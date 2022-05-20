News
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval Thursday, putting a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow.
The legislation, approved 86-11, was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. While many issues under President Joe Biden have collapsed under party-line gridlock, Thursday’s lopsided vote signaled that both parties were largely unified about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces.
“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement.
With control of Congress at stake in elections less than six months off, all “no” votes came from Republicans. The same thing happened in last week’s 368-57 House vote, fueling campaign-season Democratic warnings that a nationalist wing of the GOP was in the thrall of former President Donald Trump and his isolationist, America First preferences.
Trump, who still wields clout in the party, has accused Biden of throwing money at Ukraine while mothers lack baby formula, a crisis sparked by a supply chain problem over which the government has scant impact.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it “beyond troubling” that Republicans were opposing the Ukraine assistance. “It appears more and more that MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump,” said Schumer, using the Make America Great Again acronym Democrats are using to cast Republicans as extremists.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a strong backer of the measure, warned his GOP colleagues that a Russian victory would move hostile forces ever closer to the borders of crucial European trading partners. That would prompt higher American defense spending and tempt China and other countries with territorial ambitions to test U.S. resolve, he said.
“The most expensive and painful thing America could possibly do in the long run would be to stop investing in sovereignty, stability and deterrence before it’s too late,” McConnell said.
Passage came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had drawn down another $100 million worth of Pentagon weapons and equipment to ship to Kyiv, bringing total U.S. materiel sent there since the invasion began to $3.9 billion. He and other administration officials had warned that authority would be depleted by Thursday, but the new legislation will replenish the amount available by more than $8 billion.
Overall, around $24 billion in the measure is for arming and equipping Ukrainian forces, helping them finance weapons purchases, replacing U.S. equipment dispatched to the theater and paying for American troops deployed in nearby countries.
There is also $9 billion to keep Ukraine’s government afloat and $5 billion to feed countries around the globe reliant on Ukraine’s now diminished crop yields. And there is money to help Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., seize Russian oligarchs’ assets, reopen the U.S. embassy in Kyiv and prosecute Russian war crimes.
The measure, which officials have said is designed to last through September, tripled the size of the initial $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid that lawmakers approved shortly after the February invasion.
The combined $54 billion price tag exceeds what the U.S. has spent annually on all its military and economic foreign assistance in recent years, and approaches Russia’s yearly military budget.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Schumer, voicing a goal that seemed nearly unthinkable when Russia first launched its brutal attack.
If the war drags on, as seems plausible, the U.S. may have to eventually decide whether to spend more even as inflation, huge federal deficits and a potential recession loom. Under those circumstances, winning bipartisan approval of any future aid bill could become tougher, especially as November draws near and cooperation between the parties frays.
Biden had proposed a $33 billion plan that lawmakers bolstered with added defense and humanitarian spending. He had to drop his request to include $22.5 billion more to fuel the government’s continued fight against the pandemic, spending that was opposed by many Republicans and got entwined in a politically complicating fight over immigration.
No Republican opposed to the legislation spoke during Thursday’s debate. After passage, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., among the 11 conservatives who voted “no,” questioned whether voters would support the bill if Congress asked them to pay for it.
“I wonder if Americans across our country would agree if they had been shown the costs, if they had been asked to pay for it,” said Paul. “We simply borrow it. ‘Put it on my tab’ is what Congress says.”
Paul, who often opposes U.S. intervention and makes a habit of derailing bills on the brink of approval, had used Senate procedures to upend Schumer’s and McConnell’s plans to approve the Ukraine assistance last week.
Nets’ championship hopes hinge on amicable solution with Kyrie Irving
No matter which side of the Kyrie Irving fence you sit on, it’s important to remember one thing:
If he leaves as a free agent this offseason, so do the Nets’ championship hopes because they don’t have the cap space to outright replace him.
That’s the gamble the Nets made in the summer of 2019, and what Nets GM Sean Marks must keep in mind when insinuating it’s unclear whether or not Irving “is the right fit” in Brooklyn.
There is no more right fit. The only right fit is whatever it takes to bring an NBA championship to the borough, and Irving, one of the most skilled players of all-time who hit the shot to deliver Cleveland the title in 2016, gives you a real chance when he’s on the roster.
And when he’s on the floor, which understandably is the Nets’ sticking point here. That is what substantiates Marks’ stance, and is the pill Irving himself must swallow: Chalk Year 1 up to the nagging injuries, but sitting games for personal reasons including the riot at the capitol in Year 2 — and then also getting hurt in the playoffs — couldn’t have been a worse precursor to effectively abandoning his teammates by deciding not to get vaccinated in Year 3.
For a player seeking a long-term extension in an attractive market on a championship-caliber team, Irving’s pattern of absences is simply a bad look. Few other players could pull what he did and still be in the conversation for a max contract.
But few players in the league are as skilled or as capable of doing what Irving can with a basketball. Irving is spectacular to watch on television and even more so in-person. To lose that is to lose the very thing the Nets built this contender on in the first place.
Starpower, and Irving’s is almost irreplaceable. Not to mention the numbers, which are ugly: Durant makes $44M, Ben Simmons gets $34M, Joe Harris takes home just under $19M and Seth Curry’s on the hook for $8.5M. There’s also Patty Mills’ $6M player option, Jevon Carter’s dead cap hit of $4M, $2M each for rookies Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, plus $10M in cap holds on free agents Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton.
That’s $129M on the payroll with a $122M projected salary cap, which would render the Nets handicapped in signing free agents. The alternative would be to find a sign-and-trade scenario Irving would agree to, with a team that knows the Nets are running short on options.
Sticking to the plan is the best course of action, and whether they like it or not, the Nets are stuck with Irving. To choose the alternative, in many ways, would be to forfeit the best chance this franchise has had at winning a championship since Jason Kidd steered the ship from New Jersey to back-to-back NBA Finals losses at the turn of the Century.
Every season Irving and Durant are on the roster is a season an NBA Finals appearance is on the table, and the Nets aren’t as far off from winning big as a first-round sweep would suggest. They have the tools to build a coherent, dare-one-say complete roster around both Irving and Durant for the first time since they arrived in Brooklyn three summers ago. To mess that up to prove a point, would be prioritizing the point over the goal.
That’s why the charade between Marks and Irving’s camp should end. The Nets are well within their rights to demand an incentive laden contract with multiple team options to maintain their future flexibility. They must insulate themselves against random acts of Kainess to every extent allowed in the collective bargaining agreement, and Irving must accept that it’s his decisions that made the organization feel the need to move this way.
But to suggest Irving isn’t the right fit is to suggest the alternative fits better, and the alternative, under most scenarios, is a step backwards. Another step backwards puts the Nets in a fourth consecutive season below expectations, having mortgaged its entire future on starpower with nothing to show but luxury tax payments and a list full of what-ifs.
Servant Of The People: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
A political satire and comedy television series, Servant of the People; is a Ukrainian show produced and created by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also played the lead role in this.
In an unforeseen turn of events, a high school history teacher in his thirties, Goloborodko, is elected the President of Ukraine post a student puts up a video that shows him making a not-so-decent rant against government corruption in his country.
Ironically, Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine after this show.
Kvartal 95, founded by Zelenskyy himself, has produced the series. With a film adaptation coming out in 2016, the series was on air for three seasons from 2015 to 2019.
What Is It About?
The story revolves around the life of a high school history teacher, Vasily Petrovich Goloborodko.
Goloborodko is absent minded and lives with his parents. One day, while giving a speech or rather ranting about the government and its corruption, he is (unbeknown to him) filmed by one of his students.
The student then proceeded to post this video on YouTube, which made Goloborodko an internet sensation overnight. His students then commence a crowdfunding campaign to register his candidacy in the presidential race in Ukraine, while Goloborodko has no clue of such events taking place.
Eventually, Goloborodko wins the elections and lands in the President’s office as the man himself. Initially confused about his presidential duties and responsibilities; Goloborodko gradually eases into his new role in the society and decides to weed out corruption by the oligarchy from Ukraine’s political system.
Cast
The show stars Volodymyr Zelensky as Vasily Petrovych Goloborodko, Stanislav Boklan as Yuriy Ivanovich Chuiko, Yevhen Koshovy as Serhiy Viktorovich Mukhin, Sumska as Mariya Stefanovna Goloborodko, Olha Zhukovtsova-Kyiashko as Oksana Skovoroda, Mukhin’s secretary, George Povolotsky as Tolya, t Security , and Dmitry Surzhikov as Dmitry Vasilyevich Surikov,.
Where To Stream?
All three seasons are available on Netflix.
The post Servant Of The People: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Angelyne: What Facts You Should Know About Her Life?
Gaining fame in the 1980s, Angelyne was one of the very few, if not the only one at that time, to be famous for being well, famous. Yep, you read that right. There existed, or rather exists, a famous woman for her popularity among the masses.
Often seen around the streets of LA on billboards, the Barbie-like blonde never failed to grasp people’s attention. Her life was always a problem despite her fame as the pink-Corvette-riding mystery very successfully kept her past and ladder to success a secret from the public.
With Peacock releasing a show about her, we can expect some clarity on Angelyne’s life.
Plot Speculations
The trailer gives the viewers a tiny peek into the life of Angelyne; a young, blonde woman who is always seen sporting pink dresses.
While her life may seem all flowers and rainbows, this image is far from the reality of her life. Angelyne hides some deep secrets and masks a dark past to live her life in serenity.
Though, the reminders of what she has faced or been through make it difficult for her to sail through life peacefully.
As portrayed by Emmy Rossum, LA’s billboard queen is seen with a funky hairdo, bold makeup, and bright, flashy outfits, usually rose-hued.
When asked about why she chose to work on this project; Emmy Rossum said how Angelyne had managed to leave a mark on her from the very first time she saw her billboard. She further explained how different she thought herself from Angelyne.
She went on to add how Angelyne was this empowered woman adored by the whole of LA.
On being asked about her thoughts on Angelyne, the actress talked about the paradox that she (Angelyne) was so popular yet with such little information about her and how this drew her in.
Same thoughts Emmy, same thoughts. Pretty sure this is what everybody who knows of Angelyne or has seen the trailer thinks.
When asked about her take on Angelyne’s fame much before social media platforms took over; Emmy elaborated upon how strong Angelyne was. Like a mix of an old-Hollywood throwback, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Holliday, and part 80’s-punk-rock Barbie doll, Angelyne took the entirety of LA by a storm. One with pink fairy dust, to be precise.
Emmy concluded the interview with how Angelyne faced a gazillion challenges to be able to live her larger-than-life type of fairy-tale.
Cast
The show stars ‘The Audrey Hepburn Story’ lead, Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the ‘Euphoria’ star, Lukas Gage as Max Allen, Jefferson Hall as Rick Krauss, British singer and actress. Kerry Norton as Edie Wallach, the ‘Marvin, Seth and Stanley star, Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner, the ‘Neverland star, Charlie Rowe as Freddy, the ‘Secret Obsession star, Blair Hickey as David, the ‘Stargate Origins: Catherine’ star, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz as Andre, the ‘Sky High’ lead Michael Angarano as Danny and the ‘Evan Almighty’ star, Brian Carpenter as Wally George.
Where To Stream?
Season one of the show releases on Peacock on the 19th of May, 2022.
The post Angelyne: What Facts You Should Know About Her Life? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
