JKPSC Admit Card for various posts 2022 — Download Here
JKPSC Admit Card for various posts 2022, Link given here
Admit Card for Written Test of Medical Officer (Allopathic), 2021.
Note:
1 . In case you are not able to download your admit card, you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Jammu, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee.
LINK:
2 .Candidates can mail their query regarding Admit Card on [email protected]
G7 agree pact to better prepare for future pandemics
BERLIN — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies announced plans Friday to strengthen epidemiological early-warning systems to detect infectious diseases with pandemic potential following the emergence of the coronavirus more than two years ago.
Germany’s health minister, who hosted a two-day meeting of his G-7 counterparts in Berlin this week, said an existing World Health Organization office in Berlin would be used to gather and analyze data more quickly.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the G-7 also wants to increase compulsory contributions to WHO by 50% in the long term to ensure the U.N. agency can perform fulfill its global leadership role.
The ministers who met in the Germany capital separately agreed to provide more support for developing new antibiotics that could be used to treat people infected with resistant strains of bacteria, which kill millions of patients each year.
Lauterbach said the G-7 also agreed to better protect the global population from the health impacts of global warming, including by making adaptation to climate change part of medical training.
The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Dandadan Chapter 58: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Dandadan Chapter 58 release date is announced, it is set to release on 24th May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Dandadan Chapter 58.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Dandadan is an action fantasy manga made by Yukinobu Tatsu. It centers around the bizarre adventures of teenage duo Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. There are a lot of mythical references in the manga accompanied by gut-busting comedy.
Fans of the manga have a lot of love for Momo and Ken but are more invested in the series due to the amazing art that the manga features. If you are a fan of the manga and want news about the latest chapter, keep reading!
Dandadan Chapter 58 Release Date
Dandadan Chapter 58 can be available to be read online on May 24th, 2022. The fans of the manga are quite excited about this latest update.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the Dandadan Chapter 58 is announced, it is set to release this week on 24th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Dandadan Chapter 58 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 58 of Dandadan is set for 24th of May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Dandadan Chapter 58 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Dandadan Chapter 57 Recap
After the episode between Momo Ayase and Evil Eye had Jin Enjoji, Ken is frantic to get more grounded. Indeed, even with the powers of Turbo Granny, Ken is as yet feeble. Subsequent to getting turned somewhere around Mr. Shrimp, Ken happens all alone to get more grounded. In any case, Turbo Granny realizes that is not the way in which he can get more grounded.
Along these lines, out of pity, she takes him to an unwanted school working to cause him to understand the restriction of his powers. Yet, they didn’t come alone. Aira Shiratori followed them the whole way to the school. Despite the fact that Ken and Turbo Granny were against Aira following along, how could Aira let her crush, Ken, go without what they were doing?
At the point when Turbo Granny began showing Ken what he was missing through piano notes, Ken understood the distinction between himself and Evil Eye had Jin. In any case, that is not simply it. Since Turbo Granny, Ken, and Aira are by all accounts not the only ones present there. Super Granny presumably knew that as of now. That is the reason she carried Ken there to assist him with getting more grounded by raising him to face genuine hell. Also, that room was loaded up for certain furious spirits that got irritated by Turbo Granny’s unendurable piano notes.
Presently, Ken and Aira must battle these spirits. Indeed, even in their yokai structures, they are battling to battle against these spirits. Presently, regardless of whether Ken will actually want to get more grounded, we’ll find about it in the impending Dandadan Chapter 58.
Dandadan Chapter 58 Expectation
Ken came there to get more grounded, yet it is probably not going to outperform your cutoff points and fears very much like that. He’ll most likely get failed spectacularly first before, at last, having the option to follow through with something.
Dandadan’s author Yukinobu Tatsu is unbelievable, doing these multiple breathtaking double spreads every chapter.
Hands down one of the most enjoyable and creative weekly experiences to indulge within. pic.twitter.com/rIIAROpBEm
— Sufferent (@Sufferent) February 17, 2022
Imagine a scenario in which when Aira’s life will be in question, that is when Ken will beat his shortcomings with the force of companionship. No, that is impractical. In section 56, he could do nothing when Momo was getting stifled that way. Anyway, how might we try and anticipate that he should save anybody all of a sudden? Most likely, somebody should act as the hero Ken and others from winding up dead.
Where to Read Dandadan Chapter 58 Online?
We suggest you read Dandadan Chapter 58 on MangaPlus or Viz Media. This is a legal source and it is recommended that you read manga from legal sources as it helps the creator and the industry.
Before the Latest Chapter of the Dandadan Release, Read More About the Main Cast of the Series
Momo Ayase
Momo Ayase is one of the principal heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
In the wake of befriending Ken Takakura, who she calls “Okarun” (due to declining to call him by a similar name as the entertainer she adores), Momo wishes to assist with reestablishing his body back to typical subsequent to being reviled by a yokai and should beat other paranormal exercises that are involved.
Momo is a little youngster who is striking, gutsy, and extreme. She is additionally to some degree hot-tempered, which is generally at whatever point she feels anxious or when somebody treats her with disregard.
By and by, Momo is fundamentally shown to be amicable and supportive towards individuals who are near her and is a decent individual who can offer grace and sympathy to other people, having acted the hero when he was being harassed and was ready to attempt to get to realize him better to work towards a companionship after what they proceeded with the Serpo.
Ken Takakura
Ken Takakura is one of the primary heroes of the manga series Dandadan.
He is a youthful male understudy with a firm conviction that UFOs and outsiders exist. After gathering Momo Ayase and responding to her call to check whether phantoms were genuine, Okarun became reviled by a yokai known as the Turbo-Granny and tries to get back to business as usual.
Okarun is a firm devotee of the presence of UFOs and outsiders which makes him put on a show of being an unconventional individual, having suffocated into an energetic tirade about the previously mentioned subject in the wake of needing to face Momo.
Prior to discovering that apparitions exist, he was first suspicious of them since he accepted that there were sensible clarifications concerning why individuals would reach the finish of this paranormal movement.
Okarun additionally has a negative perspective on himself and recognizes that he appears to be overall socially abnormal, which makes him battle with making companions. Regardless of this, he goes ahead and what his reasoning and is displayed to communicate the scope of feelings like outrage, shock, dread, and shame.
If you want more information and updates, stay with us on Stanford Arts Review.
Dave Hyde: After being put in a deep, dark hole, how will humbled Heat respond in Boston?
Erik Spoelstra said the following about how his Miami Heat should react to their looking outatched and overcome in their staggering playoff loss.
“Don’t listen to the noise,’ he said. “There’s no excuses, no blame, inside our room. This is what happens when you’re in great competition. They got the better of us. Now we look for answers.”
And so in the aftermath of Boston’s 25-point win in Game 2 of …
Oh, wait. Spoelstra didn’t say that after Thursday’s loss to Boston. He said it nine years ago after San Antonio beat the Heat by 36 points in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
You might remember that year if you’re a Heat fan. That team’s banner hangs from the arena’s rafters, homage to their NBA championship after beating San Antonio in seven games.
What you don’t remember is the gut-feel of gloom after that staggering loss – just as most long playoff runs come with a kind of depressing loss the Heat suffered Thursday night at home against Boston.
This isn’t to say Spoelstra’s dilemma right now is demonstrably the same as those two championship years. There’s no LeBron James or Dwyane Wade coming through the door, no Chris Bosh to use inside.
It’s to say the people and circumstances change but the storylines don’t in the playoffs: Blowout losses aren’t the end of great teams. Are the Heat great? That’s the larger question. Bad nights are part of any long journey, at least if you know how to handle them.
The Heat had three starts with six points or less. That can’t happen again. One of them was Bam Adebayo, whose regular-season averages of 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds have tumbled to 13.6 and 7.5 in the three series of these playoffs. That’s got to change.
Boston also made nine of its first 11 shots from three-point distance on Thursday night and its first 20 free throws. That explains how Boston led by 25 points at half, its biggest halftime lead in a road playoff game in franchise history. That history starts with a shootaround at Plymouth Rock, too.
The question becomes if against a tough and tested Boston team is where the absence of point guard Kyle Lowry can’t be overcome. Gabe Vincent is playing well in his absence. That’s why most of the national talk focused solely on Boston missing Marcus Smart and Al Horford in Game 1.
But Lowry is a veteran and championship guard who can read a night or a matchup and know how to move it in his favor. Vincent is in uncharted waters. There’s typically a price to pay for experience.
Adebayo? That’s more of a mystery, going this deep into a playoffs with such a severe drop-off in production. Yes, he’s a versatile defender, the rare kind that can set a defense. His offense always has been part of his game, too.
“They hit us in the mouth,’ he said of Game 2.
It was that kind of bad night all around South Florida. Bad? You know that scripted scene in a hundred movies where nothing goes right for the good guys, someone says, “At least it can’t get any worse,” and then the car tire goes flat?
It was that kind of Thursday night. The Florida Panthers made a Little League mistake that cost them Game 2 against Tampa Bay with 3.8 seconds left, 2-1.
The Heat were blown out of their own building in a manner that made the fourth quarter look like some summer league game. Oh, and P.J. Tucker left with a reported leg contusion. That’s something to watch.
“This only counts as one game,’ Spoelstra said. “That’s what experience players in the locker room, and staff, understand. We don’t like it. They played extremely well.
“We’ve got two really good teams and we’ve just got to figure some things out.”
He’s been here before. That’s part of the lore of great teams. In the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Heat president Pat Riley showed up at Spoelstra’s hotel suite in Indianapolis with a bottle of wine and asked how he could help after a blowout loss put the Heat down 2-to-1. Riley began breaking down film like the rest of the staff.
“He went to work like we all did,’ Spoelstra said then.
Panic isn’t a plan. The Heat won’t panic. The question becomes how they respond.
“It can’t get much worse,’’ Jimmy Butler said. “They whipped us on our home court.”
We’ll see about that, just as we will who the Heat are in Game 3 and what answers they have.
