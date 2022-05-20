Finance
SEO Elite Review – SEO Marketing Tool
SEO Elite is made by Brad Callen and this SEO software is advised by some of the most recognized experts on the internet marketing tools. But, what does this SEO program actually do? And why is it so popular among other SEO marketing tools?
SEO Elite is a Search Engine Optimization tool that helps you increase the ranking of your website at Google and Yahoo. You can analyze back links (from your competitors website) at the following search engines: Google, Yahoo, MSN, All the Web and Altavista.
With this professional SEO software you can find out why a page is ranking well, and then beat the competition and take their top spot. The information that SEO Elite retrieves for each of the back links includes: the URL, Google PageRank, Alexa Rank, page title, anchor text, number of outbound links on the page, total links on the page, WHOIS info, e-mails, link popularity and more. Imagine being able to type in a competitors website and getting all of his/her info!
This SEO marketing tool is an important tool for maintaining and tracking your websites complete linking situation. Let’s look at some of the key features of this program:
-Analyze backlinks in different search engines
-Find and e-mail high Page Rank partner
-Verify if your link partners are still linking back to you
-Check if your site is ranking for specific keywords
-Check how old websites are
-Getting Alexa Rank info
-Shows you unique IP visits
-And much more.
The interface is user-friendly, point-and-click and away it goes.
Why Is A Local Search Engine Important For Businesses?
“Go Local”… This new mantra to shop local, buy local and go local, etc. has become a game-changer for the businesses. Eight out of ten consumers use search to find local information that means if your business is not optimized for the local search, your business is missing 80% customers. The local search engine is critical if you want your business to grow and expand.
What Makes Local Search Important?
With every search on Google, local search is happening. When someone is searching for any product and services, they search with the “near me” keyword. For e.g. “coffee shop near me” “Thai restaurant near me”.
The below-mentioned statistics suggest how Local Search has become imperative in providing business.
- 50% of consumers who performed searches through their smartphones have visited the local stores in 24 hours.
- 35% of people searched through their computer visited the local stores in a day.
- 73% of the local businesses witnessed a boost in their sales and got unique consumers based on who searched them locally.
- 68% of people suggested that they prefer searching online for local businesses before visiting them.
- 92% of users looked online for local businesses in the year 2017 and that number is growing every day.
- 86% of the people look up the location of the business in the Google Maps
To give you better clarity, let’s pretend my tap broke. I do not want to search whichever websites that Google lines up for me. Rather, I will search for writing “plumber near me” “Plumbing services near me”
The SERPS will get me a bunch of local plumbing services including ratings and testimonials as well as price packages. – Get it? This is how the local search engine works.
How Local B2B Search Can Be A Game Changer?
We understood the power of local search SEO, but if you think who cares? Well, as a matter of fact, your customer cares. Because local consumers will always rely on the local search engine results to find the information. So, how can you make your local search engine better for your business?
The crucial parts of local Search SEO involve:
When it comes to local SEO, it is different from organic practices. When optimizing your business for local search below are the immediate areas you need to focus:
- Optimize “Google My Business”
- Improve your internal link structure
- Create local content
- Make sure your website is mobile responsive
- Make sure that your business contact details are updated
- Engage more on social media platforms by adding daily posts
- Optimize online directories
- Add location to your web pages
- Optimize your meta description, content, title tags, images, and URL
Local search engine results are based on geographical factors. It is impossible to rank based on organic SEO unless you are a huge brand. Especially B2B businesses where competition is stiff, your business can enjoy benefits like:
- Increased web traffic
- Increased visibility
- Build a loyal customer base
- Enhanced brand awareness
- Increased business inquiries/leads
- Your business earns more trust through high page rankings
- Repeat customers
- Reduces advertising expenses
- Get exposure in local business community directories
- Gets more positive reviews
To Get Rank On Google – You Need Local SEO
You might be wondering what it takes to get first-page ranking on Google? Well, to say least there are literally hundreds of things that go in from best SEO practices to ratings and reviews, optimizing the mobile experience, focusing on user experience, regularly updating and maintaining Google listing, and so on.
Google algorithms are constantly changing to deliver relevant search for the users. Google’s “Venice Update” was one of the first changes that influenced the local search for businesses. The update made it imperative to have landing pages for the businesses for every location they provide service and optimize it with the right keywords.
Another significant rollout was “Google Pigeon Update” which had several makeovers with the recent one including “Local 3 pack” as opposed to how earlier they used to display 8-10 businesses in a pack.
Recently, Google announced another change suggesting that the search results are local and even more relevant.
The top half search result page is covered with the “Paid Ads” and the “local pack listings”. About 86% of the customers use this listing when they are looking for local businesses.
With the right local SEO strategies and practices, your business can come in the top 3 local pack searches.
Algorithms are adapting local “near me” search hence to get your business listing higher on Google page ranking you can’t overlook Local Search SEO.
It’s a step by step process that you need to perform to get on the first page of Google.
Local Search Vs General Search Engine
Search engine giants like Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc. use hundreds of factors to rank and index in the searches that include SEO keywords, inbound and outbound links, content, to name a few.
Local businesses having a physical office in a specific location will want to rank high in the local search. The user is likely to search for the products/services in a specific location they want to find it nearby and easy to commute to visit. Therefore, it is important for local businesses to show up in local searches.
Can Local Businesses Rank High On Search Engines Like Google?
It is not impossible but tough. Also with every search engine, the algorithm varies, Google competitors like Bing, Yahoo adopt different strategies to place the businesses.
Ideally, multi-location brands have better chances to rank locally as well as organically since they have a website to help boost their ranking when searched.
That is where organic SEO comes into play. Search engine optimization is the process of trying to make sure search engines know which searches your business or website is relevant for. However, there are marketers who manipulate the results using SEO techniques.
Google considers search engine manipulation to be extremely serious and expends substantial resources to try to identify and eliminate it. Hence, Google is now emphasizing more on “local searches”. The local search algorithm update, “Pigeon” is giving importance to the local search results hence benefitting the local business.
Closing Thoughts
Currently, if you have not performed local SEO, we recommend that you devote your time to getting those things done. It is important that your customers find you.
When it comes to Local SEO we are pro at it. If your website is not showing in local searches your business is missing a huge opportunity.
Top Five Uses of Email Marketing
Email is consistently rates as the most used application on the Internet. According to Epsilon International via Econsultancy Blog in June 2009:
Email is used more regularly than social networking for personal communication. 79% of respondents use email as their primary mode of communication, only 10% use social networks.
Email has long been used as a form of marketing, but if you’re new to the email marketing game, you may be unsure as to how to use it and what results you can expect. So here are our top five uses of email marketing:
1. Newsletters
You can create newsletters to send to existing customers and prospects on a regular basis. Some companies opt for weekly, others monthly. If you’re really keen, you could even send them daily (as long as the content was high quality). Sending email newsletters is a very effective form of communication and helps to further enhance your brand. The more you can keep your name and logo in front of customers and prospects, the more likely you’ll be top of the list when the customer wants to make a purchase.
Newsletters can contain a variety of information – new web pages you’ve added, new articles, changes to your business, new product lines – anything goes, as long as it is of value to the person you’re sending it to.
2 Promotions
Many organisations like to use email marketing to send out coupons/codes or to promote a special offer they are holding. Offering exclusive coupons to mailing list subscribers has also shown to be an effective way of growing your email marketing list. If people are already engaged in your company, what better way to reinforce the relationship than providing them with their own special offers?
3. Event invitations
Email marketing is a fantastic way of promoting events you may be holding. Not only can you send out emails informing customers and prospects that you are holding an event, you can also use email to invite people directly. Email marketing tools are highly sophisticated and are able to be personalised which makes them great as an invitation tool. It also cuts down the cost of printing and postage of traditional invites.
4. Promote blog posts
If you create a regular blog, you can use email to promote each new blog post. Some people may prefer to get a direct email containing your blog post, rather than having to visit your site directly. Alternatively you can send a weekly or monthly email containing a summary of all your recent blog posts, and use that as a way to drive traffic to your site.
5. Business updates/press releases
If you’ve launched a new product, taken on a new member of staff, or have any other kind of newsworthy announcement, email marketing is a great way to communicate this to your mailing list. You can also use email marketing to send out press releases in bulk to your list of journalists.
The main benefits of email marketing are:
- Speed
- Flexibility
- Low cost
- Ability to measure results
These benefits make it a useful tool for all businesses large and small. The low cost of entry means that virtually anyone can get involved and start using it.
SEO Keywords Research and Analytics
Lot of business online are doing great but they deliberate common mistakes and problems also. Mostly they do the process for their success but rundown into backward results. It results like this because they start at the end and work backwards. They must work instead at the beginning and working forwards. In this concept, they don’t waste much money in order to fulfill the success of their business. Businessmen must work on the beginning of the concept of his business in order to build a fast growing business. He must work properly on the promotional plan in order to produce a high income. One way of ensuring profitable promotional plan is Web Marketing. Through web marketing, lot of individuals can know about your featured products into your websites. As they know your products or certain kind of services, there are lot of possibilities that they will buy your products and earn more profits. A chart of more traffics means more money. So, you must be aware in developing your website into a right keywords that suits into your website and keep on hiring the best SEO experts which help you a lot in giving you more traffics as they put your website into the first page of the major search engines such as Google and Yahoo web search.
Web marketing is one of the most important part in promoting a certain products which introduce in the World Wide Web. In order to have a perfect web market website. You must be aware on what Keywords you can use in order to be visible in Search Engine. Keywords pertains to the words that suited to earn traffics into a certain website. This will help a lot in web marketing. A perfect keywords that suits into your websites make a profitable website. Because if your keyword was always target by a surfer, your website is the most visible. So, be careful in choosing a keywords for your website. Make sure that your keywords will rank you into the search engine. A good web markets rely on the analytic expertise of an SEO. So, make sure that an SEO personnel that optimize or designs your website can manage a great responsible in giving an excellent SEO services and supply the accurate keywords that suits on your website which get a more traffics as it was posted in the first page of the search engines.
Internet marketing is one of the component of Web marketing. Through Internet Marketing, it will build your fast income regarding on the product or services you’ve post into your website. Internet Marketing increased greater sale conversion. And Internet Marketing is effective if your website was rank through SEO rankings. SEO rankings brought a great rewards in line of marketing. Search Engine Optimization play an important role in order to keep your website on the first page of the Search Engines. SEO rankings is based also on the keywords choice that suits on your websites. If you choose a wrong keywords, your rankings may also affected. Be wise in choosing keywords research.
