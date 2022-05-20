Finance
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
M.B.B.S. Course:
The M.B.B.S. stands for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the name suggests two different degrees, but, it actually is a single degree. It is an undergraduate medical course which deals with surgery and medicine. The M.B.B.S. Course is presently for a duration of 5.5 years, which includes 4.5 years of curriculum while 1 year of compulsory training. The academic duration of 4.5 years includes total 9 semesters each of 6 months. The students learn about the human body in-depth during the academic study while they do practical experiment with a dead body in their training period.
Eligibility Criteria for the M.B.B.S. Course:
The overall eligibility criteria for M.B.B.S. Course do not remain same but vary according to the country, university, college, etc. But, the basic criteria remain static for all the candidates, like they must be passed with good marks in subjects like biology, physics and chemistry in 10+2 grade.
The Candidates need to appear for the pre-medical entrance exams in order to get an entry in the medical university or school.
The age limit matters a lot in order to sit for the medical entrance tests. It may also vary from one country to another. Generally, the lower age limit of the candidate must at least 17 years old on or before 31 December in the year of admission while the upper age limit of the candidate must 25 years.
Subjects included in the M.B.B.S. Course:
In the medical field, there are a large number of medical subjects which one has to study during their academic periods. The medical subjects include Anatomy, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Clinical Skills, Complementary Healthcare, Critical Care, Dermatology, Ethics, Emergency Epidemiology, Evidence Based Practice, General Practice, Genetics, Histology, Immunology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Medicine Internal, Mental Health, Mental Health Nursing, Microbiology, Surgery, etc. All these subjects play a vital role in their professional career of a medical student because they should have good knowledge about them. All such subjects act as the backbone of their professional field.
Employment Areas of the M.B.B.S. Course:
In today’s time, the new generation students always run after the most interesting and best courses which provide multiple job opportunities. The M.B.B.S. course is very much in demand due to multiple benefits. The students become eligible to grasp different kinds of high-paying job opportunities all over the world after successful completion of the courses. The various employment areas of M.B.B.S. Course include, Biomedical Companies, Health Centers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Medical Colleges / Universities, Health Charities, Nursing Homes, Polyclinics, Private Practice, Research Centers, etc.
M.B.B.S. Job Types:
The M.B.B.S. Course offers vast careers and employments to all the ambitious medical students. The students have a large number of options after completion of the M.B.B.S Course, which includes Anesthesiologist, Bacteriologist, Gynaecologist, Hospital Administrator, Cardiologist, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Dermatologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Entomologist, Medical Admitting Officer, Neurologist, Nutritionist, Physician, Physiologist, Psychiatrist, etc.
Lastly, I want to say that there are many reputed, accredited and top undergraduate medical schools across the world. These medical schools offer M.B.B.S. Course to all eligible and deserving students. In fact, students can begin the journey of their successful professional life from such universities.
Finance
Reiki Healing – An Introduction
I began to study and practice Reiki several years ago, the reaction at that time I might say was “interesting” as to stay on a positive note. During the following years, and as my study and knowledge progressed, the benefits to myself and close family became very noticeable. Needless to say I am indeed pleased with the progress it has made in regard to the acceptance and understanding of this beautiful and powerful healing modality….
Reiki which is an ancient form of healing art was rediscovered by Dr. Mikao Usui, a Japanese monk in1920. Dr. Usui was an eminent scholar who did an endless research in the field of psychology, medicine, spirituality and religion.
Story goes like this- Dr. Usui had been to the top of Mt. Kurama in Japan in the year 1922 on a three-week trip. While meditating at Mt. Kurama, he had a vision on the 21st day where he was adjudged as a healer himself in an ancient healing system. On his way back to his home, he could realize he was in a position to heal injuries of people including his own with amazing perfection and speed.
Thereafter, he began a clinic in Tokyo and treated many patients. He also trained many people to be Reiki practitioners. After the devastating earthquake in Kanto in the year 1923, Reiki as a form of healing art had proved its worth. For his healing service Dr. Usui was awarded by the Japanese government. During 1930s a Hawaiian woman of Japanese origin named Hawayo Takata developed Reiki in the United States. Takata herself gained great benefit for her health problems on account of Reiki application.
After her personal healing experience, she began to learn, practice and then teach Reiki in Hawaii. She imparted Reiki for several years until her death in 1980. Thereafter, Reiki spread to various other countries where Reiki clinics and Reiki Masters played their part to provide healing touch for various ailments through this ancient system. Eventually, Reiki has gained acceptance, recognition and prominence being an ancient form of healing technique. Though the Reiki treatments offered these days are bit different from the ancient ones, yet they are basically they belong to the same form of healing energy of Reiki.
Reiki adopts the technique of energy healing for stress relaxation and reduction. Despite advancement of medical sciences, Reiki is being increasingly used as a complementary therapy to resolve various health problems. In Reiki everything is a miracle because in this form of treatment holistic, intangible, invisible delicate form of energy is at work. Reiki employs the energy to promote harmony in living things that facilitates the healing of the mind, body and spirit. In short Reiki heals at the physical, emotional, and spiritual level of an individual.
With increased level of awareness amongst masses, people started expecting providers of health care provide benefits through different natural healing processes including Reiki. Keeping in view the demands of the patients needing natural health care benefits, the popularity of Reiki has been growing day by day with its increased application of Reiki in various clinics and hospitals. Initial Reiki training programs are now being imparted in Hospitals. These classes facilitate in preparing the physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to use this natural healing technique while interacting with patients.
Several hospitals, Clinics, medical institutions have been researching on the effectiveness of Reiki Healing. There are over one hundred facilities in the U.S. that use Reiki and or other complementary/alternative modalities (CAM) plus several hundred more worldwide. Additionally, research is being conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health at a growing number of well-respected facilities. There currently Reiki programs at Sharp Memorial Hospital – San Diego, St. Joseph Medical Center – Stockton and Hearst Cancer Resource Center – San Luis Obispo to name a very few.
Reiki techniques provide healing through energy, reduces the stress during a diagnostic procedure, controls emotional reaction to a shocking diagnosis, relaxes the body and mind and improves the quality of sleep and calms down helpless parents of children who are seriously ill. As per the Reiki, life energy enters into the Chakra where its requirements for healing energy are the most. Babies and children often get effective result as they don’t have any mental block in receiving energy through Reiki. For example, a crying baby gets quick comfort when he is touched or picked up. Similarly, while dealing with elderly people in the hospitals, unlike touching babies for healing, Reiki uses two fold benefits one is providing energy and relaxation and the other one is emotional nourishment.
The results coming through such studies are encouraging and the same has tremendously increased the faith and reliability of the masses on Reiki as an alternative form of treatment. You need to remember the fact that the life force is based on the energy and Reiki philosophy is based on energy and energy only. Reiki has passed through a long journey providing health and healing to its practitioners and beneficiaries equally well. Reiki is becoming more widely accepted in the current systems of Natural medicines including Allopathic, Homoeopathic and Acupuncture. We should take careful note that the use of Reiki is vital as a supplementary if not complementary form of treatments and its popular use will ensure that Reiki unfurl its importance, acceptance and prominence as a totally legitimate form of natural healing therapy.
Peace! Roger
Finance
Gluten Allergy, Celiac Disease and Weight Loss
April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness month. One of the conditions associated in some people with IBS is Gluten allergy. It is a highly under-diagnosed condition, therefore worth spreading public awareness about it. Gluten is a Protein, which can be found in Wheat, Barley, and Rye. The disease associated with gluten intolerance or allergy is called Celiac disease. Celiac disease is an inflammatory condition of the small intestine that affects some people with genetic predisposition. The inflammationi damages the mucosa of the small intestine, which results in a lot of the symptoms and deficiencies associated with gluten allergy. About a third of Caucasians are genetically predisposed to Celiac disease, but not all of them get Celiac disease. Usually avoidance and exclusion of Gluten resolves symptoms of Celiac disease. Women are twice as likely to be affected and diagnosed with Celiac disease than men. Some autoimmune conditions like Type-1 Diabetesi, Sjogern’s disease, lupus, thyroid disease and some adrenal diseases (Addison’s disease) are also associated with Celiac disease. People who have Down’s syndrome also have a high chance of having Celiac disease.
People classically are present with symptoms of diarrhea, weight loss, iron deficiency anemia, lactose intolerance, frequent constipation, severe abdominal pain and obstruction, vomiting, and infertility. Chronic gluten intolerance results in osteoporosisi and iron deficiency anemia mainly due to poor absorption of minerals and vitamins like Calcium, Vitamin D, and iron from the gut. However, unless gluten is excluded, taking vitamins or minerals won’t result in reversing the disease or brittle bones.
Gluten Allergy can be diagnosed through blood tests, endoscopy with biopsy of the duodenal mucosa, and genetic testing. However, if you’re already on a gluten free diet, genetic testing is the only test, which will show Gluten allergy.
If you have celiac disease, lifelong avoidance of gluten is strongly recommended. Also you need to have your levels of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin D, B12, folic acid, zinc and copper checked frequently. There are a lot of support groups for people with Celiac disease and gluten allergy as well as a general public awareness and availability of Gluten free products in a lot of mainstream supermarkets. Visiting a dietitian and/or a physician who has expertise dealing with people with Celiac disease is also highly effective.
If you have any of the symptoms above, please make an appointment to get tested for Gluten sensitivity. If you are not on a Gluten free diet, Celiac disease can be diagnosed through a blood test.
If you are suffering from the symptoms above and find yourself eating less, but still not losing the weight we have 9 tips and suggestions for you.
Here are some Tips to help you out:
1. Get enough Sleep at night.
Sleeping about 5-6 hours per night is necessary to make sure that your metabolism won’t slow down due to hormonal imbalance. Also when you are sleepy you crave more food especially sugary ones.
2.Count the protein intake per meal.
Eating salad doesn’t give you enough calories, so you will get hungry soon. Or if you stuck up your plate with blue cheese and candied walnut you probably will have as much calorie as a burger with fries.
Make sure to have a 3-4 oz. of lean protein with each meal to prevent your craving for sugar and carbohydrate. Protein digestion will help your body to use the energy and burn some fat.
3.Too much exercise is not the answer.
No.In order to lose one pound of fat you need to burn 3500 calorie which can be very time consuming and ineffective, so we should focus on having a daily regimen of 75% good nutrition and 25% exercise to lose weight properly.
4. Refrain from Eating a lot of high-calorie health nuts?
Just because something is healthy it doesn’t mean that you can eat a lot of it. Changing from white bread to whole wheat, Butter to Olive oil, chips to nuts are good, but portion control is important since these are all high-calorie substitutes.
5. Do not eat too early in the evening.
It’s good to eat less food in the evening, but if a person eat at 6pm, and go to bed at 11pm they might have to be careful about the calorie intake after dinner. The body might crave food after 3-4 hours. So no matter how late you eat your dinner try to have less than 30% of your calorie intake after 7pm.
6.Eat snacks in between your meals.
To keep your metabolism at its peak you have to take something every 3to 4 hours.
7.Keep a food diary.
Study shows that most of the people who keep diary about their daily food intake will lose weight faster, since they’re more aware of what they put in their body.
8.Eat a full, protein rich Breakfast.
Study shows that people who eat breakfast have a healthier weight. When you skip breakfast your body goes to starvation mode, and as a result your metabolism slows down.
9.Put the apron on, and start cooking in your own kitchen.
Restaurant meals have a lot of hidden calories; try to eat half of your order if you must have eat out; otherwise try healthy simple recipe’s at home where you can reduce the amount of hidden calories from your meal.
Finance
Qigong Perspective On Our Health – Why We Get Sick
I was once reading a book on women and heart health by a well respected M.D. The beginning of the book told a story about a woman who had a heart attack and was taken to the emergency room. The woman complained to the doctor that she had been doing everything healthy and right to take care of herself, while her husband had very poor health habits. The woman was angry. “Why me? Why not him?” she said. The doctor cited “the odds” as part of the reason this woman had suffered a heart attack. The doctor’s answer rang so untrue within me that it killed my motivation to continue reading his book.
I do feel that statistical data can be of value. However, seeing it (“the odds”) considered as a cause or partial cause of a person’s health status is hard for me to accept. If “the odds” say that one out of ten women over fifty tend to have heart problems, this only tells us the health condition of this given population. But this information provides no insight into why that one woman out of ten is having heart problems.
So what does our heath depend on? Why do we get sick?
From the ‘Qi’ perspective, our health is affected by two groups of factors: internal (ourselves) and external (the environment). These two sets of factors interact and affect each other. The state of our health depends on both groups of factors. The most comprehensive way to explain the reason why we get sick is that our Qi is out of balance inside of our body. Both internal and external factors contribute to the state of our Qi.
The internal factors include the state of our health when we were born and the way we have lived our lives since then. The external factors include elements like weather, temperature, pollution, the state of those around of us, and both natural and man-made events which happen daily.
If we return from a trip with a cold, the cause would probably not be a single reason. The change in weather from our home to where we visited, the air on the plane, the lack of rest, eating recreationally-all of these elements can impact our health. Health problems usually are due to both external and internal factors.
In general, we have more control over internal factors than external factors. For example, we can choose how we live our lives, but we cannot-for
example–change the high level of moisture in places which are close to water. (High moisture levels in our environment increase our chances of developing arthritis.)
We gain better feelings and health through Qigong practice by influencing primarily our internal factors. However an external factor such as the overall energy field of a certain environment can also affect our Qi. Although external factors are not the focus of Qigong and this article, I would like to mention a bit more about them here.
Our external environmental factors can be controlled in a limited way. For example, Chinese traditional Fengshui is the art of choosing and arranging our living environment and making the energy around us beneficial for our health and life. I remember a story told by one of my Qigong masters in Shanghai about a young girl. The girl had a very strange problem: she often fainted at home suddenly with no apparent reason. Hospital tests were not helpful. The parents asked the Qigong master to help. The master discovered that her room had too much strong red color. By changing the arrangement in the room, the little girl never fainted again. (If you have the same fainting problem, you may not want to expect that taking the color red out of your home will fix the problem. Individuals have greatly different Qi make-ups. The color red might not be your cause.)
The above story is just one illustration that Qi in our environment can affect our health and that there is more than one approach to learning how to adjust our energy and the energy around us. You can help yourself by spending some time becoming more aware of your external environment (studying nature) and by being open to making even small adjustments in your external environment.
Now, let’s focus on the internal factors which affect our Qi. I will use a metaphor to explain this. Our body is like a house. When we were first born, our new body had its best and most natural Qi condition, much like a brand new house given to us by our parents. Our new house is healthy, clean and bright. As we have grown up, we have not kept up with the cleaning and maintaining of our house. We have continually brought bags of dirt into the house and left them everywhere. Eventually, our house has become a dump. It is so full of dirt you may have a hard time moving from the kitchen to the bathroom. It is no longer fully functional.
When your body reaches a similar point of neglect as the house described above, you are experiencing health problems! Whether you are experiencing emotional, mental or physical problems, your body is no longer fully functional. One or more of these problems has probably motivated you to read this book.
The dirt in the house is like the Qi blockages in our body. Qi blockages produce all of our imbalances: physical, emotional and mental. If your blood is not flowing well, life-nourishing oxygen is not getting where it needs to be. If your life-nourishing Qi is not flowing fully or flowing where it needs to flow, your whole system begins to wither and fail.
Actually, there is a maid who came with the nice house which was given to us when we were born. When we first neglected or even abused the house, the maid worked hard and cleaned up for us. But eventually, after years of hard work, the maid becomes worn down, and eventually stops trying. The maid is our immune system. When problems begin to accumulate, it is a sign that our immune system is faltering. When our immune system finally stops working our body has no maid to cleanup after us, no guard to protect us.
You might ask how does a house become so neglected or abused that it becomes nonfunctional. In other words, what generates so much Qi blockages in our body? The answer is: the list can be very long! More than you would imagine!
When our choices are not in harmony with the natural laws, Qi blockages will result and illness will follow sooner or later. Of the long list of unnatural choices we have to choose from, how we use our mind is the number one generator of Qi blockages. Ask yourself a question: how long can you last without something going through your mind? If you do not know, try now and find out. For most people in the Western world, it will only be a few seconds before your mind becomes occupied with something.
A spinning mind is a powerful contributor to the Qi blockages in our body. Simply having an over-busy mind will wear down our health. In addition, what we think has impact, too. Negative thoughts tend to create destructive moods, attract a similar energy to our lives and create even more Qi blockages. Being positive is a wonderful way of living and contributes positively to a person’s good health. Keeping your thoughts positive, happy and uplifting will help, but we need to recognize that we cannot rely on positive thoughts alone. Our mind is like our body – we need to let it rest regularly.
We are humans, and we are given the special gift of an intelligent mind. Of course we use it to think, analyze, plan, create, love, help, entertain and to be entertained. But some, or perhaps even most of what our mind goes through everyday is unnecessary. A typical way our mind wastes energy and creates Qi blockage is by judging. We judge far more than is necessary or healthy. Judging too often takes us away from being natural.
I was having lunch with a friend recently at a local Chinese restaurant. As my friend was paying the bill at the cashier after we had finished, I found myself looking around randomly. I thought to myself that the space inside the restaurant is very efficiently utilized. Although I thought nothing bad, I caught myself judging unnecessarily.
Then I picked up my son from his job as a student helper at Department of Education. As we were driving along a one-way street, I asked “How was your day?”
Before he could answer, a shuttle bus in front of us pulled over to the left curb. My son had been watching the bus and said, “What are they doing that for, they cannot let the passengers out into the street. They should have pulled over on the right side.”
Immediately a large man driving a small motorcycle passed us on our right side. My son’s attention switched quickly. “It is so weird to see big people on a scooter like that.”
I could not stop from commenting. “Does that have anything to do with you at all? Why waste your brain cells judging like that?” I said it in a light tone, hoping that I could make a point and not sound like I was lecturing. He smiled, making me think my point was well taken.
Before I was able to enjoy more of my accomplishment, a new style of jeep cut in front of us. “Look at that jeep,” my son almost yelled, “Its cool but way too exaggerated! “
I laughed. “Three in a row, son”, I said.
“What, Mom? It’s normal”.
“Yes, Son”, I said, “It is exactly the way our mind normally behaves. I do it too.” I thought to myself that the challenge is to guide ourselves beyond our normal behavior. I spared my son further discussion that day.
Besides judging, our mind can spin in a variety of ways, affecting our Qi condition. Our mind can so easily be like a nosy neighbor: always curious and poking around being a ‘busy body’ instead of resting or cleaning the house.
When we over-stimulate our mind, we can affect our Qi condition by creating an amusement park of emotions. We become excited when we gain, we get anxious and depressed when we lose. We feel pleased when we are praised. We feel resentful when we are criticized. We are riding on emotional waves constantly everyday. Stimulation is addictive. Then the more we are stimulated, the more we avoid experiencing who we truly are and the more we are taken away from our natural, peaceful inner nature. We become less and less sensitive and in tune with what are happening inside of our own body. We have to be with ourselves to heal ourselves.
When I was working at my State job, I had many opportunities to talk with new moms. Twice I was told by a new mom that she did not know she was pregnant until the moment she gave birth. Hard to believe, I know, but it is true. A colleague who works at a hospital in prenatal care verified that this does happen occasionally. Can you think of a more telling example of not being in tune with yourself?
Another key generator of Qi blockage is our poor life style choices. Although there usually is a direct connection between our life styles and our state of mind, they each are separate contributors to Qi blockages. Poor life style choices include a wide variety of elements, such as our daily schedule, diet and activities. Do you take a brisk walk after dinner or sit on the couch watching television? Doctors often urge people to eat healthier and exercise more, which are basic steps in helping reduce our Qi blockage accumulation through better life style choices.
So although we might think we have been taking great care of ourselves and should be guaranteed good health–like the woman in the emergency room who was angry and complaining–the truth is we normally do a lot of things which block our Qi. Exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet, for example, will help, but exercise and diet are just a part of what affects our health. In summary, to reduce the long list of risk factors to good health, we have to maintain a peaceful state of mind and healthy life habits.
Health problems begin with Qi blockage. From minor to major, from a headache or the flu to heart disease, kidney failure, ulcers and arthritis, our health problems begin with our own personal assortment of Qi blockages. After years of having a busy mind (worse yet, a negative busy mind) and poor life habits, Qi blockages accumulate. Beginning with invisible tangled energy undetected by medical instruments, our Qi blockages gradually manifest into very visible health problems which can be detected by modern medicine.
The earlier stages of Qi blockages create symptoms such as tiredness, pain and emotional imbalance. At this early stage of Qi imbalance, medical tests will usually look normal and your doctor will tell you that you are fine. As Qi blockages build up, your situation worsens and your symptoms become stronger. Eventually the blockages will grow to the point where tests will reveal the results of the Qi imbalance. Like a volcano erupting on the ocean floor, the volcano’s very existence will not be evident to the sea level observer until it is about to breach the ocean’s surface.
The tests, though, will not tell you the root cause of your problem, that your health condition is a result of blocked Qi. The good news is that most, if not all, health conditions are reversible. A tumor, which appears to be a solid physical mass of tissue, is by its nature a gathering of Qi – a gathering of energy. The tumor can be reversed back into Qi and smoothed out with a strong overall Qi flow in your body. This is how cancer patients heal themselves through Qigong practice.
For people who are dealing with health issues they were born with, it is like the house that we were initially given was not as perfect as most. A perfect house with poor long term maintenance may well not last as long as an imperfect house with great long term care. Either way, we need good maintenance to maximize our greatest potential. Qigong is a great tool for us to achieve that goal.
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
Boeing crew capsule launches to space station on test redo
Reiki Healing – An Introduction
Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer is confident his long-term game plan is working: ‘We’re on the right track’
Gluten Allergy, Celiac Disease and Weight Loss
‘How dare you!’: Grief, anger from Buffalo victims’ kin
MN House asks Congress to name South St. Paul Post Office after officer shot by Ma Barker’s gang
Qigong Perspective On Our Health – Why We Get Sick
Chicago White Sox pound out a season-high 14 hits in a 7-4 victory against the Kansas City Royals for a 3-2 series win
Medical Clinics in Singapore
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12