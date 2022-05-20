How to Earn Money From Facebook

Share Pin 0 Shares

Facebook has become a social networking phenomenon that started just with college students but now has expanded to all types of social groups. Much of Facebook users are so addicted to this website, they spend hours exploring and using different kinds of social applications. Like the television, people are spending more and more time in front of their computers – surfing the web or trying out new applications on Facebook.

Like with more popular media like the television, radio or print advertisements, Facebook also generates advertisements that go with their applications. You can apply the same concept – make a product and sell it. So, how do you do this with Facebook? Here are ways to get your profits running.

Sell your product.

If you already have a product, you can sell it on Facebook – most especially if your service or product caters to the 18 to 35 year old group. For example, if you own a twenty-four hour pizza place, you can put up your page with your company profile and your products. Some college students that go online during the wee hours of the night might actually crave for pizza.

Or if you have a bookstore, you can put up a page asking people if they want to order a book online for a significantly lower price compared to other online bookstores. Know your consumers and find ways on how to get in touch with them. Join groups or causes so your presence would be more visible.

Make your Facebook page interesting.

A lot of people also browse Facebook looking for interesting content like causes to support, funny stuff or photos that are worth taking a look at. You can start thinking of ways on how to make your page interesting, so a lot of readers would go to your profile page.

You just have to put an advertising space on your profile page. Then, find advertisers that would be interested in putting up their ad banners on your site. If your page is about books, maybe you’d like to get in touch with Amazon. It would be logical, of course, to get advertisers that are related with your actual content.

You don’t actually have to sell anything on your Facebook page, you just have to put up advertising spaces once you get the traffic rolling.

Create applications.

Facebook is so popular because of the various third-party applications it offers. First of, you should know what the market demands. What applications do Facebook users want? Most users are between the ages of 18 and 35 so it is understandable that most Facebook applications would be mashups between music, video, applications that are just for fun or their profiles. Applications would range from free gifts, to horoscopes, to trivia games, personality tests or graffiti walls on their profile pages. These applications are viral – meaning it can spread in a matter of minutes! So, a lot of people can be using your application minutes after it has been launched. That would mean that you can sell advertising spaces on your application.