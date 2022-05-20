News
Made For Love Season 2 Episode 7 And 8: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Made for love is a well-acclaimed recurring series adapted from the book by Alissa Nutting of the same name. The show explores genres of sci-fi, drama, comedy, and suspense. It follows a pretty dark and downright bizarre story, with the protagonist Hazel (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman who realizes that she no longer wishes to stay married and wants a divorce.
Still, it isn’t as easy as her husband, Bryon Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a tech billionaire, does not wish to. But it isn’t as simple as Bryon implanted a revolutionary monitoring chip in her brain, which allows him to track her every move, see and hear everything, among other things.
Where And When To Watch It
You can watch this show on HBO MAX for the American audience and Amazon Prime Videos for audiences of any other country. Since all the episodes have been premiered in pairs, Episodes 7 and 8 would be no exceptions as they would come out on 19 May 2022, 3 AM Eastern Time, 7 AM Greenwich Meantime, and 12:30 PM Indian Standard time.
About The Series
The show is a dark comedy with science fiction that creates an absurd world. The world isn’t in real-time but could be in the not so near future. It has erratic characters like Hazel, Bryon, Hazel’s father, Herbert Green (Ray Romano) with his ‘sex doll’ girlfriend Diana, Herringbone (Byron’s assistant who is the other member of the Dork Patrol), Tiffany (Gogol’s chief science officer who Hazel calls “The Dork Patrol,” and Bennett (An overeager lackey of Byron, with some mysterious behavior) among other characters.
Season 1 mainly follows the plot of instilling the chip in Hazel’s brain, problems in their marriage, her running away, him chasing, and now we enter season 2 as Bryon promises to cure herb, which has cancer. In return, Hazel returns to him for a specific amount of time, during which he tries to woo her, but things don’t go as planned.
What To Expect With Episodes 7 And 8
Since the show would have only 8 episodes, this would be the season finale. Episode 6 ended with other Hazel and Bryon taking over the real Hazel and Bryon’s bodies with Herb’s help. So it would be interesting to see what pertains to the actual Hazel and Bryon, who are trapped inside those bodies but not in control.
Tiffany and Herringbone’s scenes would be intriguing to follow, too, after their conversations. And Judiff, who didn’t get much help to find The Hub from Alice, Bryon’s ex-wife, what would she do next?
The post Made For Love Season 2 Episode 7 And 8: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Under The Banner Of Heaven Episode 5: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Under the Banner of Heaven is a much anticipated true crime, psychological drama mini television series by Academy award winner Dustin Lance Black. The show has limited episodes; were 4 of them have already premiered, and episode 5, named; One mighty and strong, will come out on 19 May. The series is based on a non-fiction book by author Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith.
It is the story of a detective whose faith is questioned due to the cruel and brutal murder, somehow connected to the latter-day saint church. This series falls under the genres of psychological drama and crime. The show has a well known and talented cast, including Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Taylor St. Pierre and Gil Birmingham, to name a few.
When And Where To Watch It
Under the Banner of Heaven, the miniseries are available on Hulu (FX) and Disney+ for audiences who can’t watch on Hulu. This original Hulu miniseries first aired on 28 April 2022. Episode 5 of the series will premiere on 19 May 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EST and 4:01 a.m. GMT, and 9:30 p.m. Indian standard time.
About The Series
The series is a psychological crime drama which is about detectives Jeb Pyre (Garfield) and Bill Taba (Gil), who follow leads to solving the double murder of a woman and a 13-year-old child, which leads them to a path that makes them question their beliefs since it all links with the
Latter-day Church and the Utah family, the Lafferty family and their spiral towards fundamentalist Mormonism.
It starts with the sinister murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in Utah’s typically serene Salt Lake Valley in 1984. It leads to the once celebrated and admired Lafferty family being slowly exposed and investigated. All the suspicions point Pyre right towards Laffertys along with the LDS fundamentalism. It proves plenty difficult for Pyre as his faith is questioned; and wounded as he might now have to stand against his faith and for justice. We leave episode 4 at the point where Pyre makes the church leaders very upset.
What To Expect From Episode 5
Pyre’s journey for truth and justice continues as he keeps looking for evidence to move the case on. By now, most of the evidence sharply points towards fundamentalist Mormonism; conflicted, Pyre turns to the LDS Church leaders, but much to his dismay, they refuse to help Pyre and Taba with their investigation but rather prove to be a barrier instead. Unsettled yet undeterred, Pyre discovers a list of names Brenda’s killers plan to murder next.
Which would no doubt help move the investigation on. It would be riveting to see how the conflict between the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church); and the justice system, while simultaneously Pyre’s beliefs and faith clash, along with the Laffertys and their dynamics, so tune in for a hell of a ride (no pun intended).
The post Under The Banner Of Heaven Episode 5: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Florida manatees get $2M gift from Boston Celtics owner
The Boston Celtics crushed the Miami Heat Thursday but one of the Celtics’ owners recently donated $2 million to help a Florida native get back on its game from a long losing streak – manatees.
Rob Hale, a telecommunications and real estate entrepreneur in the Boston area, and his wife, Karen, donated the money for manatee conservation through their charitable Fox Rock Foundation .
“Our family feels called to manatee conservation not only because they are intelligent, curious creatures, but also because of the critical role they play in aquatic ecosystems,” Karen Hale said in a statement released by Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
More than 1,600 manatees have perished since the beginning of last year in large part because of a dying ecosystem in the Indian River Lagoon along Florida’s east coast.
The statement said the Hales learned of the manatees’ plight while visiting their home in Naples.
Of their donation, $1 million went to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation and the other $1 million was given to the Save the Manatee Club.
The foundation has used some of the donation already for replanting seagrass, a primary food for manatees that has been dying off because of the lagoon’s ecosystem woes.
“Habitat loss is the main threat to the majority of our state’s plants and animals,” said Andrew Walker, foundation president and chief executive officer.
Hale founded Granite Communications 20 years ago. The company was named in 2019 by the Boston Business Journal as the most charitable contributor in Massachusetts, contributing more than $24 million to organizations.
In 2012, the NBA announced that Hale had joined the Celtics ownership team.
()
News
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
NEW YORK (AP) — Investors on Wall Street need a place to hide.
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 within the grasp of what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers.
The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. For years, thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks often seemed to go in only one direction: up. Now, the familiar rallying cry to “buy the dip” after every market wobble is giving way to fear that the dip is turning into a crater.
Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:
___
WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?
A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.
Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.
The S&P 500 index was down 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading, putting it 20.3% below its high set on Jan. 3. For many investors, the bear market would become official if the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main barometer of health, finishes the day at least 20% down from its peak.
The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 31% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 16% below its most recent peak.
The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It’s the shortest bear market ever.
___
WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?
Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.
The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.
Earlier this month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.3% in April compared with a year ago.
The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.
___
SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?
Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.
If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.
Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen. But the pain is spreading widely, with shares of Target and other retailers slumping hard this week after reporting weaker-than-expected profits.
Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
___
SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?
If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.
While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.
Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high.
The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.
___
HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?
On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.
History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.
The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942 and cut the index by 60%.
___
HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?
Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.
___
Veiga reported from Los Angeles. __ Follow more of AP’s business coverage at
Made For Love Season 2 Episode 7 And 8: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Under The Banner Of Heaven Episode 5: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Shared Web Hosting – What to Look For
Tips for Throwing a Party on a Budget
Florida manatees get $2M gift from Boston Celtics owner
Which Platform Is Ideal Between Shopify and Magento for an E-Commerce Website Development?
Advantages of Building a Website Or Blog on WordPress
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
How To Use WordPress To Create A Simple Website
Wisconsin’s high court broadens who can carry concealed guns
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?