Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies
By BEN FINLEY
To hear actor Ellen Barkin tell it, Johnny Depp was a controlling, jealous and angry man even back in the 1990s, when the two dated.
“Where are you going?” Barkin said Depp would ask her. “Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”
Barkin added: “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”
Barkin recalled her relationship with Depp during a previously taped deposition that was played in a Virginia courtroom Thursday by lawyers for Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Heard’s attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against her. Depp says a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Depp has testified he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by her. But Heard’s attorneys say those denials lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out.
During Barkin’s deposition, she testified that Depp was “always drinking or smoking a joint” or doing other illegal drugs. She said she dated Depp for about three to five months and characterized the relationship as more sexual than romantic.
Barkin co-starred with Depp in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” During filming, Barkin said Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction while he was fighting with some friends in a hotel room. However, she said she didn’t know why he threw the bottle.
Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s career free-fall was the result of his own bad behavior — not Heard’s op-ed. They played witness testimony that charted the actor’s rise and fall from “the biggest movie star in the world” to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.
Tracey Jacobs, who served as the actor’s agent for about 30 years, said Depp was “showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie” during their final years working together.
“I was very honest with him and said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing this – this is hurting you,’” Jacobs said. “And it did.”
Jacobs said Depp was an extraordinary talent but his behavior in the years before he fired her in 2016 became increasingly unprofessional, while his drug and alcohol use increased, Jacobs said.
“And it also got around town,” Jacobs said. “I mean, people talk, it’s a small community. And it made people reluctant to use him.”
Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, testified in a previously recorded deposition that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films had “catapulted him into an entirely different level of success.”
“It meant more employees,” Mandel said. “It meant buying additional property. … It meant a bigger life and a more expensive one.”
Things began to change around 2010, and it “became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs,” Mandel said. “And that translated into more erratic behavior, more stressful behavior, more times when it was difficult to engage in the kinds of conversations I needed to do my job.”
At one point, Depp was spending around $100,000 a month for a doctor and staff to help him get sober, Mandel said. At another, he was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff, he said. And he said there also were times when Depp spent thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs.
“The spending levels had grown very, very, very large and required that level of incredibly high income to be maintained,” Mandel said. “And when it dropped off, the disconnect became untenable.”
Mandel said he became extremely worried about Depp’s finances in 2015, but that Depp met those concerns with anger. He said the actor fired him in 2016.
Bruce Witkin, a musician who was friends with Depp for nearly 40 years, testified in a previously recorded deposition that Depp could become jealous in his romantic relationships.
That jealousy was demonstrated with Heard when she would be off filming a movie “or doing something that he couldn’t be around to see what was going in,” Witkin said. “I think he would work himself up.”
Witkin said he once saw bruises on Heard’s arm when he and Depp were working on a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. And he saw Depp with a “fat lip” one time. But Witkin said he never saw Depp or Heard physically abuse each other.
Witkin said he tried to help Depp with his substance abuse and had set him up with a therapist.
“He’d say, ‘I’ll be all right. I’ll be all right,’” Witkin said, recalling a conversation. “Well, you’re not all right.”
Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, was always concerned with his well-being, both in terms of his substance abuse and generally, Witkin said.
“Everybody, I think, deep down inside was, but … the people on the payroll won’t really say much. They’ll try but they don’t want to lose their job,” Witkin said. “I’m not saying they all fall into the category. But it’s a strange thing around people like him. Everybody wants something.”
Witkin said his friendship with Depp began to dissolve toward the end of 2017, when the actor started to pull away.
“He wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouthed him,” Witkin said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he wouldn’t explain it. And I pretty much haven’t seen him since 2018.”
Six takeaways from first six weeks of Twins’ season
The Twins are six weeks into their season — nearly at the quarter mark — and have been the class of the American League Central thus far.
Their pitching staff has taken a step forward from where it was a season ago, their new additions have fit in well, and in the wake of injuries, a wave of young talent has been promoted and stepped right in as the Twins (22-16) blend their present and future.
Here are six takeaways from the first six weeks of the season.
The Byron Buxton balance
Byron Buxton has been nothing short of spectacular when he’s been on the field. He has posted a 185 OPS+ (100 is league average), is near the league lead in home runs with 11 and has been his usual self in center field.
The center fielder has provided many of the most exciting moments of the season thus far, including one game in April in which he hit a game-tying, two-run, opposite-field home run in the seventh inning, then followed that up with a walk-off blast in the ninth off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks.
Simply put, he has been electrifying when he’s played.
Buxton has not been placed on the injured list yet this season, though a couple of smaller injuries have forced him to miss time. As the Twins manage a right knee issue — Buxton aggravated it in Boston in April — they’re building in off days for their star.
He has played in 25 of the team’s 38 games (66 percent), and the Twins are carefully monitoring his workload in an attempt to balance keeping him on the field while letting his knee heal.
Twins not immune to injury bug
Try as they might to avoid it by building in off days for position players, utilizing a six-man pitching rotation and keeping outings short for their starters to begin the season, the Twins have been hit hard by injuries this season.
After a shortened spring training, the expectation was that we would see a rash of soft-tissue injuries this season. The Twins have not been immune to soft tissue injuries and other types of ailments — Carlos Correa was hit by a pitch on the finger forcing him to the injured list, Miguel Sanó injured his knee in a celebration, and Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy landed on the COVID-19 list.
On Wednesday, starting pitcher Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, ending his season. Sanó is out for an extended period of time after requiring meniscus surgery. Reliever Jorge Alcala is also among those on the 60-day injured list.
Alex Kirilloff’s right wrist, which was surgically repaired last year, has been problematic yet again. First it led to a stint on the IL and required a cortisone shot. Then, shortly after he returned, the Twins demoted him to Triple-A in hopes he can manage to still be effective at the plate while managing the issue.
The Twins got three players back healthy in the Oakland series alone, and Trevor Larnach and Bailey Ober are expected to return this weekend.
Young guys have stepped up
The rash of injuries has led to plenty of opportunity for the Twins’ young players to step in, and by and large, they’ve been impressive.
Let’s start with Royce Lewis, who was pressed into action recently when Correa landed on the injured list. The Twins’ top prospect arrived well ahead of schedule and certainly looked the part of their shortstop of the future.
Lewis hit .308 with a .889 OPS and showed some pop with a pair of home runs in his 11 games before he was optioned back to Triple-A — to a great outcry from the fanbase — where he primarily will play shortstop but also will move around the field a bit.
Larnach, who was called up when Kirilloff went on the injured list, was hitting .313 with a 144 OPS+ before suffering a groin strain of his own while throwing out a runner at the plate. Larnach will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Wichita ahead of his return.
Pitcher Jhoan Duran (more on him later) has struck out 27 batters in his 17 2/3 innings, flashing his electric stuff as he quickly has become one of the Twins’ most-relied-upon relievers, and starter Joe Ryan has made it easy to forget he is just 12 games into his major-league career. The rookie has been impressive from the start, and has posted a 2.39 ERA this season.
Pitcher Josh Winder has shown flashes of what he can be, and outfielder Gilberto Celestino looks like an entirely different player than he did last year when he was rushed up to the majors.
Never too much starting pitching
The Twins began the season with six starters in the rotation plus another, Winder, in the bullpen, and people were questioning how each of them would get their work in.
And as we’ve seen year after year, there is never such a thing as too many starting pitchers.
Four of them — Sonny Gray (hamstring), Paddack (elbow), Bundy (COVID-19) and Ober (groin) — already have landed on the injured list as the Twins have fluctuated between a five- and six-man rotation. Only Chris Archer and Ryan (and Winder) have avoided the IL thus far.
Winder has rotated between the rotation and the bullpen, and Devin Smeltzer made a start last week and will start again on Friday, as the Twins tap into their depth. Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic awaits in Triple-A, though he is not quite ready yet.
But by and large, injuries aside, a rotation that entered the year with question marks has performed admirably thus far this season, a big reason why the Twins are where they are.
Bullpen has been a strength
There were plenty of questions about the Twins’ bullpen heading into this season. And then they went and traded their closer the day before Opening Day.
But the bullpen has been a strength during the early part of 2022, posting a 3.30 earned-run average in 161.0 innings, making it one of the most heavily-used ‘pens in the majors.
With Taylor Rogers gone, the Twins have been turning to Emilio Pagán and Duran in save situations lately. Though Pagan has allowed far too many walks — 10 in 11 2/3 innings — he has gotten the job done, converting five saves. Duran now dominates the Twins’ record books for the hardest pitches ever throw in the pitch-tracking era, and the rookie has adapted well to his new role.
Joe Smith has been everything the Twins could have asked for and more when they signed him to a one-year deal this March. The veteran hasn’t allowed an earned run in 15 games this season.
After some trouble early on, Tyler Duffey has allowed just one run in his past 10 games, and locked down his first save of the season in Oakland. Before his injury, Danny Coulombe had been quite good, and Griffin Jax has transitioned well into a relief role after spending the entirety of his career as a starter.
Division looks winnable
Nobody thought the American League Central was going be the best division in baseball.
Far from it.
But the division did look, on paper at least, as if it would be more competitive this year than it was last year when the White Sox wound up running away with it and the other four teams finished under .500.
So far, it hasn’t been, and it certainly looks as if it could be winnable for the Twins.
At 22-16, the Twins are the only team in the division currently over .500. They hold a 3.5-game lead in the division over the White Sox (18-19), who have underperformed expectations early on, including getting swept by the Twins in April.
In a change from their norm, the Guardians (16-19) have hit well but haven’t matched that with pitching, usually their strength, and the Royals (14-22) have sunk down near the bottom of the American League.
The Tigers (13-25), who many expected to take a step forward after finishing third in the division last year and then signing signing infielder Javier Báez and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez this offseason, have instead been one of the worst teams in baseball, leaving the door wide open for the Twins.
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.2% in April, a record low
Minnesota’s unemployment rate reached 2.2% in April, the lowest level since the state first started tracking the statistic nearly 50 years ago.
April’s unemployment rate was down from 2.5% in March, marking the seventh month the figure has decreased, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday. The national unemployment rate for April was 3.6%.
State officials attributed the unemployment rate drop entirely to people moving from unemployment to employment. As Minnesota’s unemployment continued to decline, its workforce participation rate increased from 68.1% to 68.3%, state employment department officials said. Meanwhile, the national workforce participation rate declined 0.2% to 62.2%.
Minnesota has not regained all the jobs it lost at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February-April of 2020 the state lost more than 417,000 jobs and as of April 2022 added 329,500 jobs — 79% of that loss.
Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs from March to April. Growth sectors in April included 1,800 manufacturing jobs, 4,700 jobs in financial activities, 3,900 in professional and business services, 2,700 in leisure and hospitality and 1,300 in government. The construction industry lost 1,000 jobs and trade transportation and utilities lost 1,700. Mining and logging lost 200.
“Our economy remains strong, job growth continues, and more people continue to return to work,” employment department Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “However, racial disparities in employment remain.”
Unemployment dropped among white, Black and Hispanic Minnesotans in April, but at 6.7% Black unemployment remains significantly higher than the state as a whole.
Groves said his agency is committed to helping all Minnesotans connect with employers in need of workers.
Orioles beat Yankees, 9-6, on Anthony Santander’s 3-run walk-off homer to left field, ending six-game losing streak
For all the talk of the wall, of how difficult it was to hit a ball over it, Anthony Santander proved in the biggest moment Thursday afternoon that it could be done.
With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Santander turned on an inside cutter, powering a three-run home run over that left field wall for his first career walk-off, sealing the Orioles’ 9-6 victory that ended a six-game losing streak and avoided four-game sweep against the New York Yankees.
Earlier in the inning, a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson allowed Austin Hays to reach first base, and a one-out single from Trey Mancini on the 10th pitch of his at-bat brought Santander to the plate. Santander had already doubled twice and walked once Thursday, and he didn’t need to see more than that first-pitch cutter under the hands. When he reached home plate, the Gatorade bath waited for him among a throng of players.
And then Santander raised his fingers to the sky — he had broken a six-game losing skid that began against the Detroit Tigers last Friday.
Santander’s blast capped a breakout offensive for Baltimore (15-24), which hadn’t scored six or more runs since May 9. And it covered for a blown save from right-hander Jorge Lopez, one of the few cracks from the bullpen this year.
The three runs in the ninth matched the sixth-inning outburst, which also began with Santander. He opened the sixth with a walk and shortstop Jorge Mateo followed, reaching via a catcher’s interference call. Tyler Nevin’s single scored one and Cedric Mullins’ sacrifice fly scored another. Nevin tagged up on Mullins’ deep fly, moving from first to second, a savvy play that proved valuable.
That bit of base running set up Rougned Odor’s RBI single, bringing in the Orioles’ sixth run.
The three-run sixth built on a two-run homer from Robinson Chirinos over the left field wall, his first of the season and first from an Orioles catcher. And in the third, Mateo’s single drove in Santander, who had reached on a second straight double.
Those efforts backed up a shaky start from left-hander Bruce Zimmerman, who allowed a season-high five runs in five innings, raising his ERA to 3.48.
Bullpen backs up Zimmermann
If the first ball off Giancarlo Stanton’s bat wouldn’t leave the yard — a 114-mph rocket that turned into a two-run single — the second never had a doubt. Amid a series in which the Yankees have complained about the new dimensions of Camden Yards, calling it a “create-a-park,” Stanton became the first visiting player at Camden Yards to scale the mountain.
He clubbed a solo homer in the fourth inning off Zimmermann to level the game at three, finding an ounce of redemption for his earlier blast that cascaded off the wall.
For as rocky as Zimmermann’s first inning was, allowing a walk and a double before Stanton’s long run-scoring single, the left-hander rebounded in the second. His five-pitch frame allowed him to push deeper in the outing, completing five innings while giving up seven hits and five runs. It wasn’t as efficient an outing as Zimmermann has produced lately, conceding hits to the first two batters he faced in the sixth before manager Brandon Hyde replaced him with right-hander Bryan Baker.
Those two inherited runners scored in the sixth, and then Lopez allowed one more in the ninth to force Santader’s heroics.
Mountcastle nearing return
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle swung for the first time Wednesday since he landed on the injured list with a forearm strain last weekend, and he took batting practice again Thursday. Both times, Mountcastle said, he felt good, avoiding the shooting pain that stemmed from his thumb and ran up his arm he experienced during the road trip.
Mountcastle still expects to return to the lineup this weekend, when his 10-day injured list designation expires. If he does, he’ll be a welcome addition to an Orioles lineup that was mired in a six-game losing streak before Thursday’s breakout win against the Yankees.
Before his injury, Mountcastle was hitting .268 with a .701 OPS — the third-highest batting average for Baltimore entering Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
