Personalized URL – Tips You Should Know!
One of the very best ways to get the attention of current and prospective clients attention and create a great impression of your company is to use a personal URL. A personalized URL (also called a PURL) is a URL which includes the name of the customer which you can send them. There are many benefits to be gained by using PURLs.
By using PURLs along with direct marketing software, you’ll make a positive impression on the people you contact. A PURL gives a personal touch to your communications and gives the contact the feeling that your business recognizes them as an individual and cares enough to give them a personal touch. While there are a lot of different choices for personalized direct mail, a PURL really helps your business to stand apart from other companies and lets your prospects know that you care enough to address them personally.
You can use a PURL to tailor your content to individual clients if you choose to do so. This is a tool which lets you focus your marketing message and at the same time learn more about the needs of your current and prospective customers. Personalized URLs are one of the most powerful tools available to you when trying to reach customers and build a brand image for your company.
Response rates are greatly increased by using personalized URLs. Studies show that people are much more likely to click a link which has their name included and will also be more well disposed to the message you are trying to convey. You will have a chance to see what your prospective customers are interested in and use this data to market your products and services better to your target market.
When used along with a personalized direct mail campaign, PURLs are a useful way to track your contact’s response to your communications. You can appeal to the interests of your target market by using this information and personalizing content to meet their needs.
Personalized URLs allow you to provide a personal touch to your current and prospective clients; this builds brand identity and customer loyalty. A personalized URL makes people feel like VIPs, something which an impersonal landing page cannot offer. You can also use audio and other tools to create a stronger bond with your clientele and speak directly to them.
Before deciding on a company which provides PURL services, shop around. You should opt for a company which offers a flat rate rather than a per-URL charge. This affords your business the flexibility it needs to build on your personalized URL campaign as you need, instead of being limited by having to pay for each and every PURL.
Consider all of your options and think about the advantages to be gained by your business with the use of a PURL campaign. Personalized URLs are a marketing tool your business cannot afford to do without.
Five Best MBA Schools
Not all MBA Schools are equal. The following is a list of five of the Best MBA Schools from around the World.
Harvard Business School (Harvard University)
Probably the most reputable Business School and the most difficult to gain an MBA program place. The list of lecturers and professors reads like a whos-who of management gurus; Michael Porter, Rosabeth Moss Kanter, John Kotter and many more. What more needs to be said?
INSEAD
INSEAD has campuses in Fontainebleau and Singapore as well as a research centers in Israel and Adu Dhabi. INSEAD prides itself on serving a global audience however lectures are in English. It is very difficult to get a place on an MBA program at INSEAD (as it is at the other Business Schools named) and extremely good academic achievements are necessary in order to gain a place.
London Business School (University of London)
The London Business School (LBS) MBA is consistently ranked as one of the world’s best. It is not inexpensive to attend LBS however attaining a LBS MBA generally results in significant future earnings. Competition for places on the LBS MBA is fierce and rightly so.
Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University)
Kellogg graduates are at the forefront of corporate America. Kellogg Alumni include; Steven E. Buller, CFO of Blackrock, Robert Eckert, CEO of Mattel and Steve Odland, Chairman and CEO of Office Depot. Kellogg has a very good reputation as a leading MBA provider.
Oxford Said (University of Oxford)
The positive reputation that Oxford University enjoys is extremely powerful. For the reason of reputation alone the Oxford MBA makes this list. In rankings, the Oxford Said MBA does well however as a global statement there are few better universities to have graduated from than Oxford University.
Asia, North America and Europe are represented by the Business Schools above. The remaining continents also provide some excellent Business Schools such as the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (South Africa) and the Macquarie Graduate School of Management (Australia).
Note: The author of this article attained an MBA from Henley Business School at the University of Reading.
Why Do Students Like Online Learning?
A growing number of the student population is demanding the introduction of online learning from educational institutions. They say online learning offers them the freedom to learn anytime and from any location. Online learning also presents full-time working professionals with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills whilst not having to go on a sabbatical from their employment.
Immense Flexibility
Online education allows a person to attend a course without having to be anxious about time and location restraints. Students just need access to a computer or a laptop with an internet connection to enroll for courses and complete the same at their leisure.
Student-centered Teaching
Online learning enables student-centered teaching by encouraging higher interaction and engagement amongst students. They can choose their time of study as well as when they would like to appear for examinations. They can view the courses anytime as offered by an institute and ask questions to the administrator to clarify doubts.
Course Material is Accessible 24 Hours a Day
One can access course materials, assessments, exam schedules, and much more information, 24 hours a day. Students can also download a class brochure or such similar materials to view it at their convenience.
Participation Increases
Attendance in classes can considerably increase with the usage of Cloud-based learning systems. It is because students can easily enroll in a class online rather than having to travel all the way to the institute to fill up a form. Live chats and discussion forums can assist in developing greater communication between students and with the teachers.
Easy Delivery of Coursework and Evaluation Reports
Online instructors can easily deliver all coursework, assessment sheets, evaluation reports, and so on by uploading the same online. Students can instantly view their test marks and quickly receive the performance report at the end of the test via the internet. They can also freely download the report to take a print of the same, anytime.
Cost Saving
Students can easily save a significant portion of their hard earned savings once they decide to learn online. Student activity fees, accommodation costs as well as traveling costs, etc., get saved because of the ease to proceed with their education from the comfort of their homes.
Increased Bonding Among Students
Online discussions and chats help in developing a long-lasting bond between the student fraternities; in addition to conversing about course materials, they can freely chat about their personal lives as well. Learners also get a chance to think longer regarding what they want to say and comment on a post.
Facilitates Team Learning
Virtual classrooms facilitate team learning by allowing large groups of people to come together and discuss about a lesson or a project. Online learning doesn’t leave any room for mis-communication since students can question their teachers anytime within a forum. Learners are free to share their thoughts, ideas and thrash out issues within the student forums and virtual classrooms.
Adding An Online Quiz Maker To Your Coaching Business – Recipe To Success
Over the past decade coaching businesses are flourishing rapidly. According to Crisil Research report, in the year 2014-15, tutorial business witnessed a market growth of almost 75,629 crore that remarkably increased from 40,187 crore that was in the year 2010-11.
In the year 2015 a study was conducted by Global Industry Analysts, it declared that the global private tutoring market is projected to surpass $102.8 billion by 2018. If we further probe into the GIA figures then India is leading the path of online tutoring by offering varied professional and academic courses at affordable costs.
Other followers of this league are United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (notably Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and China) that are responsible for more than 90% of the global private tutoring market.
According to a survey held by ASSOCHAM’s, a massive number of close to 87% of primary school children and up to 95% of the higher secondary attend private coaching classes.
With such escalating figures of the coaching market we can very well infer the productivity of this business and to make it well fit for the market, an online exam maker is undoubtedly a supportive tool. Those days have long gone when coaching institutes used to follow the rudimentary pattern of conducting paper based tests. Now candidates prefer to enroll themselves in coaching institutes that can offer them latest practices.
So, here we are providing you an insight to the benefits of using an online quiz maker which holds a key to the growth of your coaching business; keep reading to know how.
Parent’s satisfaction- Effective way to maintain your progressive student count
Various features of online examination software make it a handy tool for coaching institutes. Parents who enroll their children for coaching pay a lot of fees and in return they expect to be regularly updated about the progress of their child. With an ease to conduct online test the administrators get the option to instantly share the computed result with the parents, on a steady basis. Preparing an online exam is not a time taking procedure neither does it involve vast logistic so you can easily develop test series to maintain a regular report of your students.
Earning reputation in the market
These days one can easily find a coaching institute in almost every lane that promises to give 100 percent result but it is all in words. Online examination platform lends a practical approach for showing the parents what you have in store, for their child. Parents prefer coaching centers that can practically demonstrate the ways of assisting the student’s in achieving their goal. This makes your coaching center stand and achieve a reputation in the market.
Result oriented
When a candidate achieves high score then his/her achievement is directly proportional to the repo of the institute.
An online exam maker platform constitutes of various preparatory examination attributes that prepare a candidate in advance to perform well in the competitive exams. Continuous exposure to the setup of competitive exams with the preference to conduct online test identical to the same format can reduce the nervous factor in the students, in return procuring maximum candidates with positive result. This way the coaching center acquires a tag of being result oriented.
Sell and earn
Selected online examination platforms have got a feature in which you get a choice of selling your test series to the candidates who find them relevant and are willing to purchase. You can create your very own question paper that is significant and can attract the attention of buyers this way you get a profit by publishing it in the market. So, be wise while selecting online examination software, keeping in mind that this feature can get you some added profit.
Conclusion
If we put some light on the recent survey conducted by ASSOCHAM, then coaching centers providing admission to IIT’s and other engineering colleges are in itself minting a whopping amount of 10,000 crore every year and constitute a big part of the coaching industry in terms of minting money. To be a part of this race one needs to upgrade teaching techniques by the application of an online quiz maker which is a vast platform and has got endless possibilities for the administrators to use it as a magic wand in achieving the desired result for their candidates. Coaching centers that are still running on the old pattern have lost their charm and are outdated for today’s time. So rather get upgraded to modern technologies and stand out of the group by being an achiever.
