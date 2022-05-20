Blockchain
Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
The effects of the long liquidations that rocked bitcoin after the digital asset had fallen to $25,000 continue to be felt even now. Bitcoin which has since managed to recover above $30,000 once more remains a prime liquidation target in the market. Even now, a week after the crash that had seen it record its largest liquidation event in six, long traders are still being rekt in the markets.
Bitcoin Liquidations Touch $61 Million
Bitcoin long liquidations may have slowed down but they are far from over. In the last 24 hours, the market has seen more than 61 traders liquidated which has come out to more than $257 million liquidations in the last 24 hours. Naturally, bitcoin liquidations make up a large portion of this and long traders have been the worse hit in the market.
Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum As Market Struggles To Recover
Bitcoin liquidations touched above $61 million on Friday after a particularly brutal day of trading on Thursday. The majority of these had taken place in the mid-afternoon to early evening of Thursday that saw traders liquidate more than $30 million. This had been a result of bitcoin falling below the $30,000 level, a level which it will ultimately retake in the early hours of Friday.
Indicators had turned bullish for the digital asset after this recovery. Even though long traders had seen the most losses for the 24-hour period, it was beginning to turn in their favor as short traders started taking more of the heat with time.
BTC recovers above $30,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Crypto Market Still Red
Liquidations across other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum had also been significant in this same 24-hour period, although not to the same extent as bitcoin. In total, there have been $29 million in Ethereum liquidations over the last 24 hours and $7.16 million on the 12-hour chart.
Related Reading | More Stress For El Salvador As Bitcoin Dips To $29,000
The broader crypto market liquidations touched as high as $258 million as of the time of this writing. Data from Coinglass shows that 73.55% of this figure has been made up of long liquidations. 40.28% of these liquidations have come from crypto exchange Binance, where long liquidations were of a similar percentage. On Okex, 81.54% has been from long liquidations and has made up the majority across various exchanges as well.
Other digital assets that have seen large liquidations including GMT, SOL, and APE, are all being driven by the recent downtrend. Bitcoin has recovered above $30,000, ETH is back above $2,000, and this is facilitating a change. The most recent liquidations on the 4-hour chart have been made up of shorts as sentiment begins to turn positive among investors.
Featured image from The Indian Express, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bitcoin Mass Adoption Is on the Way Says Lark Davis
The adoption of cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin, is much like the adoption of any other technology. As the growth rate is gradually rising each day in all parts of the world. In that case, Bitcoin fans and investors rate are also spiking despite its market fall in recent days. Adding to it, when Bitcoin was introduced a decade ago, it was expected to be a revolution in the entire financial ecosystem.
One of the popular YouTuber, online content creator, crypto investor – Lark Davis tweets an supporting post on his Twitter page today. As a Bitcoin supporter he shares, “We are still some years away from Bitcoin (BTC) mass adoption. But make no mistake, it is coming on its way.”
Moreover, as a crucial state for the users at present due to market crash, Davis tweet will keep the BTC investors to remain calm. Besides, with his notable years of experience as an investor, we can expect a mass adoption for Bitcoin in near future.
We are still some years away from #bitcoin mass adoption.
But make no mistake, it is coming.
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 20, 2022
BTC Mass adoption on the Way!
According to CoinMarketCap, the current market value of Bitcoin is $30,141.05 with a decent rise of 1.50% in the last 24 hours. After a huge thunderstorm in the price fall, BTC is gradually heading up to give a strong comeback for its fans and investors.
In addition, Davis is an expert and educates people about investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. He uses his expertise and years of experience to share tips and advice on his YouTube channel. Being a crypto and Bitcoin personality, Davis’s tweet will make the users feel calm and supportive in this hectic period.
More so, as a matter of fact, the crypto market and the price of cryptocurrencies always fluctuates and is highly volatile. At the same time, users can also expect a bullish trend in an unexpecting time. In this scenario, BTC is now slowly trading in the green margins with some point of hike in the last one day.
Therefore, as Davis says, there are some more years for mass adoption of Bitcoin. But without any doubt, it is coming on its way. Thus, the thriving growth of Bitcoins will serve a vibrant ecosystem for the entire space.
Blockchain
iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
- iZiSwap that guarantees traders no slippage and cheaper trading fees.
- iZUMi’s new, U.S. dollar-pegged, 100% collateral-backed bond iUSD.
ZUMi Finance, a multi-chain DeFi protocol that provides Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) on multiple chains, has announced the launch of their next-generation Decentralized Exchange (DEX) iZiSwap on the BNB Chain, along with news of a $30 million investment to develop its ecosystem.
It comes along with the launch of iZUMi’s new, U.S. dollar-pegged, 100% collateral-backed bond iUSD, which includes the Discretized-Liquidity-AMM model, which claims to reduce price leakage when exchanging tokens.
The Ecosystem Fund
iZUMi said that it has raised $30 million through the sale of Bond Vouchers and iUSD claims to support iZiSwap’s early liquidity supply. To support the future growth of the iZUMi ecosystem, IV Ventures, Cobo, Mirana, and other institutional investors committed $20 million to the fundraising, including $11 million acquired via Bond Voucher sale on Solv Protocol.
The iZUMi Bond Voucher was in high demand from the society, with $4 million BUSD worth of vouchers selling out in just 17 minutes and another 5,000 BNB – equivalent to $2 million USD – sold out in just under three hours.
iZUMi Finance has launched a new Bond Voucher selling to raise 2,500 WETH and 550,000 BIT to re-energize the BIT/ETH pool’s liquidity providers on Uniswap V3. Previously, on May 8, BitDAO launched a BIT/ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap V3, with iZUMi Finance. These two companies have created a two-month reward period in which liquidity providers will get dual iZi/BIT token awards.
The New Feature in iZiSwap
With the introduction of iZUMi’s new Discretized-Liquidity-AMM, a unique Limit Order feature in iZiSwap will be available to ensure traders have no slippage and lower trading fees. Traders will benefit from increased capital efficiency, zero slippage, and lower trading fees as a result of this, with liquidity assured at any price range they want.
The Discretized-Liquidity-AMM builds on Uniswap V3’s Concentrated Liquidity model, which makes liquidity positions effective in specific price ranges. iZiSwap can now reduce these price ranges into discretized price ticks, pinpointing them to exactly zero, thanks to DLAMM.
Since its soft launch on May 7, iZiSwap has successfully acquired over $13 million in total value locked (TVL) and produced over $500K in trading volume. On the BNB Chain, iZiSwap has outperformed its major competitors in terms of liquidity depth on several trading pairings of important assets such as BNB, BUSD, and USDT. iZiSwap has also stated that the unique DLAMM model has greatly improved capital efficiency over other DEXs that use the classic xy=k V2 AMM model, giving users another way to trade tokens on the BNB Chain.
Blockchain
Tether Cuts 17% Of Its Commercial Paper Holdings Over Q1 2022
As per the official report published on May 18, Tether, the issuer of the world’s most used stablecoin, USDT, has cut 17% of its commercial paper holdings and increased United States Treasury bills with this reserve amount to back its stablecoin, USDT. Tether made the reduction over Q1 2022 and continues for a further 20% decline since April 1. The firm will highlight this 20% reduction in the Q2 report.
The crypto project took these steps following the USDT stablecoin losing its dollar peg. The stablecoin dropped to 95 cents on May 12. In addition, to assuage users’ fears over the catastrophic effects of the recent bloodbath, Tether noted that its reserves were “fully-backed” in a blog post on Thursday.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $30K, Why Bulls Face Uphill Task
According to the statement of the stablecoin issuer, it has decreased commercial paper holdings. As a result, the holdings decreased from $24 billion to $20 billion in the first quarter. As well as, the company increased its investments in the market money funds and U.S. treasury bills during that time. The firm has added 13% to its Treasury Department and lifted the investment amount from $35.5 billion to $39 billion.
Chief technical officer at Tether, Paolo Ardoino, expressed;
Tether has maintained its stability through multiple black swan events and highly volatile market conditions and, even in its darkest days. Tether has never once failed to honor a redemption request from any of its verified customers.
Tether Affirms It Is “Fully Backed”
He further added;
This latest attestation further highlights that Tether is fully backed. And that the composition of its reserves is strong, conservative, and liquid.
In February 2021, New York Attorney General alleged the firm had misrepresented the figure of fiat collateral through which stablecoins USDT is backed. The company settled the legal dispute with A.G by paying an $18.5 million fine. And since then has been liable to disclose its reserve every quarter per the settlement. As a result, Tether reported its reserve allocation for Q4 2021 last February. According to that report, the company has reduced its commercial paper holdings from $30 billion to $24 billion, diminished by 20%.
Continued redemptions from USDT would cause forced sales of commercial holdings, possibly leading to spillover in contagion in the traditional financial market, said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, an JP Morgan Chase & Co. analyst on Thursday.
Citing the outflows of the Tether, Panigirtzoglou said;
This is not all exiting crypto markets as around $5 billion appears to have shifted to USDC and Binance USD.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Selling Pressure Continues As Long-Term Holder SOPR Spikes Up
Tether has a market capitalization of over $74 billion at the time of writing. While Tether’s reported assets backing USDT have exceeded $82 billion. To assure users that Tether is stable as its name sounds, over the last two weeks of market volatility, Tether highlighted that it would “honor all redemptions from verified customers” for USDT.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
WordPress Admin Can’t Login – 6 Steps To Regain Access To WP’s Admin Dashboard (2018)
Two teens charged with fleeing police in stolen cars, crashing near the state Capitol
Weekend things to do: $3 Brightline date destinations, Chris Bosh’s new beer, top tribute bands in Boca Raton
Blippi’s Net Worth 2022 – How much does Blippi make per year?
Business Computing: Web Hosting and Cloud Hosting
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
Heat’s Jimmy Butler on pushback against Celtics, ‘If they did it, we can do it as well’
How to Fix a Corrupted WordPress Database
MPCA to devote $2 million to 100 pollution assessments at commercial properties statewide
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference