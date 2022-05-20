News
Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley?
Do you know that Elizabeth Anne Caplan, a.k.a. our very own Lizzy Caplan, has recently given birth to her son in 2021. Our actress has been really happy ever since she met her husband Tom Riley on the sets of Now You See Me 2. Our girl has had quite the journey from her first acting role in the cult television series Freaks and Geeks to the voice role in the animated series Inside Job.
However, similar to an acting career, Lizzy had to go through quite a roller-coaster ride before finding her soulmate. Hence, we will talk about the people Lizzy Caplan dated before finding and getting married to Tom Riley.
Matthew Perry
Matthew and Lizzy first met on a studio lot in Hollywood. Since then they have were in a relationship from 2006 to 2012. Everyone was hyped when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor and the Mean Girls actress started dating, but it didn’t last. Destiny had something else for them, and they separated their paths, becoming successful in their respective careers.
Matthew Langford Perry is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, producer, and playwright. He appeared as Chandler Bing on the N.B.C. sitcom Friends. Also appeared in several films like Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Now, he has expanded to video games and voice acting.
Perry used to date Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts before dating Lizzy Caplan. After the relationship was no more, Perry became engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020 but called off the engagement in June 2021.
James Marsden
For a while, Lizzy Caplan was rumored to be dating James Marsden 2014. The audience was quite excited she started dating the Bachelorette start, but we don’t know if the rumors were true. Nonetheless, maybe some things happen for the best, and Caplan and Marsden are both happy in their way.
James Paul Marsden is an American actor and singer. Marsden gained popularity by portraying Scott Summers / Cyclops in the X-Men film series. He also appeared in Superman Returns, The Notebook, and 10th & Wolf. He also appeared in the film Sonic the Hedgehog.
James Marsden was married to Lisa Linde in July 2000. The couple has two children: a son and a daughter. However, they divorced in 2011, with Linde stating that they had irreconcilable differences. Marsden also has a son with his former girlfriend, Rose Costa.
Lizzy Caplan’s personal life is not known, but we are happy that she found her soulmate in the British actor Tom Riley. Caplan and Riley became engaged in May 2016 in New York and made their debut as a couple at the Prague Opera Ball in February 2016. The two married in 2017 and gave birth to their son in 2021.
All in all, we congratulate Lizzy on the birth of her child, and the audience wishes Lizzy and Caplan the best of luck with their newfound parenthood.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor. They can get to hear some good news related to this soon. Because the government has approved increasing the minimum basic salary. Now the minimum basic salary of the employees will be 26 thousand rupees.
New Delhi : It is coming in many media reports that the government may soon give approval to increase the fitment factor. Government employees unions have been demanding for a long time to raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.
Government will increase the fitment factor
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will increase. At present, the employees are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is increased to 3.68 percent, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. At present, the minimum basic pay is Rs 18,000, which has to be increased to Rs 26000.
Salary will increase so much
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier this was the basic salary
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
A five-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot house in Glenview that former Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg owned from 1985 until 1993 sold for $831,000.
Sandberg and his then-wife, Cindy, bought the property on Iroquois Drive from homebuilder Allstate Development in late 1985 for $144,000. It’s not known whether that amount included all the home’s construction costs or not, but the Sandbergs wound up selling the house in 1993 for $450,000, several months after they paid $950,000 for two units on the 64th floor of Lake Point Tower on Chicago’s Near North Side. Locally, Sandberg now owns a home in Lake Bluff.
The family that bought the Glenview house from the Sandbergs in 1993 sold it in September. Located in the Indian Ridge area of Glenview, the two-story house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a recently remodeled bathroom, an inlaid hardwood floor in the foyer, dining room and family room, and an office with French doors on two sides and a wall of cherry built-in shelves and cabinets.
Other features include a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a Juliet balcony and a kitchen with granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, 42-inch cherry cabinets, soft-close drawers, a center island with seating and a breakfast area with a bay window. Outside on the 0.27-acre property are two brick patios, a brick paver driveway and an in-ground sprinkler system.
The sellers first listed the house in July for $850,000, and they went under contract to sell it just five days later.
The house had a $12,810 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Sue Tharp of RE/MAX was the listing agent.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell was ordered to pay legal fees and costs incurred by a voting technology firm he accused in a “frivolous” lawsuit of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
A federal judge in Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on Lindell and his former lawyers as part of a decision throwing out the CEO’s defamation lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and Smartmatic Corp., which were falsely placed at the center of a vast conspiracy theory after the election.
Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, filed his suit after the companies sued him for defamation over his election-fraud claims. Nichols said the CEO failed to properly allege a conspiracy by the two companies or back up his claim that they defamed him. The judge also partially granted Smartmatic’s motion for sanctions and fees. The amount will be decided later.
“The Court agrees with Smartmatic that Lindell has asserted at least some groundless claims,” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said in his ruling. More than one claim “falls on the frivolous side of the line.”
Lindell said in a phone call that he’ll decide later whether to appeal because he is busy challenging the continued use of Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines across the U.S.
“Whatever the judge thinks, that’s his opinion,” Lindell said. “I’ve got lawyers doing more important things like removing these machines from every state.”
Neither election company immediately responded to messages seeking comment. Their suits against Lindell remain pending.
The CEO claimed in his suit that Dominion and Smartmatic “weaponized” the courts in an act of “lawfare” to silence him. Lindell has said all the evidence of the conspiracy he alleges is on his website and that the Supreme Court will eventually expose it and rule in his favor.
