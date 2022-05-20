iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem

iZiSwap that guarantees traders no slippage and cheaper trading fees.

ZUMi Finance, a multi-chain DeFi protocol that provides Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) on multiple chains, has announced the launch of their next-generation Decentralized Exchange (DEX) iZiSwap on the BNB Chain, along with news of a $30 million investment to develop its ecosystem.

It comes along with the launch of iZUMi’s new, U.S. dollar-pegged, 100% collateral-backed bond iUSD, which includes the Discretized-Liquidity-AMM model, which claims to reduce price leakage when exchanging tokens.

The Ecosystem Fund

iZUMi said that it has raised $30 million through the sale of Bond Vouchers and iUSD claims to support iZiSwap’s early liquidity supply. To support the future growth of the iZUMi ecosystem, IV Ventures, Cobo, Mirana, and other institutional investors committed $20 million to the fundraising, including $11 million acquired via Bond Voucher sale on Solv Protocol.

The iZUMi Bond Voucher was in high demand from the society, with $4 million BUSD worth of vouchers selling out in just 17 minutes and another 5,000 BNB – equivalent to $2 million USD – sold out in just under three hours.

iZUMi Finance has launched a new Bond Voucher selling to raise 2,500 WETH and 550,000 BIT to re-energize the BIT/ETH pool’s liquidity providers on Uniswap V3. Previously, on May 8, BitDAO launched a BIT/ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap V3, with iZUMi Finance. These two companies have created a two-month reward period in which liquidity providers will get dual iZi/BIT token awards.

The New Feature in iZiSwap

With the introduction of iZUMi’s new Discretized-Liquidity-AMM, a unique Limit Order feature in iZiSwap will be available to ensure traders have no slippage and lower trading fees. Traders will benefit from increased capital efficiency, zero slippage, and lower trading fees as a result of this, with liquidity assured at any price range they want.

The Discretized-Liquidity-AMM builds on Uniswap V3’s Concentrated Liquidity model, which makes liquidity positions effective in specific price ranges. iZiSwap can now reduce these price ranges into discretized price ticks, pinpointing them to exactly zero, thanks to DLAMM.

(A Capital Efficiency Comparison between iZiSwap & Major V2 DEXs on BNB Chain)

Since its soft launch on May 7, iZiSwap has successfully acquired over $13 million in total value locked (TVL) and produced over $500K in trading volume. On the BNB Chain, iZiSwap has outperformed its major competitors in terms of liquidity depth on several trading pairings of important assets such as BNB, BUSD, and USDT. iZiSwap has also stated that the unique DLAMM model has greatly improved capital efficiency over other DEXs that use the classic xy=k V2 AMM model, giving users another way to trade tokens on the BNB Chain.