Court where the restraining orders were filed in an attempt to retrieve their belongings.
If there is a criminal no contact order the Criminal Judge will not get involved in helping retrieve the accuseds’ personal property.
There is absolutely no Rhode Island (RI) case law concerning this matter!
Car Insurance for Rental Cars – How to Obtain the Coverage That You Need
Renting a vehicle can be an expensive and complicated experience. There is plenty of paperwork, and few individuals make an effort to read it completely. After all, it is written in doublespeak, and most auto rentals take place at an airport terminal, where customers are impatient and in a big hurry to go somewhere else. Most individuals merely sign the paperwork and accept whatever the agreement says. This can often result in an pricey rental experience.
Rental car firms usually offer you insurance along with the rental fees. This insurance safeguards you in case you get into an accident in the rental vehicle. For many customers, this additional insurance may be a duplication of coverage which they have already.
In addition to the types of auto insurance coverage offered by rental car companies could be any of here items:
Liability insurance – This covers destruction that you may cause to another vehicle in case you have an accident. This would cover repairing a damaged vehicle or supply money to buy a new vehicle should it be a total loss. In all likelihood, your personal auto insurance policy provides you with liability insurance if you rent an automobile.
Personal accident insurance – This handles the medical costs of motorists or passengers in a different car if you’re in an accident. This could pay for medical fees, surgery costs, or any incidental medical expenditures.
Collision damage waiver (CDW) – In case you are involved in an automobile accident when driving a rental car, you’ll be held responsible for harm to the rental car. Buying CDW will eliminate that financial burden, but at a price – many rental agencies demand around $20 daily for it. A few major credit cards offer coverage for this if you are using their credit card to fund the cost of the rental. You ought to seek advice from your bank card company about this prior to picking up your rental vehicle.
Some rental agencies will offer extra insurance coverage for the loss of personal items from your vehicle as a result of theft. This would cover the loss of suitcases, skis, golf clubs, or other things you might be traveling with on your trip.
It is an awful idea to rent a vehicle without any sort of additional insurance protection. If you do not own a car or have your own personal auto insurance coverage, you’ll want to purchase some insurance coverage at the time you rent your vehicle. At the bare minimum, you should buy the collision damage waiver, or else you could be held responsible for the total cost of a new vehicle in case of an wreck. Then again, a lot of auto insurance plans extend the coverage for their clients to rental cars, therefore rendering the purchase of extra insurance unnecessary.
The smart action to take is to contact your insurance agent as well as your charge card company before you pick up your rented vehicle. Ask them what, if any, protection you might have from existing procedures. You might find out that your current insurance coverage protects you from everything. In that case, you can simply pick up your rented vehicle and enjoy your trip. The cash you save on your car coverage can be enjoyed elsewhere.
Workers Comp Insurance Fraud: Business Situations, Injuries, Medical Claims and the Unlawful
Unfortunately, the insurance industry has always reported incidents of fraud, whether it be in relation to homeowner insurance, business, auto, life, umbrella, or even bonds. No niche, however, is so vulnerable to fake claims as workers compensation. Read these eye-popping cases, and join the insurance companies’ fight against fraudulent activity.
Robbing from the Rich to Give to the Poor
This may seem straight from the fairy tale books, but it’s true!
An elderly physician was found guilty of workers compensation fraud. His criminal activity consisted of filing dishonest insurance claims totaling more than $170,000. The ‘good’ doctor pleaded with the sentencing judge for mercy as he explained the facts of his crime. What made him different than other thieves was that he had deliberately overcharged patients who had their medical bills paid for by workers comp coverage. In this way, he was able to service patients who could not afford to pay out of their own pockets. The judge took this in consideration when sentencing him to only 5 years of probation and a year of confinement in his own home.
A Sad Conclusion
A former employee hurt his arm while on the job and continued to collect disability benefits even after there was improvement and he massaged clients for a fee. The US Department of Labor got wind of the deception and accused him of one count of felony in connection to insurance fraud.
Over-Achiever
A policewoman suffered injury while she trained for her position. After she left the force, she continuously collected workers compensation checks while simultaneously receiving disability retirement benefits. Then, it was uncovered that during this time she joined twenty-nine running competitions and participated in an intense swim contest, finishing in record time.
Faker becomes Jail-Sitter
One guy so good at faking injuries collected 6 separate workers comp benefits for ‘related’ boo-boos at various ‘places of employment’. He didn’t only receive almost $500,000. He finally got his full-due when he was caught pretending to be someone hurt at a pretend business: twelve years of jail time for false injury claims.
Workers Compensation, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Hospitals
Unfortunately, the facts don’t lie. This from the Workers Compensation Research Institute:
Operations done at ambulatory surgery hubs are frequently less costly than hospital out-patient places! This report assessed 2/3 of the maximum workers comp disbursements across the United States of America for typical operations performed at ambulatory surgery centers and hospital outpatient surgeries.
Pollution & Professional Exposures For HVAC Contractors
While HVAC Contractors are traditional contracting risks, they have become the focus of growing pollution related claims over the last several years. HVAC system installation, maintenance, and repair can create pollution conditions such as poor indoor air quality and mold. Daily jobsite operations could disturb in-place asbestos, lead, or other contaminants. Materials and equipment brought to the jobsite may spill or leak while in transit or in use during contracting activities.
HVAC Contractors also have professional liability exposures which may not be obvious to the insured since contracting is the main focus. E&O claims could arise from: (1) jobsite modifications in which malfunctions may create a direct professional responsibility for the contractor, (2) supervision of subcontractors, and (3) actual design work performed, specifically when the contractor has a perceived responsibility to comment on design aspects that he knows to be poorly developed.
The exposures described above are usually excluded from General Liability policies, so it is important for HVAC contractors to have comprehensive coverage that will protect them from potential claims and thus help secure the future of their businesses. Beacon Hill’s programs division, PartnerOne Environmental, has a number of products that can effectively address the coverage needs of this class of business:
Contractors Pollution Liability
Contractors Pollution Liability insurance (CPL) is coverage designed to protect from third party claims for damages caused by “Pollution Conditions” arising from the insured’s covered operations. This coverage is applicable to all types of tank contractors and is important because these pollution claims may not be covered via the General Liability form.
How does Contractors Pollution Liability coverage work?
· Generally designed to address the coverage gap created by the CGL pollution exclusions.
· Policies usually written to provide coverage for operations performed “by or on behalf” of the insured.
· Coverage is provided for the insured’s operations away from their own premises.
· Base policies can be written on either a Claims Made or an Occurrence basis.
· Mold coverage is usually offered as an endorsement to the CPL insurance policy or coverage part.
· Mold is usually on a Claims Made form.
· Mold coverage may have a sub limit of liability, as well as its own deductible.
Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O
The Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O policy provides coverage to general contractors, construction managers, and various trade contractors who could potentially have both Pollution and Professional claims; Contractors Pollution Liability/E&O provides coverage for Professional exposures for contractors. This coverage is important because these professional exposures are generally excluded from General Liability and monoline Contractors Pollution Liability policies.
Job site modifications made
HVAC contractors are often presented with installations that do not work exactly as planned. In these situations, contractors will often tweak the plan at the site to make the system work. Pollution conditions arising from these changes create a direct professional responsibility for the contractor.
Actual design work performed
Many firms provide true design services as part of their corporate profile. This can range from doing all of the design work for the project, doing some design work relative to an aspect of the HVAC system, or simply having a perceived responsibility to comment on design aspects they know to be poorly thought out. The last element is the most difficult to control and manage for HVAC firms.
Supervision of subs
Proper selection and supervision of subcontractors is a professional exposure most contractors share that is generally excluded from CGL and basic CPL policies. Many HVAC contractors do not use subs at all, so this will not be an issue for them. For those that do however, the exposure can be significant
