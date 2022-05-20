News
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.2% in April, a record low
Minnesota’s unemployment rate reached 2.2% in April, the lowest level since the state first started tracking the statistic nearly 50 years ago.
April’s unemployment rate was down from 2.5% in March, marking the seventh month the figure has decreased, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday. The national unemployment rate for April was 3.6%.
State officials attributed the unemployment rate drop entirely to people moving from unemployment to employment. As Minnesota’s unemployment continued to decline, its workforce participation rate increased from 68.1% to 68.3%, state employment department officials said. Meanwhile, the national workforce participation rate declined 0.2% to 62.2%.
Minnesota has not regained all the jobs it lost at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February-April of 2020 the state lost more than 417,000 jobs and as of April 2022 added 329,500 jobs — 79% of that loss.
Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs from March to April. Growth sectors in April included 1,800 manufacturing jobs, 4,700 jobs in financial activities, 3,900 in professional and business services, 2,700 in leisure and hospitality and 1,300 in government. The construction industry lost 1,000 jobs and trade transportation and utilities lost 1,700. Mining and logging lost 200.
“Our economy remains strong, job growth continues, and more people continue to return to work,” employment department Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “However, racial disparities in employment remain.”
Unemployment dropped among white, Black and Hispanic Minnesotans in April, but at 6.7% Black unemployment remains significantly higher than the state as a whole.
Groves said his agency is committed to helping all Minnesotans connect with employers in need of workers.
News
Orioles beat Yankees, 9-6, on Anthony Santander’s 3-run walk-off homer to left field, ending six-game losing streak
For all the talk of the wall, of how difficult it was to hit a ball over it, Anthony Santander proved in the biggest moment Thursday afternoon that it could be done.
With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Santander turned on an inside cutter, powering a three-run home run over that left field wall for his first career walk-off, sealing the Orioles’ 9-6 victory that ended a six-game losing streak and avoided four-game sweep against the New York Yankees.
Earlier in the inning, a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson allowed Austin Hays to reach first base, and a one-out single from Trey Mancini on the 10th pitch of his at-bat brought Santander to the plate. Santander had already doubled twice and walked once Thursday, and he didn’t need to see more than that first-pitch cutter under the hands. When he reached home plate, the Gatorade bath waited for him among a throng of players.
And then Santander raised his fingers to the sky — he had broken a six-game losing skid that began against the Detroit Tigers last Friday.
Santander’s blast capped a breakout offensive for Baltimore (15-24), which hadn’t scored six or more runs since May 9. And it covered for a blown save from right-hander Jorge Lopez, one of the few cracks from the bullpen this year.
The three runs in the ninth matched the sixth-inning outburst, which also began with Santander. He opened the sixth with a walk and shortstop Jorge Mateo followed, reaching via a catcher’s interference call. Tyler Nevin’s single scored one and Cedric Mullins’ sacrifice fly scored another. Nevin tagged up on Mullins’ deep fly, moving from first to second, a savvy play that proved valuable.
That bit of base running set up Rougned Odor’s RBI single, bringing in the Orioles’ sixth run.
The three-run sixth built on a two-run homer from Robinson Chirinos over the left field wall, his first of the season and first from an Orioles catcher. And in the third, Mateo’s single drove in Santander, who had reached on a second straight double.
Those efforts backed up a shaky start from left-hander Bruce Zimmerman, who allowed a season-high five runs in five innings, raising his ERA to 3.48.
Bullpen backs up Zimmermann
If the first ball off Giancarlo Stanton’s bat wouldn’t leave the yard — a 114-mph rocket that turned into a two-run single — the second never had a doubt. Amid a series in which the Yankees have complained about the new dimensions of Camden Yards, calling it a “create-a-park,” Stanton became the first visiting player at Camden Yards to scale the mountain.
He clubbed a solo homer in the fourth inning off Zimmermann to level the game at three, finding an ounce of redemption for his earlier blast that cascaded off the wall.
For as rocky as Zimmermann’s first inning was, allowing a walk and a double before Stanton’s long run-scoring single, the left-hander rebounded in the second. His five-pitch frame allowed him to push deeper in the outing, completing five innings while giving up seven hits and five runs. It wasn’t as efficient an outing as Zimmermann has produced lately, conceding hits to the first two batters he faced in the sixth before manager Brandon Hyde replaced him with right-hander Bryan Baker.
Those two inherited runners scored in the sixth, and then Lopez allowed one more in the ninth to force Santader’s heroics.
Mountcastle nearing return
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle swung for the first time Wednesday since he landed on the injured list with a forearm strain last weekend, and he took batting practice again Thursday. Both times, Mountcastle said, he felt good, avoiding the shooting pain that stemmed from his thumb and ran up his arm he experienced during the road trip.
Mountcastle still expects to return to the lineup this weekend, when his 10-day injured list designation expires. If he does, he’ll be a welcome addition to an Orioles lineup that was mired in a six-game losing streak before Thursday’s breakout win against the Yankees.
Before his injury, Mountcastle was hitting .268 with a .701 OPS — the third-highest batting average for Baltimore entering Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Yankees lose to Orioles, still have best record in baseball
BALTIMORE — On weather education day at Camden Yards, the Yankees’ winning streak came to an end with Anthony Santander’s first walk-off hit of his career, a three-run shot off Lucas Luetge. The Bombers fell 9-6 to the Orioles, their first loss in five games, but they have also lost an important member of their bullpen.
The Yankees (28-10) lost for just the second time in their last 11 games, but they still hold the best record in baseball.
The winning run reached on Josh Donaldson’s error on Austin Hays’ high chopper to third base and Santander brought it in with a two-run homer to left.
Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green left Thursday afternoon’s game with what the team called right forearm “discomfort.” The team announced that Green would be evaluated by team doctors on Friday, when the Yankees are back in New York.
Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-2 with two walks and a home run. He drove in three of the Yankees six runs. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the other two.
Aaron Boone pulled Jordan Montgomery after just five innings, having allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three on just 76 pitches. Miguel Castro led off the sixth by walking Santander and Jorge Mateo reached on catcher’s interference. Tyler Nevin singled in the first run. Green came in to strike out Robinson Chirinos, but pinch hitter Cedric Mullins got the second run in on a sacrifice fly to center field and Rougned Odor, pinch hitting, singled in another. With a 1-2 count against Austin Hays, Green signaled for the trainer and left the mound. Jonathan Loaisiga walked Hays and Ramon Urias. He finally got Trey Mancini on a slider down and away for a called strike three to end the inning.
Kiner-Falefa hit a sharp ground ball past the third baseman to left field, bringing in two runs to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead in the sixth. That came after the struggling Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres struck out.
The Yankees had another chance in the eighth when Stanton drew a one-out walk, Torres grounded out and Hicks, who is in a 2-for-37 slump, struck out for the third time on the day. In the ninth, the Bombers again got the tying run on base. Kiner-Falefa walked to lead off the inning. He stole second on pinch hitter Josh Donaldson’s strikeout. Marwin Gonzalez struck out
Stanton’s homer, the first by a visiting player over the new mini-monster in left-field, had tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth.
The Yankees actually handed Montgomery a 2-0 lead in the first. Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo doubled. Stanton’s single to the left-field wall drove them in.
Montgomery gave it back in the second on a two-run homer to Chirinos. The Orioles took the brief lead in the third after Santander hit a two-out double and then scored on shortstop Jorge Mateo’s single.
()
News
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval Thursday, putting a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow.
The legislation, approved 86-11, was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. While many issues under President Joe Biden have collapsed under party-line gridlock, Thursday’s lopsided vote signaled that both parties were largely unified about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces.
“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement.
With control of Congress at stake in elections less than six months off, all “no” votes came from Republicans. The same thing happened in last week’s 368-57 House vote, fueling campaign-season Democratic warnings that a nationalist wing of the GOP was in the thrall of former President Donald Trump and his isolationist, America First preferences.
Trump, who still wields clout in the party, has accused Biden of throwing money at Ukraine while mothers lack baby formula, a crisis sparked by a supply chain problem over which the government has scant impact.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it “beyond troubling” that Republicans were opposing the Ukraine assistance. “It appears more and more that MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump,” said Schumer, using the Make America Great Again acronym Democrats are using to cast Republicans as extremists.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a strong backer of the measure, warned his GOP colleagues that a Russian victory would move hostile forces ever closer to the borders of crucial European trading partners. That would prompt higher American defense spending and tempt China and other countries with territorial ambitions to test U.S. resolve, he said.
“The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late,” McConnell said.
Passage came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had drawn down another $100 million worth of Pentagon weapons and equipment to ship to Kyiv, bringing total U.S. materiel sent there since the invasion began to $3.9 billion. He and other administration officials had warned that authority would be depleted by Thursday, but the new legislation will replenish the amount available by more than $8 billion.
Overall, around $24 billion in the measure is for arming and equipping Ukrainian forces, helping them finance weapons purchases, replacing U.S. equipment dispatched to the theater and paying for American troops deployed in nearby countries.
There is also $9 billion to keep Ukraine’s government afloat and $5 billion to feed countries around the globe reliant on Ukraine’s now diminished crop yields. And there is money to help Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., seize Russian oligarchs’ assets, reopen the U.S. embassy in Kyiv and prosecute Russian war crimes.
The measure, which officials have said is designed to last through September, tripled the size of the initial $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid that lawmakers approved shortly after the February invasion.
The combined $54 billion price tag exceeds what the U.S. has spent annually on all its military and economic foreign assistance in recent years, and approaches Russia’s yearly military budget.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Schumer, voicing a goal that seemed nearly unthinkable when Russia first launched its brutal attack.
If the war drags on, as seems plausible, the U.S. may have to eventually decide whether to spend more even as inflation, huge federal deficits and a potential recession loom. Under those circumstances, winning bipartisan approval of any future aid bill could become tougher, especially as November draws near and cooperation between the parties frays.
Biden had proposed a $33 billion plan that lawmakers bolstered with added defense and humanitarian spending. He had to drop his request to include $22.5 billion more to fuel the government’s continued fight against the pandemic, spending that was opposed by many Republicans and got entwined in a politically complicating fight over immigration.
No Republican opposed to the legislation spoke during Thursday’s debate. After passage, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., among the 11 conservatives who voted “no,” questioned whether voters would support the bill if Congress asked them to pay for it.
“I wonder if Americans across our country would agree if they had been shown the costs, if they had been asked to pay for it,” said Paul. “We simply borrow it. ‘Put it on my tab’ is what Congress says.”
Paul, who often opposes U.S. intervention and makes a habit of derailing bills on the brink of approval, had used Senate procedures to upend Schumer’s and McConnell’s plans to approve the Ukraine assistance last week.
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.2% in April, a record low
Orioles beat Yankees, 9-6, on Anthony Santander’s 3-run walk-off homer to left field, ending six-game losing streak
How Mobile ERP Is Changing the Whole Business Scenario?
Yankees lose to Orioles, still have best record in baseball
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Nets’ championship hopes hinge on amicable solution with Kyrie Irving
The Differences Between a Conventional Project Manager Versus a Contemporary Project Manager
Servant Of The People: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Advantages And Disadvantages Of Using Real Estate CRM
Angelyne: What Facts You Should Know About Her Life?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12