Finance
How to Set Up Your Own Scuttle Social Bookmarking Site in 10 Steps
Scuttle social bookmarking sites are a great way to save your bookmarks and to get you web sites some great back links.
Scuttle is a free open source social bookmarking software developed in PHP and MySQL and is available for down load at sourceforge.net, just search for sourceforge + scuttle in your favourite search engine.
I have prepared this basic step by step guide to quickly set up your new scuttle social bookmarking site. The assumptions made are that you are already familiar with purchasing domain names and setting up hosting and MySQL databases. If you do not have this experience then you can find the information in various places on the web.
- You need a domain to host the site on, you have three options here, preferably one with a name that suits the purpose although almost any name can be made to fit:
- The quickest is to use a domain with a suitable name that you already own and is lying dormant or parked waiting for that big new project, unfortunately not everyone is that lucky.
- The next quickest is to go to GoDaddy or a similar registrar and purchase a suitable domain.
- The third and slowest method is to buy a deleting name with existing page rank from GoDaddy or similar auction sites. This may be the slowest method but gives you a head start regarding building up back links and page rank.
- Next you need some hosting, if you don’t already have hosting try my favourites: Dreamhost or Bluehost.
- Now you will need to set up a database for Scuttle to use, make a note of the database name and sign on credentials.
- Go to sourceforge and download the latest version of Scuttle to your hard drive.
- Unzip all the files.
- Use the tables.sql file to set up the Scuttle tables in your new database.
- Edit the config.inc.php file with your new database details. There are other options that can be configured but for the moment this is all you need to do.
- Now, using an FTP utility like FileZilla, upload all the files and folders that you unzipped to the root directory of your domain.
- Set the CHMOD permissions on the /cache subdirectory to 777.
- You are done and ready to rock and roll! Go to the root directory of yournewdomain.com and start entering some of your own bookmarks.
You will find that the social bookmarking crowd will find you site by searching for certain Scuttle unique keyword phrases such as “store, share and tag your favourite links” and “inurl:sort=url_asc”.
However it is much better to speed along the procedure by doing some social bookmarking of your own to get your site seen and indexed more quickly. I suggest you submit your new site to Digg, StumbleUpon and a few other well know sites.
Finance
Strengthen Your Web Presence With WordPress Web Development
Almost 17% of the web is powered by WordPress sites. Owing to its simplicity and user-friendliness, WordPress has been around for quite a few years now. Primarily used for blogging, WordPress is now used for designing a plethora of websites from simple to complex. This versatile nature of WordPress has made it a topmost choice amongst entrepreneurs. In this article, there are some useful reasons which make WordPress the ideal platform for web design and development.
Search engine friendly
There are some search engine friendly features that come default with WordPress. It presents an easy way for web developers to acquire their search engine optimization objectives.
WordPress web development gives the liberty to create web URL’s that are pleasing to search engines and allow publishing content as they like. One can also install WordPress plugins available to help optimize their website for higher search engine ranking. WordPress submits content immediately to search engines so that it gets ranked easily and quickly.
WordPress themes
In order to design a visually appealing website there has to be some attractive WordPress themes that serve the root functionality. The sole reason of a successful website is the choice of theme being used. When you choose a WordPress theme, you need to test it out to see how it functions and determine whether it’s of use to you.
Easy and quick customization
WordPress web development services comes with intuitive and user-friendly features that allow the developer to create websites suited according to their own needs. There are numerous custom plugins and themes available online. Most of the plugins are free to use whereas most of them are premium. These plugins can be used in a website to offer a personal touch. This accounts why WordPress is the most widely used platform for web designing. There are many modern browsers compatible with WordPress customized websites that make the websites reachable to a wider audience.
Plugins
WordPress plugins can be used in a website to extend its overall functionality. Setting up a WordPress site is extremely easy with the release of various plugins. No matter what you want in terms of functionality, WordPress plugins will definitely serve your need.
Creating websites that are functional and visually compelling, is a key to a proficient WordPress web development program. Additionally, it opens the gateway to an array of internet marketing tools by allowing developers to incorporate third party applications.
Finance
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Starting a new business, To select the e-commerce platform on which confused between Shopify and WordPress? This article discusses two of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the market with its best advantages and disadvantages in the market.
Every day many new industries are emerging and they want to get their own e-commerce websites for good and comfortable service.
So do you like those platforms to choose the general question? Should I pay the fee? Can I sell these products? And much more I have tried to answer almost all the usual questions related to Shopify and WordPress (WooCommerce).
To answer the above questions, we first look at the platform first and compare highlights from them. Does it depend on your personal needs, how your market should be and what your needs are?
What is the need of an e-commerce platform?
In addition to personal needs, there are some things that are basic requirements for an e-commerce site. These key factors will help you determine the best e-commerce platform.
Ease of use
Cost: The most important aspect The cost of setting up an e-commerce store.
Features
Payment Gateway: There should be a seamless connection with multiple payment gates.
Add-ons: The platform should be able to integrate with various third-party tools.
Support: Customer support when you have difficulty in your store.
Overview: Shopify vs WooCommerce
Before comparing the two most popular e-commerce platforms on the web with our depth, it is important that we cover the basics and highlight how these platforms come out.
What is Shopify?
Shopify is an all-in-e-commerce platform that requires you to create online websites, accept payment and worry about the technical aspects of managing your inventory from a single forum, web hosting., Security, caching, etc.
What is WooCommerce?
WooCommerce is an open source e-commerce plugin designed for WordPress. This allows you to take advantage of the most powerful content management system (CMS) and use it to run an online store. Due to open-source nature, you can customize every aspect of your store and easily create custom extensions.
The decision to choose between two platforms depends on the level of your needs and skills.
WooCommerce vs Shopify: Which is the Best eCommerce Platform?
Shopify and WooCommerce are both powerful platforms to start your e-commerce store. It really comes to your personal skills and preferences.
Shopify is very easy to use. You do not have to install anything, and you can start quickly, it’s easy to set up payouts, and it’s easy to understand pricing plans.
The disadvantage of Shopify is that you do not have complete control over everything. Your costs can be higher with transaction fees, add-ons, and integration. Your upgrade option plans are limited to choose, and as soon as you grow, you can not manage the salary at the cost.
WooCommerce is open source and gives you complete control over your website. With WooCommerce these are very little costs to start online stores with these WooCommerce hosting companies.
The disadvantage is that you have to maintain the software. It comes with a learning curve. However, millions of beginners are already using it, and they get very fast in the learning phase.
If you are looking for a cost-effective solution, and you want to get full control over your online store, WooCommerce is the best platform for you.
If you want to do something that is totally uncertain, then you have infinite scalability, Shopify is a great platform for you.
We hope this article helps you to compare Shopify versus WooCommerce professionals and pros. You can also see our website on how to choose the best website creator.
If you liked this article, please subscribe to our YouTube channel for the WordPress video tutorial. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook.
Finance
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
Most of the fastest growing B2B companies do not rely solely on just one sales lead generation method. They have a complete arsenal of sales lead generation tools at their fingertips, that they can use at any given time.
Here are my eight proven B2B sales leads generation techniques gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their sales prospects:
1. Sales lead generation using relationship marketing
Relationship Marketing is the approach underlying all of the “sales-lead-generation-success” methods. Relationship marketing simply refers to cultivating a personal, sales-winning relationship with your prospects. It’s about developing longer-term relationships with customers rather than individual transactions.
During my 20+ years of experience in B2B sales lead generation, I’ve discovered the key to picking up sales others leave on the table is to keep in touch with your prospects via a series of ongoing communications and offers throughout your prospective customers’ consideration processes.
2. Sales lead generation through complementary partner referrals
By joining forces with complementary partners, you can instantly multiply your sales lead generation pool and make it easier for companies to engage in doing business with you. Out of all the sales lead generation programs available to you, complementary partner referral programs can generate the highest qualified B2B sales leads.
3. Sale lead generation using search engine optimization and Internet marketing strategies
Business buyers are more sophisticated and getting harder to reach than ever. Studies show that about 90% of business buyers start with research on the Internet, therefore it’s critical to have a well-tuned sales lead generation program that includes search engine optimization (SEO)/Internet marketing strategies to attract prospects at the beginning of their buying cycle.
4. Sales lead generation via telemarketing
Even though many people despise the thought of telemarketing, when executed properly it is a very effective sales lead generation tool. Telemarketing is a personal marketing and sales lead generation technique that offers a cost-effective, efficient alternative to field selling. However, it can be significantly more expensive than direct mail or email.
By including telemarketing in your B2B sales lead generation marketing plan, you can reach up to thirty decision-makers a day at a cost of $15 to $20 per contact. In contrast, with field sales you can reach only four or five decision-makers a day at an average cost of $392 or more per contact. Direct mail may cost as little as a dollar, and email is often much less. However, if you consistently prospect and nurture leads via phone, you will consistently generate qualified sales leads.
5. Sales lead generation with email publications
By creating your own email newsletter, you could send out industry news and tips to suspects in your market. Since you will be on your prospects’ minds more often than your competition, eventually, your sales leads will turn into actual sales.
If you subscribe to my e-newsletter, Sales Lead Report, you will see an example of an email publication that keeps my name and business in front of over 8,000 people every month.
6. Sales Lead Generation With Direct Mail
There is an entire industry of people like Dan Kennedy, Bob Bly, and Bill Glazer who are dedicated to business-to-business selling through direct marketing. Sales letters can be an excellent sales lead generation method. But, most sales and business professionals do not know how to use this lead generation technique effectively and efficiently.
The complaint is a common one among B2B companies that depend on direct mail and direct response marketing as their only sales lead generation program: “I’m sick of spending a fortune to send out thousands of full-color catalogs and direct-mail pieces only to get a measly 1% response rate. How can I cut costs and find a more practical way to get my target market to respond to my direct mail or catalogs?”
My clients have found that the best place to start revamping their direct response marketing is by determining who their best customers are, then trying to target their database marketing efforts at companies and individuals who are similar in nature.
7. Sales Lead Generation Using Print Advertising
When done correctly, print advertising can be a highly effective sales lead generation activity. When using print advertising as your B2B sales leads generation method, you must remember to focus your advertising’s message on the benefits and applications of your products or services. Then let the layout and design of your ads enhance your company’s image. And, don’t forget to only use publications that deliver messages directly to your targeted audience.
8. Sales Lead generation via Event Marketing
Whether you do it live, through the telephone (teleseminars) or via the Web (webinars), seminars and workshops are a great sales lead generation tool. People who attend your seminar have an interest in the information you are presenting and a need for your product or service.
The goal: Connect with customers in a meaningful way
By using these eight proven B2B sales leads generation methods gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their prospects, you will capture more sales-ready opportunities for your salespeople to turn into new business, meaning greater sales revenue and profits for your company.
How to Set Up Your Own Scuttle Social Bookmarking Site in 10 Steps
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
Strengthen Your Web Presence With WordPress Web Development
iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez!
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference