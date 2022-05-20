Finance
How to Identify a Fraudulent Workers Comp Claim
After filing a workers comp insurance claim for a shoulder injury he suffered working for the federal postal service, the recipient of the benefits was spotted working as a massage therapist. This lead to felony charges related to the fraud.
An ‘injured’ entertainer was seen dancing in a popular television commercial while he collected a surplus of fifty thousand dollars in workers compensation payments related to a previous disability claim.
After submitting a workers comp claim about an injury incurred while on the police force and collecting more than thirty thousand dollars in benefits for it, the former officer was found to be working for a musical band – something he would not have been able to physically do if his claim to injury was genuinely true.
If you really delve deeply into it, you will find more and more bizarre stories about workers comp fraud. Thankfully, the ratio of these is quite slim in contrast to the valid ones. For the small business owner and the large commercial enterprises, it is vital to be in the know about detecting abuse of the system.
5 Ways to Understanding Workers Comp Fraud
1. Something may not be right when a worker files a workers compensation claim for an injury that supposedly occurred seven or more days before that.
Here’s what to do if this happens. Speak to the injured worker, as well as fellow employees to gather information about the incident and draw your theory of a conclusion.
2. A workers compensation claim that was filed immediately after the weekend may indicate the injury was incurred away from the work site.
This is what you should do if this happens. Investigate if the worker has interests in hobbies or sport activities that may have triggered the injury. Conduct interviews with the other employees to discern if they have any knowledge about whether the claimant partook in this type of weekend activity. Keep your eyes open for verbal or body language that demonstrates the worker is lying.
3. No witnesses of the injury could mean that the claimant is not genuine.
Here is what you can do in this case. Make the appropriate inquiries with others if anyone saw the claimant immediately following the said injury.
4. What if the claimant wants to be treated without getting an x-ray, MRI or other injury defining testing?
This is what you can do in this situation. Ask the claimant why he or she is not interested in documented diagnosis. Demand that he or she undergoes this required diagnostic testing.
5. Any claimant that does not offer a clear picture of what occurred when he or she was injured is subject to suspect.
Here is what you should do in this scenario. Take all details of the report while using your knowledge of the usual state of affairs at your business site. Look out for any inconsistencies in his account.
If you findings in relation to the above points do not justify the claimant, do not hesitate to bring your thoughts to the claims department of your insurance company.
Finance
Raksha Bandhan – An Eternal Ritual of Love
Nothing captures the essence of a relationship between a brother and sister like the wonderful Indian Festival ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Raksha means ‘to protect’, and Bandhan means ‘bond’, therefore Rakhi is a bond of protection. Each year on Rakhi day, sister tie a Rakhi or an amulet around their brother’s wrist as a protecting charm. They appeal to God to always protect her brother and bestow all happiness upon them.
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu custom marking the love and affection between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on “Shravan Sud Poornima” every year according to the Hindu calendar. A celebration of bonds between brother and sister, the family holiday of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) is celebrated in most Indian communities around the world.
On this auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, sister visit their brother and sometimes brother is invited by sister for Rakhi celebrations. After performing Puja, sister applies a tilak on brother’s forehead and performs arti for him. She then ties a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist while praying for his long, healthy and happy life. Brother expresses his gratitude to sister for her affection and vow to protect her from all hardships in life. Brother and sister share a sweet and enjoy a harmonious time with rest of the family.
Festival of Raksha Bandhan also calls for celebrations and merriment. Brother pampers their sweet sisters by return gifts for her. This could be some cash or gifts like jewelry, apparel, cosmetics or household gift items. Sisters too depict love for their brothers by showering presents on them. They also prepare brothers favorite dishes. Those staying away from their siblings take help of the courier, postal and online Internet services to let each other know much they care for their brother/sister and wish to be together on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Nowadays Rakhis are decorated with soft silky threads of various colours, and also with ornaments, pictures, gold and silver threads etc. These Rakhis enhance the artistry of the people. Within these Rakhis reside sacred feelings and well wishes. It is also a great sacred verse of unity. Acting as a symbol of life’s advancement and a leading messenger of togetherness.
Raksha Bandhan has retained its glory and sacred sensation in modern times too. Brothers and sisters wherever they may be make it a point to celebrate the occasion together. If they are far away, rakhi and gifts are sent through mail or online gifting sites. And even today, the meaning of custom remains beautifully intact.
Rakhi festival reminds us the pure love between brother and sister. It also reminds every brother to protect & take care of his sister in every situation, where she needs help. Raksha Bandhan has been and always will be an occasion to cherish and strengthen the beautiful bond shared by brother and sister.
Raksha Bandhan if taken in true sense has a much broader perspective; the festival encompasses true sense of peace and brotherhood. In a world full of crisis and strife, these kind of rituals hold the key to peaceful existence. The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan can be used as a potent tool for social change, which could ultimately envelop everyone in a permanent bond of love.
