JKSSB Releases Selection Lists for Various Posts, Check here
JKSSB Selection list for Various posts Download from below links
Selection List for the posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) UT cadre in Public Works advertised vide Notification No. 05 of 2020 dated 24.12.2020 under Item No. 131.
Selection List for the posts of “Junior Statistical Assistant” (Finance Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir/Jammu advertised vide Notification NO. 04 of 2020 under Item No. 107 & 113 respectively.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk” GMC Baramulla” Health & Medical Education Department Divisional Cadre Kashmir pursuant to notification No. 02 of 2019, item No. 033.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Scale Stenographer” (General Administration Department) State Cadre and advertisement vide Notification No. 01 of 2017 dated 20.07.2017 under item No. 008. advertisement/item No. 008/01 of 2017.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Scale Stenographer” (General Administration Department) State Cadre, advertised vide advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2014 dated 30.12.2014 under item No. 268.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Assistant” (Public Works (R&B) Department) State Cadre, advertisement/item No. 002/01 of 2016 dated 01.06.2016.
Selection list of the candidates for the post of “Junior Assistant” (Technical Education/YSS Department) State Cadre, advertisement/item No. 002/01 of 2016 dated 01.06.2016.
Top 10 Young Bollywood Actresses in 2022 To Follow
Many gorgeous young actresses in Bollywood enter every year to demonstrate their acting abilities, but only a small percentage of them succeed. It’s fair to say that breaking into this multimillion-dollar sector is never easy. Many skilled and attractive actresses have recently broken into the entertainment sector. If you’re a Bollywood fan, you’re probably curious about the hottest actresses in the industry. If so, you’ve come to the right place!
So, here is the list of the top 10 young actresses in Bollywood in 2022!
1. Ananya Pandey
Ananya Panday is the youngest Bollywood actress of the contemporary era in 2022, both in terms of age and beauty. She was born in Mumbai, India, on October 30, 1998. Chunky Pandey, a veteran Bollywood actor, is her father. Ananya Panay’s Bollywood career began with the mega-popular film Student of the Year 2.
Ananya Panday age: 24 years old
Ananya Panday movies: Student of the Year 2, Liger, Gehraiyaan
Click Here: Ananya Panday Instagram
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Bony Kapoor, the famous actress and filmmaker. As a result, she is regarded as one of Bollywood’s top ten most beautiful daughters. She was born in Mumbai in March 1997 and made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018.
She studied acting and drama at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in Los Angeles before moving to Bollywood. Janhvi is a true youth favorite since she is the hot youngest actress in Bollywood who continues to grow in beauty with each film. She is now largely regarded as one of the most gorgeous young Bollywood actors of the present.
Janhvi Kapoor age: 25 years old
Janhvi Kapoor movies: Dhadak, Roohi
Click Here: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
3. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, both actors. She was born in Mumbai on August 12, 1995. She is also one of the youngest Bollywood actor. Her Bollywood debut came with the phenomenally successful love drama Kedarnath. Following this film, she was cast in the Simmba film alongside Ranveer Singh. Without a doubt, she is the latest youth sensation and one of the hottest young Bollywood actors of the year 2022.
Sara Ali Khan age: 27 years old
Sara Ali Khan movies: Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal
Click Here: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
4. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is one of the new and youthful Bollywood young actresses who will debut in 2022. She was born in Mumbai, India, on November 19, 1995. She worked as a young performer on Disney India’s Big Bada Boom before making her Bollywood debut. She has also appeared in the television shows The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.
Her cinematic career began in 2019 with the highly hit Bollywood flick Student of the Year 2. In 2019, she also appeared in the Hindi love film Marjaavaan. Meanwhile, she is a stunning young Bollywood actress who has only recently started her career.
Tara Sutaria age: 27 years old
Tara Sutaria movies: Marjaavan, Tadap
Click Here: Tara Sutaria Instagram
5. Niddhi Agerwal
Niddhi Agerwal is ranked fifth on the list of the most beautiful young Bollywood actresses. She was born in Hyderabad in August 1993 and attended Vidyashilp Academy for her education. Nidhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with the film Munna Michael, followed by roles in Telugu films such as Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu. She was also a finalist in the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 competition. She is now working on the Hindi film Ikka and the Telugu film I-Smart Shankar. Niddhi Agerwal is a 25-year-old young actress who is never far behind when it comes to Bollywood’s sexiest and most gorgeous young actresses.
Niddhi Agerwal age: 29 years old
Niddhi Agerwal movies: Munna Michael, Eeswaran, Bhoomi
Click Here: Niddhi Agerwal Instagram
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
6. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is without a doubt one of Bollywood’s hottest young actresses and one of the most versatile young actresses today. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan welcomed her into the world in March 1993. Alia began her career in Hollywood at an early age, making her debut as a child actress in the 1999 film Sangharsh. In 2012, she received her first leading role in Bollywood in the film Student of the Year. She has now risen to become one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses.
Alia Bhatt age: 29 years old
Alia Bhatt movies: Student of the Year, Raazi, Udta Punjab
Click Here: Alia Bhatt Instagram
7. Athiya Shetty
In the list of Bollywood’s most gorgeous young actresses, Athiya Shetty deserves to be ranked seventh. She was born in Mumbai on November 5, 1992, to prominent actor Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty. She attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools before transferring to the American School of Bombay.
Athiya Shetty age: 30 years old
Athiya Shetty movies: Hero, Mubarakan
Click Here: Athiya Shetty Instagram
8. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood’s most promising and gorgeous young actresses nowadays. Jagdeep Advani gave birth to her in July 1992.
Kiara began her Bollywood career in 2014 with the comedy-drama film Fugly, and since then, she has worked on a number of popular films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, and Lust Stories. Kabir Singh, Good News, and Kalank are some of her films that you can watch.
Kiara Advani age: 30 years old
Kiara Advani’s movies: MS Dhoni, Lust Stories
Click Here: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
9. Rhea Chakraborty
In 2022, Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most promising and gorgeous Bollywood actors. She was born in Bangalore, India, in July 1992 to a Bengali family. She began her education at the Army Public School in Ambala.
She worked as a VJ on MTV India before entering Bollywood. With the popular film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, directed by Ashima Chibber, she made her Bollywood debut.
Rhea Chakraborty age: 30 years old
Rhea Chakraborty movies: Jalebi, Chehre, Super Machi
Click Here: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
10. Disha Patani
Disha Patani is another of Bollywood’s newest and most popular actresses. She was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in June 1992. Mr. Jagdeesh Singh Patani (DSP in the UP police department) and her mother, Khushboo Patani, are her parents.
Her first film was Loafer, which she made in Telugu before moving to Bollywood. Dhoni: The Untold Story was her Bollywood debut. She also appeared in films such as Welcome to New York, Baaghi 2, and others.
Disha Patani age: 30 years old
Disha Patani movies: Baaghi 2, Welcome to New York
Click Here: Disha Patani Instagram
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
So, on the list of Top 10 young Bollywood actresses in 2022 we have
- Ananya Panday
2. Jahnvi Kapoor
3. Sara Ali Khan
4. Tara Sutaria
5. Niddhi Agerwal
6. Alia Bhatt
7. Athiya Shetty
8. Kiara Advani
9. Rhea Chakraborty
10. Disha Patani
South Florida’s playoff watch-party showdown: Miami Heat vs. Florida Panthers
Rats! What’s a Miami Heat-loving Florida Panthers fan — and vice versa — to do this week?
As the NBA’s Heat and the NHL’s Panthers were set to begin the next round in their respective playoffs, the NHL on Monday revealed a Panthers schedule nearly identical to the one previously announced for the Heat.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Raymond Gil, a Heat fan from Deerfield Beach, who usually watches games at his local Duffy’s Sports Grill. “Now I have to share TVs with Panthers’ fans? It’s cool, but the flow and the vibe, totally different.”
Gil may find his seat already taken, as the Panthers start earlier.
The Panthers schedule in the best-of-seven playoffs includes games at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, then 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday in Tampa Bay. Should they be required, there would be games May 25, 27 and 29 at times TBD.
The Heat play at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami, then 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday in Boston. If that series extends beyond four games, they also would be held May 25, 27 and 29 at times TBD.
After weeks of anticipation over these playoffs, the realization that a fan of both teams may not be able to watch them live and uninterrupted for many games is a buzzkill.
Mauricio Cardenal, a Panthers season ticket holder since the team’s magical 1995-96 Stanley Cup run made tossing rubber rats on the ice a thing, has held season tickets to the Miami Heat just as long. Cardenal said he would have tried to attend games for both teams.
“It just sucks. The last couple of weeks of the [Heat and Panthers] playoffs, it’s been every other night, and it’s given the fan base down here a great opportunity. They could shift from one sport to the other, from one team to the other, and stay excited,” said Cardenal, 49, of Coral Gables. “Now it’s, ‘Alright, I have to decide, one or the other.’”
Adding to the frustration, this is the first time the Heat and Panthers have advanced this far in the playoffs at the same time, each also is a top seed and each is facing a bitter rival — Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chrissy Parente, Florida Panthers corporate communications manager, said the schedule is a product of a “complex puzzle” of broadcast rights and building commitments among the eight teams left in the NHL playoffs.
“Obviously for Florida fans, this is unfortunate,” Parente said. “The Panthers management and NHL have been in touch regarding scheduling.”
Cardenal isn’t sure what his plan is yet for home games at the Heat’s FTX Arena and the Panthers’ FLA Live Arena, saying he may alternate between the two teams. Watching road games at home, he plans to follow the Panthers game until the end, then switch to the Heat.
“The Comeback Cats, they’re fun to watch, they’re never out of it,” he said, then admitted, “I’m more nervous about the Panthers than I am the Heat.”
The schedule has created a unique situation for South Florida bars and restaurants trying to set up watch parties that cater to each fan base.
“This is why we were built,” said Joe Webb, president of Duffy’s Sports Grill. Each of the restaurant group’s 33 locations from Kendall to Jupiter has hundreds of seats and dozens of big-screen TVs covering the walls. “We’re so excited about this. We go as Florida sports go.”
Webb said individual restaurants will arrange TV viewing according to the audience.
“We might have all hockey fans in one section and all Heat fans in another section, or we might have a mix. Remember, some people come to watch Chive TV,” he said, laughing.
The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park is an official Florida Panthers bar. It has a taproom at FLA Live Arena and hosts road-game watch parties that have been standing-room-only popular as the team has navigated the season into the playoffs.
The brewery and Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale are hosting a free, family friendly Panthers watch party at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale for the team’s game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said marketing director John Linn.
But the brewery also has a business partnership with the Miami Heat, Linn said.
“Isn’t it crazy? Somebody needs to move one of these series,” he said, laughing.
A typical Panthers watch party at the Funky Buddha includes four large projector screens, sound on, in addition to the smaller TVs over the bar. Linn said “some” will be tuned to the Heat game while the Panthers are on.
A signature of the watch parties are free servings of the brewery’s Panthers-themed Gloves Off IPA after a win to anyone in Panthers’ gear. Linn would not commit to another free beer for someone wearing a Jimmy Butler shirt under an Aaron Ekblad jersey if both teams win.
“I can’t endorse a double dip, but it would be a great day in the taproom,” he said.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
WASHINGTON — Nina Jankowicz, like so many millennials, was excited to share a social media post announcing her new job on Twitter late last month when she was named executive director for a new disinformation board established by the Department of Homeland Security.
But instead of well-wishes, Jankowicz’s tweet set off a torrent of sexist profanities across social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats that continue to follow her even after she resigned from that new job on Wednesday morning following the disastrous rollout of the program.
It’s a familiar scenario.
A crush of online harassment, stalking and abuse has driven dozens of women around the globe from powerful positions. The speed and unchecked virulence of the attacks show another way that social media can serve as an accelerant to sowing discord.
“This type of silencing and terrorizing are global, sadly, and unsurprising,” said Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia who studies online privacy and hate crimes. “It is a playbook. And it’s downright scary.”
In 2018, after winning an election that made her the first female, Black legislator in Vermont, Kiah Morris said she was quitting the job because of racist threats, including from one Twitter user who threatened to stalk her at rallies.
Former Ohio health director Amy Acton, one of several female health officials across the U.S. who was subjected to threats online after recommending COVID-19 masking and stay-at-home orders, resigned weeks after protesters showed up at her house armed with sexist, antisemitic signs.
Heidi Allen, a member of British Parliament, stepped down in 2019, saying she was “exhausted” by “vile” online hatred she received, which included one man who posted aerial images of her home with specific threats. He was eventually jailed for his posts.
A United Nations report released earlier this year that looked at Finland confirmed what many of those women already suspected: Female politicians, regardless of political affiliation, are subjected to 10 times more abusive messages on Twitter, including hate speech that sometimes suggested the women kill themselves. The online abuse, the U.N. concluded in its report, prevents democracies from being equally representative.
For her part, Jankowicz said Wednesday she won’t be “silenced” by the online harassment and it was not the final provocation that led to her resignation.
But it had a similar effect.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas decided Tuesday to pause the work of the Disinformation Governance Board after such a negative reception and growing concerns that it was becoming a distraction for the department’s other work on disinformation, according to two department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The board’s pause led Jankowicz to quit Wednesday morning.
To be sure, the board’s bungled launch and the agency’s ensuing struggle to directly answer questions about its purpose, funding or work made the new initiative contentious from the start. Critics and Republican lawmakers raised questions about how the board might infringe on Americans’ free speech and privacy rights. Others expressed concerns around Jankowicz’s statements during the 2020 election warning of possible Russian involvement around the provenance of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son.
Conservative pundits, Twitter users and TV show hosts delivered a relentless campaign full of sexist attacks and misleading statements against Jankowicz. A Fox News personality questioned whether Jankowicz should have agreed to lead the board while pregnant. One far-right extremist called her “mentally ill” and a “nasty … Jew,” on his podcast; Jankowicz is not Jewish. Last week several conservative news sites circulated a misleading claim that Jankowicz was seeking powers to edit Twitter users’ posts directly.
“I was trying to do important work to protect Americans from a real threat,” Jankowicz said. But, instead, she was spending time reporting a steady wave of threats about herself.
“It was horrible. It was constant (direct messages), emails, threats on Twitter, threats on other places that I wasn’t looking at. That’s obviously really scary and really unpleasant.”
