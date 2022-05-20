News
Pete Alonso hits walk-off moon shot in extras
On an objectively sad day for the Mets, the team soldiered on for yet another win, beating St. Louis 7-6. Pete Alonso picked up closer Edwin Diaz, who blew a save in the ninth inning, by massacring the ball for a walk-off homer in the tenth. It was surely an incredibly cathartic moment for Alonso and all of the Mets’ diehards in attendance, whose collective roar both celebrated the win and let some of the anguish out in unison.
“To be able to walk it off is obviously electric,” Alonso said. “That gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Earlier in the game, the Amazin’s learned Max Scherzer will miss six to eight weeks with an oblique strain. No matter, they still overcame the deflating news and Diaz’s debacle to beat a very good Cardinals team. That’s been the theme of the Mets’ season thus far. Even if it’s a rote sports cliche, the “everybody contributes” mentality is something that their manager preaches incessantly, knowing that it’s one of the most important qualities in a sport where hardships are inevitable.
“Guys are kind of wired that way,” Showalter said of his veteran-laden team. “When you’ve been through it so many times, whether it’s the coaching staff or everybody, it’s kind of a chance to shine rather than a chance to pull the dirt around you. It’s what you’re supposed to be good at.”
A single, a stolen base, a walk and another single did Diaz and the Mets in during the top of the ninth inning. Paul Goldschmidt’s weakly-hit grounder that tied the game with two outs carried an expected batting average of .190, according to Baseball-Savant. The ball left the bat at 61.9 miles per hour and traveled just 79 feet, but it moved so slowly and took third baseman Eduardo Escobar far enough to his left that he didn’t have a play.
By coming back to take it in the tenth, the Mets clinched the series, immediately bouncing back from their first series loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.
Before the game, Showalter spoke about a manager’s need to dwell in the hypothetical, coming up with solutions for problems that don’t exist yet but could in the future.
He could not have foreseen Starling Marte going on the bereavement list earlier this week, causing an unexpected lineup shuffle. But on Thursday, with Marte still out, Mark Canha moved from his normal post in left field to cover Marte in right. Jeff McNeil shifted to left field, and Luis Guillorme played McNeil’s usual second base.
All Guillorme did was go 2-for-4 with a rally-igniting double and run scored in the pivotal fifth inning.
Another member of the Mets’ strikingly productive reserve group, catcher Tomas Nido, has been thrust into a greater role following James McCann’s hand surgery. Nido followed Guillorme’s double in the fifth with a divine sacrifice bunt, moving Guillorme into position to score on Brandon Nimmo’s ensuing RBI groundout that tied the game. McNeil dropped a two-run single later in the inning that landed just millimeters away from diving St. Louis center fielder Harrison Bader, giving the Mets a lead they would later relinquish.
McNeil’s defense in an unnatural position was also part of the reason for the Mets’ win. Trouble arose in the top of the sixth, the Mets up 5-3, Goldschmidt at the plate with Cardinals on the corners. Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt had just exited for Drew Smith, whose only previous meeting with Goldschmidt ended with the All-Star first baseman taking him deep. Goldschmidt just missed a second one, sending a skyward ball into foul territory deep down the left field line.
McNeil made an aptly squirrel-like jump into the wall to make the catch. While a run scored, McNeil was able to turn one out into two by firing to second base and getting Brendan Donovan, who had tagged up from first.
“He’s the Flying Squirrel for a reason,” Alonso said of McNeil, who has the locker right next to him in the Mets’ clubhouse.
In the eighth inning, McNeil did it again, this time with a sliding catch on a rapidly dropping fly ball from Dylan Carlson. If Carlson’s ball had fallen for a hit and gotten past McNeil’s slide, Juan Yepez probably would have gone first to third. Instead, with two outs and Yepez still on first, Albert Pujols’ 369-foot flyout ended the inning, rather than potentially being a game-tying sacrifice fly. Both Showalter and McNeil praised Long Beach State, where McNeil got plenty of outfield reps in his college days, for making him the versatile defensive weapon he is today. McNeil succinctly explained his approach to playing the outfield.
“If they hit the ball in the air, go catch it.”
The Flying Squirrel’s three RBI also set a season-high and helped support another solid outing by Bassitt. The Mets’ offseason trade for Bassitt looms even larger now as Scherzer joins Jacob deGrom on the injured list. On Thursday, Bassitt completed six innings for the sixth time in his eight starts. The unorthodox right-hander, whose velocity ranged from 68 miles per hour to 94, allowed four earned runs in his 6.1 innings of work.
The Mets’ support of Bassitt started early, as they scored in the first inning for the eighth time in their last nine games. Alonso continued making a compelling case to start his first All-Star Game by yet again beating the shift for an opposite-field RBI single. That was bookended by his herculean homer to win the game.
All of the Mets’ tallies were confined to the first, fifth and tenth innings, but like their bench guys and minor league call-ups that have helped the team start 26-14, it was enough to get the job done.
Daniel Jones works with Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka to build Giants offense in pivotal year
Josh Allen engineered Brian Daboll’s explosive Buffalo Bills offense. Patrick Mahomes made the Kansas City Chiefs’ attack tick when Mike Kafka was working under Andy Reid.
Now it’s up to Daniel Jones to meld Daboll’s and Kafka’s ideas with his own game to elevate his production and play in this make-or-break fourth NFL season.
“We’re working towards making it the Giants’ offense, not the Bills’, the Chiefs’,” said Kafka, the Giants’ first-year offensive coordinator, on Thursday. “Those are great experiences we can lean on, but this is the Giants’ offense.”
Jones, 24, isn’t dwelling on the Giants’ decision not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023.
“That was certainly out of my control, out of my hands,” the quarterback said after Thursday’s third OTA practice. “It just kind of is what it is, and you’re focused on preparing to play as well as you can.”
Jones admitted a part of him wonders about the future, given the Giants’ lack of a commitment past 2022.
“I think it’s natural to think about a little bit,” he said.
But Jones knows it’s pointless to dwell on what ifs.
He takes responsibility for the turnovers and shortcomings that have brought him and the Giants to this point. And he welcomes the challenge to elevate his game and the team’s fortunes.
“I’m confident in myself,” he said. “I think it’s more about winning games. If we win games and have a good season, that’s gonna take care of a lot of things for everyone.”
Elevating the offense starts with constant communication between Jones, Daboll, Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney about how to tweak calls, routes and plays to maximize this team’s strengths.
“We’ve installed a lot of plays,” Daboll said. “I tell the players: the train is not slowing down, we’re just speeding up. The more we can install and the more they can learn, the more we can figure out what they do better.”
This is Daboll’s offense, at its core. It certainly sounds like Kafka, 34, came to the Giants to call offensive plays, though. The new OC said he left the Chiefs because he said this opportunity “was something that was special to me and my family.”
“It wasn’t just something I took on a whim,” he said. “I wasn’t just gonna go to any team. It had to be built the right way with the people: the Mara family, Dabes, Joe [Schoen], the players we had here. It was all of that encompassed.”
Kafka said he’s “calling plays with the quarterbacks at practice, and we’ll let Dabes evaluate that. He has every right to evaluate how he wants to handle that.”
He admitted “of course” he aspires to call plays in the NFL. This would be his first play-calling gig as the Chiefs’ former QB coach and passing game coordinator under OC Eric Bieniemy.
“I think every offensive coordinator aspires to call plays,” said Kafka, who landed the job once Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey opted to stay in Buffalo with a promotion to OC.
Daboll, 47, observed recently that Kafka is “kind of reserved” but “easy to work with, in terms of integrating and mixing systems … to come up with the best thing for the Giants.”
Jones said he’s processing all of it and trying to apply it on the field.
“They both bring a ton of new ideas from different systems that have had a lot of success, have quarterbacks that have had a lot of success,” he said. “It’s a lot of new ideas, new concepts, new plays. Just trying to pick up those little things here and there and listening to some of their philosophy on playing the position, playing offense, looking for opportunities to make plays at times when they aren’t there, but protect the ball.”
