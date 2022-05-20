Finance
How to Earn Money From Facebook
Facebook has become a social networking phenomenon that started just with college students but now has expanded to all types of social groups. Much of Facebook users are so addicted to this website, they spend hours exploring and using different kinds of social applications. Like the television, people are spending more and more time in front of their computers – surfing the web or trying out new applications on Facebook.
Like with more popular media like the television, radio or print advertisements, Facebook also generates advertisements that go with their applications. You can apply the same concept – make a product and sell it. So, how do you do this with Facebook? Here are ways to get your profits running.
Sell your product.
If you already have a product, you can sell it on Facebook – most especially if your service or product caters to the 18 to 35 year old group. For example, if you own a twenty-four hour pizza place, you can put up your page with your company profile and your products. Some college students that go online during the wee hours of the night might actually crave for pizza.
Or if you have a bookstore, you can put up a page asking people if they want to order a book online for a significantly lower price compared to other online bookstores. Know your consumers and find ways on how to get in touch with them. Join groups or causes so your presence would be more visible.
Make your Facebook page interesting.
A lot of people also browse Facebook looking for interesting content like causes to support, funny stuff or photos that are worth taking a look at. You can start thinking of ways on how to make your page interesting, so a lot of readers would go to your profile page.
You just have to put an advertising space on your profile page. Then, find advertisers that would be interested in putting up their ad banners on your site. If your page is about books, maybe you’d like to get in touch with Amazon. It would be logical, of course, to get advertisers that are related with your actual content.
You don’t actually have to sell anything on your Facebook page, you just have to put up advertising spaces once you get the traffic rolling.
Create applications.
Facebook is so popular because of the various third-party applications it offers. First of, you should know what the market demands. What applications do Facebook users want? Most users are between the ages of 18 and 35 so it is understandable that most Facebook applications would be mashups between music, video, applications that are just for fun or their profiles. Applications would range from free gifts, to horoscopes, to trivia games, personality tests or graffiti walls on their profile pages. These applications are viral – meaning it can spread in a matter of minutes! So, a lot of people can be using your application minutes after it has been launched. That would mean that you can sell advertising spaces on your application.
Quick and Reliable Ways to Begin Earning a Healthy Income On the Internet
A good number of people who visit the Internet are looking for ways to boost their everyday incomes. If you are one of such people, you are looking in the right place by reading this article.
There is no guarantee I can offer that you will become rich but I can offer you a guarantee that if you do the right things, you will reap big. All it will take is your concentration and hard work.
The most important thing about earning money on the Internet is that it is neither difficult nor simple. It is just one of those things that will go according to how you want it to go.
An important factor you should remember is that affiliate marketing is a good way to earn money on the internet. Big companies will pay you a commission for helping them promote their products on the Internet.
A ‘Pay Per Email’ program is probably the most reliable affiliate program you could embark on. Here, you earn for every email that is input whether products are bought or not.
Most of these are found in the adult content section and this might create a bit of a problem. On the other hand however, there are those that are not in that section for instance the video hosting sites.
Using these video hosting sites to make money is easy. You simply make a video about a certain product and then post or upload it onto the video hosting website. Making the video is quite easy and you can use Windows Movie Maker to do it.
After putting up the video, it will take a little while then you will begin to see profits. After repeated trials, you will finally find a program that offers you the best deal and you will stick to that.
Is Weight Loss Surgery Right For You
When weight loss becomes an issue for urgent attention, people who are determined to lose weight and prevent future weight gain have opted for obesity surgery. Weight loss surgery is a surgical procedure that helps severely obese people to lose weight rapidly. Because it adjust some body parts responsible for weight gain it help patients to keep off the loss.
Bariatric (obesity) specialists are physicians who are well qualified to advice on the best surgical procedures to undergo. Who might qualify for weight loss surgery?
The book Mayo Clinic on Healthy Weight suggests the following: “Your doctor may consider surgery if your body mass index is above 40, an indication that you are severely obese. The Mayo Clinic Health Letter suggests: “surgery for obesity is generally recommended only for people between the ages of 18 and 65 with body mass index over 40 whose obesity is creating serious medical risk”(how to calculate body mass index is discussed somewhere else). Youth whose have body mass index of over 40 are strongly advice to see obesity surgeon. Even if medical risks are not very pronounce at this age, the emphasis is on your future health.
Weight loss surgery takes deferent shapes and forms depending on individual patient’s situation. What surgical options are there to fight obesity? We have small-bowel bypass, gastric partitioning, gastroplasty, and gastric bypass. Gastric bypass procedure involves stapling across the top of the stomach, leaving a small pouch that holds only about half an ounce of food. The small intestine is then cut and attached to this pouch. Thus, most of the stomach is bypassed as well as the duodenum
Now should you consider obesity surgery? First be sure to follow your doctor’s recommendation. It may result in series of operation but, healthy weight loss is worth your effort. Severe obesity exposes one to the risk of serious health problems. These include diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure that eventually leads to hypertension, numerous life threatening health problems. Did I hear you say may it never happen? We hope so. But action is required. You can reduce excess body fat with obesity surgery if it is applicable in your case.
Heal Your Emotions With Food
These foods can help you regulate your moods in a natural way.
Sorrow and grief: Reach for cauliflower, turnips and asparagus. These foods resonate with the immunity system, lungs and large intestine organs which in the Chinese medicine system are associated with processing emotional grief.
Asparagus naturally supports healthy bronchial tissues to open up the lungs when grief is causing you to feel like you just cannot take a deep breath. The turnips and cauliflower help to support your immunity system so that the process of living with and healing grief does not leave you vulnerable to developing colds, flu and bacterial infections. It can be challenging enough just dealing with the emotional impact grief without the added stress of becoming physically ill. So, try these foods to help protect your health during a process of grieving.
Affirm as you eat these foods: I am breathing deeply and strong in immunity.
Anxiety: Reach for yellow/orange foods such as pineapple, cantaloupe, and sweet potato (great for quelling carb cravings-and yes, you can microwave the potato for a quick snack although I don’t recommend microwaving in general). Also, cinnamon and ginger teas will help to quell anxiety.
Similarly, a cup of butternut squash soup can also soothe anxiety. Look for varieties that are low in sugar.
In Chinese medicine, the foods that impact anxiety resonate with the stomach and spleen energies, or “earth” energies. Thus, they help a person come back to center when feelings are strong, which can also support processing other feelings such as grief, sadness, disappointment, anger, and fears.
Affirm as you eat these food: I am centered and strong.
Fear: Reach for deep water fish such as salmon or tuna. If you are vegan, reach for seaweed such as nori, wakame and kombu.
These foods resonate with the kidneys and bladder in the Chinese medicine system which we associate with the “water” element, which rules courage or fears.
Sometimes fear can exist in response to situations all by itself, or it may be a secondary emotional reaction to other emotional states. You may feel deeply sad, then fear may emerge around thoughts such as, “I’m really scared that I may not ever feel joy again.”
Foods from the sea can help to take the edge of fear and connect us back into states of courage by supporting our adrenal glands which can go into overload with the fight or flight response when we feel strong feelings.
As you eat these foods affirm: I am courageous and strong.
Anger: Reach for any green leafy vegetables such as spinach, mustard or collard greens, romaine lettuce or kale. Reach for spirulina, cucumber, green vegetable juices with small amounts of carbohydrates.
Anger in the Chinese medicine system resides with the “wood” organs of the liver and gallbladder. When we support the health of these organs with the foods listed, we empower ourselves to access our sense of peace and calm even when things are occurring that are naturally frustrating or irritable. These foods will enable you to access your natural patience and compassion even when you are feeling angry. Drink a bottle of a juice like Suja uber greens which is low in calories (and no I don’t get paid to plug that product-I actually drink that juice) when you are in the midst of feeling angry. Or juice cucumbers, cilantro kale, lemon, green apple and peppermint yourself.
It is amazing how much calmer you will feel when you take a moment to detoxify the liver and gallbladder with healing foods.
Affirm as you eat these foods: Compassion and patience are overcoming anger and frustration.
Nervous stress/excitement: Reach for almonds, sesame oil or seeds and spinach.
These foods help to specifically calm the heart energies associated with fast moving energy and that hyped up feeling that won’t let you sleep, rest or get focused in your thoughts. Think of a flame going in many directions.
Affirm this as you eat these foods: I am calming the flame of my excitement.
