Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley?

Do you know that Elizabeth Anne Caplan, a.k.a. our very own Lizzy Caplan, has recently given birth to her son in 2021. Our actress has been really happy ever since she met her husband Tom Riley on the sets of Now You See Me 2. Our girl has had quite the journey from her first acting role in the cult television series Freaks and Geeks to the voice role in the animated series Inside Job.

However, similar to an acting career, Lizzy had to go through quite a roller-coaster ride before finding her soulmate. Hence, we will talk about the people Lizzy Caplan dated before finding and getting married to Tom Riley.

Matthew Perry

Matthew and Lizzy first met on a studio lot in Hollywood. Since then they have were in a relationship from 2006 to 2012. Everyone was hyped when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor and the Mean Girls actress started dating, but it didn’t last. Destiny had something else for them, and they separated their paths, becoming successful in their respective careers.

Matthew Langford Perry is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, producer, and playwright. He appeared as Chandler Bing on the N.B.C. sitcom Friends. Also appeared in several films like Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Now, he has expanded to video games and voice acting.

Perry used to date Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts before dating Lizzy Caplan. After the relationship was no more, Perry became engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020 but called off the engagement in June 2021.

James Marsden

For a while, Lizzy Caplan was rumored to be dating James Marsden 2014. The audience was quite excited she started dating the Bachelorette start, but we don’t know if the rumors were true. Nonetheless, maybe some things happen for the best, and Caplan and Marsden are both happy in their way.

James Paul Marsden is an American actor and singer. Marsden gained popularity by portraying Scott Summers / Cyclops in the X-Men film series. He also appeared in Superman Returns, The Notebook, and 10th & Wolf. He also appeared in the film Sonic the Hedgehog.

James Marsden was married to Lisa Linde in July 2000. The couple has two children: a son and a daughter. However, they divorced in 2011, with Linde stating that they had irreconcilable differences. Marsden also has a son with his former girlfriend, Rose Costa.

Lizzy Caplan’s personal life is not known, but we are happy that she found her soulmate in the British actor Tom Riley. Caplan and Riley became engaged in May 2016 in New York and made their debut as a couple at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016. The two married in 2017 and gave birth to their son in 2021.

All in all, we congratulate Lizzy on the birth of her child, and the audience wishes Lizzy and Caplan the best of luck with their newfound parenthood.

