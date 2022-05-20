Finance
Myths, Beliefs and Perceptions Regarding Single-Parent Families
Single-parenting is a global phenomenon that is on the rise. In many societies single-parent families are perceived to be dysfunctional, and the contributors to many social ills. Studies targeted on the single-parent family have predominantly focused on the dysfunctions of this family structure and ways in which this nontraditional family design is disparate from the traditional two-parent or extended family.
Despite the global existence of the single-parent family structure for many years, most societies are still challenged in their ability to embrace and support this phenomenon based on the notion that two adults supporting each other in the raising of children is the only true definition of family.
The strengths of single-parents are often shadowed by myths and negative assumptions. An investigation of social work students’ perception of single- parent families revealed that while the students perceived women and people of color as oppressed, they did not have the same opinion of single-parents. Instead, they viewed the single-parent status to be the result of individual choice that results in self-imposed hardships. Rhodes & Johnson (2000) suggest that there is evidence of a “social injustice issue” that separates the single-parent population from other at risk populations.
Common myths regarding single parenting:
Two adults supporting each other in the raising of children is the only true definition of family.
Single-parent families are abnormal and dysfunctional.
Single-parent families are contributors to many societal ills.
Single-parent families are not part of an oppressed group.
Single-parent families are a vulnerable group with no identifiable strengths.
Single-parenting is result of individual choice and poor judgment.
The hardships experienced by single-parent families are self-inflicted.
Never-married single mothers are promiscuous females with poor judgment.
Single-parent families are problematic and doomed for failure.
Boys raised by single mothers are destined to end up in prison.
Girls raised in single-parent households are likely to become single mothers themselves.
The teenage single-mother population primarily comprises of black, poor, urban girls.
Living in a single-parent household is a threat to the physical and emotional well-being of a child.
Understanding Online Associate Degrees
Online associate degrees are becoming increasingly popular as alternatives to more expensive Bachelor’s degree programs for students on a budget these days. Many individuals also like associate degrees because it gives them a good education and training and puts them in the work force more quickly than other types of advanced degrees; however, some people aren’t sure what type of Associates program they should be looking into and are confused by the different types offered.
There are three different types of online associates degrees commonly offered. Associate of sciences, associate of applied sciences, and associate of arts.
Associate of Sciences (AS): This is a program that focuses primarily on the physical sciences, such as health care programs, computer sciences and graphic design combined with a core college curriculum of liberal arts classes.
Associate of Applied Sciences (AAS): Similar to an AS, but with the focus on specific vocational training rather than physical sciences built around the core curriculum. These degrees tend to be more “hands on” in nature with fewer theoretical classes. Some examples would be massage therapy, crime scene investigation, paralegal studies and dental hygiene.
Associate of Arts (AA): The associate of arts is also built around a core liberal arts curriculum, but concentrates on the humanities and social sciences, such as psychology, sociology and the arts. There are a wide range of majors for this degree program as well, including criminal justice, sociology, linguistics and communications.
Online associates degrees can be considered a final goal or a stepping stone. The associate degree is an end in itself for many people; after graduating from high school and moving into the workforce, they’ve realized they can make more money if they have a degree. An associate degree is a wonderful way to increase your income potential without spending too much money. The program typically takes eighteen months to two years and can be completed online, making the cost much more reasonable than attending a typical four year university.
For others, however, continuing education past high school is just the beginning of their educational journey. More students than ever are realizing that getting an associates degree is the perfect stepping stone toward a bachelors degree down the road. There are several reasons for getting an online associates degree first that make sense for students:
1: An online associate degree can be pursued at your own pace and on our own schedule while you work and put away some money toward your education. You are not only saving money on the first two years of your education by getting your core liberal arts course out of the way online, you’re getting a solid foundation in the major of your choice while you’re working.
2: You can raise your income and take a break to work for a few years with your associate degree before going back for your bachelor degree. When you do decide to pursue your bachelor degree, you’ll already by half-way there.
3: The programs are convenient for everyone, no matter where they live or what there schedule is, and traditional colleges now routinely accept transferred associates degree programs from online schools.
4: Students who have served in the military often find they can get credit toward AS and AAS degrees for some of their military training. In fact, active duty military members often find out that if they are studying in programs such as avionics, mechanics or similar programs, they can be as much as half-way through the program based on the instruction they received in the military.
Programs offering online associate degrees have advantages for a great many people. Consider if they are the right fit for you.
The Many Benefits of Online Education
Honestly, online education has become increasingly popular at colleges and universities in the past few years because of the improved access that it provides students. Online education refers to courses where at least 80 percent of content is distributed online. Students send assignments online and often participate in chat discussions or message boards that pertain to the course subject.
However, while no face to face interaction is found in online degree programs, students are still able to communicate with each other through their computers. A growing number of physical universities, as well as newer online colleges, have begun to offer a select set of academic degree and certificate programs via the Internet at a wide range of levels and in a wide range of disciplines.
While some programs require students to attend some campus classes or orientations, many are delivered completely online. In addition, several universities offer online student support services, such as online advising and registration, counseling, online textbook purchase, student governments and student newspapers. The benefits of online education includes, the ability to earn the same degree as an in class student, study at your own pace, convenience student resource center.
Education
Nevertheless, in higher education especially, the increasing tendency is to create a virtual learning environment which is sometimes combined with a management information system to create a managed learning environment in which all aspects of a course are handled through a consistent user interface standard throughout the institution. E-Learning can also refer to educational web sites such as those offering learning scenarios, worksheets and interactive exercises for children. E-learning services have evolved since computers were first used in education.
The main goal of accreditation is to ensure that education provided by institutions of higher education meets acceptable levels of quality. Accrediting agencies, which are private educational associations of regional or national scope develop evaluation crite. Online learning can be a convenient way of getting your education but its not for everybody. Make sure to find out how much your education is going to cost before enrolling. Most colleges and universities now offer online learning also called distance education.
Request free information about online teaching preparation programs and online education degrees from some of the most respected schools and colleges of education in your country. These highly respected education schools offer accredited education degrees and teaching preparation programs, delivered in a convenient online format. The internet has revolutionized education as we know it and now it is possible to earn a GED, BA, MA and even a PhD virtually without leaving your home and many other degrees are available with online education.
However, the internet has made online education possible in virtually every discipline and for any kind of student. Homework can be handed in electronically and lectures can be watched by downloading video files, online education can replicate the classroom experience and give the student the opportunity to earn a degree while working around job and family responsibilities. Online education is now available for almost every kind of degree.
It has made it possible to find a good school anywhere in the world but some people may need learning institutions close to them because they may want to visit the campus, use the library facilities, get to know other students face to face or take occasional exams which are proctored on campus. However, online education is more characterized by writing than by exams, simply because students who are located all over the world can not take proctored exams.
Learning
E-learning is naturally suited to distance learning and flexible learning, but can also be used in conjunction with face to face teaching, in which case the term blended learning is commonly used. It can also refer to educational web sites such as those offering learning scenarios, worksheets and interactive exercises for children. There is a trend to move toward blended learning services, where computer based activities are integrated with practical or classroom based situations.
This idea is generally seen as being distinct from the use of computers in ways where learning is at least a peripheral element of the experience. Much effort has been put into the technical reuse of electronically based teaching materials and in particular creating or reusing learning objects.
Conclusion
Online education is a way to increase students knowledge in a particular area of study by giving them access to a wide variety of material on the subject. It is rapidly increasing and online doctoral programs have even developed at leading research universities. It is accommodating in this manner, as it permits an individual to work while being enrolled as a full time college student.
Moreover, it is convenient and flexible, allowing you to maintain your professional and personal commitments while pursuing a high quality education. Online education is now available for almost every kind of degree.
The Psychology of Kissing
On the analysis of a kiss, science of kissing, types of kisses and the social basis of kissing..
Kissing is one of the oldest human activities. It is the expression of affection, liking or love for another person. If you go back to the history of kissing, public kissing may not have existed a few hundred years ago and still not permitted in some cultures, but we can safely assume that kissing has existed for thousands of years even if it was done privately as it is a very natural form of human emotional expression.
Students of psychology will usually try to analyze kissing from a psychoanalytic perspective. A kiss is an oral activity, like smoking or eating, it involves the mouth and can be traced back to the oral stage of psychological development. To an extent the oral fixation theory may be true. This means some people are addicted to activities of the mouth, derive pleasure from sensations in the mouth and are thus also addicted to kissing or related activities of the mouth. Oral fixation describes certain personalities, but in this article, I will focus largely on the analysis of a kiss and the science involved.
Kissing involves neural and hormonal activity and several recent researchers have indicated that dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and sex hormones are released during romantic kissing. Dopamine and serotonin are chemicals (neurotransmitters) and oxytocin is a hormone released by the pituitary gland. When emotions are involved, the amygdala and hypothalamus in the brain are activated and the activation of amygdala and hypothalamus, release of chemicals and stimulation of the pituitary and sex glands during kissing create attachment and gives a feeling of euphoria in romantic relationships. In non-romantic relationships, kissing creates affection and emotional attachment and is usually experienced among friends, family members, social relationships and so on. A kiss on the cheek is a type of social greeting and is common in many cultures.
A kiss can be interpreted in many ways and the attributes of a kiss could be analyzed according to the length or duration, depth, position or location, facial expression before and after a kiss,and these elements when analyzed will finally help derive the covert or overt motivations of kissing.
Since kissing is done on the human body, we have limited spatial coordinates to begin with. No one will hopelessly or passionately kiss a tree or a wall, although that kind of activity can also be analyzed.
Let’s start with the top of the head. A short, brief fleeting kiss on the top of the head indicates affection. Parents kiss their children on the head or forehead. When bosses or colleagues kiss on the head, that can look patronizing and even odd. Forehead kissing is common among family and older relatives often kiss children or young people on the forehead. Brief kissing on the cheek is accepted as social custom among some cultures and is seen as a mark of formality or formal friendliness and camaraderie. Brief kiss on the cheek is often a mark of rapport, affection among workers and support or encouragement.
As soon as the kiss moves to other parts of the body, the analysis gets more complex. Apart from the head or the cheek which is considered affectionate, kissing on the eyes, nose, ears or chin would be considered romantic. Kissing on the nose has an element of affection involved but on the chin, it is more intimate.
The first principle is that the further down the kiss goes, the more intimate it becomes. So, a kiss on the leg is obviously far more intimate than a kiss on the hand. The lip kissing is of course, very intimate and we are not considering it within this principle. Kiss on the hand is actually a more traditional and formal romantic expression. In ancient times, men proposed women by kissing the hand. It is formal romanticism.
The second principle is that the longer it gets, the more intimate it becomes. So, intimacy through kissing is about space and time.
The third principle is that the spatial and temporal aspects will determine the motivation of the kiss. This means a kiss can indicate many expressions including love, romance, sexual attraction, affection, formal support and the type of kiss or the motive will be largely determined by the spatial and temporal attributes of the kiss.
A long kiss on the front of the neck is bolder than a kiss on the back of the neck. The kiss on the inner surface of the skin such as the palm or inner wrist or elbow is more intimate than kiss on the outer surface and so on. Public kissing on the inner surface of the body may look a bit desperate, so must be done privately. What about the temporal aspects? A man sits beside you in the park, speaks with you for a while, gives a brief kiss on your fingers and walks away. It is strange behavior but does happen. That is the uncertain kiss. Long term lovers will engage in more prolonged kisses. Prolonged mouth to mouth kisses create attachment and even a level of trust. The mouth, tongue, lips have large number of nerve endings and are extremely sensitive, thus mouth to mouth kissing gives heightened pleasure. Romantic kissing is of course a prelude to sexual relations.
Let me go to the third principle from which you derive the motivations of kissing. Why did a friend kiss you in a certain way? As long as the kiss is not too long and is on the cheek or face, that is an indication of support, encouragement and affection. Kissing may not have sexual meanings and connotations. Affection between two people is quite possible, even if they are not lovers. Whether of the same or opposite sex, two people can feel great love, affection and support for each other and kiss each other on the head, cheek or face and such expressions are often natural, especially in teamwork. Say in a soccer team, players kiss and hug other teammates as expressions of encouragement and the same type of rapport may be seen in teammates working together in any field, and the team members can be male or female, it does not matter. When people are excited about something, they may kiss and hug other people standing near them, but it is just emotional expression and release of energy, not exactly directed towards the other people. So,suppose your colleague standing next to you was watching a game, got excited about a soccer goal and started hugging you because he was all excited, it doesn’t mean he was harassing you, he was just expressing his excitement and emotions. But if this kind of behavior becomes a habit, you must be a bit more cautious and make it a point not to stand next to him. He obviously has other covert motivations.
Let us finally move to the science. Research has shown that romantic kissing involves endocrine glands and release of dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and sex hormones such as testosterone. Although most forms of kissing involves emotions and activities of the amygdala and hypothalamus in the brain, romantic kissing is triggered by intense chemical reactions in the body and release of neurotransmitters and hormones. Hormones finally create social bonds and kissing is one of the social tools that have helped humans to form bonds, survive and create families and societies for thousands of years. Without kissing, we would be a lonely race and become extinct rather quickly.
