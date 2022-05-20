News
Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Flanked by the leaders of Finland and Sweden, President Joe Biden forcefully supported their applications to join NATO on Thursday as Russia’s war in the heart of Europe challenges the continent’s security. The U.S. president rejected Turkey’s opposition, insisting the two countries “meet every NATO requirement and then some.”
Biden walked to a White House Rose Garden appearance with his hands on the shoulders of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland for an event designed to emphasize U.S. backing of their NATO candidacies.
The firm show of support was targeted not only at Russia, but also Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier emphasized his opposition to the two countries joining the military alliance. Erdogan’s new comments added to uncertainty about whether he is determined to derail the expansion, which needs the unanimous support of all 30 NATO members, or whether he is using the threat to gain concessions from the two nations as well as the United States.
Biden, in a notable pledge, said the U.S. and allies would “deter and confront any aggression while Finland and Sweden are in this accession process.”
Once-neutral Finland and Sweden are abandoning what in Sweden’s case has been 200 years of military non-alignment, driven to join NATO’s mutual defense pact in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war there.
Acceptance of the countries would bring into the alliance two well-equipped, modern militaries on Russia’s doorstep. It would also serve as a powerful and lasting rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of his invasion.
The two leaders also visited the Capitol and met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said she was honored to “offer the fullest support and endorsement to your request to be part of NATO, the greatest defense alliance in the history of the world. ”
Separately, the Senate approved $40 billion in fresh economic and military aid for Ukraine, sending the bill to Biden for his signature.
At the White House, Prime Minister Andersson said: “Russia’s full-scale aggression against a sovereign and democratic neighbor … was a watershed moment for Sweden. And my government has come to the conclusion that the security of the Swedish people will be best protected within the NATO alliance.”
Not only are Sweden and Finland fully qualified, she said, but “having two new NATO members in the high north will enhance the security of our alliance.”
Even as the three leaders were gathering, however, Turkish President Erdogan was hardening his public stand against the expansion effort. He accused the two countries — as he often does the U.S. and Western nations in general — of being too receptive to Turkish Kurdish groups that Erdogan calls terrorists.
Erdogan’s abrupt objections on that point have brought uncertainty to an application process that had been expected to win quick approval.
“We have told our relevant friends we would say ‘no’ to Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO, and we will continue on our path like this,” Erdogan said in a video aired Thursday in Turkey.
Still, U.S. officials remain hopeful. And NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, “I am confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family.”
Biden said he began the private discussions that led to the two Scandinavian leaders’ “momentous” decision to join NATO back in December, even as Russian forces were gathering on the border with Ukraine, ahead of Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion.
The United States and its allies say the invasion, while failing in Russia’s aim of unseating Ukraine’s Western-friendly government, is only strengthening the West’s security alliances.
Finland’s Niinistö on Thursday credited Biden’s months of encouragement with playing a crucial role in the decision by his country and Sweden to team with NATO to face any future threat from Russia or others.
The Finnish leader, speaking after Biden in the Rose Garden, addressed some of his remarks directly to the Turkish president.
“As NATO allies, we will commit to Turkey’s security, just as Turkey will commit to our security,” Niinistö said. “We take terrorism seriously. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and we are actively engaged in combating it.”
The Finnish and Swedish leaders said their governments already are in discussion with Erdogan’s to try to overcome Turkey’s opposition “in an open and constructive manner.”
“New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation,” Biden said. “It never has been.”
Erdogan has said Turkey’s objection stems from grievances with Sweden’s — and to a lesser degree Finland’s — perceived support of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and an armed group in Syria that Turkey sees as an extension of the PKK. The conflict with the PKK has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.
Turkey also accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring the followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom the Turkish government blames for a 2016 military coup attempt.
The objections echo longtime Turkish complaints over even more substantial U.S. support for Kurds, as well as Gulen’s presence in America.
Turkey’s labeling of terrorists extends to Kurdish forces serving as close allies of the United States in Syria.
Erdogan has a history of exploiting high-profile NATO events to promote Turkey’s interests, particularly when it comes to Western support for the country’s fight against Kurdish extremists. At a NATO summit in 2009, he refused to endorse Anders Fogh Rasmussen as new secretary-general of the 30-nation alliance, demanding that a Kurdish TV channel in the Dane’s home country be shut down first.
A decade later, at a summit in London in 2019, he threatened to block NATO moves to bolster the defenses of the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — after he was criticized for launching a ground attack against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Both times he eventually backed down.
Speculation this time is more about the purchase of U.S. fighter jets than objections to the way Finland and Sweden are dealing with Kurdish extremists. Turkey was dropped from the F-35 advanced fighter jet development program after Erdogan bought a Russian air defense system.
Since then, Turkey has been pressing the U.S. to sell it new F-16 fighters or at the very least to refurbish its existing fleet. Rejecting Finland and Sweden’s candidacies this week, Erdogan said diplomats from the two countries should not even bother coming to Turkey to discuss that issue. At the same time, he sent Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Washington.
Asked about any guarantees for Finland’s and Sweden’s security while their NATO bids are considered, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said, “We would be prepared to work with Finland and Sweden to respond to any aggression that occurred.”
—-
Lorne Cook in Brussels and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul contributed.
News
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday.
If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, as expected, it would open a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.
The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s kid-sized booster, to be offered at least five months after the youngsters’ last shot.
The CDC takes the next step of recommending who actually needs vaccinations. Its advisers debated if all otherwise healthy 5- to 11-year-olds need an extra dose, especially since so many children were infected during the huge winter surge of the omicron variant.
But the U.S. now is averaging 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since February. And ultimately, the CDC’s advisers pointed to growing evidence from older kids and adults that two primary vaccinations plus a booster are providing the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants.
“This always perhaps should have been a three-dose vaccine,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, who chairs the CDC’s advisory panel.
The booster question isn’t the hottest vaccine topic: Parents still are anxiously awaiting a chance to vaccinate kids under 5 — the only group not yet eligible in the U.S.
Dr. Doran Fink of the Food and Drug Administration said the agency is working “as rapidly as we can” to evaluate an application from vaccine maker Moderna, and is awaiting final data on the littlest kids from rival Pfizer. The FDA’s own advisers are expected to publicly debate data from one or both companies next month.
For the 5- to 11-year-olds, it’s not clear how much booster demand there will be. Only about 30% of that age group have had the initial two Pfizer doses since vaccinations opened to them in November.
CDC adviser Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University said health authorities must put more effort into getting youngsters their initial shots.
“That needs to be a priority,” she said.
Thursday’s decision also means that 5- to 11-year-olds with severely weakened immune systems, who are supposed to get three initial shots, would be eligible for a fourth dose.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech currently make the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of any age in the U.S. Those ages 5 to 11 receive a dose that’s one-third the amount given to everyone 12 and older.
In a small study, Pfizer found a booster revved up those kids’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies — including those able to fight the super-contagious omicron variant — the same kind of jump adults get from an extra shot.
Vaccines may not always prevent milder infections, and the omicron variant proved especially able to slip past their defenses. But CDC cited data during the omicron surge that showed unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds had twice the rate of hospitalization as youngsters who got their first two doses.
Health authorities say for all ages, the vaccines are still offering strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, especially after a third dose.
Some especially high-risk people, including those 50 and older, have been offered the choice of a second booster, or fourth shot. And still to be decided is whether everyone will need additional shots in the fall, possibly reformulated to offer better protection against newer coronavirus variants.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies
By BEN FINLEY
To hear actor Ellen Barkin tell it, Johnny Depp was a controlling, jealous and angry man even back in the 1990s, when the two dated.
“Where are you going?” Barkin said Depp would ask her. “Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”
Barkin added: “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”
Barkin recalled her relationship with Depp during a previously taped deposition that was played in a Virginia courtroom Thursday by lawyers for Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Heard’s attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against her. Depp says a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post unfairly portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him a lucrative Hollywood career that included the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Depp has testified he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by her. But Heard’s attorneys say those denials lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out.
During Barkin’s deposition, she testified that Depp was “always drinking or smoking a joint” or doing other illegal drugs. She said she dated Depp for about three to five months and characterized the relationship as more sexual than romantic.
Barkin co-starred with Depp in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” During filming, Barkin said Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction while he was fighting with some friends in a hotel room. However, she said she didn’t know why he threw the bottle.
Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s career free-fall was the result of his own bad behavior — not Heard’s op-ed. They played witness testimony that charted the actor’s rise and fall from “the biggest movie star in the world” to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.
Tracey Jacobs, who served as the actor’s agent for about 30 years, said Depp was “showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie” during their final years working together.
“I was very honest with him and said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing this – this is hurting you,’” Jacobs said. “And it did.”
Jacobs said Depp was an extraordinary talent but his behavior in the years before he fired her in 2016 became increasingly unprofessional, while his drug and alcohol use increased, Jacobs said.
“And it also got around town,” Jacobs said. “I mean, people talk, it’s a small community. And it made people reluctant to use him.”
Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, testified in a previously recorded deposition that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films had “catapulted him into an entirely different level of success.”
“It meant more employees,” Mandel said. “It meant buying additional property. … It meant a bigger life and a more expensive one.”
Things began to change around 2010, and it “became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs,” Mandel said. “And that translated into more erratic behavior, more stressful behavior, more times when it was difficult to engage in the kinds of conversations I needed to do my job.”
At one point, Depp was spending around $100,000 a month for a doctor and staff to help him get sober, Mandel said. At another, he was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff, he said. And he said there also were times when Depp spent thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs.
“The spending levels had grown very, very, very large and required that level of incredibly high income to be maintained,” Mandel said. “And when it dropped off, the disconnect became untenable.”
Mandel said he became extremely worried about Depp’s finances in 2015, but that Depp met those concerns with anger. He said the actor fired him in 2016.
Bruce Witkin, a musician who was friends with Depp for nearly 40 years, testified in a previously recorded deposition that Depp could become jealous in his romantic relationships.
That jealousy was demonstrated with Heard when she would be off filming a movie “or doing something that he couldn’t be around to see what was going in,” Witkin said. “I think he would work himself up.”
Witkin said he once saw bruises on Heard’s arm when he and Depp were working on a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. And he saw Depp with a “fat lip” one time. But Witkin said he never saw Depp or Heard physically abuse each other.
Witkin said he tried to help Depp with his substance abuse and had set him up with a therapist.
“He’d say, ‘I’ll be all right. I’ll be all right,’” Witkin said, recalling a conversation. “Well, you’re not all right.”
Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, was always concerned with his well-being, both in terms of his substance abuse and generally, Witkin said.
“Everybody, I think, deep down inside was, but … the people on the payroll won’t really say much. They’ll try but they don’t want to lose their job,” Witkin said. “I’m not saying they all fall into the category. But it’s a strange thing around people like him. Everybody wants something.”
Witkin said his friendship with Depp began to dissolve toward the end of 2017, when the actor started to pull away.
“He wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouthed him,” Witkin said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he wouldn’t explain it. And I pretty much haven’t seen him since 2018.”
News
Six takeaways from first six weeks of Twins’ season
The Twins are six weeks into their season — nearly at the quarter mark — and have been the class of the American League Central thus far.
Their pitching staff has taken a step forward from where it was a season ago, their new additions have fit in well, and in the wake of injuries, a wave of young talent has been promoted and stepped right in as the Twins (22-16) blend their present and future.
Here are six takeaways from the first six weeks of the season.
The Byron Buxton balance
Byron Buxton has been nothing short of spectacular when he’s been on the field. He has posted a 185 OPS+ (100 is league average), is near the league lead in home runs with 11 and has been his usual self in center field.
The center fielder has provided many of the most exciting moments of the season thus far, including one game in April in which he hit a game-tying, two-run, opposite-field home run in the seventh inning, then followed that up with a walk-off blast in the ninth off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks.
Simply put, he has been electrifying when he’s played.
Buxton has not been placed on the injured list yet this season, though a couple of smaller injuries have forced him to miss time. As the Twins manage a right knee issue — Buxton aggravated it in Boston in April — they’re building in off days for their star.
He has played in 25 of the team’s 38 games (66 percent), and the Twins are carefully monitoring his workload in an attempt to balance keeping him on the field while letting his knee heal.
Twins not immune to injury bug
Try as they might to avoid it by building in off days for position players, utilizing a six-man pitching rotation and keeping outings short for their starters to begin the season, the Twins have been hit hard by injuries this season.
After a shortened spring training, the expectation was that we would see a rash of soft-tissue injuries this season. The Twins have not been immune to soft tissue injuries and other types of ailments — Carlos Correa was hit by a pitch on the finger forcing him to the injured list, Miguel Sanó injured his knee in a celebration, and Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy landed on the COVID-19 list.
On Wednesday, starting pitcher Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career, ending his season. Sanó is out for an extended period of time after requiring meniscus surgery. Reliever Jorge Alcala is also among those on the 60-day injured list.
Alex Kirilloff’s right wrist, which was surgically repaired last year, has been problematic yet again. First it led to a stint on the IL and required a cortisone shot. Then, shortly after he returned, the Twins demoted him to Triple-A in hopes he can manage to still be effective at the plate while managing the issue.
The Twins got three players back healthy in the Oakland series alone, and Trevor Larnach and Bailey Ober are expected to return this weekend.
Young guys have stepped up
The rash of injuries has led to plenty of opportunity for the Twins’ young players to step in, and by and large, they’ve been impressive.
Let’s start with Royce Lewis, who was pressed into action recently when Correa landed on the injured list. The Twins’ top prospect arrived well ahead of schedule and certainly looked the part of their shortstop of the future.
Lewis hit .308 with a .889 OPS and showed some pop with a pair of home runs in his 11 games before he was optioned back to Triple-A — to a great outcry from the fanbase — where he primarily will play shortstop but also will move around the field a bit.
Larnach, who was called up when Kirilloff went on the injured list, was hitting .313 with a 144 OPS+ before suffering a groin strain of his own while throwing out a runner at the plate. Larnach will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Wichita ahead of his return.
Pitcher Jhoan Duran (more on him later) has struck out 27 batters in his 17 2/3 innings, flashing his electric stuff as he quickly has become one of the Twins’ most-relied-upon relievers, and starter Joe Ryan has made it easy to forget he is just 12 games into his major-league career. The rookie has been impressive from the start, and has posted a 2.39 ERA this season.
Pitcher Josh Winder has shown flashes of what he can be, and outfielder Gilberto Celestino looks like an entirely different player than he did last year when he was rushed up to the majors.
Never too much starting pitching
The Twins began the season with six starters in the rotation plus another, Winder, in the bullpen, and people were questioning how each of them would get their work in.
And as we’ve seen year after year, there is never such a thing as too many starting pitchers.
Four of them — Sonny Gray (hamstring), Paddack (elbow), Bundy (COVID-19) and Ober (groin) — already have landed on the injured list as the Twins have fluctuated between a five- and six-man rotation. Only Chris Archer and Ryan (and Winder) have avoided the IL thus far.
Winder has rotated between the rotation and the bullpen, and Devin Smeltzer made a start last week and will start again on Friday, as the Twins tap into their depth. Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic awaits in Triple-A, though he is not quite ready yet.
But by and large, injuries aside, a rotation that entered the year with question marks has performed admirably thus far this season, a big reason why the Twins are where they are.
Bullpen has been a strength
There were plenty of questions about the Twins’ bullpen heading into this season. And then they went and traded their closer the day before Opening Day.
But the bullpen has been a strength during the early part of 2022, posting a 3.30 earned-run average in 161.0 innings, making it one of the most heavily-used ‘pens in the majors.
With Taylor Rogers gone, the Twins have been turning to Emilio Pagán and Duran in save situations lately. Though Pagan has allowed far too many walks — 10 in 11 2/3 innings — he has gotten the job done, converting five saves. Duran now dominates the Twins’ record books for the hardest pitches ever throw in the pitch-tracking era, and the rookie has adapted well to his new role.
Joe Smith has been everything the Twins could have asked for and more when they signed him to a one-year deal this March. The veteran hasn’t allowed an earned run in 15 games this season.
After some trouble early on, Tyler Duffey has allowed just one run in his past 10 games, and locked down his first save of the season in Oakland. Before his injury, Danny Coulombe had been quite good, and Griffin Jax has transitioned well into a relief role after spending the entirety of his career as a starter.
Division looks winnable
Nobody thought the American League Central was going be the best division in baseball.
Far from it.
But the division did look, on paper at least, as if it would be more competitive this year than it was last year when the White Sox wound up running away with it and the other four teams finished under .500.
So far, it hasn’t been, and it certainly looks as if it could be winnable for the Twins.
At 22-16, the Twins are the only team in the division currently over .500. They hold a 3.5-game lead in the division over the White Sox (18-19), who have underperformed expectations early on, including getting swept by the Twins in April.
In a change from their norm, the Guardians (16-19) have hit well but haven’t matched that with pitching, usually their strength, and the Royals (14-22) have sunk down near the bottom of the American League.
The Tigers (13-25), who many expected to take a step forward after finishing third in the division last year and then signing signing infielder Javier Báez and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez this offseason, have instead been one of the worst teams in baseball, leaving the door wide open for the Twins.
Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland
Marketing Your Medical Billing Business
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies
What Should You Look For When Choosing Medical Billing Training Programs?
Six takeaways from first six weeks of Twins’ season
Custom Software Development Services: A Leap To The Future
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.2% in April, a record low
Orioles beat Yankees, 9-6, on Anthony Santander’s 3-run walk-off homer to left field, ending six-game losing streak
How Mobile ERP Is Changing the Whole Business Scenario?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12