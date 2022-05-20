News
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
By The Associated Press
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
___
Experts: Mars ‘doorway’ just small crevice on barren terrain
CLAIM: NASA’s Mars rover has captured images of a doorway cut into a mountainside of the red planet, suggesting the presence of extraterrestrial life.
THE FACTS: Social media users shared a magnified version of the image, which made it appear the formation was much larger than its actual dimensions. NASA officials and Mars experts say the curious formation is nothing more than a narrow, naturally-occurring crevice in the rocky, barren terrain. Andrew Good, a spokesman for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told the AP that the image being circulated is a “very, very, very zoomed in shot” of a naturally formed rock crevice. On Wednesday, NASA posted on its website more detailed renderings of the area, which it says is a mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on Mars’ Mount Sharp. Curiosity, a rover that’s been exploring the mountain since landing in 2012, took the image of the crevice on May 7. Good said that NASA scientists overseeing the rover estimate the opening is 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide. “You can see all kinds of cracks and fractures in the surrounding area,” Good wrote in an email. “There are linear fractures throughout this outcrop, and this is a location where several linear fractures happen to intersect.” Gaia Stucky de Quay, a researcher at Harvard’s earth and planetary sciences department who studies Mars’ surface, said images suggest this particular spot started developing linear cracks until a large wedge of rock eventually broke off, perhaps due to wind erosion, dust storms or “marsquakes.” “The shadows make it look like a perfect rectangle in low quality images, which has been used to suggest it is a ’doorway,” Stucky de Quay wrote in an email. “But cracks generally form in straight lines, and you can actually see very clearly into the inside of the rock wall, and see the back of the wall, with even more cracks in it.” The assessment from NASA and other Mars experts hasn’t deterred some online skeptics from questioning the timing of the image release. It came just days before Congress opened its first hearing in more than half a century on unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, on Tuesday. Rather than extraterrestrials, lawmakers at the hearing honed in on concerns that China, Russia and other well-equipped foreign adversaries could be using new aerospace technology against the U.S. and its allies without their knowledge.
— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in Boston contributed this report.
___
WHO health regulations don’t infringe on US decision-making
CLAIM: The Biden administration is proposing amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations that would transfer U.S. sovereign authority over health care decisions to the WHO director-general.
THE FACTS: The International Health Regulations, which are aimed at detecting disease outbreaks, allow the WHO director-general to declare a public health emergency of international concern. Member countries agree to abide by the guidelines, but the WHO does not have the power to enforce them, nor can it interfere in other countries’ decision-making processes, according to experts. As the WHO hosts its 75th World Health Assembly beginning on Sunday, some social media users are misrepresenting proposals the U.S. is bringing to the conference, where delegates from 194 member states convene to discuss priorities. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has drafted a series of amendments to a legal framework called the International Health Regulations, which define countries’ rights and obligations in handling cross-border public health emergencies. The U.S. amendments call for greater accountability and transparency in responding to such emergencies. But some remarks, including those by former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, bloggers and conservative political commentators, are misrepresenting the proposals to falsely claim they would take health policy decision-making powers away from U.S. officials and grant unilateral authority to the WHO’s director-general. “These amendments would transfer our health care decision-making out of U.S. hands, into the hands of the director-general of the WHO,” said Bachmann, a former congresswoman from Minnesota, while calling into a conservative radio show last week. The segment was posted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 32,000 times. Bachmann went on to suggest that the same amendments would allow the director-general to impose global lockdowns and vaccine mandates, as well as force climate change policy and even gun control measures on member nations. Bachmann did not respond to a request for comment. Experts familiar with the International Health Regulations say these assertions are misleading, and the idea that the director-general could impose enforceable mandates on other countries is unfounded. Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor and director of the university’s WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, told the AP that the director-general only has the power to make recommendations, not enact laws or otherwise dictate national policy decisions. “It is utterly untrue that the IHR would interfere with health care decisions or transfer such decisions to the WHO Director-General,” he wrote in an email. Gostin, who also helped write the 2005 version of the IHR, cited the fact that China signed the IHR, but violated it by delaying reporting of the initial COVID-19 outbreak and later pushing back against the WHO investigation into its origins. The U.S. amendments seek to prevent this from happening, by tightening requirements for reporting information to the WHO and allowing them to conduct unimpeded investigations, among other changes. Dr. David Freedman, the president-elect of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, who served on a WHO committee of IHR experts for a decade, reiterated that the WHO “has zero enforcement, police or punitive powers.” Further, the IHR is mostly focused on preventing the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics, he said. Climate change, gun control or even specific measures like vaccinations or lockdowns are not mentioned. Some social media users are also conflating the IHR with a separate effort the WHO has launched to develop a global accord on pandemic prevention and response. That accord is still being drafted, but experts told the AP there’s no evidence it would cede any national decision-making powers, either. “Unfortunately, there has been a small minority of groups making misleading statements and purposefully distorting facts,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Tuesday, clarifying that the WHO does not override member nations’ sovereignty.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.
___
Trump misleads on Afghanistan casualties
CLAIM: When former President Donald Trump was in charge, 18 months went by in Afghanistan when “we didn’t lose one American soldier.”
THE FACTS: There is no year-and-half time frame under Trump’s presidency alone that no combat deaths among U.S. service members in Afghanistan were reported. But while speaking in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Trump claimed, “when I was in charge, in 18 months, we didn’t lose one American soldier.” After mentioning that day’s deadly shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which a white gunman killed 10 Black people in a supermarket, Trump reiterated that “in 18 months in Afghanistan, we lost nobody.” He didn’t specify which 18-month period he was referencing, and a spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for clarification. During Trump’s presidency, which ran from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021, there were 45 combat deaths among U.S. service members reported in Afghanistan, as well as 18 “non-hostile” deaths, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System. While there was an 18-month stretch that saw no combat, or “hostile,” deaths in Afghanistan — from early February 2020 to August 2021 — it was a time period that also included Biden’s presidency. There were two combat deaths reported in early February 2020, when Trump was president, and none reported again until late August 2021, when an attack killed 13 U.S. troops amid the exit from Afghanistan, during Biden’s presidency. There were also several “non-hostile” deaths among U.S. service members in Afghanistan during that time frame, specifically in 2020. Looking at other periods of Trump’s presidency also tells a different story than the one he offered. During the last, full 18 months before Trump left office in January 2021 — from July 2019 to December 2020 — there were 12 combat deaths reported. Nearly 2,500 U.S. service members died during the 20-year war.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.
___
Tech leader investments in biotech startup didn’t cause formula shortage
CLAIM: The current baby formula shortage was created by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates because he invested in a company that makes artificial breast milk.
THE FACTS: The investment by Gates’ firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, has nothing to do with the recent baby formula shortage, according to experts. Shoppers searching for the product have encountered empty shelves in recent days, leading some social media users to speculate about the cause of the scarcity. Posts on social media, predominantly Facebook and Twitter, are suggesting that an investment by Gates in a biotech startup called Biomilq is linked to the shortage. Biomilq is working to create a lab-produced breast milk alternative using cultured human mammary cells, according to the company’s website. One tweet pushing the baseless theory stated, “Bill Gates is heavily invested in lab produced breast milk? And now we have a baby formula shortage?” The post received more than 15,000 likes, and linked to a June 2020 CNBC story about Gates’ firm’s investment. But the claims are flawed for several reasons, including that the product is not available yet and experts say such an investment wouldn’t have the power to cause or prevent the existing shortage. Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment firm focused on climate change founded by the billionaire philanthropist, granted some initial funding for Biomilq in June 2020, the investment group confirmed in a statement to the AP. But it clarified that investment decisions are made by the firm’s leadership, and neither Bill Gates nor other board members or investors are “involved in every investment decision.” Some posts making the false claims also mentioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. While Zuckerberg, along with other prominent investors in technology, was involved with the investment firm when it was first launched in 2015, Zuckerberg is not listed as an investor or board member on the firm’s site. The spokesperson also confirmed to the AP that Zuckerberg is not currently a board member or investor. Further, Biomilq is not available to consumers yet. Kelli Reifschneider, the company’s head of business, said the product is still in the research and development phase and likely wouldn’t be offered for sale for at least another four years. Assertions that investments in the company would have impacted the current shortage are also false. The shortage has been caused by ongoing supply disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and exacerbated by a safety recall from Abbott Nutrition, a company that makes several major brands of powdered formula, two experts told the AP. Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce most of the U.S. formula supply, so its recall and subsequent factory shutdown wiped out a large segment of the market, the AP has reported. Rachna Shah, a University of Minnesota professor specializing in supply chains and operations, and Keely L. Croxton, a professor of logistics at Ohio State University who researches supply chain resilience, told the AP that there’s no evidence Gates’ investment would have influenced the shortage. “Very large players can constrain the competition in the market, and when there is no competition, prices will go higher and/or they will control the supply,” Shah said, adding, “I don’t think Bill Gates’ investment in this has anything to do with the current shortage that we’re seeing.” Even if Biomilq was on the market, the two experts said it’s unlikely the product would have the power to either prevent or cause the situation.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in New York contributed this report.
___
Find AP Fact Checks here:
___
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter:
News
Incumbents unopposed, no drama on the agenda for Minnesota Democratic convention
When Minnesota Democrats open their state convention in Rochester, drama won’t be on the agenda.
The 1,200 delegates will endorse Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha for reelection. They’re all running unopposed for the party’s backing. So the convention, which starts Friday, will be mostly a pep rally to fire up activists for the midterm election season and a campaign training session to help overcome the headwinds the party is facing .
It’s likely to contrast with last weekend’s wild Republican state convention in the same building, the Mayo Civic Center. It took GOP delegates nine ballots to endorse Scott Jensen for governor in an acrimonious contest in which the lead changed hands three times.
‘While we won’t have as many fireworks as the Republicans did at their convention, there’s certainly going to be a lot of excitement,” Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said in an interview.
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will speak to delegates Friday, when they’ll be endorsed for a second term. The governor said he’ll emphasize their successes in managing Minnesota through the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting challenges.
“The message is that Minnesota has come through some of the toughest years that we’ve seen, and we’ve done so as well as any state in the union,” Walz told The Associated Press. “We’ve done it by compromise and by vision. And I’m going to make the case that, give us four more years on this, we’ll continue to move in the right direction.”
Ellison, Simon and Blaha will get the delegates’ blessings on Saturday. Sunday will feature more training for delegates and other activists on organizing and mobilizing, and approving the party platform.
Martin said he expects the Democratic candidates and VIPs such as U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to highlight the party’s accomplishments and agenda for the future. But he acknowledged that there will likely be plenty of criticism of Jensen and the other GOP candidates for statewide office, whom Democrats consider extreme.
“It’s very clear coming out of the convention that the Republican Party in this state, there’s a deep division there. In a year like this, where the Democrats are facing some headwinds, if (Republicans are) going to win their first statewide office since 2006, they can’t afford to be divided,” Martin said.
No Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006. But Republicans are hoping that a rise in violent crime and the country’s economic difficulties, including soaring inflation and supply-chain problems, will make voters receptive to their message.
Pandemic precautions will also be a major difference between the two parties’ conventions. There was hardly a mask in sight at the GOP gathering. But the Democrats are requiring attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and to get tested for the disease on-site.
News
Made for Love season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO Max? Latest Update!
Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, Made for Love is an American dark comedy television series with science fiction themes. The launch of the series on HBO Max was on April 1, 2021. Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Romano feature in the film. The sitcom was renewed for a second season in June 2021, which debuted on April 28, 2022.
Following today’s season 2 conclusion on HBO Max, is a Made for Love season 3 renewal likely? Or, have we reached a dead end?
There are several topics to discuss in this article, but let’s begin with the following: The Cristin Milioti television series has not yet been renewed or canceled. Positive reviews and the unusual idea of the program give us grounds for optimism over the likelihood of the former occurring. Even though it is labeled as a dark comedy in a number of aspects, it also has a multitude of other characteristics. Brilliantly written by Milioti, the second season finished on a dramatic note with Hazel obtaining so much strength that she lacked in the first two seasons.
Is Made For Love Renewed For Season 3?
No, HBO Max has not announced a season 3 renewal for Made for Love.
Despite the fact that this isn’t exactly the news that supporters want to hear, it’s worth pointing out that it may still be too early to anticipate anything definite.
Season 2 finished on May 19, 2022, with the airing of Episode 8. In retrospect, the series was not renewed for a second season until two months after the conclusion of the first season.
HBO may provide an update as late as July 2022 indicating whether more installments have been approved. Season 2 concludes with a cliffhanger, an optimistic indication.
During a recent interview with ScreenRant, series star Billy Magnussen was asked if he had heard anything about season 3, to which he said that he had not, but that he hoped there will be one.
Made for Love season 3 Release Date:
Even though the second season concluded only recently, supporters have already expressed their desire for a continuation. We are anticipating an official announcement. If the third season of Made for Love is renewed, we anticipate that it will air sometime in 2023. The second season is presently airing, therefore confirmation of a third season will not be available for quite some time. Every Thursday, two new episodes of the second season are published on HBO Max.
Who will be in Made for Love’s third season?
- Cristin Milioti represents Hazel Green.
- Billy Magnussen as Byron Gogol in the play.
- Herringbone is Dan Bakkedahl.
- Noma Dumezweni represents Fiffany.
- Raymond Romano portrays Herbert Green.
- Augusto Aguilera, as the Liver, functions as the hepatocyte.
- Caleb Foote symbolizes Bennett Hobbes (season 2; recurring season 1)
- Jay is depicted by Sarunas J. Jackson (season 2; guest starring season 1)
- Bangles de la Morga (Patti Harrison)
- Raymond Lee portrays Jeff, whilst Kym Whitley portrays Judiff.
- Chris Diamantopoulos portrays agent Hank Walsh (season 2)
- Angela Lin represents Dr. Hau (season 2)
- Gogol interviewer James Urbaniak (season 2)
- Anydoors with Paula Abdul, Season 2 (Guest role)
Story of Made for Love Season 3:
Alissa Nutting’s Made for Love is a dark comedy with a unique identifier and a unique author name. After escaping a claustrophobic 10-year marriage to a tech tycoon, a woman finds that her husband had a monitoring device installed on her. The gadget he put in her brain enables him to track her location, observe her life, and understand her “emotional condition” as she attempts to restore her independence.
Made For Love’s second season follows a femme on the run from her oppressive marriage to a tech mogul. She soon learns that her spouse has placed a device in her brain that allows him to track her every action.
The second season of Made for Love on HBO Max is arriving sooner than anticipated! In the dark comedy, Cristin Milioti portrays Hazel Green, the ten-year-married wife of a computer tycoon who flees her marriage. Billy Magnussen portrays Byron Gogol, the husband of Hazel who invented the Hub, a computer gaming complex that he and Hazel have resided in for the past 10 years. The actor Ray Romano portrays Hazel’s father, Herbert Green. After leaving Byron, she visits her father, only to discover that her father’s life partner is also a love doll.
Adapted on a novel by Alisa Nutting, the first season of Made for Love aired on HBO in April to acclaim for its acting, plot, and use of high-tech computer games. Some have highlighted that Made for Love is a dystopian series, but others have identified the realities of what the long-term existence of tech millionaires would entail: closing out the outside world and living in a fabricated reality that exceeds your own. When Milioti’s heroine first meets her spouse, she has memories that distinguish this dystopian series from other recent publications.
Christina Lee, Made for Love’s executive producer and showrunner for the second season, explains what sets the series apart from other sci-fi programs. “We wanted to tell a science fiction narrative from a woman’s point of view,” adds Lee, who deems this series “one of the finest creative experiences” she’s ever had. Season two of Made for Love premieres on HBO Max on April 28. What can we anticipate from the forthcoming season?
Trailer For Made For Love Season 3:
As previously indicated, the start date of Made for Love’s third season is still undetermined, hence there is currently no trailer available. Let’s watch the trailer of season 2 below.
Where Can I Watch Season 3 of Made for Love?
Since it is an explicit HBO series and the first one and second seasons have already been shown on HBO maximum, it is currently in its third season. Then we can ensure that Made For Love season three will likewise be broadcast on HBO max.
The post Made for Love season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO Max? Latest Update! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Yankees hot start giving Aaron Hicks time to figure his way out of offensive struggles
BALTIMORE — Aaron Hicks slammed his bat to the ground and then his batting helmet after his last at-bat Thursday. There is no hiding the fact the center fielder is frustrated and pressing at the plate.
“I felt like today, and maybe a little bit yesterday, a little bit of pressing going on and he wanted it and was feeling that a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Hicks. “Certainly we gotta get him going … I felt like he was a little bit frustrated today. And that’s a result of probably pressing and obviously wanting it a little too bad. … You got to kind of strike that balance of being prepared and ready but also relaxing and doing your thing up there. So we’ll support them and keep working to get them there.”
Hicks struck out three times and did not get a hit in four at-bats in the Yankees’ 9-6 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday. That puts his slump at 2-for-44 with a double, two RBI, seven walks and 13 strikeouts over the last 14 games.
Hicks, 32, has played in 34 games this season, two more than his total for all of last season, when he was shut down to have wrist surgery. He played 54 of the COVID-19 abbreviated 60-game schedule in 2020, but just 59 games in 2019 because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
He is basically trying to get back to the 2018 form that led the Yankees to sign him to a 7-year, $70 million extension in the spring of 2019. That 2018 season, Hicks slashed .248/.366/.467 with 27 home runs and 79 RBI mainly as the Bombers’ leadoff hitter.
But it has obviously been a struggle for him to regain that form while dealing with injuries that have kept him off the field. He has some cushion as the Yankees offense continues to ride their big sluggers and extraordinary pitching with the very old-school philosophy of ‘defensive first,’ up the middle (catcher, shortstop and centerfield) to the best record in baseball (28-10) heading into Friday night’s series opener against the White Sox at the Stadium.
Hicks struck out Thursday with the bases loaded in the sixth and again with a runner on first in the eighth as the Yankees tried to rally against the Orioles. He’s now 3-for-23 on the season with runners in scoring position.
While his walk percentage (16%) and chase rate (18.8%) are among the best in the majors (top 5%), the switch-hitter is struggling almost every other way at the plate. He is in the bottom 10% in hard hit percentage (29.2), barrel percentage (6.5) and xSLG (.413).
From the right side, Hicks is hitting .188/.313/.203 with a double and five RBI in 84 plate appearances this season. From the left, he is hitting .214/.371/.321 with a home run and two RBI.
“The right side is more natural for him. So I don’t worry so much about that side from him,” Boone said. “Especially if you know we have an off day and he jumps in there right handed. That’s more of the natural side for him. So again, he’s doing what he does as far as controlling the zone and getting on base. He’s kind of finding his way a little bit and hopefully continues to do that while eventually catching fire a little bit and get to where he’s making that real consistent hard contact.”
Hicks has ceded some time to Aaron Judge at center this season, but the Yankees are hesitant to play Judge there every day and cannot play Giancarlo Stanton in the field every day. With the Yankees offense strong, the record stellar, Hicks still has time to work his way back to being a big bat in the lineup.
()
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
The Importance of WordPress Website Security
Incumbents unopposed, no drama on the agenda for Minnesota Democratic convention
Made for Love season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO Max? Latest Update!
Bitcoin Mass Adoption Is on the Way Says Lark Davis
Demystifying the Definition of A Quintessential E-Commerce Website
Yankees hot start giving Aaron Hicks time to figure his way out of offensive struggles
Lizzy Caplan: Who Did The Actress Dated Before Marrying Tom Riley?
How to Set Up Your Own Scuttle Social Bookmarking Site in 10 Steps
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference