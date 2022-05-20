Finance
How To Make Money on Fiverr
Fiverr was designed to provide users with the ability to buy digital services from an array of world-class providers.
Founded in 2011, it’s grown rapidly, with over 8,000,000 “gigs” being bought through the platform in 2015 alone.
Whilst this might sound great, the big question is whether you can make money with it, too.
To answer this, I have found it best to consider the overall scope of the market, and where you’re able to make any progress with it…
—
Having spent the past 5 months working with a number of people on the platform, the one thing I have found which determines if someone will be successful is how they’re able to position their offer.
For most people – and women are particularly bad at this – they will basically list what they’re able to “do” with some examples of previous work.
Perhaps this will work well for high-level photographers, but for everyone else – it’s a recipe for disaster.
People want to know how you’re going to move their business / life forward, not what you’re able to do.
For example, you may be a “world class surgeon”, but how does that translate into the type of treatment you can provide to patients? What’s your speciality? What have you done before that other surgeons would not touch?
In the Western world, we’ve reached a time where social media has pretty-much debunked the “faceless business” myth — people want to know who they’re dealing with, and want the very best services to be delivered direct to them.
To this end, when considering what you can do with the platform, there are a number of steps to go through:
—
1. Lead With YOUR Experience
The first BIG thing I found is to lead with your experience.
If you don’t have any experience, you need to just say that you’re eager to learn – the idea being that people will use your services because they want to help you improve etc.
Every time I’ve seen someone who’s been successful on the platform, they always lead with their experience over everything else.
The best providers on the platform are very specific with what they’re offering, because they will always mould it around the expertise they’ve developed in the “real world”.
A big mistake of many different people is to simply try and sell a service because they think it’s popular (SEO / WordPress desgin etc) – this is a very BAD way to do things, and will typically inhibit growth as you’ll not provide very good results.
Whilst the initial rush of making money might be good, bad customer reviews will kill any aspirations you may have. Thus, it pays in the long run to focus on what you’re actually able to do (not what you think people want to pay for).
2. Look At What’s Selling
Some things will be more popular than others – whilst you shouldn’t “copy” other people’s work, it’s always healthy to see what’s popular & what isn’t.
In terms of the way you do this, there are two methods:
- Look At Popular Accounts
- Look At Popular Products/Services
The first method is to try and identify any popular “accounts” on the platform, and “reverse engineer” how they have been so successful. This typically opens the door to looking at the various popular “markets” through which they’ve been selling their gigs:
- Click onto Fiverr
- At the top, select one of the “topics” from the navigation bar
- Select a sub-topic (make sure both are fairly popular (Digital Marketing > Social Media Marketing)
- From the left menu, select “Level Two” + “Top Rated” from the “Seller Rating” section
- Also input at least $100 into the “Price Range” section
- Make sure the listings are ordered by “Best Selling” and start clicking on the ones that appear popular
- If you find anything that looks appealing, click onto the “profile” of the seller
- This will give you an overview of their entire portfolio of gigs
The second method is to look for any products / services which are generally popular. Whilst you should not be generic in what you’re offering, you need to be able to consider the “language” through which your audience may wish to communicate.
- Click onto Fiverr
- At the top, select one of the “topics” from the navigation bar that appeals to your experience
- Select a sub-topic which further appeals
- Ensure the listings are ordered by “Best Selling”
- Scroll through and look for the small number after the start rating
- For example, you may have 5 stars + “1k”
- The “1k” represents the number of people who’ve bought the gig and left a good review
- It directly denotes the popularity of the gig, and thus whether it’s something to consider
As mentioned, both of these methods are only really to be used to gain a “lay of the land” – some base level research designed to give you further ideas as to what’s popular on the platform.
3. Create Your Own IN-DEMAND Offers
After doing the above, you need to consider creating an “in-demand” offer.
Demand is a loaded word; the key is that most people simply want to know what you are going to do for them.
The problem is most people will simply try and tell you either what they “do”, or what they think you want to hear. This doesn’t work.
What works is having a system which allows you to “offer” your services in such a way that people instantly understand the underlying benefits for their business.
For example, one of my Fiverr profiles specializes in computer repair.
Computer repair isn’t the most sexy, nor the most abundant market now. Back in the 90’s, being a “PC repair” guy meant big money… not in 2018.
Thus, in order to craft an “in demand” offer (because computers are still used – even more than the 90’s – just in different ways), you need to go with where the “demand” is:
- Worpress repairs
- Cloud VPS provisioning + management
- Shopify fixes
Now, although these are okay – the BIG issue here is that there’s not much demand for them. People don’t “want” to buy them.
