MN House asks Congress to name South St. Paul Post Office after officer shot by Ma Barker’s gang
The Minnesota House Thursday evening formally asked Congress to name the South St. Paul Post Office in honor of a police officer killed in 1933 by the infamous Barker-Karpis gang.
Patrolman Leo Pavlak, 38, was gunned down during a payroll robbery while escorting two messengers from the local post office Aug. 30, 1933, when Arthur Barker fatally shot him, according to an account reported by the South St. Paul Police Department.
Thursday’s action by the House was a resolution, approved 130-0, that carries no force of law, but simply asks Congress to name the post office after Pavlak, which Congress has the authority to do.
According to a letter from the family read by state Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, Pavlak’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren include a number of local law enforcement officials. Among them were retired St. Paul police officer David Pavlak, U.S. Marshal for Minnesota Bob Pavlak, and former Ramsey County Sheriff Commander Robert Pavlak Jr.
Chicago White Sox pound out a season-high 14 hits in a 7-4 victory against the Kansas City Royals for a 3-2 series win
The Chicago White Sox scored six runs over their last three games entering Thursday.
They looked more like the team many had projected in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, rallying for a 7-4 victory in front of 11,784 at Kauffman Stadium.
Luis Robert had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Tim Anderson singled twice, walked twice, stole two bases and drove in two. And Adam Engel had a crucial pinch-hit RBI single as the Sox returned to .500 (19-19) while taking three of five in the series.
“We work to produce a lot of runs every day, but that’s how the game is — you don’t always produce as (many) runs as you want,” Robert said through an interpreter. “You don’t always pitch as good as you want to. You don’t always play defense as good as you want to. That’s baseball.
“Today was a good day for us. We were able to produce, to get the big hits in the big moments, and that helped us to win this game.”
The Sox had a season-high 14 hits, including 13 singles. It was their most singles in a game since compiling 15 on Aug. 24, 2021, at Toronto.
“I thought we were on more pitches,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We chased a few breaking balls, but overall we did a better job (on) two strikes (of putting) the ball in play. We worked the at-bats better.
“There were times we hit the ball hard and didn’t have a hit to show for it. But overall, I thought every guy that went to the plate was working.”
Before the game, La Russa addressed criticism hitting coaches Frank Menechino and Howie Clark have received from pundits and fans.
“If you coach or manage in the big leagues and if somebody points a finger at you and that bothers you, you’re doing the wrong thing for a living,” he said. “And if you coach, you should be able to absorb the hits instead of having a player or some players be targeted.
“But I’m in the cage a lot, the players know, they’ll tell you, the messages that they’re getting, whether it’s strategy or mechanical from both of those guys is sound. They’re just not executing.”
The execution emerged as the game unfolded.
The Sox trailed 3-0 after two innings. They scored once in the third as Anderson walked, stole second and third and scored on a Robert single. The Sox loaded the bases but didn’t score any more runs in the inning.
The Sox loaded the bases again in the fourth with no outs. Anderson came through with a two-run single, putting the Sox within 4-3.
“Just really trying to beat you at all angles,” Anderson said. “Being able to play both sides of the ball and giving us a chance to win and giving others a chance to get RBIs and get bags and whatever the case is. Just putting us in the best position to be successful.”
The Sox tied the game on a Robert RBI single in the sixth and went ahead an inning later when Engel came off the bench and drove in AJ Pollock with a one-out single.
“I’m trying to get a pitch over the plate, put a good swing on it,” Engel said. “Guys are on first and third, in a good situation there. Just had to put the ball in play, try to keep it up the middle the best that I can. In order to do that, just look for a pitch over the plate and try to not do too much.”
Robert connected on an 0-2 slider from Dylan Coleman for the two-run homer in the eighth to create some distance.
“I was just trying to not strike out,” Robert said. “(Wednesday) night was a difficult game for me (0-for-4 with three strikeouts). The at-bats (Thursday) weren’t easy either.
“I got that at-bat. I was just trying to put the ball in play. I charged earlier in that pitch because I was expecting a fastball. He made a mistake and I took advantage of it.”
The Sox will try to carry the positives into the weekend series against the Yankees in New York.
“We are pretty close to being the team that we all know that we can be,” Robert said. “Every team has some struggles sometimes. But … we are pretty close to being that good team that we hope we could be.”
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will sail the high seas after Duluth commissioning
DULUTH, Minn. — The newly constructed USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, the second naval warship to honor the Twin Cities, is docked in Duluth ahead of its weekend commissioning.
The ship, the first U.S. Navy vessel to dock in Duluth since 1993, when the Navy conducted regular Great Lakes tours, was outlined in festive bunting Thursday while berthed at Rice’s Point.
The nearly 400-foot warship is scheduled to be commissioned into the Navy during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
On that day, most of its 110-member crew will be asked to “run aboard” in Navy tradition by sprinting up the gangway to populate the ship.
“I’m more than proud,” said Cmdr. Alfonza White, the officer in charge of the vessel, during a Thursday media tour. “I’ve been in the Navy 27 years. The best part of the Navy are the people. Everything about this ship is foremost about the people and who takes care of it.”
A Freedom-class littoral combat ship, Minneapolis-Saint Paul is designed for defense and combat within 25 miles of shore. It reaches speeds near 50 mph, and its main gun on the forward deck can fire artillery that explodes on impact or in the vicinity of targets within 9 nautical miles.
It has its homeport at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla. But from there, the possibilities will be endless.
“We are trained to sail the high seas, and we are prepared to do so,” said White, who began his career on the since-decommissioned USS Duluth.
Built in Marinette, Wis., by Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Lake Michigan, the $360 million ship has struggled through fits and starts to reach its commissioning. The ship was christened and launched in the Menominee River on June 15, 2019, at the Fincantieri yard, but a design defect associated with bearings in the combining gear’s high-speed clutch surfaced during trials.
Commissioning, which will be the first for a Navy vessel in Minnesota, was delayed in both 2020 and 2021.
“The crew is resilient,” White said. “We took it in stride and now we’re here.”
The crew has spent the past two years in Florida training aboard other vessels to prepare to operate Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
“I know the ship was being built up here in the Midwest, but two years ago-plus we started building a crew, and that is really the bread and butter of what brings the ship to life,” said Command Senior Enlisted Leader Edward Pare, the vessel’s top enlisted man. “We’re going to go through a commissioning ceremony, but this crew has jelled and come together for many years, and it shows.”
The vessel is highly maneuverable and is propelled by water jets instead of the more traditional propeller-and-rudder system.
White explained that when the Minneapolis-Saint Paul is opened up, its jets process an Olympic swimming pool’s worth of water every second.
“That’s how much thrust vector we generate,” White said.
The crew is trained to navigate the vessel in tight spaces without the aid of tugboats. On its 37-day voyage up from Florida, the crew gained valuable experience traversing the Soo Locks and other Great Lakes.
“If you’ve ever been out on Lake Superior, it is awesome,” White said. “Coming through the Soo Locks was a great experience for the crew, and then entering Lake Superior — beautiful lake, beautiful scenery. We couldn’t ask for more.”
The vessel is of a class of ship that’s typically named for major cities.
The naming of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul was made possible by Jodi Green, former deputy undersecretary of the Navy and a Minnesota resident.
The Minneapolis-Saint Paul will be the second naval vessel named after both Twin Cities. The submarine USS Minneapolis-St. Paul served from 1984 to 2008.
White said the Twin Cities and Duluth should be proud to be a part of the commissioning of a ship that figures to be called into action anywhere in the world.
“Worldwide access,” White said of why the vessel was in Duluth. “This is part of the world. We’re happy to sail all over the world, and this is proof that we can access so many different venues around the world.”
Minnesota plan to legalize sports betting gets a final push
Supporters of legalizing sports gambling are making a final push at the Minnesota Capitol, but two competing proposals contain one huge difference that will make it difficult to reconcile.
Both plans seek to legalize betting on various sports games and activities online and inside casinos owned by the state’s American Indian tribes.
Both plans have bipartisan support — and bipartisan opposition; the politics of state-sanctioned gambling don’t fall neatly along partisan lines, as opposition comes both from some of the most liberal lawmakers and some of most conservative.
But the main sticking point appears to be whether Native American tribes should get exclusive rights to run the betting operations, or whether the state’s two race tracks should be allowed to get in on the action.
Last week, the House approved a bill that would not allow the tracks — Running Aces in Columbus and Canterbury Park in Shakopee — to operate any sports betting operations. The Minnesota Indian Gaming Commission endorsed that plan, and Gov. Tim Walz, whose signature would be required, did as well.
But a plan working its way through the Minnesota Senate would ensure the tracks are included. The tribes opposed that bill. Walz has said he won’t sign any gambling expansion that lacks tribal approval.
On Thursday, a Senate committee approved its plan after it was modified to match much of the House bill. In the words of lead sponsor Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, the two bills are “pretty much the same, except for one major area.”
That area: the tracks remain included in Chamberlain’s plan.
Anything less would be, he said, a “non-starter.”
If there’s any hope for agreement, it will have to come soon. The Legislature is required to finish its work before Monday.
