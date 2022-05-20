Punter Sam Koch, the Ravens’ longest-tenured player, announces retirement after 16 seasons

These, Erik Spoelstra said, are the times coaches have to put the ego aside.

And hope that the egos of their leading men are enough to carry the night.

As the Miami Heat turned their attention to Thursday night’s Game 2 of these Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, Spoelstra said sometimes it can be as basic as allowing shot creators Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to create their own shots.

“When you get to this time of year, you can have all the greatest plans of shifting a defense and moving ‘em and playing out of closeouts,” Spoelstra said. “It gets tougher and tougher each round to be able to do that.”

He followed up with the now-familiar tribute to the Celtics’ defenders.

“And they’re so well schooled and well-coached, really competitive two-way guys,” Spoelstra said. “You got to get whatever you can get. And they’re probably saying the same thing.”

So yes, a playbook, ball movement, a goal of complete involvement. But also the relief of having Butler and Herro go on their own.

“I think we’re going to fight for what we do, how we do it, and try to get to that more often than not,” Spoelstra said.

For as much as islotations are part of the playoffs, Spoelstra said it is nowhere near where the NBA used to stand with such an approach.

“I think the league has always been that way, it’s just happening in a different way right now,” he said after Thursday morning’s shootaround. “Like, they instituted new NBA rules to try to get away from that back in the ‘90s, right? It was all matchup based, and particularly in the playoffs.

“I think there’s less of that now, in terms of just isolating one player and letting him have a side of the floor, like they used to do in the ‘90s for literally like 20 seconds out of the 24-second shot clock. But you’re trying to find advantages in those margins.”

Thus such plays for Butler and Herro.

“And if you can create some kind of separation or advantage in a pick-and-roll with a certain matchup, I think every team will try to maximize that.”

The big time

With Al Horford back in the Celtics’ mix after missing Game 1 in NBA health-and-safety protocols, Spoelstra was asked at shootaround about the value of the Heat having the bulk of center Dewayne Dedmon in reserve.

“He really is important to our team, his physicality, his presence under the rim on both ends,” he said. “He’s a veteran, he’s smart, he’s tough. He has everybody’s trust.

“Those minutes, they’re not like 30 minutes a game, but those minutes are so impactful for us.”

Practice? Practice!

No, Spoelstra has not bought into any Allen Iverson-like questions about the value of practice. But he also recognizes that his team also is more than seven months into this process.

And that, for weeks now, has made full practices the exception.

“We also have to manage everything the best that we can,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be on the court, like training camp, in pads, braces and all that stuff. We still can get a lot accomplished with the film and, sometimes, a walkthrough.”

The Celtics trumped the Heat’s light work day on Wednesday by taking the day off.

Defensive statements

The NBA will announce the 2022 All-Defensive teams Friday as part of TNT’s coverage of the Western Conference finals.

Heat center Bam Adebayo, who finished fourth in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year that went to Celtics guard Marcus Smart, is the team’s leading candidate for a spot. Heat forward Jimmy Butler also has a chance for such a spot.

The Heat have not had a first-team All-Defensive selection since LeBron James in 2013. Adebayo made the second team in 2020 and ‘21, with Butler a second-team selection last season.

Media balloting for the teams was completed before the start of the playoffs.