Finance
6 Ways To Make Passive Income
There are many ways to make money online once you know all the business income opportunities. The Internet has given us the ability to be interactive and integrate business tools online.
There are three reasons why you should be thinking about making residual income and they are:
1.) Establishing financial freedom
The beauty of residual income is that you only work once to establish a money-making system and enjoy the recurring income. This is important to understand because the more customers you have in your system giving you permission to charge them a monthly fee, the more your income increases.
2.) Setting up a recurring income system
There are systems that you can implement in order to make money online. When you understand what they are and how to set them up you don’t have to worry about it. The only thing you do is keeping it updated, managing the system, and creating more products or services to add to your product line. Once your system is in place then you can enjoy money coming to on autopilot thanks to technology.
3.) Beating the economy
We’ve all experienced recession in the past, and there’s an uncertainty lurking over our heads as to when the next economic downturn will happen. Job security is unstable because anyone can get laid off. And unemployment is at an all-time high making the job market competitive. Making residual income can resolve all these issues when you decide to start today to make recurring income
On the flip side of things you can make instant residual income online by learning different money making systems. You need to decide which system works for you based on your level of interest. Not all systems are for everyone and you can’t implement all of them at once.
Once you decide which system works for you, stick to it and make it work by putting together all its components and building it into a money-making machine.
It may seem overwhelming right now but you’ll see that it’s really easy. Right now is not the time to get squeamish about perusing money-making systems.
It takes time and skill to learn all the methods but with the internet you can literally find information at your fingers tips. I’ll give you an overview of the types of business models that you can get involved in and generate income online.
Below are six ways to make passive or residual income which will help you get an idea of the different types of money-making systems:
1.) Email Marketing- This is one of the most important systems to implement into your internet marketing system because this is where you build a data-base of emails. Your email marketing campaigns will consists of providing relevant content to your niche market and promoting back-end-offers. Once this system is set up you can promote and sell anything. The money is in the list!
2.) Affiliate Marketing- This is a revenue-sharing system. You help promote a merchants product and make a commission of the sale. There are hundred’s of affiliate programs and networks to join to start making commission’s. This is one of the easiest ways to dip your toes in when starting internet marketing.
3.) Sell Master Resell Rights(MRR)- There are thousands of product creators who simply create digital products and sell licenses to resell their products and keep 100% of the profits. If you don’t want or have the time time create your own digital products, you can purchase master resell rights licenses and quickly set up your website.
4.) Create info products from Private Label Rights (PLR)- Again, author’s are creating digital products and sell licenses to their product’s. Here you have full rights to do whatever you want with the product. A PLR package will include everything you need to re-purpose and repackage the product which includes: website, psd images, eBooks as open source, and license.
5.) Membership sites- This business income opportunity is become the new craze because you prepare specialized content and members pay you a monthly recurring fee to have access to your content. You can start a any type of membership site from newsletters, e-courses, online magazine, stock photo membership, compile and sell master resell rights, or just about anything you can think of.
6.) E-commerce- With this system you can sell physical products online and have them drop-shipped to the customers home. You set up a website with images of the product, a shopping cart, and instructions on how to order. You don’t even have to hold inventory in a ware house because you set up an agreement with a vendor and promote their product’s. The vendor will do the rest from packaging the product all the way through to shipping all for you.
As you can see, there are ways in which to make residual income online. Some are really easy to implement and others are a little bit more intricate but doable. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t know where to start.
I would suggest that if you don’t know much about internet marketing or which system to start with; start with affiliate marketing. It’s easy to get into without having to create a product or website and you’ll learn a lot about internet marketing in the process.
Finance
Virtual Reality – Why This Time Is Different
Let’s start with a quick primer on the history of VR. VR was created in 1965 by Ivan Sutherland – he created the “Ultimate Display”, a device that could overlay wireframe interiors onto a room. The military was simultaneously researching and investing in VR’s potential for flight simulation and training.
The VR industry continued to develop over the next couple of decades, but appeal was limited to only the most ambitious engineers and early adapters due to the cost of components, and the computers that powered them. Even in the early 90’s, the price tag on a decent virtual reality device was over $50,000. The high cost of entry, of course, meant that it was still very much out of the question for the average consumer.
Ultimate Display
PALMER LUCKEY AND OCULUS RIFT CHANGE THE GAME
Fast-forward 40 years and Palmer Luckey (the inventor of the Oculus Rift) created his first VR prototype at age 18 in his parents basement. Luckey eventually developed the product that would come to be known as the Oculus Rift. Oculus has ushered in the current era of VR development and breathed new life into this promising technology.
The announcement of the Oculus was followed closely by tech insiders, developers, and early adopters, all of whom had been chomping at the bit to experience this new frontier in VR development. It wasn’t long before heavy-weights like Facebook, Google, and Samsung took notice and began investing heavily in VR with the hopes of producing the first consumer ready device. Facebook believes so strongly in the Oculus Rift that they acquired the company for $2 Billion in March of 2014. Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg stated that he sees the acquisition as a “long-term bet on the future of computing.”
TODAY’S CHOICES FOR CONSUMERS
The current lineup of VR products run the gamut in terms of price and accessibility. You can get your feet wet with Google’s product (aptly named Cardboard). Cardboard is very inexpensive, roughly $20.00. It uses easy to obtain components like cardboard, biconvex lenses, a couple of magnets, Velcro, and a rubber band. Instead of a built-in display like the Oculus Rift, this product is powered by any Android phone running 4.1 or higher (just slide your phone into the “headset”). You assemble it all yourself, following Google’s step-by-step instructions with pictures.
The phone powers the entire experience with applications found in Google’s Cardboard app store). There are no external wires or clunky hardware to deal with… just the Cardboard case and your Android phone. At Primacy we recently built one to test out in house – the entire build took about 5 minutes from start to finish.
Google Cardboard
Facebook’s Oculus Rift
Given the current pace of innovation it’s a safe bet that both the hardware and software for Facebook’s Oculus technology will only get better in the months ahead. The consumer model, though not currently available, is expected to be released mid 2015. The developer model (DK2) costs $350 and comes loaded with a low latency display (the same used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 3). The display delivers a respectable 960×1080 resolution per eye with a 75Hz refresh rate. The unit also includes a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnometer and a near infrared camera for head and positional tracking. Applications are run on a computer which is connected directly to the headset via an HDMI and USB cable.
Oculus Rift
Samsung’s Gear VR Innovator Edition
Samsung saw an opportunity to jump into the VR mix and partnered with Oculus. They’ve produced a headset that looks like the most consumer-ready device to date. Samsung’s Gear VR Innovator Edition is exactly what you would expect from the established tech giant both in terms of quality and usability. It’s also the most expensive option, coming in at an msrp of $200 for the headset + $750 (off-contract) for the phone required to power it. Unlike Google’s Cardboard, the Gear VR only works with a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, so if you’re lucky enough to already own one you can save yourself a significant amount of money.
The headset itself is very well designed and quite intuitive. There’s a volume toggle, touchpad, and “back” button on the right side of the headset that can be used to easily navigate through VR experiences and applications. The top of the headset holds a focus wheel that is used to adjust the focus to optimal range for your eyes. Two straps hold the unit firmly on your head which seals your vision off from the outside world to improve the sense of immersion. Plus, the absence of any cables tethering you to a computer helps make the experience more enjoyable and portable.
There’s no need to take the unit off your head in order to download or switch applications… everything can be done through the Oculus Home menu or Samsung’s application library after the initial setup and configuration. There are a handful of interesting and useful apps included out of the box such as Oculus Cinema – for watching movies and videos in a virtual cinema, Oculus 360 Photos – for viewing panoramic photos, and Oculus 360 Videos – for viewing panoramic videos. Samsung also recently released a marketplace called Milk VR which is basically YouTube for VR.
Samsung Gear VR
THE DOWNSIDE – A CASE OF THE JUDDERS
We’ve found that many of the applications available now are graphics heavy and the experience can degrade quickly without a fairly good graphics card. It is worth noting that experiences involving 3D graphics and rapid motion can quickly become nauseating to some folks due to frame-rate or GPU restrictions and a phenomena known as “judder” (when the images become smeared, strobed or otherwise distorted), so it is really the responsibility of developers to create “comfortable” experiences which aim to minimize judder. Despite the drawbacks – when used in tandem with a computer that has a high end GPU, the result is a sense of immersion that 10 years ago would have seemed impossible. The Oculus developer site currently lists both a PC and Mobile SDK which include integrations for Unity and Unreal game engines. The PC SDK is intended for the Rift DK2 where-as the Mobile SDK is intended for Oculus powered devices which leverage mobile phones.
VR – THE FUTURE IS HERE (OR REALLY, REALLY CLOSE)
We’re just starting to crack the surface with VR. The emergence of panoramic video and photo is making it easy to “teleport” viewers to places they could never physically be.
Imagine a front row seat to watch your favorite band play live… with the freedom to look in any direction in real time. Imagine walking (literally… walking) through your favorite national park as if you were really there. Imagine sitting in a conference room half way around the world and interacting with others as if you were really there. These are just a few of the amazing applications that VR devices like the Oculus Rift enable. So stay tuned – if current progress is any indication, virtual reality is here to stay, and it’ll be invading your living room or office much sooner than you might think.
