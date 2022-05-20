News
Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas
The task facing the Lynx heading into the week was daunting. Minnesota was 0-4 and facing a pair of West coast road games against a playoff contender in the Sparks and a title favorite in the Aces.
Minnesota entered the pair of games staring a potential 0-6 start to the season. It exits with the look of a team that will be just fine moving forward.
With Kayla McBride back in the lineup, Minnesota toppled the Sparks on Tuesday, and went toe to toe with the Aces on Thursday before falling 93-87 in Las Vegas.
After falling behind 11-2 early, the Lynx were in the fight against Las Vegas for much of the evening, pulling to within one point early in the final frame on a triple from Moriah Jefferson.
But Minnesota just wasn’t clean enough to pull off the road upset against one of the league’s elite. The Lynx committed 12 turnovers — which led to 22 points for Las Vegas — and made a few too many costly plays.
Most evident among those came in the fourth quarter, when rookie wing Evina Westbrook committed a flagrant-one foul by encroaching on Jackie Young’s landing space on a 3-point attempt. Young buried all three free throws, Las Vegas (5-1) kept the ball due to the flagrant ruling and Chelsea Gray scored at the rim on the ensuing Aces’ possession.
Just like that, Las Vegas’ lead ballooned from four points to nine with 6 minutes, 16 seconds to play. That swing proved too much for Minnesota to overcome.
Young finished with 25 points, leading five Aces who scored in double figures.
Still, the positives for Minnesota were glaring. The Lynx (1-5) looked lost through the first three games of the season, but have found their way over their three most recent contests.
Aerial Powers emerged Thursday after a rough start to the shooting guard’s season. She finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Las Vegas, looking like the star scorer Minnesota desperately needs her to be. Jessica Shepard continued her impressive start to the campaign, tallying 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles was again her dominant self, recording 20 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double.
No, Minnesota wasn’t good enough to win Thursday, but more efforts just like that will lead to a number of victories in the near future.
News
Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through
St. Paul was pelted by golf ball-sized hail Thursday afternoon, as a brief thunderstorm rolled through the Twin Cities.
The storm reached the east metro shortly before 4 p.m. and moved quickly into western Wisconsin. A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 10 p.m. for the metro and outlying counties.
The hailstones appeared to grow larger as the storm moved eastward through the Twin Cities, with reports of one-inch hail in the far west metro and 2-inch hail on the western border of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm cells continued to pop up elsewhere in Minnesota later in the evening, especially south of the Twin Cities.
Oh hail no…! pic.twitter.com/FgtVKycFtQ
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 19, 2022
News
Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday activated the National Guard to help control record flooding in areas of northeastern Minnesota.
Emergency management officials in St. Louis and Koochiching counties requested the assistance to deal with high water caused by heavy spring rains and rapid snowmelt throughout the Rainy River basin.
Record high water has been measured on the Rainy River headwaters, including Lake Vermilion, and docks and boathouses have sustained damage on several lakes. Some residents are sandbagging to protect their homes, WDIO-TV reported.
More rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950, Walz said.
“I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need,” the governor said.
Many parts of the state have been hampered by weather woes. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a virtual roundtable Thursday with local officials in areas rocked by severe storms, wind and flooding. Klobuchar said she is working on federal disaster relief funding.
News
Celtics load up, tie East finals 1-1 with 127-102 pounding of Heat
So what do the Boston Celtics look like when mostly whole? Like a whole lot of trouble for the Miami Heat.
With Marcus Smart and Al Horford back in their mix after missing Tuesday night’s series-opening loss in these best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics during one first-half stretch outscored the Heat by 40 points in surging to a 127-102 victory Thursday night at FTX Arena.
In suffering their first home loss this postseason after seven such victories, the Heat fell behind by 29 in the first half and never regained their footing.
While it was Jayson Tatum leading the way for the Celtics with 27 points, it also was Smart and Jaylen Brown each scoring 24 for Boston, with Horford providing stability on both ends.
Jimmy Butler, coming off Tuesday’s 41-point performance in the 118-107 Game 1 win, this time led the Heat with 29, sitting out the fourth quarter, with matters decided by then.
While the Celtics got back to their primary rotation, the Heat were without Kyle Lowry for a fourth consecutive game, due to a hamstring strain.
Now with homecourt advantage, the Celtics host the series’ next two games, starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Over early: The Celtics’ 70-45 lead at the intermission was the largest on the road in their playoff history.
Tatum scored 20 in the first half, with Brown adding 15 over the first two periods for Boston.
The Celtics had the Heat out of sorts to the degree that Erik Spoelstra’s team closed the first half with nine assists and eight turnovers.
And all of that came after the Heat jumped to an 18-8 lead at the outset.
2. The hard way: Smart took the defensive assignment on Butler from the outset and initially made things considerably more challenging than when Butler scored his 41 in the series opener.
After attempting 18 free throws in Game 1, Butler did not get to the line until 7:24 remained in the second quarter.
Butler then scored 16 in the third quarter, but by that point it largely was window dressing, closing 11 of 18 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line.
3. Tucker ailing: As if things weren’t bad enough, the Heat lost starting power forward P.J. Tucker for the night in the third quarter with a knee contusion.
That was after Tucker briefly had to leave Game 1 with an ankle sprain.
Tucker, 37, scored five points in Thursday night’s opening minute and then did not score again.
He played 21:14, finishing 2 of 6 from the field, with four rebounds.
4. Why not?: It reached the point where Spoelstra turned to Duncan Robonson with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
That came after Robinson was held out of Tuesday’s series opener, as well as three of the previous six games.
With Caleb Martin continuing his postseason struggles and Victor Oladipo uneven in his minutes. rotation adjustments could be a consideration.
More significant, of course, is if/when Lowry returns.
5. Two back: The Celtics had Smart and Horford back in their mix and back in their starting lineup after both missed Tuesday night’s series opener, Smart with a foot sprain, Horford in NBA heath-and-safety protocols.
Missing, though, for Boston was guard Derrick White, who left the team for the birth of his child.
White, who had started Tuesday in place of Smart, is expected back for Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden.
“It came sooner than expected,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of White’s plans, “but we support our guys always in that situation.”
The Celtics acquired White at midseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for former Heat guard Josh Richardson.
With Horford, it was a waiting game from the outset.
“He was not feeling ill,” Udoka said Thursday of Horford. “He’s feeling fine. He’s OK. It’s something that was unexpected.”
Udoka declined to identify why Horford entered testing.
“He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests,” he said pregame. “I’m not a doctor, but he had to pass a certain amount of tests.”
()
Lynx fall to Aces in Las Vegas
Raksha Bandhan – An Eternal Ritual of Love
Golf ball-size hail pelts St. Paul as thunderstorm rolls through
Walz activates National Guard to assist with flooding in northeastern Minnesota
6 Ways To Make Passive Income
Celtics load up, tie East finals 1-1 with 127-102 pounding of Heat
Winderman’s view: A case of shocked and awed, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Virtual Reality – Why This Time Is Different
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Bitcoin Reclaims $30K, Why Bulls Face Uphill Task
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12