What people want to pay for are the reasons “why” they’re using the aforementioned software packages – traffic, growth + sales.
Thus, you wrap whatever you’re doing in the packaging of “growth”…
- 5 New WordPress Theme Tweaks To Boost Conversions By 20%
- Increase Traffic With Brand New WordPress Tweaks
- Create A SAAS Subscription Business With Cloud VPS
- Increase Shopify Sales With These 3 Theme Tweaks
There’s obviously an art to this – if you’re able to do it effectively, you’re able to attract orders from a huge number of buyers.
4. Understand What People Are Buying
Obviously, people buying a fix / upgrade – but at it’s core, you need to appreciate that most people will not be willing to send you money for mediocre service; they want exceptional.
Exceptional doesn’t mean “quality” – it means “results”.
Thus, when considering the process of working with clients (if you get orders), you need to do absolutely everything to push their business / life forward.
As explained above, things like wrapping the offer in underlying results (for them), going the extra mile to help them understand what you’ve done or just doing more than expected – if you treat your clients with respect and energy, you’ll start receiving decent reviews.
These good reviews are what *should* perpetuate the growth of the service.
5. Ensure The “Back-End” Is Handled Properly
If you want to get into the big leagues, the absolute key is to ensure your business is able to handle increased numbers of orders.
Whilst it may be nice to get 5 new orders, if you want to sustain your momentum, you have to think about what handling 500+ orders will look like.
To this end, one of the best things you can do is focus on how the “back-end” of your business is managed.
Such things as integrating Trustpilot, creating a YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter feed, etc are all small things to keep clients in your “loop” (and thus have the ability to continue delivering your “in demand” services at a later date).
In the sales world, it’s known as a “funnel” – the deeper the client goes, the more valuable they become.
Obviously, you have to respect everybody’s ideas etc – but from a purely pragmatic perspective, you need to be able to consider how you’re going to keep “recycling” the buyers that Fiverr brings.
If you do this effectively – which may include everything from setting up a CRM system to integrating email marketing campaigns into your services – you’ll end up with exponential increases in sales.
The way you handle this growth is dependent on your experience / temperament – but the core is that business is out there if you’re willing to focus on demand.
—
As mentioned, I earned $2,500 in my first month with my friend on Fiverr – and have since worked on a number of offers across two of my own profiles.
If you follow the above steps, you’ll be ahead of 98% of people starting on the platform.
Finance
E – Commerce Website Hosting – Why Your Web Server Provider Must Be E – Commerce Marketer Friendly
OK, you researched your niche, registered a domain name, and are ready to build an e-commerce website. But first, you need to find a reliable web server provider that is e-commerce marketer friendly. Here are the key items you need from your e-commerce web host:
- Reliability – If your e-commerce web hosting company goes down, you’re out of business. Thus reliability and uptime are crucial! You must be sure your e-commerce website host has multiple web servers, preferably in different data centers.
- Technical Support – When things aren’t working, you need support immediately, not tomorrow morning. Thus your e-commerce host web provider must have technical support available at all times.
- Web Design Services– While not absolutely necessary, if your e-commerce web hosting provider also provides web design service, then it is more likely to understand your web issues when you have problems.
- Email & Autoresponder Services– Interactive and automated email will be your primary means of interacting with your customer. As such, you need a e-commerce website provider that understands this need or you will have to buy it as a separate package with an additional fee from another service provider.
Some additional features you may desire are:
- Web Site Monitoring Services– Some e-commerce web hosting companies provide a service which will email you if your site is no longer responding to connections
- Video Hosting– Video is one of the hottest marketing trends. If you wish to use it, you’ll need e-commerce web hosting that allows the larger storage and increased bandwidth video requires.
- Conference Room– Wouldn’t it be nice to invite your customers to presentations in your own, non-branded video conference room?
You can find all of these services from individual providers. However very few e-commerce website hosting providers bundle all these services together for one low monthly price. Because each service can cost you $10, $20, $50, or more per month, it is in your best interest to find e-commerce web hosting that conveniently provides them in one package, ensures they all work together, and does it for one monthly fee to save you money!
Finance
Design Your Business Website by Choosing Magento Ecommerce Development Company
Having pervaded almost all walks of life, the internet has overtaken almost every other form of media that have been known in the history of mankind. With more and more businesses across the world extending their outreach and expanding their clientele through the internet, it has become very important for organizations to have a solid representation of their brand, products and services on the internet, in addition to robust e-commerce platforms. Right from the way the website is designed, to the content and the way information is presented, each and every aspect of a business website goes under stringent scrutiny from the moment it is rendered.
Magento is a leading e-commerce platform that offers a high degree of customization possibility, stability and security, and is used widely across the world in a large number of online shopping stores. Magento Developers are highly sought after for their expertise and skill in integrating the websites of their clients with the Magento platform, and enabling them to successfully conduct business over the internet. Magento eCommerce Development is gaining popularity not only because it is a low-cost open-source alternative to other expensive platforms, but also because it is ideal for startups and small businesses that do not want to invest a large amount of money in their online stores.
Additionally, migrating an existing website to a Magento e-commerce system is a very simple and straightforward process that can be carried out by experienced Magento Design companies in a very short span of time, and without disrupting normal workflow or business. It is usually recommended that businesses looking to have their websites migrated to the Magento e-commerce platform have their websites designed by the same company that will be handling the integration or performing the migration. This is mainly because most Magento Developers have a mature and streamlined design or integration process, making it much easier for them to create a website that plays very well with the platform.
Finding and choosing the right Magento eCommerce Development company is very important, as the market is currently teeming with a large number of companies claiming to provide e-commerce integration. For the inexperienced client, the technical aspects of the integration process and the intricacies of the platform hosting may be difficult concepts to understand; the best way to go about choosing the right company, therefore, is to go by the number of years the company has been around, the number of clients the company has served and the testimonials of the past clients of the company.
Finance
Self Host Or Free Host Project Review
While others have been basking in the sunshine this summer, I’ve been hard at work trying out new and not so new WordPress plugins, WordPress themes, database optimization, and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, which brings me to this next post.
I remember when I started out on the worldwide web I didn’t have too much dinero so I made it a point of trying to make money online with absolutely no cost involved, very important since I didn’t have any to start with!
Reading on the subject close to many people’s dreams, making money on the internet, I discovered that you needed a website. One of the ebooks I purchased said “set up a free website on Blogger, add Google AdSense to it and your off to the bank” which sounded quite possible since Blogger was owned by Google. I spent day and night getting around all this new information. The content I created wasn’t the problem because a lot of that content is ranked pretty high compared to before.
Unless you’re fluent in website design, html editors, php, java script, I still strongly advise starting out with any of the great free hosting websites available online. This will get you familiar with all the tools needed to achieve your online marketing goals.
Today I was talking with a good friend on mine at HH Website Optimization, and we were discussing the fact that a client to be of his was explaining his new business and I must say it really sounds like a money maker! But like a lot of online entrepreneurs, he has no budget and maybe a little afraid of investing in his online dream. His thinking is like most beginners, “when a couple of sales come in, we’ll do the self hosting deal”, until then I’ll have to do with being on Blogger.
As you can probably guess, he’s still waiting for that first sale! Before he even gets to see the potential of his great online business recipe, he will lose interest in the whole idea and kiss his dream good-bye! Self hosting website account $6.95 a month. Seeing your dreams through…Priceless!
I went on to explain to my friend that I had written an article that was bugging me for quite a while about 911 and what was going on with the arrest of the No.1 wanted man in the world, Osama Bin Laden. I used the Blogger service to publish my article because it didn’t seem to fit with my current website formats. After going to see the article on Blogger, he told me I should publish it on my website. After thinking about it I agreed that it was a good way to prove a point. We both did a Google search on the article title, as well as the url with no results in the search engines.
So today, Thursday July 15, 2010, I imported my article “Osama Bin Laden Wanted or Not – What’s Up With That” from Blogger to my WordPress website and basically not changing anything to it.
Within a period of five days or less we should see results showing up on Google’s search engine. For those interested in the results, I will be posting a conclusion review as always in 30 days once the testing is finalized.
Civil rights activist, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from Morgan State
How To Make Money on Fiverr
MN Supreme Court revives lockdown lawsuit, sets high bar for businesses to get compensation
Is Operation Mincemeat A True Story
Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization of $10M – $20M as per CryptoDep
E – Commerce Website Hosting – Why Your Web Server Provider Must Be E – Commerce Marketer Friendly
Wild are Kirill Kaprizov’s team now. ‘He’s a superstar,’ GM says.
How to Manage Your Money When The Stock Market
New Train Timings In Kashmir — Check Here
Omar Kelly: Dolphins veterans need to create a healthy, selfless culture
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12