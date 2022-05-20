Finance
Is Weight Loss Surgery Right For You
When weight loss becomes an issue for urgent attention, people who are determined to lose weight and prevent future weight gain have opted for obesity surgery. Weight loss surgery is a surgical procedure that helps severely obese people to lose weight rapidly. Because it adjust some body parts responsible for weight gain it help patients to keep off the loss.
Bariatric (obesity) specialists are physicians who are well qualified to advice on the best surgical procedures to undergo. Who might qualify for weight loss surgery?
The book Mayo Clinic on Healthy Weight suggests the following: “Your doctor may consider surgery if your body mass index is above 40, an indication that you are severely obese. The Mayo Clinic Health Letter suggests: “surgery for obesity is generally recommended only for people between the ages of 18 and 65 with body mass index over 40 whose obesity is creating serious medical risk”(how to calculate body mass index is discussed somewhere else). Youth whose have body mass index of over 40 are strongly advice to see obesity surgeon. Even if medical risks are not very pronounce at this age, the emphasis is on your future health.
Weight loss surgery takes deferent shapes and forms depending on individual patient’s situation. What surgical options are there to fight obesity? We have small-bowel bypass, gastric partitioning, gastroplasty, and gastric bypass. Gastric bypass procedure involves stapling across the top of the stomach, leaving a small pouch that holds only about half an ounce of food. The small intestine is then cut and attached to this pouch. Thus, most of the stomach is bypassed as well as the duodenum
Now should you consider obesity surgery? First be sure to follow your doctor’s recommendation. It may result in series of operation but, healthy weight loss is worth your effort. Severe obesity exposes one to the risk of serious health problems. These include diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure that eventually leads to hypertension, numerous life threatening health problems. Did I hear you say may it never happen? We hope so. But action is required. You can reduce excess body fat with obesity surgery if it is applicable in your case.
Heal Your Emotions With Food
These foods can help you regulate your moods in a natural way.
Sorrow and grief: Reach for cauliflower, turnips and asparagus. These foods resonate with the immunity system, lungs and large intestine organs which in the Chinese medicine system are associated with processing emotional grief.
Asparagus naturally supports healthy bronchial tissues to open up the lungs when grief is causing you to feel like you just cannot take a deep breath. The turnips and cauliflower help to support your immunity system so that the process of living with and healing grief does not leave you vulnerable to developing colds, flu and bacterial infections. It can be challenging enough just dealing with the emotional impact grief without the added stress of becoming physically ill. So, try these foods to help protect your health during a process of grieving.
Affirm as you eat these foods: I am breathing deeply and strong in immunity.
Anxiety: Reach for yellow/orange foods such as pineapple, cantaloupe, and sweet potato (great for quelling carb cravings-and yes, you can microwave the potato for a quick snack although I don’t recommend microwaving in general). Also, cinnamon and ginger teas will help to quell anxiety.
Similarly, a cup of butternut squash soup can also soothe anxiety. Look for varieties that are low in sugar.
In Chinese medicine, the foods that impact anxiety resonate with the stomach and spleen energies, or “earth” energies. Thus, they help a person come back to center when feelings are strong, which can also support processing other feelings such as grief, sadness, disappointment, anger, and fears.
Affirm as you eat these food: I am centered and strong.
Fear: Reach for deep water fish such as salmon or tuna. If you are vegan, reach for seaweed such as nori, wakame and kombu.
These foods resonate with the kidneys and bladder in the Chinese medicine system which we associate with the “water” element, which rules courage or fears.
Sometimes fear can exist in response to situations all by itself, or it may be a secondary emotional reaction to other emotional states. You may feel deeply sad, then fear may emerge around thoughts such as, “I’m really scared that I may not ever feel joy again.”
Foods from the sea can help to take the edge of fear and connect us back into states of courage by supporting our adrenal glands which can go into overload with the fight or flight response when we feel strong feelings.
As you eat these foods affirm: I am courageous and strong.
Anger: Reach for any green leafy vegetables such as spinach, mustard or collard greens, romaine lettuce or kale. Reach for spirulina, cucumber, green vegetable juices with small amounts of carbohydrates.
Anger in the Chinese medicine system resides with the “wood” organs of the liver and gallbladder. When we support the health of these organs with the foods listed, we empower ourselves to access our sense of peace and calm even when things are occurring that are naturally frustrating or irritable. These foods will enable you to access your natural patience and compassion even when you are feeling angry. Drink a bottle of a juice like Suja uber greens which is low in calories (and no I don’t get paid to plug that product-I actually drink that juice) when you are in the midst of feeling angry. Or juice cucumbers, cilantro kale, lemon, green apple and peppermint yourself.
It is amazing how much calmer you will feel when you take a moment to detoxify the liver and gallbladder with healing foods.
Affirm as you eat these foods: Compassion and patience are overcoming anger and frustration.
Nervous stress/excitement: Reach for almonds, sesame oil or seeds and spinach.
These foods help to specifically calm the heart energies associated with fast moving energy and that hyped up feeling that won’t let you sleep, rest or get focused in your thoughts. Think of a flame going in many directions.
Affirm this as you eat these foods: I am calming the flame of my excitement.
Alternative Medicine Has a Technical Value
Medicine was always located in drugs or in surgery. It was supported by a parallel system that was independent and complementary known as Alternative Medicine. However the two, till recently, were not destined to meet.
Medicine emerged from a system of clinical testing, of surveys, scans, medical records, experiments and data. These passed through rigorous tests of approval before licensed boards. The system bragged rights of methodology, license, discipline and efficacy. Alternative medicine, was located in systems of natural wellness, based on drug less, non-invasive technique. The mastery and skill of practise emerged from classical ancient texts, or new scientific discoveries with manual handling. Popular traditions of Acupuncture, Shiatsu, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Aromatherapy, homeopathy fell under this broad umbrella category of ancient practise and tradition.
Alternative medicine came under technical license and statute with World Health Organization that demystified the ancient systems and folklore. The standardization of acupuncture points in acupuncture practise amongst all countries, boards, colleges and practitioners became clear and uniform in technical description. There were energetic secret practises involved supplemented by martial healing arts as chi gong, tai-chi, ki aikido and others, which were not listed. The fact that the healing arts was essentially energetic, meant that acquired practitioner skills was relative to the development and cultivation of an energetic internal space.
World Health Organization addressed issues of nomenclature and technical description in some preferred ancient therapies based on scriptures. Indian Head Massage is an example of a popular science based on classification of marma points and ayurvedic massage techniques,arranged to an international qualification for practise. This science is well described by National Occupational Standards competency technical listings for applied use. Some other new systems have emerged based on public demand that are complementary practises to medicine. These include popular manual therapies as sports massage, lymphatic drainage massage, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, neuromuscular therapy, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, structural integration, amongst many more. Formalization of these sciences have taken place in clinical, and scientific practise. Competent Assessor and Regulatory boards across nations have sanctioned some of these disciplines as pure or integrated alternative medicine, and managed the industry to manifest in a parallel yet complementary field.
The formalization of Alternative medicine grew in significance as modern modalities and technologies were rooted in ancient systems. Light therapies and low level laser became an option for acupuncture where needles were not suitable. Full body bio-feedback machines as Medilab’s Beautytech, have been based on galvanic induction and acupoint bio modulation through acupuncture meridians and lymphatic pathways.
Innovation in alternative medicine, is based on the formal understanding of natural process that has benefited humans greatly for many centuries.
Low level laser was able to shift the acupuncture phenomenon to the next level with the discovery of the genetic potential of blood acupuncture with blood laser irradiation through the vein. Adjunct treatments with chlorophyll and light sensitizers supports the reversal of tissue death as in the case of malignancy. The advantage of modern scientific discovery in alternative medicine is that treatment protocols have complete controls and outcomes, and the mystical human energetic practise is apart from the therapy.
The UK Crown encouraged medical practitioners, to embrace the alternative medicine industry and to approve its practises for better wellness support. This was resisted at first, and suspicion continued between the two streams. However, medical practitioners have themselves absorbed medical acupuncture in their practise through sanctioned seminars of late, and grown in awareness of the therapeutic value of standardized systems.
As the Industry vectors grow in the ecosystems, sciences and preferences seem to merge. The disparities are less and disciplines meet with consensus. Prospects ahead seem promising and recovery is well in hand.
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
M.B.B.S. Course:
The M.B.B.S. stands for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the name suggests two different degrees, but, it actually is a single degree. It is an undergraduate medical course which deals with surgery and medicine. The M.B.B.S. Course is presently for a duration of 5.5 years, which includes 4.5 years of curriculum while 1 year of compulsory training. The academic duration of 4.5 years includes total 9 semesters each of 6 months. The students learn about the human body in-depth during the academic study while they do practical experiment with a dead body in their training period.
Eligibility Criteria for the M.B.B.S. Course:
The overall eligibility criteria for M.B.B.S. Course do not remain same but vary according to the country, university, college, etc. But, the basic criteria remain static for all the candidates, like they must be passed with good marks in subjects like biology, physics and chemistry in 10+2 grade.
The Candidates need to appear for the pre-medical entrance exams in order to get an entry in the medical university or school.
The age limit matters a lot in order to sit for the medical entrance tests. It may also vary from one country to another. Generally, the lower age limit of the candidate must at least 17 years old on or before 31 December in the year of admission while the upper age limit of the candidate must 25 years.
Subjects included in the M.B.B.S. Course:
In the medical field, there are a large number of medical subjects which one has to study during their academic periods. The medical subjects include Anatomy, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Clinical Skills, Complementary Healthcare, Critical Care, Dermatology, Ethics, Emergency Epidemiology, Evidence Based Practice, General Practice, Genetics, Histology, Immunology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Medicine Internal, Mental Health, Mental Health Nursing, Microbiology, Surgery, etc. All these subjects play a vital role in their professional career of a medical student because they should have good knowledge about them. All such subjects act as the backbone of their professional field.
Employment Areas of the M.B.B.S. Course:
In today’s time, the new generation students always run after the most interesting and best courses which provide multiple job opportunities. The M.B.B.S. course is very much in demand due to multiple benefits. The students become eligible to grasp different kinds of high-paying job opportunities all over the world after successful completion of the courses. The various employment areas of M.B.B.S. Course include, Biomedical Companies, Health Centers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Medical Colleges / Universities, Health Charities, Nursing Homes, Polyclinics, Private Practice, Research Centers, etc.
M.B.B.S. Job Types:
The M.B.B.S. Course offers vast careers and employments to all the ambitious medical students. The students have a large number of options after completion of the M.B.B.S Course, which includes Anesthesiologist, Bacteriologist, Gynaecologist, Hospital Administrator, Cardiologist, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Dermatologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Entomologist, Medical Admitting Officer, Neurologist, Nutritionist, Physician, Physiologist, Psychiatrist, etc.
Lastly, I want to say that there are many reputed, accredited and top undergraduate medical schools across the world. These medical schools offer M.B.B.S. Course to all eligible and deserving students. In fact, students can begin the journey of their successful professional life from such universities.
