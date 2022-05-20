News
Petrol Diesel Prices : New rates of petrol and diesel released, know your city price
Petrol Diesel Prices : New rates of petrol and diesel released, know your city price
Petrol Diesel Prices : Petrol Diesel Prices rates have been released in all major cities, know today rates
global market are still above $ 110 and according to the Chief Economic Advisor, the pressure on companies to increase the prices of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously. This morning, the rate of oil has been released in all major cities including the four metros of the country, which is currently unchanged from April 6.
New Delhi. Amidst the rapidly rising Brent crude prices in the global market, state-owned oil companies on Friday released new rates of petrol and diesel. The price of crude oil remains above $ 111 per barrel, due to which companies are also under pressure to increase the price.
In fact, the Chief Economic Advisor had said recently that if the price of Brent crude remains above $ 110, then the companies will be forced to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. In such a situation, speculations are being made that if the price of Brent crude does not come down, customers will soon see the price of petrol and diesel rising. Earlier, companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel by up to Rs 10.20 per liter in March-April.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices continue in these cities too
Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per liter.
Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 am
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
The post Petrol Diesel Prices : New rates of petrol and diesel released, know your city price appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
High blood pressure: Expert reveals 4 important foods to manage high blood pressure, know here
High blood pressure: Expert reveals 4 important foods to manage high blood pressure, know here
High Blood Pressure: When blood pressure climbs to a high level, it can have many side effects. Some common ones are chest pain, dizziness, headache and blindness, and in the worst case, high blood pressure can lead to a heart attack.
Foods To Manage Hypertension: When blood pressure climbs to a high level, it can have many side effects. Some common ones are chest pain, dizziness, headache and blindness, and in the worst case, high blood pressure can also lead to a heart attack. Unfortunately, high blood pressure or hypertension is also one of the most common lifestyle diseases in India. According to the study, it is said that one out of every three people suffers from it.
Although there is no direct way to cure it completely, blood pressure can always be controlled with medicines and diet. Diet plays an important role in controlling it. Some foods can make your condition worse, and some can help improve it. If you want to know which foods can help improve high blood pressure, recently, Nutritionist and health expert Namami Agarwal shared a post on four foods that can help control BP.
Check out the list of four foods given below:
1. Green Leafy Vegetables
Namami says that green vegetables like spinach, kale and lettuce are rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants. Potassium helps the kidneys get rid of extra sodium. You can include spinach recipes in the diet.
2. Bananas
After this, she talks about bananas. She says that bananas are rich in potassium and help in controlling blood pressure. So, you can eat one banana a day or make some delicious recipes out of it.
3. Beet
Then Namami mentioned beetroot. She says that beetroot is high in nitric oxide, which helps to open blood vessels and improve flow. If you want to include beetroot in your diet, then you can do it in the form of salad, juice.
4. Garlic
In the last, she mentions garlic. She tells her viewers that garlic is anti-biotic and anti-fungal and also increases nitric oxide. Apart from this, it relaxes your muscles and dilates the blood vessels which helps in lowering the blood pressure. So, along with flavor, you can help your health with garlic too!
Improve your health by eating good food. Include foods that help you control blood pressure. However, it is always better to consult a doctor to make major changes in your diet.
The post High blood pressure: Expert reveals 4 important foods to manage high blood pressure, know here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Pete Davidson Net Worth! How Rich Is Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He was born on November 16, 1993. Davidson, who was born and raised on Staten Island, New York, began his career in the early 2010s with guest appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, and Guy Code. Scott Matthew Davidson, his father, was a New York fireman who died in 2001 during the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center. In 2014, Davidson joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, where he has stayed ever since. In addition to Wild ‘n Out, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Give Converse with Pete Davidson, and Failosophy, Davidson has appeared on Wild ‘n Out, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Give Converse with Pete Davidson, and Failosophy has been on Adam DeVine’s House Party, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell performing stand-up comedy.
In 2020, he co-wrote and performed in The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama. Davidson has earned three International Competition CinEuphoria Awards for this film: one for Best Actor and two nominations for Best Ensemble and Best Screenplay. Davidson was nominated for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards for the film. In 2020, he was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the category of Favorite Comedy Movie Star.
Education:
He attended St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Staten Island, New York, Tottenville High School in New York, and Xaverian High School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, for his early education.
Following this, he enrolled in St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, New York, United States, where he completed only one semester before dropping out to pursue a career in comedy. He has always been interested in comedy and desired a good career in the entertainment sector.
Pete Davidson Net Worth:
American comedian Pete Davidson has a net worth of $8 million. Through his acting career and business partnership, sponsorship, and adverts on his social media pages, he amassed a fortune.
Pete Davidson Income:
Since joining the program in 2014, Davidson has earned $15,000 each episode as a regular cast member. Pete would earn around $315,000 each year from SNL, assuming he appears in at least one of each of the 21 episodes. The highest-paid cast members are compensated $25,000 every episode, or almost $500,000 annually.
Career
At age 16, Davidson performed his first stand-up comedy routine at a Staten Island bowling alley. His first screen appearance was in the MTV comedy series Failosophy. Subsequently, he participated in other reality series until his first televised standup was shown on Gotham Comedy Live, a comedy central program that features up-and-coming comedians. He had several standup gigs and had a brief run on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” before joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He was offered the opportunity to audition because of his relationship with Bill Hader, whom he met while filming a brief role in the 2015 comedy “Trainwreck.”
His debut appearance occurred on September 27, 2014, the premiere of SNL’s 40th season. Pete was one of the youngest cast members of all time and the first cast member born in the 1990s. He was also one of the youngest cast members ever. His inaugural season’s performance was lauded by critics, and Davidson is frequently commended for being accessible to audiences and for criticizing delicate and taboo topics, such as the 9/11 events, which are perilously near to his own life and feelings. At the conclusion of the 44th season of Saturday Night Live, Washington Post reviewers hailed Davidson as the season’s breakthrough star and most memorable performance.
Davidson recorded his debut stand-up special for Comedy Central in April 2016. Davidson announced in January 2019 that he would tour alongside John Mulaney for a limited run of comedic events dubbed “Sundays with Pete & John.”
Personal Life:
Davidson resided in Brooklyn Heights, New York, in October 2015.
In 2019, he resided in Staten Island with his mother in a property that they had jointly acquired.
In April 2021, he moved into his own Staten Island apartment.
Davidson has tattooed on his left arm his father’s fireman badge number, 8418. Davidson is the godfather to Leo, the son of a friend and fellow comedian Ricky Velez.
Davidson backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and on December 5, 2017, he announced on Instagram that he had a tattoo of Clinton on his thigh, describing her as his “idol” and “one of the strongest individuals in the universe.” Clinton herself praised Davidson for the compliment, adding, “This makes the fact that I’ve got a Pete Davidson tattoo for years substantially less weird.” He supports Joe Biden for president of the United States in 2020.
Davidson has around 40 tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, hands, and neck by August 2018.
During an interview in May 2021, he stated that he was removing some of them.
Davidson and fellow SNL cast member Colin Jost purchased a disused Staten Island ship in January 2022 with the intention of converting it into a comedy club.
Davidson revealed intentions to relocate from Staten Island to Brooklyn in February 2022.
Real Estate
In 2016, Pete purchased his mother a property on Staten Island, New York, for $1,300,000.
Pete purchased a waterfront apartment for $1.2 million in December 2020, only a few blocks from his mother’s residence.
Pete Davidson Height And Weight:
He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 83 kg. He has short, fashionable, dark-brown hair and stunning, hypnotic eyes of the same hue. He has around forty distinct tattoos on various regions of his body.
Recent Rumour:
A few days ago, photographs of Pete and Kim Kardashian holding hands captured the attention of the media. Reports have verified the couple’s relationship. They were thought to be dating a few weeks after meeting during her Saturday Night Live guest-hosting assignment. Moreover, they have been observed on a handful of date nights. Pete had previously dated a few others, with his romance with Ariana Grande being the most notable. A few years ago, he was in hot water for equating the Catholic Church to a Pedophile.
The post Pete Davidson Net Worth! How Rich Is Pete Davidson? appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Employees DA Hike: Big news! Bumper jump of 14% in Dearness Allowance, will get 10 months arrear, know latest details
Employees DA Hike: Big news! Bumper jump of 14% in Dearness Allowance, will get 10 months arrear, know latest details
Dearness Allowance Hike: Railway Board has announced to increase the dearness allowance of the employees by 14 percent. This increase in DA has been made from 1 July 2021 to 7 percent and from 1 January 2022 to 7 percent. The employees will also be given a lump sum arrears of 10 months by the Railways.
Dearness Allowance Hike: Railway employees who are constantly facing inflation, have been given a big relief by the government. Railway Board has increased the Dearness Allowance of the employees by 14 percent in one go. This increase in Dearness Allowance (Dearness Allowance Hike) has been done on the basis of two times.
10 months arrear will also be available
Along with this, the other good news for the employees on whom this DA Hike will be applicable is that they have also been told to give 10 months of DA Hike Arrear. It was told by the Railway Board that this DA hike in two parts of 7-7 percent will be applicable for those employees who are working under the 6th Pay Commission (6th Pay Commission).
DA increased by 203 percent
Dearness Allowance has been increased by 7 percent with effect from July 1, 2021 and by 7 percent from January 1, 2022. At present, the employees getting salary under the Sixth Pay Commission are getting 189 percent DA. The DA of these employees will increase to 196 percent with effect from July 1, 2021, by 7 percent. Similarly, on increasing 7 percent from January 1, 2022, it will increase to 203 percent, which employees will get in May salary with 10 months arrears.
Double benefit to railway employees
This decision of Railway Board will give double benefit to the employees. The Railway Board has implemented the decision after approval from the Finance Directorate and the Ministry of Railways. Earlier, the dearness allowance of central employees was increased by 3 percent in March. Lakhs of employees who got salary under 7th Pay Commission had benefited from this.
34% DA in 7th Pay Commission
After the three per cent hike, the dearness allowance for central employees was increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent. The minimum basic salary of these employees is 18 thousand rupees. Implementing the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission on behalf of the government, the basic minimum salary was increased from 7000 to 18000 rupees.
The post Employees DA Hike: Big news! Bumper jump of 14% in Dearness Allowance, will get 10 months arrear, know latest details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Petrol Diesel Prices : New rates of petrol and diesel released, know your city price
What is Vicarious Liability?
What Is My Personal Injury Claim Worth?
High blood pressure: Expert reveals 4 important foods to manage high blood pressure, know here
How Do I Get My Personal Property When There Is A No Contact Order Or Restraining Order?
Car Insurance for Rental Cars – How to Obtain the Coverage That You Need
Workers Comp Insurance Fraud: Business Situations, Injuries, Medical Claims and the Unlawful
Pollution & Professional Exposures For HVAC Contractors
Pete Davidson Net Worth! How Rich Is Pete Davidson?
Dilapidation Building Surveys and Their Value
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12