Thursday’s practice provided a glimpse of what to expect: a lot of passes into the flat. Opportunities to get players in space. Saquon Barkley catching a lot of passes. RPOs and chances for Jones to take off and run. Quick decisions required from the QB.
Jones’ most important job, outside of producing, is to provide his coaches with feedback on what he likes to tailor the offense to his own abilities and preferences.
He has deferred at times in recent years to coaches with more experience than he, but in this do-or-die year for his Giants future, he needs to be outspoken and participate. And Tierney said that’s exactly what he’s doing.
“He’s learning the offense, so the first discussion we have after we do something is ‘hey, what’d you think, what’d you see, do you like it?’” the quarterbacks coach said. “And he’s been very open about, ‘I like this, I need to see this more,’ or ‘no.’ He’s pretty clear about what he likes or dislikes. And that’s good. We need that communication and want to build that trust.”
Jones said “there’s a healthy balance between how I see it and how [Daboll] sees it,” too, and acknowledged the Bills have “had a ton of success,” so he’s still trying to be the sponge that soaks in what can help him improve.
A major difference in Daboll’s offense from the previous system under Jason Garrett, however, will be an emphasis on aggressive and downfield throws.
The previous regime tried to embrace Jones’ strengths and weaknesses and work within them. Daboll is encouraging Jones to let it rip.
“Be aggressive, take your shots and make something happen,” Jones said of the philosophy. “I think that’s kind of the mindset he has: to attack a defense, to attack downfield and as a quarterback and decision-maker, you’re a big part of that. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot and something he wants to see in practice.”
Jones appreciates this idea because he wants to be as productive as QBs like Allen and Mahomes, whose production got Daboll and Kafka to the posts they’re in now, trying to help Jones take the same leap.
“I think as a quarterback you’ve got to be able to be aggressive, take shots and also protect the ball. It’s finding the balance there, and the best guys can do that,” he said. “So I’m always working to improve that piece of the decision-making process and being smart in those situations.”
Granted, three weeks ago, the Giants were declining Jones’ fifth-year option and could have selected a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Jones wouldn’t say he was or wasn’t curious if the team would take a QB.
“I was just watching like everyone else was to see how it worked out,” he said with a smile.
Not that it matters now. This is Jones’ team for at least one more year, and after this offseason program, it should be his offense, too.
Grief, anger from relatives of Buffalo supermarket shooting
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and AARON MORRISON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Families of the people killed at a Buffalo supermarket poured out their grief and made anguished pleas for action against racist violence Thursday, hours after the white man accused of massacring 10 Black people appeared silently in court to face a murder charge.
“I constantly think about what could have been done,” Mark Talley, the son of 62-year-old Geraldine Talley, said at a news conference with the Rev. Al Sharpton.
“It’s like Groundhog’s Day. We’ve seen this over and over again. I never thought that this would happen in Buffalo,” Talley said, holding a picture of his mother.
The raw emotions from several victims’ relatives came hours after Payton Gendron, 18, appeared briefly in court in an orange jail uniform, a mask and handcuffs. Assistant District Attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all 10 deaths, was handed up Wednesday.
As Gendron was led out, someone shouted “Payton, you’re a coward!” from the courtroom gallery. He’s being held in jail without bail.
Thirteen people in total were shot Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.
District Attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues.
Gendron’s lawyers also declined comment, according to defense attorney Daniel DuBois.
Relatives of several victims met privately with Sharpton before joining him at a news conference outside Buffalo’s Antioch Baptist Church. Sharpton said his civil rights group, the National Action Network, would cover funeral expenses for those killed.
“These hate crimes need to be stopped,” Sharpton said. “We need to hold all that have aided and abetted the hate in this country accountable.”
Sharpton said the innocent victims of the gunman “were guilty of being Black.”
Gendron livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.
Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.
At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. He is due back in court June 9.
Five days after the shooting, officials announced Thursday that evidence collection at the supermarket was completed. Tops Market president John Persons pledged to open the store as soon as possible, but said he could not give a timeline.
The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become almost numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.
Stephen Belongia, the FBI’s lead agent in Buffalo, said agents were still working to piece together Gendron’s motives and how he came to his extremist views.
“An important part of these sorts of incidents is to tell the whole story that may not be heard in a courtroom at a later date — to understand, to the extent that you can, what the motives are of this gunman, how he became radicalized, what he was reading, where he was reading it, who he was inspired by,” Belongia said at a news briefing.
The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.
Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”
In Buffalo on Thursday, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said social media users can also play a role by speaking up when they see people posting violent or threatening content.
“You need to out these people,” he said at a briefing. “Expose those that are putting out those types of extreme views and let us root them out.”
Savage middle school principal accused of trying to hire 15-year-old prostitute in police sex sting
A middle school principal with the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district has been charged with trying to hire a 15-year-old prostitute who was actually an undercover police officer working a sex trafficking and prostitution sting operation.
Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with felony prostitution of someone he believed to be between 13 to 16 years old. Selim was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed, awaiting a first court appearance on Friday.
Selim has been the principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage since July, following two years as the principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville, according to the school district.
Selim allegedly responded to an advertisement for prostitution and engaged in a text conversation with a presumed 15-year-old girl, according to authorities. The advertisements were placed on websites by officers who were involved in the sex trafficking and prostitution detail.
Selim is among four men who were arrested Tuesday and booked into the county jail on suspicion of felony prostitution, according to St. Louis Park police. While the three other men were released from jail while prosecutors consider charges, Selim was held there pending formal charges “due to his position of authority working with children,” police said in a statement.
‘SO, YOU’RE 15?’
According to the criminal complaint, Selim responded to an advertisement on Tuesday by texting the advertised number. He then connected with the undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The undercover officer provided rates to Selim, who replied that he could, “head over now for a hhr,” or half an hour, the complaint says. He then called the undercover officer, who didn’t answer and called him back.
In recorded phone conversations, the undercover officer told Selim that she was 15 years old and said, “it’s not a problem for me if you’re fine with it,” according to the complaint. “Defendant laughed and stated, “OK, that’s fine” and then asked “So, you’re 15?”
Selim said that she was too young, but then asked the officer where she was located, according to the complaint. When she said St. Louis Park, Selim asked if she was affiliated with the police.
Although noting that her age made him nervous, according to the complaint Selim said that he could meet her to “spend some time together.” The conversation shifted to text messages, with Selim telling the undercover officer to “let me know if I can come see you now. Please send the address,” the complaint says.
The undercover officer gave Selim an address and once there he called her, then messaged when she didn’t answer, according to the complaint. She told Selim an area where to pick her up and when he got there, he was arrested.
“Defendant was distraught and made comments that his life/career was over,” the complaint read.
Officers searched Selim and found $208 cash. They also seized his cell phone, which contained the text messages and records of the phone calls, according to prosecutors.
The sting operation was conducted by the St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Edina police departments, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONDS
In a Thursday statement, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district called the allegations against Selim “upsetting” and that the district’s “immediate and primary concern is for the well-being of our students.”
Counselors and support will be available for students and staff who may need to talk to someone, the school district said.
The school district said it could not comment on private personnel information, but added that “Selim will not be at work at this time” and that Associate Principal Bill Heim is serving as acting principal.
“This is a hard day for the school and for the district,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said in the statement. “It will be difficult for all of us to process this. At the same time, we will continue our commitment to providing a high quality education and experience for students as we finish the school year.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Selim previously worked as a sixth-grade teacher and dean of students at Global Academy, a charter school then in Columbia Heights, and as a math coordinator for the Harvest Network of charter schools in north Minneapolis.
On Thursday night, three Savage and Burnsville area state legislators weighed in on the arrest in a joint statement, calling it a “collective shock of our community.”
“The safety of our children in schools is of the utmost concern, and this betrayal of community trust is heartbreaking,” read the statement by Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville), Rep. Jessica Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, and Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville.
It is “unacceptable” that Minnesota has the third-highest rate of child sexual exploitation, the statement continued, and Selim’s arrest “should serve as a stark reminder that we must do more to address and prevent these crimes.”
