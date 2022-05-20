Finance
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
Most of the fastest growing B2B companies do not rely solely on just one sales lead generation method. They have a complete arsenal of sales lead generation tools at their fingertips, that they can use at any given time.
Here are my eight proven B2B sales leads generation techniques gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their sales prospects:
1. Sales lead generation using relationship marketing
Relationship Marketing is the approach underlying all of the “sales-lead-generation-success” methods. Relationship marketing simply refers to cultivating a personal, sales-winning relationship with your prospects. It’s about developing longer-term relationships with customers rather than individual transactions.
During my 20+ years of experience in B2B sales lead generation, I’ve discovered the key to picking up sales others leave on the table is to keep in touch with your prospects via a series of ongoing communications and offers throughout your prospective customers’ consideration processes.
2. Sales lead generation through complementary partner referrals
By joining forces with complementary partners, you can instantly multiply your sales lead generation pool and make it easier for companies to engage in doing business with you. Out of all the sales lead generation programs available to you, complementary partner referral programs can generate the highest qualified B2B sales leads.
3. Sale lead generation using search engine optimization and Internet marketing strategies
Business buyers are more sophisticated and getting harder to reach than ever. Studies show that about 90% of business buyers start with research on the Internet, therefore it’s critical to have a well-tuned sales lead generation program that includes search engine optimization (SEO)/Internet marketing strategies to attract prospects at the beginning of their buying cycle.
4. Sales lead generation via telemarketing
Even though many people despise the thought of telemarketing, when executed properly it is a very effective sales lead generation tool. Telemarketing is a personal marketing and sales lead generation technique that offers a cost-effective, efficient alternative to field selling. However, it can be significantly more expensive than direct mail or email.
By including telemarketing in your B2B sales lead generation marketing plan, you can reach up to thirty decision-makers a day at a cost of $15 to $20 per contact. In contrast, with field sales you can reach only four or five decision-makers a day at an average cost of $392 or more per contact. Direct mail may cost as little as a dollar, and email is often much less. However, if you consistently prospect and nurture leads via phone, you will consistently generate qualified sales leads.
5. Sales lead generation with email publications
By creating your own email newsletter, you could send out industry news and tips to suspects in your market. Since you will be on your prospects’ minds more often than your competition, eventually, your sales leads will turn into actual sales.
If you subscribe to my e-newsletter, Sales Lead Report, you will see an example of an email publication that keeps my name and business in front of over 8,000 people every month.
6. Sales Lead Generation With Direct Mail
There is an entire industry of people like Dan Kennedy, Bob Bly, and Bill Glazer who are dedicated to business-to-business selling through direct marketing. Sales letters can be an excellent sales lead generation method. But, most sales and business professionals do not know how to use this lead generation technique effectively and efficiently.
The complaint is a common one among B2B companies that depend on direct mail and direct response marketing as their only sales lead generation program: “I’m sick of spending a fortune to send out thousands of full-color catalogs and direct-mail pieces only to get a measly 1% response rate. How can I cut costs and find a more practical way to get my target market to respond to my direct mail or catalogs?”
My clients have found that the best place to start revamping their direct response marketing is by determining who their best customers are, then trying to target their database marketing efforts at companies and individuals who are similar in nature.
7. Sales Lead Generation Using Print Advertising
When done correctly, print advertising can be a highly effective sales lead generation activity. When using print advertising as your B2B sales leads generation method, you must remember to focus your advertising’s message on the benefits and applications of your products or services. Then let the layout and design of your ads enhance your company’s image. And, don’t forget to only use publications that deliver messages directly to your targeted audience.
8. Sales Lead generation via Event Marketing
Whether you do it live, through the telephone (teleseminars) or via the Web (webinars), seminars and workshops are a great sales lead generation tool. People who attend your seminar have an interest in the information you are presenting and a need for your product or service.
The goal: Connect with customers in a meaningful way
By using these eight proven B2B sales leads generation methods gleaned from helping over 170 B2B companies reach their prospects, you will capture more sales-ready opportunities for your salespeople to turn into new business, meaning greater sales revenue and profits for your company.
Finance
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
When one embarks on an eCommerce venture, there are many things one has to take into consideration. Even cursory research on the internet can leave one overwhelmed by the number of tasks that they are required to do perform such as search engine optimization, internationalization and payment processing to name but a few. Most entrepreneurs and developers thus prefer to go with a tried-and-tested eCommerce platform such as Magneto, then customize it to their needs.
There are several benefits of using Magneto to power one’s eCommerce website. One of the biggest advantage of using Magento is the fact that is an open-source eCommerce platform. This means that you get to enjoy the benefit of thousands of man hours spent making, improving and patching any errors in the system. As with most open-source platforms, Magneto has a large and active online community and support staff to help you in case of any challenges.
Magneto is also easily configurable and offers a lot of features, making it easily maintainable by a team of developers. This leads to less effort and resources being invested in creating features an eCommerce website requires such as managing the inventory. The wide adaptation of Magneto by businesses of all sizes results in more features needed by eCommerce sites being added frequently, meaning features you require are likely to be added soon. Since it is open-source, one can also modify Magento to meet their needs.
Internationalization enables one to modify their Magneto website easily as they target different regions and countries. Not only does Magento support various languages and currencies, it also allows one to create their own localization pack. Other country or region-specific customization such as payment systems allowed or taxation are also easily added to the website.
Magneto also grows as your eCommerce business grows as it was built with scalability in mind. As long as there is sufficient infrastructure to run the website, Magneto place no upper limit on the number of transactions handled or product items in the catalog. Since it is also highly modular, Magneto allows one to add features as they are needed or as can be supported. Both of these features make Magento well-suited for eCommerce websites.
Being SEO friendly is another great reason why Magneto is a great eCommerce platform. By supporting white-hat SEO techniques without requiring a lot of effort, Magento ensures that the website can easily be found by users. After all, there is no point in investing in a website if it has no traffic.
Finance
SEO Elite Review – SEO Marketing Tool
SEO Elite is made by Brad Callen and this SEO software is advised by some of the most recognized experts on the internet marketing tools. But, what does this SEO program actually do? And why is it so popular among other SEO marketing tools?
SEO Elite is a Search Engine Optimization tool that helps you increase the ranking of your website at Google and Yahoo. You can analyze back links (from your competitors website) at the following search engines: Google, Yahoo, MSN, All the Web and Altavista.
With this professional SEO software you can find out why a page is ranking well, and then beat the competition and take their top spot. The information that SEO Elite retrieves for each of the back links includes: the URL, Google PageRank, Alexa Rank, page title, anchor text, number of outbound links on the page, total links on the page, WHOIS info, e-mails, link popularity and more. Imagine being able to type in a competitors website and getting all of his/her info!
This SEO marketing tool is an important tool for maintaining and tracking your websites complete linking situation. Let’s look at some of the key features of this program:
-Analyze backlinks in different search engines
-Find and e-mail high Page Rank partner
-Verify if your link partners are still linking back to you
-Check if your site is ranking for specific keywords
-Check how old websites are
-Getting Alexa Rank info
-Shows you unique IP visits
-And much more.
The interface is user-friendly, point-and-click and away it goes.
Finance
Why Is A Local Search Engine Important For Businesses?
“Go Local”… This new mantra to shop local, buy local and go local, etc. has become a game-changer for the businesses. Eight out of ten consumers use search to find local information that means if your business is not optimized for the local search, your business is missing 80% customers. The local search engine is critical if you want your business to grow and expand.
What Makes Local Search Important?
With every search on Google, local search is happening. When someone is searching for any product and services, they search with the “near me” keyword. For e.g. “coffee shop near me” “Thai restaurant near me”.
The below-mentioned statistics suggest how Local Search has become imperative in providing business.
- 50% of consumers who performed searches through their smartphones have visited the local stores in 24 hours.
- 35% of people searched through their computer visited the local stores in a day.
- 73% of the local businesses witnessed a boost in their sales and got unique consumers based on who searched them locally.
- 68% of people suggested that they prefer searching online for local businesses before visiting them.
- 92% of users looked online for local businesses in the year 2017 and that number is growing every day.
- 86% of the people look up the location of the business in the Google Maps
To give you better clarity, let’s pretend my tap broke. I do not want to search whichever websites that Google lines up for me. Rather, I will search for writing “plumber near me” “Plumbing services near me”
The SERPS will get me a bunch of local plumbing services including ratings and testimonials as well as price packages. – Get it? This is how the local search engine works.
How Local B2B Search Can Be A Game Changer?
We understood the power of local search SEO, but if you think who cares? Well, as a matter of fact, your customer cares. Because local consumers will always rely on the local search engine results to find the information. So, how can you make your local search engine better for your business?
The crucial parts of local Search SEO involve:
When it comes to local SEO, it is different from organic practices. When optimizing your business for local search below are the immediate areas you need to focus:
- Optimize “Google My Business”
- Improve your internal link structure
- Create local content
- Make sure your website is mobile responsive
- Make sure that your business contact details are updated
- Engage more on social media platforms by adding daily posts
- Optimize online directories
- Add location to your web pages
- Optimize your meta description, content, title tags, images, and URL
Local search engine results are based on geographical factors. It is impossible to rank based on organic SEO unless you are a huge brand. Especially B2B businesses where competition is stiff, your business can enjoy benefits like:
- Increased web traffic
- Increased visibility
- Build a loyal customer base
- Enhanced brand awareness
- Increased business inquiries/leads
- Your business earns more trust through high page rankings
- Repeat customers
- Reduces advertising expenses
- Get exposure in local business community directories
- Gets more positive reviews
To Get Rank On Google – You Need Local SEO
You might be wondering what it takes to get first-page ranking on Google? Well, to say least there are literally hundreds of things that go in from best SEO practices to ratings and reviews, optimizing the mobile experience, focusing on user experience, regularly updating and maintaining Google listing, and so on.
Google algorithms are constantly changing to deliver relevant search for the users. Google’s “Venice Update” was one of the first changes that influenced the local search for businesses. The update made it imperative to have landing pages for the businesses for every location they provide service and optimize it with the right keywords.
Another significant rollout was “Google Pigeon Update” which had several makeovers with the recent one including “Local 3 pack” as opposed to how earlier they used to display 8-10 businesses in a pack.
Recently, Google announced another change suggesting that the search results are local and even more relevant.
The top half search result page is covered with the “Paid Ads” and the “local pack listings”. About 86% of the customers use this listing when they are looking for local businesses.
With the right local SEO strategies and practices, your business can come in the top 3 local pack searches.
Algorithms are adapting local “near me” search hence to get your business listing higher on Google page ranking you can’t overlook Local Search SEO.
It’s a step by step process that you need to perform to get on the first page of Google.
Local Search Vs General Search Engine
Search engine giants like Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc. use hundreds of factors to rank and index in the searches that include SEO keywords, inbound and outbound links, content, to name a few.
Local businesses having a physical office in a specific location will want to rank high in the local search. The user is likely to search for the products/services in a specific location they want to find it nearby and easy to commute to visit. Therefore, it is important for local businesses to show up in local searches.
Can Local Businesses Rank High On Search Engines Like Google?
It is not impossible but tough. Also with every search engine, the algorithm varies, Google competitors like Bing, Yahoo adopt different strategies to place the businesses.
Ideally, multi-location brands have better chances to rank locally as well as organically since they have a website to help boost their ranking when searched.
That is where organic SEO comes into play. Search engine optimization is the process of trying to make sure search engines know which searches your business or website is relevant for. However, there are marketers who manipulate the results using SEO techniques.
Google considers search engine manipulation to be extremely serious and expends substantial resources to try to identify and eliminate it. Hence, Google is now emphasizing more on “local searches”. The local search algorithm update, “Pigeon” is giving importance to the local search results hence benefitting the local business.
Closing Thoughts
Currently, if you have not performed local SEO, we recommend that you devote your time to getting those things done. It is important that your customers find you.
When it comes to Local SEO we are pro at it. If your website is not showing in local searches your business is missing a huge opportunity.
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez!
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
Heat’s playoff fate rests in power of healing for 36-, 37-year-old starters
Gophers football OK with Big Ten ditching divisions if rivalry games remain
SEO Elite Review – SEO Marketing Tool
JKSSB Releases Selection Lists for Various Posts, Check here
Top 10 Young Bollywood Actresses in 2022 To Follow
Tether Cuts 17% Of Its Commercial Paper Holdings Over Q1 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference