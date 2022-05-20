News
Orioles beat Yankees, 9-6, on Anthony Santander’s 3-run walk-off homer to left field, ending six-game losing streak
For all the talk of the wall, of how difficult it was to hit a ball over it, Anthony Santander proved in the biggest moment Thursday afternoon that it could be done.
With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Santander turned on an inside cutter, powering a three-run home run over that left field wall for his first career walk-off, sealing the Orioles’ 9-6 victory that ended a six-game losing streak and avoided four-game sweep against the New York Yankees.
Earlier in the inning, a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson allowed Austin Hays to reach first base, and a one-out single from Trey Mancini on the 10th pitch of his at-bat brought Santander to the plate. Santander had already doubled twice and walked once Thursday, and he didn’t need to see more than that first-pitch cutter under the hands. When he reached home plate, the Gatorade bath waited for him among a throng of players.
And then Santander raised his fingers to the sky — he had broken a six-game losing skid that began against the Detroit Tigers last Friday.
Santander’s blast capped a breakout offensive for Baltimore (15-24), which hadn’t scored six or more runs since May 9. And it covered for a blown save from right-hander Jorge Lopez, one of the few cracks from the bullpen this year.
The three runs in the ninth matched the sixth-inning outburst, which also began with Santander. He opened the sixth with a walk and shortstop Jorge Mateo followed, reaching via a catcher’s interference call. Tyler Nevin’s single scored one and Cedric Mullins’ sacrifice fly scored another. Nevin tagged up on Mullins’ deep fly, moving from first to second, a savvy play that proved valuable.
That bit of base running set up Rougned Odor’s RBI single, bringing in the Orioles’ sixth run.
The three-run sixth built on a two-run homer from Robinson Chirinos over the left field wall, his first of the season and first from an Orioles catcher. And in the third, Mateo’s single drove in Santander, who had reached on a second straight double.
Those efforts backed up a shaky start from left-hander Bruce Zimmerman, who allowed a season-high five runs in five innings, raising his ERA to 3.48.
Bullpen backs up Zimmermann
If the first ball off Giancarlo Stanton’s bat wouldn’t leave the yard — a 114-mph rocket that turned into a two-run single — the second never had a doubt. Amid a series in which the Yankees have complained about the new dimensions of Camden Yards, calling it a “create-a-park,” Stanton became the first visiting player at Camden Yards to scale the mountain.
He clubbed a solo homer in the fourth inning off Zimmermann to level the game at three, finding an ounce of redemption for his earlier blast that cascaded off the wall.
For as rocky as Zimmermann’s first inning was, allowing a walk and a double before Stanton’s long run-scoring single, the left-hander rebounded in the second. His five-pitch frame allowed him to push deeper in the outing, completing five innings while giving up seven hits and five runs. It wasn’t as efficient an outing as Zimmermann has produced lately, conceding hits to the first two batters he faced in the sixth before manager Brandon Hyde replaced him with right-hander Bryan Baker.
Those two inherited runners scored in the sixth, and then Lopez allowed one more in the ninth to force Santader’s heroics.
Mountcastle nearing return
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle swung for the first time Wednesday since he landed on the injured list with a forearm strain last weekend, and he took batting practice again Thursday. Both times, Mountcastle said, he felt good, avoiding the shooting pain that stemmed from his thumb and ran up his arm he experienced during the road trip.
Mountcastle still expects to return to the lineup this weekend, when his 10-day injured list designation expires. If he does, he’ll be a welcome addition to an Orioles lineup that was mired in a six-game losing streak before Thursday’s breakout win against the Yankees.
Before his injury, Mountcastle was hitting .268 with a .701 OPS — the third-highest batting average for Baltimore entering Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Yankees lose to Orioles, still have best record in baseball
BALTIMORE — On weather education day at Camden Yards, the Yankees’ winning streak came to an end with Anthony Santander’s first walk-off hit of his career, a three-run shot off Lucas Luetge. The Bombers fell 9-6 to the Orioles, their first loss in five games, but they have also lost an important member of their bullpen.
The Yankees (28-10) lost for just the second time in their last 11 games, but they still hold the best record in baseball.
The winning run reached on Josh Donaldson’s error on Austin Hays’ high chopper to third base and Santander brought it in with a two-run homer to left.
Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green left Thursday afternoon’s game with what the team called right forearm “discomfort.” The team announced that Green would be evaluated by team doctors on Friday, when the Yankees are back in New York.
Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-2 with two walks and a home run. He drove in three of the Yankees six runs. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the other two.
Aaron Boone pulled Jordan Montgomery after just five innings, having allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three on just 76 pitches. Miguel Castro led off the sixth by walking Santander and Jorge Mateo reached on catcher’s interference. Tyler Nevin singled in the first run. Green came in to strike out Robinson Chirinos, but pinch hitter Cedric Mullins got the second run in on a sacrifice fly to center field and Rougned Odor, pinch hitting, singled in another. With a 1-2 count against Austin Hays, Green signaled for the trainer and left the mound. Jonathan Loaisiga walked Hays and Ramon Urias. He finally got Trey Mancini on a slider down and away for a called strike three to end the inning.
Kiner-Falefa hit a sharp ground ball past the third baseman to left field, bringing in two runs to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead in the sixth. That came after the struggling Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres struck out.
The Yankees had another chance in the eighth when Stanton drew a one-out walk, Torres grounded out and Hicks, who is in a 2-for-37 slump, struck out for the third time on the day. In the ninth, the Bombers again got the tying run on base. Kiner-Falefa walked to lead off the inning. He stole second on pinch hitter Josh Donaldson’s strikeout. Marwin Gonzalez struck out
Stanton’s homer, the first by a visiting player over the new mini-monster in left-field, had tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth.
The Yankees actually handed Montgomery a 2-0 lead in the first. Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo doubled. Stanton’s single to the left-field wall drove them in.
Montgomery gave it back in the second on a two-run homer to Chirinos. The Orioles took the brief lead in the third after Santander hit a two-out double and then scored on shortstop Jorge Mateo’s single.
News
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval Thursday, putting a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow.
The legislation, approved 86-11, was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. While many issues under President Joe Biden have collapsed under party-line gridlock, Thursday’s lopsided vote signaled that both parties were largely unified about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces.
“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement.
With control of Congress at stake in elections less than six months off, all “no” votes came from Republicans. The same thing happened in last week’s 368-57 House vote, fueling campaign-season Democratic warnings that a nationalist wing of the GOP was in the thrall of former President Donald Trump and his isolationist, America First preferences.
Trump, who still wields clout in the party, has accused Biden of throwing money at Ukraine while mothers lack baby formula, a crisis sparked by a supply chain problem over which the government has scant impact.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it “beyond troubling” that Republicans were opposing the Ukraine assistance. “It appears more and more that MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump,” said Schumer, using the Make America Great Again acronym Democrats are using to cast Republicans as extremists.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a strong backer of the measure, warned his GOP colleagues that a Russian victory would move hostile forces ever closer to the borders of crucial European trading partners. That would prompt higher American defense spending and tempt China and other countries with territorial ambitions to test U.S. resolve, he said.
“The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late,” McConnell said.
Passage came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had drawn down another $100 million worth of Pentagon weapons and equipment to ship to Kyiv, bringing total U.S. materiel sent there since the invasion began to $3.9 billion. He and other administration officials had warned that authority would be depleted by Thursday, but the new legislation will replenish the amount available by more than $8 billion.
Overall, around $24 billion in the measure is for arming and equipping Ukrainian forces, helping them finance weapons purchases, replacing U.S. equipment dispatched to the theater and paying for American troops deployed in nearby countries.
There is also $9 billion to keep Ukraine’s government afloat and $5 billion to feed countries around the globe reliant on Ukraine’s now diminished crop yields. And there is money to help Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., seize Russian oligarchs’ assets, reopen the U.S. embassy in Kyiv and prosecute Russian war crimes.
The measure, which officials have said is designed to last through September, tripled the size of the initial $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid that lawmakers approved shortly after the February invasion.
The combined $54 billion price tag exceeds what the U.S. has spent annually on all its military and economic foreign assistance in recent years, and approaches Russia’s yearly military budget.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Schumer, voicing a goal that seemed nearly unthinkable when Russia first launched its brutal attack.
If the war drags on, as seems plausible, the U.S. may have to eventually decide whether to spend more even as inflation, huge federal deficits and a potential recession loom. Under those circumstances, winning bipartisan approval of any future aid bill could become tougher, especially as November draws near and cooperation between the parties frays.
Biden had proposed a $33 billion plan that lawmakers bolstered with added defense and humanitarian spending. He had to drop his request to include $22.5 billion more to fuel the government’s continued fight against the pandemic, spending that was opposed by many Republicans and got entwined in a politically complicating fight over immigration.
No Republican opposed to the legislation spoke during Thursday’s debate. After passage, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., among the 11 conservatives who voted “no,” questioned whether voters would support the bill if Congress asked them to pay for it.
“I wonder if Americans across our country would agree if they had been shown the costs, if they had been asked to pay for it,” said Paul. “We simply borrow it. ‘Put it on my tab’ is what Congress says.”
Paul, who often opposes U.S. intervention and makes a habit of derailing bills on the brink of approval, had used Senate procedures to upend Schumer’s and McConnell’s plans to approve the Ukraine assistance last week.
News
Nets’ championship hopes hinge on amicable solution with Kyrie Irving
No matter which side of the Kyrie Irving fence you sit on, it’s important to remember one thing:
If he leaves as a free agent this offseason, so do the Nets’ championship hopes because they don’t have the cap space to outright replace him.
That’s the gamble the Nets made in the summer of 2019, and what Nets GM Sean Marks must keep in mind when insinuating it’s unclear whether or not Irving “is the right fit” in Brooklyn.
There is no more right fit. The only right fit is whatever it takes to bring an NBA championship to the borough, and Irving, one of the most skilled players of all-time who hit the shot to deliver Cleveland the title in 2016, gives you a real chance when he’s on the roster.
And when he’s on the floor, which understandably is the Nets’ sticking point here. That is what substantiates Marks’ stance, and is the pill Irving himself must swallow: Chalk Year 1 up to the nagging injuries, but sitting games for personal reasons including the riot at the capitol in Year 2 — and then also getting hurt in the playoffs — couldn’t have been a worse precursor to effectively abandoning his teammates by deciding not to get vaccinated in Year 3.
For a player seeking a long-term extension in an attractive market on a championship-caliber team, Irving’s pattern of absences is simply a bad look. Few other players could pull what he did and still be in the conversation for a max contract.
But few players in the league are as skilled or as capable of doing what Irving can with a basketball. Irving is spectacular to watch on television and even more so in-person. To lose that is to lose the very thing the Nets built this contender on in the first place.
Starpower, and Irving’s is almost irreplaceable. Not to mention the numbers, which are ugly: Durant makes $44M, Ben Simmons gets $34M, Joe Harris takes home just under $19M and Seth Curry’s on the hook for $8.5M. There’s also Patty Mills’ $6M player option, Jevon Carter’s dead cap hit of $4M, $2M each for rookies Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, plus $10M in cap holds on free agents Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton.
That’s $129M on the payroll with a $122M projected salary cap, which would render the Nets handicapped in signing free agents. The alternative would be to find a sign-and-trade scenario Irving would agree to, with a team that knows the Nets are running short on options.
Sticking to the plan is the best course of action, and whether they like it or not, the Nets are stuck with Irving. To choose the alternative, in many ways, would be to forfeit the best chance this franchise has had at winning a championship since Jason Kidd steered the ship from New Jersey to back-to-back NBA Finals losses at the turn of the Century.
Every season Irving and Durant are on the roster is a season an NBA Finals appearance is on the table, and the Nets aren’t as far off from winning big as a first-round sweep would suggest. They have the tools to build a coherent, dare-one-say complete roster around both Irving and Durant for the first time since they arrived in Brooklyn three summers ago. To mess that up to prove a point, would be prioritizing the point over the goal.
That’s why the charade between Marks and Irving’s camp should end. The Nets are well within their rights to demand an incentive laden contract with multiple team options to maintain their future flexibility. They must insulate themselves against random acts of Kainess to every extent allowed in the collective bargaining agreement, and Irving must accept that it’s his decisions that made the organization feel the need to move this way.
But to suggest Irving isn’t the right fit is to suggest the alternative fits better, and the alternative, under most scenarios, is a step backwards. Another step backwards puts the Nets in a fourth consecutive season below expectations, having mortgaged its entire future on starpower with nothing to show but luxury tax payments and a list full of what-ifs.
