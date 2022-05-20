Finance
How to Buy Your Next Pair of Glasses Online
The purpose of this article is to simply describe what you need to do to buy your first pair of glasses online. I will not recommend particular retailers, as you can find that info in several of my other articles and also check out the links on the right of this page. Purchasing eyewear online seems daunting at first. If you’re like me, purchasing and fitting prescription glasses always seemed like a complex procedure best left to professionals. The truth is, if you know your prescription and have your existing rx glasses handy, it is really quite simple to purchase glasses online.
The Seven Critical Numbers
First, find your current prescription. I keep mine in the health file in my filing cabinet. If you can’t find your prescription, visit wherever you last had your eyes examined and request a copy. Your optician, optometrist, or ophthalmologist is required by law to release your eyewear prescription to you. You now need to make note of a few critical pieces of information from your prescription (see example above–click to enlarge). Among other information, you should see three columns on your prescription–sphere, cylinder, and axis.
In the example above, these are abbreviated SPH. CYL. and AXIS. These three columns will have two rows, Right and Left. In the prescription above, this is simply abbreviated R and L. Many doctors instead use the latin abbreviations, which are OD and OS. OD means right eye and OS means left eye. Jot down a quick copy of the six numbers or simply keep your prescription handy. These six critical numbers define how your lens will be carved. Any online eyewear retailer will ask for the input of these six numbers.
In addition to these six numbers, there is one more critical number, the Pupillary Distance, or PD. This is a measure, in millimeters, of the space between your eyes. In the example prescription above, you’ll see the Pupillary Distance of the patient is 62. Jot down this number also, it is the seventh of your seven critical numbers.
A Final Measurement
A somewhat less critical number is your temple length. If you’re lucky, you’ll also see a temple length and bridge size in your prescription. If not, don’t sweat it, you can figure it out yourself. The temple length describes the length of the two bars that connect the glasses to your ears. It is measured from where the 90-degree curve from your lens structure to the side bars (temples) begins to the very end of the temple, including the curve. It is not measured from the flex point of the temples, because the “stub” between the flex point and lens structure is not a standard size.
Now, take out some measuring tape (preferably the type of tape used for fitting clothes and sewing, as it is very flexible) and measure an existing pair of glasses that fit comfortably. An average temple length for men is 135mm or 145mm. For women, 130mm to 140mm is standard. If your tape only has inches, measure to the nearest eighth or sixteenth and multiply that number by 25.4 to get the measurement in millimeters. Temple lengths are generally available in 5mm increments, such as 130, 135, 140, 145, etc. At most online eyeglasses stores, temple length is shown within a frame description and is not customizable. Therefore, you need to find a frame with an appropriate temple size. This sometimes varies if you are at a site specializing in designer glasses, where you have the option to input your own temple size.
Honestly, temple size is not a huge deal. I have one pair of glasses with 135mm temples and another with 140mm temples. Both pairs fit comfortably. If for some reason you can’t come up with a temple measurement, don’t let that stop you from making an eyewear purchase online. Instead, simply choose 140mm temples if you are a man and 135mm temples if you are a woman. Chances are, this length will fit comfortably.
What’s your Style?
Armed with your seven critical numbers and an idea on your temple length, start browsing the myriad of online retailers. Pick out some favorite frames and open the individual pages in separate tabs or windows of your web browser. Similar to trying on glasses at a standard retailer, you need to figure out if the frames you like are appropriate for your face. You might visit my post on the topic of face shape. If you have a nice oval face, you’re in luck, most any pair will look on you. If you have strong, angular features, a rounded or rimless pair will look god on you. If you have a very round face, choose a rectangular or hexagonal pair of glasses. If you just want a basic pair of professional glasses, go with titanium rimless.
Using your trusty measuring tape, you can compare other measurements of your existing glasses with what you are looking at online. The bridge measurement describes the distance between lenses, the height describes the distance from the lowest point on the front of the frame to the highest point, and the lens describes the distance between the end of the bridge and the beginning of the temple. Some retailers also offer free virtual try-on. This service, which I describe in will allow you to upload a picture and place a variety of frame types on your face.
Place your Order
So you’ve found the perfect pair of frames. Begin the checkout process. You should see boxes where you can enter your prescription information (the seven critical numbers). This will sometimes be in a table format similar to your prescription, or it may be a simple list. You’ll also have the option to choose from a variety of coatings and add-ons. If you will be wearing your glasses day-in and day-out, I recommend choosing the anti-scratch and anti-reflective coatings. These really do make a difference and ease night driving (anti-reflective) and the longevity of being able to see clearly through your lens (anti-scratch). You can add on the UV coating if you wish, though it isn’t critical. Photochromatic tinting (aka “transition lens”) is also an option. Personally, I prefer buying a separate pair of prescription sunglasses, but that is up to you.
If you only wear glasses occasionally (maybe as a supplement to contact lenses), or are just purchasing a pair of Rx sunglasses that won’t be worn every waking hour, you might choose to save money by skipping on the extras. If you are buying a pair for your accident-prone child, skimping on the extras might not be such a bad idea either. Avoid coatings and other add-ons will also allow you to get a great pair of prescription glasses for well under $40. After you’ve placed your order, you’ll typically wait about 2-to-3 weeks for your glasses to be custom carved and delivered. The finished product will typically include a hard case and a soft cloth for lens cleaning.
In this I show a video of the exact product received from a popular online eyewear retailer.
Side Note One: “Help, I don’t have a prescription!”
If it has been a long time since your eyes have been examined, or if you just can’t get a hold of your prescription, it’s time to go visit an optometrist. While your neighborhood optometrist may charge $100 or more for a simple examination, discount stores like Wal-Mart, or optometrists in working-class neighborhoods will often offer an eye exam for $40 or less. Grab your yellow pages and start making phone calls. Chances are, you’ll get the best price if you find an optometrist who has many customers without vision insurance.
Side Note Two: “How can it be so cheap?”
The price difference between online eyewear and glasses bought from a traditional retailer, or even Wal-Mart or Costco, is startling. An identical pair of titanium frames might cost $60 online and $220 at Wal-Mart. How can this be? What about the quality? I will categorically state that the quality of glasses received from the majority of online retailers is equal to or exceeds the quality found at your neighborhood eyewear shop or optometrist. The price differential comes from a number of factors, including the relative obscurity of online eyewear purchases, the fact that highly paid optometrists do not spend one-on-one time with the eyewear purchaser, and the fact that insurance companies are typically not involved with online eyewear purchases, thereby discouraging inflated prices.
Give it a try. I guarantee you’ll be satisfied with your online eyewear purchase if you follow the steps outlined in this article.
What You Should Do When Medical Treatment Causes Further Injury
People trust that their medical doctors are suitable proficient in their fields for providing services without causing additional harm. There are stringent standards in place for ensuring that licensed professionals can offer advice, perform serious procedures and implement treatment plans without creating further injuries are causing death. If you believe that you have sustained damages as the result of medical care, you should consult with a reputable attorney right away.
It is first important to note that there is a clear difference between receiving an undesirable outcome and receiving care that is far below the accepted industry standard. You may have had an unfortunate treatment experience, but if doctors have adhered to the established industry standard for care, they cannot be held liable for your pain, suffering and loss. The entire goal of your claim is to definitively prove that medical professionals failed in their duties, whether through professional error, negligence or oversight.
Part of proving that a doctor or other health care professional has fallen short of industry standards is collecting evidence that supports your claim. This means requesting copies of all the medical records that pertain to your injury. If you have a hard time acquiring these, consult with your attorney, who can collect them on your behalf.
You also want to have statements from a few key witnesses that back your claim. These can include nurses, orderlies and even other patients in the hospital at the time of your treatment. It is often necessary to seek the aid of an expert medical witness when the fault for your injury is difficult to determine. This is something that you can discuss with your legal representative.
Attorneys can assess cases like these in order to determine whether or not the possibility of a settlement outcome is feasible. This assessment is actually the first and most important step in the claims process. Without it, you may be pursuing legal actions that lead to a dead end. In which case, you will be responsible for paying all of your own legal and medical costs out of you own pocket.
Another vital step to take is to have your injuries assessed by a third-party professional who can then document the harm that a negligent provider has caused. This person will be unbiased t your case and can give you an honest opinion. All documentation resulting from this examination should be submitted to your attorney and added to your claim.
Injury victims should avoid returning to work or engaging in any other activities that undermine their claims of physical harm. Actions like these undermine your claims of having sustained life altering physical harm. The temptation to resume your normal activities can be high if you are worried about how your financial circumstances may be impacted by temporary or permanent income loss. Ask your attorney for suggestions on how to maintain an acceptable life quality until your settlement monies come through.
Diligently follow the directives of your medical negligence lawyer especially as these pertain to both documenting your issues and avoiding activities that might further exacerbate your health issues. This professional will have the clearest understanding of how to help you obtain an acceptable outcome for your case. This professional can speak to claims adjusters on your behalf as well so that you are never in danger of making statements on record that will harm your chances of obtaining a fair settlement.
Sound Design Software – Selecting Some of the Best Industry Standard Software Available
Today sound is being used in more and more fields of media production. So is there software to make it easier for us to work in these different fields?
My first introduction to sound design, like most people I guess, was through film, after all who doesn’t like a good sounding movie. That introduction started my long fascination with the power of sound and how it can be applied to different mediums.
Today’s digital technologies open up all sorts of possibilities in productions of all types. Sound design software can allow us to successfully apply audio design to one or a combination of production fields such as;
Film
Multimedia
Live Theater
Installation
Therapeutic
Interactive Gaming
So, although I have not worked in all of these areas, I have been lucky enough to work in a few and have formed associations with professionals from others. I have put together a small essential list of design software and the fields that they may be used in.
Film/Video/Soundtrack/Multimedia
Logic Pro – Sound designing, editing and composing platform. (Mac)
Protools – Industry standard recording and editing platform. (Mac & PC)
Uses
Choosing one of these software will enable you to;
- Mix and produce music tracks
- Design individual sfx
- Record foley and live performance
- Score to film or video
Live Theatre/Multimedia/Interactive
Qlab – Multimedia and live show automation (Mac)
Cricket – Live Theatre sound design (Mac)
SCS – Show Cue System: Multimedia and live show automation (PC)
SFX – Live Theatre sound design (PC)
Uses
Choosing one of these software will enable you to;
- Cue music and effects to live action for theatre
- Cue music and effects for installations
- Cue audio to be triggered via midi
- Cue video for projection
Sound design – Soundtrack/Music/Noise
Alchemy – A sample manipulation software platform for designing specialized sound effects from your recordings.
Uses
- Designing stylized or custom sound effects
- Great for creating highly detailed sample manipulations
Gaming/Interactive sound design/Therapeutic
Fmod Designer and API – Gaming audio design, Fmod is a library and toolkit package for composing and playback of interactive gaming audio.
Uses
- Creation of soundtrack for interactive media
- Create layered effects
- Design interactive soundscapes
- Produce non-linear music compositional structures
- Audition and profile your final game soundtrack, mixing it live while in testing phase of game
There are many software solutions out there, some good, some not so good. This list of sound design software will help you to realize your creative vision in whatever field(s) you choose!
Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Medical Coding Career
Medical Coding is a growing industry that offers a lot of potential for employers and job seekers alike. For the past few years, this industry has been considered one of the few lucrative job markets. The main task of Medical coders is to apply codes to different healthcare services and procedures and then send them to the insurance companies for payment. Just like any other field, this field also has some advantages and disadvantages that are discussed below, and any firm that wishes to adopt medical coding or any employee who seeks employment in this field must be aware of them.
The primary advantage of this field is the growth rate. Because of the high growth rate, this industry has a high demand for medical coders, and by 2014, it will start to grow faster than the average rate. Thus, it is a lucrative job market for today as well as for the times to come. The second primary advantage of this field is ‘Work from Home’ opportunity. Since most of the employers follow this, the employees have the advantage to work from home conveniently.
Another benefit of medical coding is for the insurance companies who get everything in a specific pattern. The technical language of medicine is converted into an easy language of numbers and codes. Medical coders can specialize in a specific medical field and get a certification for it. They even have opportunities of advancement, depending on their education and continuous trainings etc.
Just like any other field, medical coding also has certain disadvantages. People who want to take up this career must be aware of these disadvantages, so that they can career plan accordingly. First of all, fresh medical coders usually have difficulty in breaking into this industry, since most of the firms have specific experience requirements.
Medical coding might also require you to relocate to another part of the world or another city or state. That way, you might be able to advance in your career but you might have trouble in settling down to a new work and domestic environment.
Medical coding is a relatively new industry, having a lot of potential and scope. However, it must be kept in mind that like any other job market, this market also has certain positives and negatives that an employee has to bear with. People who are considering a career in this field must be aware of these and prepare themselves accordingly.
