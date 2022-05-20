Premium Watchmaker Tag Heuer Now Accepts Crypto as Mode of Payment

There is a 15-minute guarantee on exchange rates when using BitPay at TAG.
TAG Heuer, a premium timepiece maker based in Switzerland, has partnered with BitPay to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment online, according to a statement. The premium watchmaker lets consumers utilize bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for up to $10,000 per transaction with no minimum spending limits.
Simple Payment Process
TAG will accept crypto payments using BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment gateway provider. Companies who want to join the market with automated services don’t have to worry about the complexities of using BitPay.
BitPay co-founder and CEO Stephen Pair stated:
“We are excited to see global brands such as TAG Heuer investing in the crypto space and seeking the support of BitPay to adapt their digital platforms to the rapid transformation of e-commerce.”
There is a 15-minute guarantee on exchange rates when using BitPay at TAG, so consumers may pick their chosen currency and wallet when requested during the checkout process. CEO Frederic Arnault of the Swiss unit’s said crypto will “deeply transform our industry and beyond.”
As soon as the transaction has been validated on-chain, consumers will be sent to TAG’s website to get a confirmation from both BitPay and TAG. Many stable currencies are accepted, such as USDP, BUSD, and GUSD. Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) are also accepted.
A pilot initiative, this effort to accept crypto for online purchases in the US is just one way TAG Heuer aims to exploit blockchain technology and the increasing interest in NFTs as part of a developing Web3 strategy.
Segregation between centralized stablecoin and algorithm stablecoin.
Stablecoins become harder to manage as they grow larger.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether and Bitfinex, participated in a podcast by Reimagine, Web3 events & Media company,on May 17th, where he made few comments about stablecoins. Especially about Terra UST, the initiation behind the coin was rug pull rather it was just poorly designed as many other projects.
Ardoino mentions that algorithmic stablecoins are similar castles of cards, which have high risk of falling down and are sure to fall down at some point of time. He states that stablecoins have to be backed by fiat currencies as solid assets rather than another crypto or there has to be differentiation among these categories.
Ardoino podcast clip:
He also compares UST with Tether USDT, USDT is a centralized stablecoin while UST is an algorithmic stablecoin, both are in two different poles with two variant backing. According to CMC, USDT ranks 3 and price is $0.9993, UST ranks 61 and price is $0.07613, at the time of writing.
Criticism on Terra
Creation and management of stablecoin by Ardoino’s view is “all fun and games upto 10 billion, the harder it becomes the faster it grows “. What went wrong according to him is DoKwon’s rash self belief, which can be connected with another stalled stablecoin project- Basis cash.
Ardoino statement on DoKwon:
“He created this project with arrogance and with thinking that he was right and many were supporting him, of course, probably for economic reasons, but was not per se, a rug pull right, it was a project that was poorly designed as many projects are poorly designed.”
The planning behind the Bitcoin reserve went wrong, despite being collateral for the UST, it pulled its market furthermore. And UST users were not able to gain the pegged value that was promised to them.
Parents lining up to pay school fees in cash, lenders charging extortionate rates, and cash savings held under mattresses—these are some of the things residents in Africa have had to resort to due to financial technology not having yet fully expanded in the developing continent.
According to Statista, only 48 percent of the African population has access to banking services in 2022. Accounts being the first point of entry into the formal financial system puts its citizens at an enormous setback as they are forced to turn to transactions that are not only inconvenient and wasteful but often risky too.
Having access to a financial account instead of just cash allows users to take control of their finances by offering ways to manage money. By utilizing accounts instead of cash, both governments and businesses can help bring tens of millions of adults into the digitized financial system.
According to a report from the World Bank, digitizing payments for agricultural goods alone would cut the number of unbanked goods by approximately 125 million, including 16 million in Nigeria. In Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, over 10% of adults still receive agricultural payments.
A policy note on mobile money from the Global Findex team found huge financial potential for Sub-Saharan Africa. Specifically, it found that regionally, 350 million adults lack an account but 155 million said they have their own mobile phone, while 200 million said they have access to one at home. Most are located in West Africa, where mobile money has yet to take off, but 40 million live in East Africa, which has one of the world’s highest mobile money account ownership rates.
Banking the Unbanked
In addition to African citizens’ limited access to their financial crisis, an estimated 494 million people in sub-Saharan Africa have no form of legal identification. This lack of connectivity not only means that the unconnected are unable to communicate with anyone outside of their vicinity, but it also contributes to poor healthcare, a low standard of education, and poverty in general.
In response, officials in the continent are starting to turn to a particular digital technology with transformative potential—the blockchain. By harnessing the power of the decentralized blockchains, the metaverse can give African citizens access to both finances and identifications through biometric digital identification (ID) systems. One company in particular, which believes that access to the internet is a human right, World Mobile, is doing exactly this.
Taking inspiration from pioneers throughout history, the company’s core mission is to lead a global movement toward digital inclusion. It plans on accomplishing this by deploying a dynamic hybrid mobile network consisting of aerial and ground assets, to connect the unconnected and bank the unbanked.
“Half the world is still unconnected. The world of telecommunications needs rebooting. Traditional networks with legacy systems and archaic business models are doing nothing to tackle the problem,” the company states on its website.
The Future of Mobile Networks
Currently rolling out its technology across Africa and the world, World Mobile’s hybrid network strives to connect those that traditional networks have left offline. “With access to the internet, subscribers will gain a self-sovereign identity and all of the opportunities that connectivity offers, from digital currencies to education and more” the company states.
Not only will subscribers in Africa have access to the internet, but it will also be affordable, fair, and sustainable. Its self-governed and decentralized technology will allow users to connect without jeopardizing their privacy. Subscribers can own their own data and have their own identity so they can access services they were previously excluded from like banking, insurance, borrowing, and saving.
In 2022, Africa is still drastically behind the developing world in its access to financial technology. Thanks to the emergence of blockchain technology, companies like World Mobile are pioneering platforms that are liberating African citizens’ access to financial technology through access to affordable, fair, and sustainable services. It won’t be long before the developing continent joins the rest of the world on the path to financial freedom.
The past two weeks have seen an extreme bear market in the history of crypto, with the total market capitalization of this industry dipping as low as $1.1 trillion for the first time since July 2021. Terra (LUNA) has once ranked among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the market and had an all-time high at the price of $119.5. By May 11, however, the price of the asset had lost about 99% of its value and dropped from $75 to $0.000005 in 5 days. With unexpectedly huge fluctuations, it rebounded by more than 1000% on May 14 and currently trades at the price of $0.000144. Faced with Luna’s current situation, where Luna’s next step has become a common concern.
What’s Next for Luna?
Crypto analyst WalletInvestor still describes LUNA as an “awesome investment” and predicts that the cryptocurrency should see bullish growth. The token is expected to surpass $50 in November 2022.
However, DigitalCoinPrice does not think it will surpass the $1 mark again. The LUNA crypto forecast says it will stay at an average price of $0.0002 this year. This is expected to climb marginally in 2025 when an average price of $0.0003 is predicted. By 2031, its Terra Luna coin price prediction anticipates it to climb to $0.0009. At the same time, in the long term, Luna’s future is also not optimistic. The LUNA crypto forecast from PricePrediction suggests a resurgence is not likely.
What Contributes to Luna’s Decline
Unlike Tether’s USDT or Circle’s USDC which are backed by fiat money or equivalent assets, Terra is designed to maintain the peg via mathematical algorithms and active trading. Recently, the UST has “de-pegged” from its value of $1 for a high selling pressure due to the massive drain from Anchor.
Since they are bonded by on-chain mint-and-burn mechanics, that massive short led to sharp drops on both UST and its sister token LUNA. Then the “de-peg” happened. When the traders realized that $1 worth of LUNA was no longer for $1 of UST, they became insolvent. As a result, the LUNA crashed by 98% of its price and lost most of its market cap.
A Problem of Public Trust in Altcoins?
In light of Luna’s big bear market today, the Luna team is contemplating what to do to make Luna recover but on the other hand, can they recover luna? This is extremely difficult to do because it requires a lot of attention from the public and finance to power the project.
The team needs the community to trust them again and give them a second chance but the community is tired of the project due to the huge loss of funds and loss of lives. In fact, there is greater trust in mainstream currencies in the face of the public and the fiscal sector. Meanwhile, mainstream currencies (BTC, ETH, etc.) have shown stronger anti-risk capabilities when dealing with market turmoil. However, I believe that many crypto beginners will have a headache with the complicated mechanism and gameplay of some mature platforms. For beginners, the Bitwells crypto exchange must not be missed.
