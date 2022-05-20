Connect with us

Blockchain

iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem

Published

12 seconds ago

on

iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • iZiSwap that guarantees traders no slippage and cheaper trading fees. 
  • iZUMi’s new, U.S. dollar-pegged, 100% collateral-backed bond iUSD.

ZUMi Finance, a multi-chain DeFi protocol that provides Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) on multiple chains, has announced the launch of their next-generation Decentralized Exchange (DEX) iZiSwap on the BNB Chain, along with news of a $30 million investment to develop its ecosystem.

It comes along with the launch of iZUMi’s new, U.S. dollar-pegged, 100% collateral-backed bond iUSD, which includes the Discretized-Liquidity-AMM model, which claims to reduce price leakage when exchanging tokens.

The Ecosystem Fund

iZUMi said that it has raised $30 million through the sale of Bond Vouchers and iUSD claims to support iZiSwap’s early liquidity supply. To support the future growth of the iZUMi ecosystem, IV Ventures, Cobo, Mirana, and other institutional investors committed $20 million to the fundraising, including $11 million acquired via Bond Voucher sale on Solv Protocol.

The iZUMi Bond Voucher was in high demand from the society, with $4 million BUSD worth of vouchers selling out in just 17 minutes and another 5,000 BNB – equivalent to $2 million USD – sold out in just under three hours.

iZUMi Finance has launched a new Bond Voucher selling to raise 2,500 WETH and 550,000 BIT to re-energize the BIT/ETH pool’s liquidity providers on Uniswap V3. Previously, on May 8, BitDAO launched a BIT/ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap V3, with iZUMi Finance. These two companies have created a two-month reward period in which liquidity providers will get dual iZi/BIT token awards.

The New Feature in iZiSwap

With the introduction of iZUMi’s new Discretized-Liquidity-AMM, a unique Limit Order feature in iZiSwap will be available to ensure traders have no slippage and lower trading fees. Traders will benefit from increased capital efficiency, zero slippage, and lower trading fees as a result of this, with liquidity assured at any price range they want.

The Discretized-Liquidity-AMM builds on Uniswap V3’s Concentrated Liquidity model, which makes liquidity positions effective in specific price ranges. iZiSwap can now reduce these price ranges into discretized price ticks, pinpointing them to exactly zero, thanks to DLAMM. 

(A Capital Efficiency Comparison between iZiSwap & Major V2 DEXs on BNB Chain)

Since its soft launch on May 7, iZiSwap has successfully acquired over $13 million in total value locked (TVL) and produced over $500K in trading volume. On the BNB Chain, iZiSwap has outperformed its major competitors in terms of liquidity depth on several trading pairings of important assets such as BNB, BUSD, and USDT. iZiSwap has also stated that the unique DLAMM model has greatly improved capital efficiency over other DEXs that use the classic xy=k V2 AMM model, giving users another way to trade tokens on the BNB Chain.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Tether Cuts 17% Of Its Commercial Paper Holdings Over Q1 2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Tether
google news

As per the official report published on May 18, Tether, the issuer of the world’s most used stablecoin, USDT, has cut 17% of its commercial paper holdings and increased United States Treasury bills with this reserve amount to back its stablecoin, USDT. Tether made the reduction over Q1 2022 and continues for a further 20% decline since April 1. The firm will highlight this 20% reduction in the Q2 report.

The crypto project took these steps following the USDT stablecoin losing its dollar peg. The stablecoin dropped to 95 cents on May 12. In addition, to assuage users’ fears over the catastrophic effects of the recent bloodbath, Tether noted that its reserves were “fully-backed” in a blog post on Thursday.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $30K, Why Bulls Face Uphill Task

According to the statement of the stablecoin issuer, it has decreased commercial paper holdings. As a result, the holdings decreased from $24 billion to $20 billion in the first quarter. As well as, the company increased its investments in the market money funds and U.S. treasury bills during that time. The firm has added 13% to its Treasury Department and lifted the investment amount from $35.5 billion to $39 billion.

Chief technical officer at Tether, Paolo Ardoino, expressed;

Tether has maintained its stability through multiple black swan events and highly volatile market conditions and, even in its darkest days. Tether has never once failed to honor a redemption request from any of its verified customers.

USDT price is currently below the 1 U.S dollar. | Source: USDT/USD price chart from TradingView.com

Tether Affirms It Is “Fully Backed”

He further added;

This latest attestation further highlights that Tether is fully backed. And that the composition of its reserves is strong, conservative, and liquid. 

In February 2021, New York Attorney General alleged the firm had misrepresented the figure of fiat collateral through which stablecoins USDT is backed. The company settled the legal dispute with A.G by paying an $18.5 million fine. And since then has been liable to disclose its reserve every quarter per the settlement. As a result, Tether reported its reserve allocation for Q4 2021 last February. According to that report, the company has reduced its commercial paper holdings from $30 billion to $24 billion, diminished by 20%.

Continued redemptions from USDT would cause forced sales of commercial holdings, possibly leading to spillover in contagion in the traditional financial market, said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, an JP Morgan Chase & Co. analyst on Thursday.

Citing the outflows of the Tether, Panigirtzoglou said;

This is not all exiting crypto markets as around $5 billion appears to have shifted to USDC and Binance USD.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Selling Pressure Continues As Long-Term Holder SOPR Spikes Up

Tether has a market capitalization of over $74 billion at the time of writing. While Tether’s reported assets backing USDT have exceeded $82 billion. To assure users that Tether is stable as its name sounds, over the last two weeks of market volatility, Tether highlighted that it would “honor all redemptions from verified customers” for USDT.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top Trending Crypto Searches By CoinGecko

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Top Trending Crypto Searches By CoinGecko
google news
  • Luna is coming back with its LUNA 2.0 version.  
  • Bitcoin is placed in sixth trending search coin with a market cap of $576 Billion.

While the crypto market is currently gloomy, and users are terrified and unsure of what to do next. But crypto fans are still clinging on to some confidence in their favourite assets. As a result of this CoinGecko has revealed the top trending crypto search list as of May 20, 2022.

The top trending assets are Wrapped Luna Token (WLUNA), Pocket Network (POKT), Solana (SOL), Oasis Network (ROSE), STEPN (GMT), Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), Stronger (STRNGR), Fantom (FTM), Ethereum (ETH). Clearly it says the users are now searching for these crypto’s or  for new investments or to keep hold their assets for a long time.

CoinGecko has created a list of the most recent and popular cryptocurrency searches. Let’s look at the top Trending searches by CoinGecko.

Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is the most popular search coin, having a market cap of $905 million. The token’s current value is $0.000143 USD, with a trading volume of $1,593,650 USD WLUNA  price was 5.69% up in the previous 24 hours.  Then there’s Poket Network (POKT) with a market volume of $247 million. Furthermore, its current market value is $0.234601 with a trading volume of $1,335,031 and POKT price is up 7.2%. The third trending search coin is Solana (SOL), its overall market volume is $17.4 Billion. Solana is currently trading at $52.71, with a volume of $1,652,707,211. In the previous 24 hours, the price of SOL has increased by 5.8%.

Moreover the fourth, fifth and sixth place holders are Oasis Network (ROSE), STENP (GMT), Bitcoin (BTC). Notably their total market capitalization of these three assets is $236M, $827M and $576B. ROSE today’s price is $0.069717341012 with a trading volume of $66,388,178 and ROSE price is up 5.1%. And for the governance token GMT price is $1.43 with a trading volume of $791,196,248, GMT price is up 10.5% in the 24 hours. 

Bitcoin is placed in sixth place in the trending search but still BTC is the king of the cryptocurrency. BTC Current trading volume is $28,695,209,769. The current price of BTC is $30,422.81 and its price was up 4,3% from the last 24 horses.  

Following the assets, we have Polygon (MATIC) and Stronger (STRNGR) successfully placed in the search list with a decent market cap. MATIC’s overall market cap is $4.47B and STRNGR holds an $8.25M market cap with a price rise upto 7.8%. And STRNGR live price is $21.55 with a hick of 57.7% in the last 24 hours.

As the crypto trending search list exceeds with another set of assets which are in the bottom. FTM today’s price  is $0.351309 with a trading volume of $357,815,184 and the total market cap is $861M. Its price is up 12.0%. Next one last but not least Ethereum holds $244B market volume and ETH currently trading at $2,044.11 with trading volume of $15,803,004,042. ETH price is up 4.9% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

An Unknown Whale Acquired $14.92M Worth TRX From Binance

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

An Unknown Whale Acquired $14.92M Worth TRX From Binance
google news

45 mins ago |