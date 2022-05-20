News
Max Scherzer diagnosed with oblique strain; Buck Showalter reveals pitcher also dealing with blister
Max Scherzer’s official injury diagnosis is in.
The Mets’ pitcher will miss six to eight weeks with a “moderate to high grade” internal oblique strain, according to the team.
Something was definitely wrong when Scherzer, perhaps the most intense competitor of his generation, took himself out of the game on Wednesday night. In the middle of a sixth-inning showdown with Albert Pujols, Scherzer immediately made a signal to the dugout indicating that he was done. The initial language from the Mets was that he was experiencing “discomfort in his left side.”
After the game, Scherzer called the feeling a “zing” and said he didn’t believe it was a major strain. The tests, unfortunately, proved that to be untrue.
This marks the first left side injury of Scherzer’s career. Before Thursday’s series finale against the Cardinals, manager Buck Showalter also said that Scherzer had been dealing with blisters as a result of the new baseball that’s seemingly irritating everyone around the league.
He’ll have plenty of time for the blisters to heal now, as it doesn’t sound like the 37-year-old will see a big-league mound until July.
“He’s been pitching with a blister issue, another thing with the baseball and the seams being different,” Showalter revealed. “He’s been pitching with that for his last two starts. That’s one of the reasons he’s really struggled with his breaking ball. He couldn’t command it. He was trying to keep that from ripping open again.”
As for the ball, Showalter said it’s not just the players who are growing frustrated with it.
“I’m telling you guys, it’s different,” Showalter said. “We’ve had batting practice pitchers talk about it, that throw batting practice for a living.”
No roster moves have been made yet, whether sending Scherzer to the injured list or bringing up someone to replace him. Showalter did say that Starling Marte is most likely going to join the team in Colorado on Friday “at the latest” and he hopes the outfielder will be able to fly there with the team. Marte, who returned to the Dominican Republic to be with his family, is on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother.
“With the state of mind we’re assuming he’s in, we’re going to give him that space,” Showalter said of Marte.
In addition to Marte’s brief absence, the injury bug is also starting to make a home in the Mets’ clubhouse. Catcher James McCann had surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his left hand and is expected to rehab for about six weeks. Jacob deGrom is continuing to heal but still a ways away from making an official return. Starter Tylor Megill and reliever Trevor May are both on the shelf with injuries to their throwing arms. With Scherzer now suffering something of his own, the manager knows that the preparation of both him and the players in the organization is crucial.
“Every loss is an adjustment that organizations have to make,” Showalter said. “Shame on you if you haven’t at least thought about what you’re going to do if x player isn’t able to play for an extended period of time. There’s another opportunity for someone to step up. It creates good morale in an organization when Tylor Megill and [David] Peterson and [Patrick Mazeika] think that we’re going to look within first before we start coveting someone else. We’d like to have the answers be here.”
ADIOS, ALBERT?
Thursday’s matinee could very well be the last time Albert Pujols played at Citi Field. The 42-year-old future first ballot Hall of Famer got the start at first base and batted seventh. Knowing that Pujols’ time in Major League Baseball is nearing its end, Showalter was asked what has impressed him the most about watching The Machine over the years.
“The thing that always jumped out to be about Albert was his productivity without strikeouts,” Showalter effused. “The guy struck out less than 100 times a year. He’s one of those guys where there’s very few times you’d catch him and he wasn’t on his game.”
Entering play on Thursday, the three-time MVP and ten-time All-Star owned a .309/.392/.611 career slash line in 78 games against the Mets. He launched nine regular season home runs at Shea Stadium and three at Citi Field. In the 2006 National League Championship Series against the Mets, Pujols went 7-for-22 (.318) with seven walks, a homer and a double.
HISTORIC START
With their convincing 11-4 demolition of St. Louis on Wednesday night, the Mets moved to 25-14, tying the Dodgers for most wins in the National League. In the history of the franchise, only the 1988, 1986 and 1972 teams collected more wins in their first 39 games. Each of those three teams went 28-11 out of the gate.
While the ‘86 team won the whole thing and the ‘88 team won 100 games before falling to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS, the ‘72 bunch ended up missing the playoffs altogether. After starting 28-11, those Mets went 55-62 the rest of the way. Ironically, the next year, the Mets finished the regular season with a worse record but still captured the division and the National League pennant.
Along with 2022, the only other time the Mets started 25-14 was 2007, a year that featured an infamous September collapse.
()
News
Congress OKs latest $40B to help Ukraine repulse Russia
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies on Thursday as both parties rallied behind America’s latest, and quite possibly not last, financial salvo against Russia’s invasion.
The 86-11 vote gave final congressional approval to the package, three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version and after a lone Republican opponent delayed Senate passage for a week. Every voting Democrat and all but 11 Republicans — including many of the chamber’s supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda — backed the measure.
“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement afterward.
Biden’s quick signature was certain as Russia’s attack, which has mauled Ukraine’s forces and cities, slogs into a fourth month with no obvious end ahead. That means more casualties and destruction in Ukraine, which has relied heavily on U.S. and Western assistance for its survival, especially advanced arms, with requests for more aid potentially looming.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., underscoring a goal that seemed nearly unthinkable when Russia launched its brutal assault in February.
Final passage came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had authorized shipping Ukraine another $100 million worth of weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks. That brought the total U.S. materiel sent to Kyiv since the invasion began to $3.9 billion, exhausting the amounts Congress previously made available but that will be replenished by the newest legislation.
The vote was a glaring exception to the partisan divisions that have hindered work on other issues under Biden and that promise to become only less bridgeable as November’s elections for control of Congress draw closer. That includes Republicans blocking Democrats from including billions to combat the relentless pandemic in the measure, leaving their efforts to battle COVID-19 in limbo.
Last week the House approved the Ukraine bill 368-57, with all of those opposed Republicans. Though support in both chambers was unmistakably bipartisan, the GOP defections were noteworthy after Trump, still a potent force in the party, complained that such sums should first be targeted at domestic problems.
Schumer called it “beyond troubling” that Republicans were opposing the Ukraine assistance. “It appears more and more that MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump,” said Schumer, using the Make America Great Again acronym Democrats have been using to cast those Republicans as extremists.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a strong backer of the measure, addressed concerns by his GOP colleagues. He said Ukraine’s defeat would jeopardize America’s European trading partners, increase U.S. security costs there and embolden autocrats in China and elsewhere to grab territory in their regions.
“The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late,” McConnell said.
On Wednesday, Schumer said he was not confident this would be the final measure to help Ukraine. “They’re doing the fighting, they’re the ones getting killed, they’re the ones struggling and suffering. The least we can do is give them the weaponry they need,” he said.
The legislation contains around $24 billion for weapons, equipment and military financing for Ukraine, restoring Pentagon stocks of arms sent to the region and paying for U.S. reinforcements sent there. The rest includes economic aid to keep Zelenskyy’s government functioning, food programs for countries that rely on Ukraine’s diminished crop production, refugee assistance and funds for Kyiv to investigate Russian war crimes.
Congress approved an initial $13.6 billion measure in March. The combined price tag of nearly $54 billion exceeds what the U.S. spent on all its foreign and military aid in 2019, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who’s long had non-interventionist views, used procedural tactics last week to thwart Schumer and McConnell from moving the measure through the Senate then, citing Ukraine’s urgent need for the assistance.
The Ukraine spending concerned some Trump-friendly Republicans in Congress on Wednesday.
“It’s, you know, the world’s going to end if you don’t do anything here,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who said he would oppose the Ukraine measure. “I’m more worried about the trust fund going broke” that finances Medicare and another that pays for Social Security.
Braun said he’s long pushed for bills that pay for themselves. Asked why saving $40 billion in this instance outweighed stopping Russia, he said, “Number one, it’s going to pass.”
Another conservative, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that as costly as the measure is, the aid will protect U.S. national security and said, “If Putin wins, the consequences for America and American taxpayers will be hundreds of billions of dollars.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a moderate who has clashed with Trump, said in an interview that helping Ukraine defend itself ”is about as smart an investment as we could possibly make.” He added, “What does America First mean? It means that we should first be concerned about the interests of America. I totally agree.”
News
2022 Billboard Music Awards: What Were The Key Points From The Show?
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards ended bombastically with great performances that celebrated the night and left people in awe. On Sunday, it brightened MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, with the stars gathered and spending a fun-filled night.
The show was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs this year, who smoothly waded through the night, and before taking the stage, performed alongside his son Justin Combs, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and the 6-year-old daughter Junie. There were many amazing musical performances and acceptance speeches. Let’s look at the list that made the awards night so magical.
The Top Artist
Drake won the Top Artist and added another win to his previous 33 wins. He beat fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo (famous for ‘Drivers license’), Doja Cat ( ‘Say So’ singer), Taylor Swift (‘shake it off’ star) and The Weeknd. Unsurprisingly, he won the Top Male Artist award, defeating other contestants like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, and Ed Sheeran.
Four Wins
One of the most celebrated female artists at BBMA, Taylor Swift, won again increasing the winning streak number to 29, adding four more this time. She was decorated with the award for Top Billboard 200 Artist, along with the Country Female Artist, Top Country Artist, and last but not least, the Top Country Album for Red.
Top New Artist
Rodrigo, who is 19-years-old took the title of Top New Artist award. Her other wins included Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artists, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album, which she won for her album sour.
BTS
Though absent from the awards, BTS, the most beloved K-pop group, was awarded many honors. They received the Top Duo/Group award, which added this win to their total 3 in this category, tying them with One Direction. BTS also broke Destiny’s Child’s 17-year-long record of holding 11 awards. With 12 honors, BTS became the most booming group at Billboard Music Awards.
Several performances also adorned the show by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion (who performed ‘Plan B’), Machine Gun Kelly (‘Twin flame’), Silk Sonic (‘Love’s Train’), Ed Sheeran (‘2step’), etc. More than 16 artists performed, including Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen, and Miranda Lambert, and performances travelled across genres. Ed Sheeran, currently on his stadium tour, performed remotely from Belfast, Northern Ireland. In honor of Michael Jackson, from his album Thriller (1982), “The lady of My Life” was performed by Maxwell. Mary J. Blige performed after Maxwell and was welcomed by huge applause. However, soon the focus shifted towards the commercial that played BTS’ song “Boy with Luv”, the version with Halsey performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
If Only BTS were present at this year’s awards show, the applause would have been even louder, and of course, we would have gotten a bigger scoop of news.
The post 2022 Billboard Music Awards: What Were The Key Points From The Show? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Civil rights activist, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from Morgan State
Morgan State will honor former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick with an honorary degree during Saturday’s spring commencement ceremony.
Kaepernick, 34, played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 58 games while throwing for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Kaepernick, who holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in a playoff game by a quarterback (181), guided the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens.
In 2016, Kaepernick, a former second-round NFL draft pick, sparked a league-wide protest against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick’s protest faced a wide range of criticism, with some praising the former Nevada football star and others denouncing the protest, believing it disgraced the military.
Former President Donald Trump said in 2017 that league owners should fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.
Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season, when he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) for San Fransisco. In November 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league. After reaching a confidential settlement in 2019, he withdrew the grievance, yet he still remains unsigned.
Amid the George Floyd protests in 2020, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell supported players that wanted to kneel during the anthem after previously requiring players to “stand and show respect for the flag” or face team fines.
Off the field, Kaepernick has founded and helped to fund three organizations, Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media and Kaepernick Publishing to advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change and political education.
In 2021, he released “Colin in Black & White,” a six-episode limited series on Netflix exploring his high school years and experiences that led him to become an activist. He recently became a New York Times best-selling author for his children’s book “I Color Myself Different.”
During an interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Kaepernick continued to express his interest in returning to the NFL, even in a backup role.
“I just need that opportunity to walk through the door,” he said.
In addition to Kaepernick, education advocate David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert were selected to receive degrees.
()
